The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BUCKLAND

120 Bray Road

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Sarah Davenport

Seller: Shirley H. Demers

Date: 02/22/23

9 Norman Road

Buckland, MA 01330

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Colleen M. Clark

Seller: Marcel International

Date: 02/23/23

ERVING

16 Moore St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Benegan2 LLC

Seller: S. M. Phillips Supplemental

Date: 02/22/23

191 North St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Terrance L. Dunn

Seller: Joseph C. Reed

Date: 03/01/23

GREENFIELD

65 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Clinical & Support Option

Seller: 60 Wells Street LLC

Date: 03/02/23

186 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Joshua L. Westbrook

Seller: Nils P. Ahbel

Date: 02/21/23

42 Homestead Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Andrews

Seller: Debra S. Andrews

Date: 03/01/23

10 Sanderson St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $201,000

Buyer: Jennifer Farley

Seller: Miller, Peter S., (Estate)

Date: 03/03/23

46 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $188,425

Buyer: Clinical & Support Option

Seller: Zenun LLC

Date: 03/02/23

60 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Clinical & Support Option

Seller: 60 Wells Street LLC

Date: 03/02/23

HEATH

172 Route 8A

Heath, MA 01339

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Robert J. Brennan

Seller: Janet R. Giard

Date: 02/28/23

MONTAGUE

140 7th St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Daniel Lederer

Seller: Pinette, Brian Edmund, (Estate)

Date: 02/22/23

87 K St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: J. M. Dinsmore-Lafrance

Seller: Eugene Milewski

Date: 03/01/23

465 Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Joseph Reed

Seller: Jane E. Dion

Date: 03/01/23

NORTHFIELD

21 Meadow St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: MW & MW Realty LLC

Seller: Frank B. Podlenski

Date: 03/03/23

16 South Mountain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Todd Lescarbeau

Seller: 16 South Mountain RT

Date: 02/27/23

ORANGE

232 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Tyler Q. Grossman

Seller: My Jireh Properties LLC

Date: 02/24/23

308 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: L5 Development LLC

Seller: Cascade Funding Mtg. TR HB4

Date: 03/01/23

232 East River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Lawrence Matchem

Seller: Forrest A. Calder

Date: 02/28/23

124 Mechanic St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $287,500

Buyer: David L. Lincoln

Seller: Jacob R. Paul

Date: 02/28/23

SHELBURNE

30 Bridge St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Hanna Inv Group LLC

Seller: Kenneth H. Chaffee

Date: 02/28/23

SHUTESBURY

29 Ladyslipper Lane

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $222,208

Buyer: Stanwich Mortgage Loan TF

Seller: Christopher G. Burnett

Date: 03/02/23

WARWICK

Northfield Road, Lot 11

Warwick, MA 01364

Amount: $117,000

Buyer: Joseph Giarusso

Seller: Gary A. Salamone

Date: 02/24/23

WHATELY

Christian Lane (off)

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $6,628,005

Buyer: Full Bloom Market Garden LLC

Seller: Mustang Whately Investments LLC

Date: 03/02/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

30 Alhambra Circle North

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Racette

Seller: Barbara J. Souliere

Date: 02/28/23

87 Anthony St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $314,000

Buyer: Ryan C. Dustin

Seller: Ivan Carrasquillo

Date: 02/21/23

2 Belmont Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Jeremy Mutti

Seller: Gail M. Almquist

Date: 02/27/23

60 Maynard St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Thomas E. Gilroy

Seller: Carey, Helen J., (Estate)

Date: 02/28/23

47 Howard St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $227,500

Buyer: Melissa Surprise

Seller: Debra A. Ceccarini

Date: 02/21/23

19 Meadowbrook Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Michelle M. Macklin

Seller: Christopher Nascembeni

Date: 02/21/23

33 Perry Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Ryan Hayward

Seller: Andrey Kaletin

Date: 02/23/23

62 Ramah Circle North

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: 62 Ramah Circle LLC

Seller: Joseph F. Dempsey

Date: 02/24/23

47-49 Royal St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Westerly TR

Date: 03/03/23

42 South Brooke Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Kelly S. Nouwen

Seller: Kelly, Nancy Comery, (Estate)

Date: 02/21/23

268 South Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Amanda J. Robare

Seller: Bethany A. Tangredi

Date: 03/01/23

192 Shoemaker Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Asila LLC

Seller: Joseph S. Schlaffer

Date: 02/24/23

CHICOPEE

94 9th Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $154,000

Buyer: Milton J. Theriault

Seller: Glenn A. Tunis

Date: 02/28/23

59 Artisan St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: BD Geffin LLC

Seller: Round Two LLC

Date: 03/03/23

144 Ashgrove St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Shannon M. O’Connell

Seller: Edward A. Leblanc

Date: 02/22/23

175 Beauregard Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $385,792

Buyer: RMS Series T2020-1

Seller: David Hall

Date: 02/24/23

65 Bonneville Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Hassan Saleh

Seller: Lisa B. Marques

Date: 02/24/23

250 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Kevin C. Dimitropolis

Seller: Richard A. Funk

Date: 03/02/23

35 Center St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $1,250,000

Buyer: 35 Center St. Chicopee LLC

Seller: 35 Center Street RT

Date: 03/01/23

27 Charbonneau Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $369,000

Buyer: Graciano Ortiz

Seller: LP Properties LLC

Date: 02/21/23

954 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Juan C. Cornejo

Seller: Luciano Santos

Date: 02/27/23

36 Fuller St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Serdar Turkmen

Seller: Sergeo V. Arbuzov

Date: 02/28/23

28 Glendale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Janet L. Stadnicki

Seller: Gallagher Cap Group LLC

Date: 02/23/23

33 Guyotte Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $131,000

Buyer: Cheyenne Rose

Seller: Gary P. Biela

Date: 02/24/23

27 Hearthstone Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $176,000

Buyer: Marek Dazblaz

Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp.

Date: 03/01/23

55 McCarthy Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Revampit LLC

Seller: Marilyn E. Mars

Date: 03/03/23

36 Montvue St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $166,500

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Susan Smith

Date: 02/28/23

56 Mount Vernon Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Christopher Nascembeni

Seller: Paul W. Gajda

Date: 02/22/23

15 Nora St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Daniel T. Maciolek

Seller: Daniel D. Maciolek

Date: 03/01/23

1 Saint James Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $2,291,333

Buyer: WG 2023 LLC

Seller: Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.

Date: 03/03/23

73 Searles St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jarvis Irt

Seller: Susan M. Gustafson

Date: 02/23/23

64-66 Shepherd St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Masshousing LLC

Seller: Volodymyr Boyko

Date: 02/27/23

78 Skeele St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Richard Dunn

Seller: Gouin, Lauria A., (Estate)

Date: 02/21/23

61 Van Horn St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Jesus F. Trinidad

Seller: Congamond Management LLC

Date: 02/21/23

43 West St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Blackrock Bng Group LLC

Seller: Anglejoy Co. LLC

Date: 03/02/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

153 Chestnut St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jaime L. Hernandez

Seller: Douglas Dichard

Date: 02/22/23

143 Kibbe Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Bryan Kaselouskas

Seller: Joseph T. Pastreck

Date: 03/03/23

198 Maple St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: John J. Ryan

Seller: Louis A. Calabrese

Date: 02/21/23

566 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $446,000

Buyer: Ryan Conn

Seller: Cig3 LLC

Date: 03/02/23

257 Pease Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $378,000

Buyer: Steven Valentino

Seller: Bank Of America

Date: 02/28/23

397 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Stacy C. Elms

Seller: Jennifer M. Darcy

Date: 02/28/23

20 Sherwood Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Keith Polci

Seller: Cheryl T. Turgeon

Date: 02/28/23

14 Theresa St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Valerie Keller

Seller: RL&LL Pasquale IRT

Date: 03/01/23

14 Van Dyke Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Andre Harper

Seller: Erica Harp

Date: 02/27/23

35 Westernview Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Famiglietti

Seller: April S. Mills

Date: 03/02/23

GRANVILLE

1442 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Flavia Robotti

Seller: Secretary Of Housing & Urban

Date: 03/01/23

388 South Lane

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Kokoleka RT

Seller: Joseph Walsh

Date: 03/02/23

HAMPDEN

37 Allen St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: David Chapdelaine

Seller: Chapdelaine Realty Inc.

Date: 02/23/23

83 Allen St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Guy Libiszewski

Seller: Gary A. Baribeau IRT

Date: 02/23/23

119 East Longmeadow Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Samuel Loretta

Seller: Robert Gossman

Date: 02/24/23

44 Hollow Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $652,000

Buyer: Maxwell R. Fisk

Seller: David A. Proulx

Date: 03/02/23

601 Main St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Aaron C. Pitrat

Seller: Jeanne A. McKenna

Date: 02/28/23

33 North Monson Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Gerald J. Tessier

Seller: Pamela B. Courtney

Date: 02/21/23

HOLLAND

5 Inlet Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: James Votzakis

Seller: Daniel Burns

Date: 02/24/23

HOLYOKE

5 Adams St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,319,930

Buyer: High Apartments LLC

Seller: 33 34 Van Cort LLC

Date: 03/03/23

323 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Victoria Delia

Seller: Amelia Serrano

Date: 02/21/23

54 Gates St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $189,987

Buyer: Francis Yarra

Seller: Varakas RT

Date: 02/23/23

688 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,092,570

Buyer: High Apartments LLC

Seller: 688 High LLC

Date: 03/03/23

20 Highland Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Leslie Decristofaro

Seller: Daniel P. McCavick

Date: 02/24/23

24-26 Sydney Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Michael Dion

Seller: Moore, Sarah Mary, (Estate)

Date: 02/22/23

LONGMEADOW

29 Crescent Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $357,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Avissato

Seller: John M. Kirkpatrick

Date: 02/24/23

901 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Antonio M. Fonseca

Seller: Torff, Sora K., (Estate)

Date: 03/02/23

58 Hazardville Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Buffalo LLC

Seller: Robert D. Spaulding LT

Date: 03/02/23

83 Longfellow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $412,295

Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing

Seller: Christina A. Knybel

Date: 02/27/23

33 Williston Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $506,000

Buyer: Adam A. Berg

Seller: John M. Riordan

Date: 02/28/23

LUDLOW

39 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Dequan R. Thompson

Seller: James R. Carvalho

Date: 03/01/23

441 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Vincent Serrazina

Seller: Martins, Maria C., (Estate)

Date: 03/01/23

26 Grant St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Converse

Seller: Christopher Dynak

Date: 02/23/23

434 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Alyssa L. Santucci

Seller: Todd M. Nareau

Date: 02/22/23

73 Napoleon Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $284,900

Buyer: Samuel Pettinger

Seller: Edward L. Lafromboise

Date: 02/28/23

97 Turning Leaf Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $179,900

Buyer: Robert Sullivan

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 02/28/23

96 Yale St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $228,900

Buyer: Katie E. Czarniecki

Seller: Arturo Aguillon

Date: 03/03/23

MONSON

36 Main St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Carol J. Damico

Seller: Real Estate Investment Northeast

Date: 03/03/23

20 Thayer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Eric R. Meffen

Date: 03/03/23

114 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Mark W. Anderton

Seller: Alexus Bolanos

Date: 03/02/23

4 Zuell Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Eugene H. Stroh

Seller: Brandi M. Kane

Date: 03/01/23

PALMER

364-368 Boston Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Justin T. Benoit

Seller: Joshua R. Benoit

Date: 02/23/23

Bridge St., Lot A1

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Demon Deacon Realty LLC

Seller: Mortgage Realty LLP

Date: 02/24/23

Bridge St., Lot A2

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Demon Deacon Realty LLC

Seller: Mortgage Realty LLP

Date: 02/24/23

5 Deborah St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Kendrick S. McKee

Seller: Mary R. Laviolette

Date: 03/02/23

17 Lathrop St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Michael R. Larzazs

Seller: Gary M. Larzazs

Date: 03/03/23

1382-1388 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Demon Deacon Realty LLC

Seller: Mortgage Realty LLP

Date: 02/24/23

116 Nipmuck St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $557,000

Buyer: Theodore A. Mora

Seller: Terence A. Blair

Date: 02/28/23

45-47 South St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Manuel S. Puyen-Roche

Seller: Kendrick S. McKee

Date: 03/02/23

1140 Thorndike St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $925,000

Buyer: Admass 4 LLC

Seller: Gary Wolf

Date: 03/01/23

53 Vicardav Ave.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $391,000

Buyer: Jemima Boating

Seller: Marisol Aponte

Date: 03/03/23

21 Wilbraham St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Ham Ivestment Realty LLC

Seller: Edward R. Greenbaum

Date: 02/24/23

SPRINGFIELD

49 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Jesse D. Freeman

Seller: Samantha E. Hahn-Clark

Date: 02/24/23

1060 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,875,000

Buyer: National Retail Properties LP

Seller: Oliver Auto Body Realco

Date: 02/24/23

47 Beauregard St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Yuranis Hernandez

Seller: Rebecca Stratos

Date: 03/02/23

28 Birch Glen Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jesus Vazquez

Seller: Sean M. Geaghan

Date: 02/21/23

141 Birchland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: William A. MacKinnon

Seller: Adam M. Provost

Date: 02/24/23

70 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: David R. Kern

Seller: Melro Associates Inc.

Date: 02/28/23

16 Carlisle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $212,900

Buyer: Chris D. Feliz

Seller: Waiwai RT

Date: 02/24/23

80 Carnavon Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Marcus A. Starks

Seller: Thomas J. Garvey

Date: 02/23/23

145 Chapin Ter.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Sheyla Acosta-Rosario

Seller: Ana Andino

Date: 02/22/23

16-18 Cherry St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Hector L. Vazquez-Mejia

Seller: Jmx Ii TR

Date: 03/01/23

657 Cooley St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Pamela Bryant

Seller: BHR Properties LLC

Date: 03/01/23

5 County St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Ernest Rental LLC

Seller: Fallah Razzak

Date: 02/28/23

597-615 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: MSH Properties LLC

Seller: Rizvan A. Merza

Date: 03/02/23

256 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Meghan L. Tolley

Seller: Lamoureux, Mirjam, (Estate)

Date: 02/24/23

20 Drexel St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $191,500

Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC

Seller: Patrick R. Meade

Date: 02/22/23

135 Dubois St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Joshua Romer

Seller: Bay Flow LLC

Date: 03/03/23

23-25 Edgewood St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Wilfredo Gonzalez

Seller: Alexander L. Freire

Date: 02/24/23

35 Eton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Narya N. Waring

Seller: Platinum Homes LLC

Date: 02/22/23

47 Fenwick St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jacqueline A. Ferguson

Seller: Philip Panidis

Date: 03/02/23

25 Ferncliff Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Smails LLC

Seller: Funai, Pauline Agnes, (Estate)

Date: 03/03/23

131 Florida St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: SRK Realty LLC

Seller: BTS Realty LLC

Date: 03/01/23

37 Forest St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Joseph M. Santaniello

Date: 02/22/23

242 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC

Seller: Opus Durum LLC

Date: 02/27/23

98 Gatewood Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Bhavinibahen R. Patel

Seller: Eduardo Quinteros

Date: 03/01/23

259 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $147,000

Buyer: Sarah A. Sypek

Seller: Andrea J. Dangelo

Date: 03/03/23

35 Helberg Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Alexandra Hamilton

Seller: Alexis W. Bradley

Date: 02/24/23

62 Homestead Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $161,000

Buyer: Robert Bearce

Seller: David W. Bearce

Date: 02/28/23

43 Hudson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Mariel D. Toeo

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 02/28/23

150 Jamaica St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: James E. Menard

Seller: W. P. Lemieux

Date: 03/03/23

77 Johnson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Michael A. Raiford

Seller: Round Two LLC

Date: 02/23/23

282-286 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Elona Capital LLC

Seller: Wamhkm LLC

Date: 02/21/23

76 Marble St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Real Estate Investments Northeast

Seller: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC

Date: 03/02/23

36 McBride St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Julio Rodriguez

Seller: Charles Elfman

Date: 02/28/23

94 Monmouth St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Jose Nunez

Seller: Uziel Q. Martinez-Barrios

Date: 02/27/23

181 Newton Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Justin L. Deconti

Seller: Keith O. Davies

Date: 02/24/23

200 Newton Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Keith O. Davies

Seller: Natalie A. Jurgen TR

Date: 02/24/23

30 Norman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Martha Victorio

Seller: Carmen Pabon

Date: 02/22/23

121-123 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $298,000

Buyer: Gabriel Rodriguez

Seller: Panther Development LLC

Date: 03/03/23

36 Orleans St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Ali H. Abdraba

Seller: Natixis Real Estate Capital TR 2007-He2

Date: 02/23/23

1698 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Scott J. Heim

Seller: Michael Stewart

Date: 02/28/23

173 Pendleton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $143,000

Buyer: Isidoro R. Sanchez

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 02/23/23

296 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Ileana C. Rodriguez

Seller: London Realty LLC

Date: 02/21/23

75 Rowland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jennifer M. Reyes

Seller: Julian Navarro

Date: 02/22/23

75 Saffron Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Zachary Yacteen

Seller: Lazetta McCoy

Date: 02/24/23

160 Shady Brook Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Dustin Marchinkoski

Seller: Heather M. Leone

Date: 02/24/23

128 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Arista M. Parillo

Seller: Andrew Famiglietti

Date: 03/02/23

1017-1019 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Abdi Adan

Seller: Lil As Property Mgmt. LLC

Date: 02/24/23

151 Switzer Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Patricia D. McKenzie

Seller: Silversnake Properties LLC

Date: 03/03/23

135 Tavistock St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $169,900

Buyer: Belinda L. Wilson

Seller: Zachary D. Vollinger

Date: 02/24/23

85 Upland St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Altagracia F. Torres

Seller: Krzysztof Letowski

Date: 03/01/23

113 Vermont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Sunflower Property Inc.

Seller: STV Realty LLC

Date: 03/03/23

188 Wachusett St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Amelia Serrano

Seller: Z. I. Sanabria-Rodriguez

Date: 02/21/23

64-66 Wallace St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Erick C. Weber

Seller: Ramon Rivera

Date: 03/01/23

64-66 Wallace St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $134,000

Buyer: Ramon Rivera

Seller: Thomas L. Bretta

Date: 03/01/23

31 Washburn St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jovanny Cartagena

Seller: JJJ17 LLC

Date: 02/28/23

211 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Luis J. Cabreja-Hidalgo

Seller: Janet Davidson

Date: 02/24/23

48 Wilmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $279,900

Buyer: Jason Stallone

Seller: Cindy Guzman

Date: 02/21/23

1403 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $178,970

Buyer: Truman 2016 SC6 Title TR

Seller: Darryl Leclair

Date: 03/01/23

SOUTHWICK

94 Foster Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Baker Commodities Inc.

Seller: Plakias Real Estate Holdings LLC

Date: 02/28/23

61 Hastings Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $128,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp.

Date: 02/28/23

2 Tall Pines Trail

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Anthony Kruge

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 03/01/23

WESTFIELD

630 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Michael Pelc

Seller: Mary A. Fravesi

Date: 02/28/23

1214 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Janelle Aieta

Seller: Matthew Pittenger

Date: 02/23/23

74 East Silver St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Cariel Lewis

Seller: Johnathan Spear

Date: 02/28/23

33 Fowler Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Kevin Suffriti

Seller: Cody Livingston

Date: 02/28/23

12 Grand St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $235,750

Buyer: JLR Brothers Properties LLC

Seller: Marvon Construction & Development Inc.

Date: 03/02/23

46 Grandview Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Keith M. Evans

Seller: Mary-Louise Dazelle

Date: 02/24/23

27 Hampden St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Rene Gauthier

Seller: Nimchick Jr., Paul W., (Estate)

Date: 03/01/23

17 Lincoln St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Meyer Attias

Seller: Hing-Lun Chong

Date: 02/24/23

32 Montgomery St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Tatyana Mokan

Seller: Patricia Mahoney

Date: 02/24/23

114 Otis St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: JLR Brothers Properties LLC

Seller: Marvon Construction & Development Inc.

Date: 03/02/23

155 Yeoman Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Damien Roberts

Seller: Jaret E. Bednaz

Date: 02/24/23

WILBRAHAM

22 Brainard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Frank Kulig

Seller: Jennifer L. Gay

Date: 02/24/23

227 Burleigh Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jennifer Danielson

Seller: Kathleen A. Farrell

Date: 02/27/23

7 Ladd Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $427,000

Buyer: Nabil Tavarez

Seller: Bart Soar

Date: 02/27/23

1 Lee Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Kathaleen Provost

Seller: Thomas S. Manzi

Date: 02/24/23

9 Red Bridge Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: CRK Estates LLC

Seller: Gleason Realty Co. Under TR

Date: 02/24/23

444 Ridge Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $157,000

Buyer: Nathan D. Riddle

Seller: Alexandra Riddle

Date: 03/01/23

359 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Kyle G. Beaudreault

Seller: John F. Tenczar

Date: 03/01/23

5 Squire Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $810,000

Buyer: Eamon Kearney

Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.

Date: 03/01/23

945 Tinkham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $338,000

Buyer: Peter W. Chiumiento

Seller: Michael Pope

Date: 02/24/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

29 Clara St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Margaret F. Desmarais

Seller: Jerome D. McCarthy

Date: 02/28/23

49-51 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Sandy E. Romero-Leones

Seller: Barbara D. Theroux

Date: 02/28/23

80 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $158,500

Buyer: Fatima Apartments LLC

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank

Date: 03/02/23

40 Riverview Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Jacob Hannoush

Seller: Danielle R. Deangelo

Date: 02/28/23

64 Roanoke Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,110,800

Buyer: 64 Roanoke LLC

Seller: Horsesandhouses LLC

Date: 03/03/23

Sand Hill Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Amanda R. Putnam

Seller: B9 Industries Inc.

Date: 02/24/23

2383 Westfield St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $147,900

Buyer: Grey Horse Holdings Inc.

Seller: Heidi TR

Date: 03/01/23

21 Worcester St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Jonathan Pignataro

Seller: Katelyn M. Crogan

Date: 03/01/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

32 Aubinwood Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $668,000

Buyer: McColpin & Archer FT

Seller: Terry, Linda L., (Estate)

Date: 03/02/23

429 Henry St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $735,000

Buyer: Scott C. Fleener

Seller: Victoria Risk

Date: 03/03/23

8 Hillcrest Place

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Justin C. Ching

Seller: Wolnik, Walter Joseph, (Estate)

Date: 02/24/23

100 Larkspur Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Danielle Orchard

Seller: Magdalena Olive

Date: 03/01/23

1611 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $960,000

Buyer: John & Deborah May FT

Seller: David R. Buchanan RET

Date: 03/03/23

179 Wildflower Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $810,500

Buyer: C. E. Kindervatter-Clark

Seller: Christina Weston-Smith

Date: 03/01/23

BELCHERTOWN

170 Metacomet St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Benjamin L. Wilder

Seller: Gary Stones Remodeling LL

Date: 03/01/23

212 Rockrimmon St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Garrett R. Demers

Seller: Carol A. Griffeth

Date: 02/22/23

13 Sargent St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Kristopher J. Ventura

Seller: Thomas W. McRae

Date: 03/03/23

5 Woodland Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: George Harp

Seller: Andrey Korchevskiy

Date: 02/28/23

CHESTERFIELD

1 River Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $429,000

Buyer: Matthew C. Pittenger

Seller: Charlotte Summers

Date: 02/24/23

EASTHAMPTON

6 Doody Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Yesenia L. Hostetter

Seller: Gerard McCook

Date: 02/23/23

233 Loudville Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $529,900

Buyer: Margaret Kaiser

Seller: New England Remodeling

Date: 03/03/23

16 Lyman St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Elizabeth R. Lebling

Seller: Cheryl A. Thomas-Camp

Date: 03/02/23

GOSHEN

5-B Wildwood Lane

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Julia Shippee

Seller: Jared D. Mallet

Date: 03/02/23

GRANBY

213 Amherst St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $125,525

Buyer: Walter Frederics

Seller: Ievgenii Gusiev

Date: 02/24/23

26 Baggs Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Josh E. Dufresne

Seller: Easton, Ronald W., (Estate)

Date: 02/28/23

3 Sherwood Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: David Scott

Seller: Marc A. Cormier

Date: 02/24/23

14 Sherwood Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $254,750

Buyer: Bridger R. Neveu

Seller: Ervin G. Meimerstorf

Date: 02/22/23

HADLEY

7 Hadley Place

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Tuan Nguyen

Seller: Marilyn R. Murphy

Date: 03/03/23

303 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $837,500

Buyer: Bar Hadley LLC

Seller: 303 Russell Street LLC

Date: 03/02/23

305 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Bar Hadley LLC

Seller: Frontage Inc.

Date: 03/02/23

315 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $3,000,000

Buyer: Bar Hadley LLC

Seller: 315 Russell Street LLC

Date: 03/02/23

HATFIELD

1 Elm St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: 1 Elm Street Property LLC

Seller: John M. Holhut

Date: 02/28/23

HUNTINGTON

210 Worthington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $374,125

Buyer: Sharon French

Seller: Noel W. Kenney

Date: 02/24/23

NORTHAMPTON

12 Drewsen Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $323,500

Buyer: Heather M. Goodenough

Seller: Amanda B. Ashton

Date: 02/22/23

30 Powell St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $341,500

Buyer: Patricia L. Sipe

Seller: Jeffrey R. Vanasse

Date: 02/23/23

92 Sandy Hill Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $168,750

Buyer: Michael W. O’Brien

Seller: Christine M. O’Brien

Date: 02/27/23

12 Vernon St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Michele L. Ruschhaupt

Seller: Thomas E. Borawski

Date: 02/27/23

PLAINFIELD

426 West Main St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $143,151

Buyer: Stanwich Mortgage Loan TR

Seller: Michele L. Bagdonas

Date: 02/21/23

615 West Main St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Mystie Ford

Seller: Michael J. Slocum

Date: 03/03/23

SOUTH HADLEY

26 Alvord St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Jane K. Weakley

Seller: David R. Adams

Date: 03/03/23

15 Chileab Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Steven Segore

Seller: Lowell W. Gudmundson

Date: 02/24/23

29 Fairlawn St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Joseph E. Tavares

Seller: Robert E. Grammo

Date: 03/02/23

24-28 Gaylord St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $7,150,000

Buyer: Hadley Gaylord LLC

Seller: Wbcmt 2007-C33 Gaylord St.

Date: 03/01/23

24-28 Gaylord St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $7,150,000

Buyer: Hadley Gaylord LLC

Seller: Wbcmt 2007-C33 Gaylord St.

Date: 03/01/23

28 Lawn St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Phillip A. Brecher

Seller: Lee R. Savage

Date: 02/27/23

1 Lesperance Court

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Michael Cowan

Seller: Robert J. Schroeter

Date: 02/24/23

126 Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: South Hadley Falls LLC

Seller: Barbara J. Knightly

Date: 02/28/23

7 Prospect St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $7,150,000

Buyer: Hadley Gaylord LLC

Seller: Wbcmt 2007-C33 Gaylord St.

Date: 03/01/23

41 South St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $137,000

Buyer: Jose M. Buscan

Seller: Lsrmf MH Master Part TR

Date: 02/27/23

SOUTHAMPTON

11 Cold Spring Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Thomas S. Avila

Seller: Joseph T. Moynahan LT

Date: 02/28/23

373 College Hwy.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Vitaly Divnich

Seller: Mathieu J. Tebo

Date: 02/28/23

82 Crooked Ledge Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $548,000

Buyer: Eugene R. Labrie

Seller: Robin B. Buckingham

Date: 03/02/23

10 Susan Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Daniel Phillips

Seller: K. J. & Jill M. Malo

Date: 02/24/23

WARE

107 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Claire C. Purgus

Seller: Stephen M. Burns

Date: 02/28/23

39 Homecrest Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Katherine M. Sarrasin

Seller: Karl A. Beaumier

Date: 03/01/23

WILLIAMSBURG

52 Briar Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $171,500

Buyer: Jameson Conz

Seller: Gloria I. Cross

Date: 03/03/23

WORTHINGTON

567 Huntington Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $137,000

Buyer: Albert G. Nugent

Seller: Albert G. Nugent

Date: 02/21/23