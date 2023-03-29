Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BUCKLAND
120 Bray Road
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Sarah Davenport
Seller: Shirley H. Demers
Date: 02/22/23
9 Norman Road
Buckland, MA 01330
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Colleen M. Clark
Seller: Marcel International
Date: 02/23/23
ERVING
16 Moore St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Benegan2 LLC
Seller: S. M. Phillips Supplemental
Date: 02/22/23
191 North St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Terrance L. Dunn
Seller: Joseph C. Reed
Date: 03/01/23
GREENFIELD
65 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Clinical & Support Option
Seller: 60 Wells Street LLC
Date: 03/02/23
186 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Joshua L. Westbrook
Seller: Nils P. Ahbel
Date: 02/21/23
42 Homestead Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Andrews
Seller: Debra S. Andrews
Date: 03/01/23
10 Sanderson St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $201,000
Buyer: Jennifer Farley
Seller: Miller, Peter S., (Estate)
Date: 03/03/23
46 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $188,425
Buyer: Clinical & Support Option
Seller: Zenun LLC
Date: 03/02/23
HEATH
172 Route 8A
Heath, MA 01339
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Robert J. Brennan
Seller: Janet R. Giard
Date: 02/28/23
MONTAGUE
140 7th St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Daniel Lederer
Seller: Pinette, Brian Edmund, (Estate)
Date: 02/22/23
87 K St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: J. M. Dinsmore-Lafrance
Seller: Eugene Milewski
Date: 03/01/23
465 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Joseph Reed
Seller: Jane E. Dion
Date: 03/01/23
NORTHFIELD
21 Meadow St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: MW & MW Realty LLC
Seller: Frank B. Podlenski
Date: 03/03/23
16 South Mountain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Todd Lescarbeau
Seller: 16 South Mountain RT
Date: 02/27/23
ORANGE
232 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Tyler Q. Grossman
Seller: My Jireh Properties LLC
Date: 02/24/23
308 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: L5 Development LLC
Seller: Cascade Funding Mtg. TR HB4
Date: 03/01/23
232 East River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Lawrence Matchem
Seller: Forrest A. Calder
Date: 02/28/23
124 Mechanic St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $287,500
Buyer: David L. Lincoln
Seller: Jacob R. Paul
Date: 02/28/23
SHELBURNE
30 Bridge St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Hanna Inv Group LLC
Seller: Kenneth H. Chaffee
Date: 02/28/23
SHUTESBURY
29 Ladyslipper Lane
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $222,208
Buyer: Stanwich Mortgage Loan TF
Seller: Christopher G. Burnett
Date: 03/02/23
WARWICK
Northfield Road, Lot 11
Warwick, MA 01364
Amount: $117,000
Buyer: Joseph Giarusso
Seller: Gary A. Salamone
Date: 02/24/23
WHATELY
Christian Lane (off)
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $6,628,005
Buyer: Full Bloom Market Garden LLC
Seller: Mustang Whately Investments LLC
Date: 03/02/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
30 Alhambra Circle North
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Racette
Seller: Barbara J. Souliere
Date: 02/28/23
87 Anthony St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $314,000
Buyer: Ryan C. Dustin
Seller: Ivan Carrasquillo
Date: 02/21/23
2 Belmont Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Jeremy Mutti
Seller: Gail M. Almquist
Date: 02/27/23
60 Maynard St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Thomas E. Gilroy
Seller: Carey, Helen J., (Estate)
Date: 02/28/23
47 Howard St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $227,500
Buyer: Melissa Surprise
Seller: Debra A. Ceccarini
Date: 02/21/23
19 Meadowbrook Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Michelle M. Macklin
Seller: Christopher Nascembeni
Date: 02/21/23
33 Perry Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Ryan Hayward
Seller: Andrey Kaletin
Date: 02/23/23
62 Ramah Circle North
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: 62 Ramah Circle LLC
Seller: Joseph F. Dempsey
Date: 02/24/23
47-49 Royal St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Westerly TR
Date: 03/03/23
42 South Brooke Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Kelly S. Nouwen
Seller: Kelly, Nancy Comery, (Estate)
Date: 02/21/23
268 South Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Amanda J. Robare
Seller: Bethany A. Tangredi
Date: 03/01/23
192 Shoemaker Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Asila LLC
Seller: Joseph S. Schlaffer
Date: 02/24/23
CHICOPEE
94 9th Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $154,000
Buyer: Milton J. Theriault
Seller: Glenn A. Tunis
Date: 02/28/23
59 Artisan St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: BD Geffin LLC
Seller: Round Two LLC
Date: 03/03/23
144 Ashgrove St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Shannon M. O’Connell
Seller: Edward A. Leblanc
Date: 02/22/23
175 Beauregard Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $385,792
Buyer: RMS Series T2020-1
Seller: David Hall
Date: 02/24/23
65 Bonneville Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Hassan Saleh
Seller: Lisa B. Marques
Date: 02/24/23
250 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Kevin C. Dimitropolis
Seller: Richard A. Funk
Date: 03/02/23
35 Center St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $1,250,000
Buyer: 35 Center St. Chicopee LLC
Seller: 35 Center Street RT
Date: 03/01/23
27 Charbonneau Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $369,000
Buyer: Graciano Ortiz
Seller: LP Properties LLC
Date: 02/21/23
954 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Juan C. Cornejo
Seller: Luciano Santos
Date: 02/27/23
36 Fuller St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Serdar Turkmen
Seller: Sergeo V. Arbuzov
Date: 02/28/23
28 Glendale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Janet L. Stadnicki
Seller: Gallagher Cap Group LLC
Date: 02/23/23
33 Guyotte Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $131,000
Buyer: Cheyenne Rose
Seller: Gary P. Biela
Date: 02/24/23
27 Hearthstone Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $176,000
Buyer: Marek Dazblaz
Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp.
Date: 03/01/23
55 McCarthy Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Revampit LLC
Seller: Marilyn E. Mars
Date: 03/03/23
36 Montvue St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $166,500
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Susan Smith
Date: 02/28/23
56 Mount Vernon Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Christopher Nascembeni
Seller: Paul W. Gajda
Date: 02/22/23
15 Nora St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Daniel T. Maciolek
Seller: Daniel D. Maciolek
Date: 03/01/23
1 Saint James Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $2,291,333
Buyer: WG 2023 LLC
Seller: Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.
Date: 03/03/23
73 Searles St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jarvis Irt
Seller: Susan M. Gustafson
Date: 02/23/23
64-66 Shepherd St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Masshousing LLC
Seller: Volodymyr Boyko
Date: 02/27/23
78 Skeele St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Richard Dunn
Seller: Gouin, Lauria A., (Estate)
Date: 02/21/23
61 Van Horn St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jesus F. Trinidad
Seller: Congamond Management LLC
Date: 02/21/23
43 West St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Blackrock Bng Group LLC
Seller: Anglejoy Co. LLC
Date: 03/02/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
153 Chestnut St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jaime L. Hernandez
Seller: Douglas Dichard
Date: 02/22/23
143 Kibbe Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Bryan Kaselouskas
Seller: Joseph T. Pastreck
Date: 03/03/23
198 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: John J. Ryan
Seller: Louis A. Calabrese
Date: 02/21/23
566 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $446,000
Buyer: Ryan Conn
Seller: Cig3 LLC
Date: 03/02/23
257 Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $378,000
Buyer: Steven Valentino
Seller: Bank Of America
Date: 02/28/23
397 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Stacy C. Elms
Seller: Jennifer M. Darcy
Date: 02/28/23
20 Sherwood Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Keith Polci
Seller: Cheryl T. Turgeon
Date: 02/28/23
14 Theresa St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Valerie Keller
Seller: RL&LL Pasquale IRT
Date: 03/01/23
14 Van Dyke Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Andre Harper
Seller: Erica Harp
Date: 02/27/23
35 Westernview Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Famiglietti
Seller: April S. Mills
Date: 03/02/23
GRANVILLE
1442 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Flavia Robotti
Seller: Secretary Of Housing & Urban
Date: 03/01/23
388 South Lane
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Kokoleka RT
Seller: Joseph Walsh
Date: 03/02/23
HAMPDEN
37 Allen St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: David Chapdelaine
Seller: Chapdelaine Realty Inc.
Date: 02/23/23
83 Allen St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Guy Libiszewski
Seller: Gary A. Baribeau IRT
Date: 02/23/23
119 East Longmeadow Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Samuel Loretta
Seller: Robert Gossman
Date: 02/24/23
44 Hollow Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $652,000
Buyer: Maxwell R. Fisk
Seller: David A. Proulx
Date: 03/02/23
601 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Aaron C. Pitrat
Seller: Jeanne A. McKenna
Date: 02/28/23
33 North Monson Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Gerald J. Tessier
Seller: Pamela B. Courtney
Date: 02/21/23
HOLLAND
5 Inlet Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: James Votzakis
Seller: Daniel Burns
Date: 02/24/23
HOLYOKE
5 Adams St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,319,930
Buyer: High Apartments LLC
Seller: 33 34 Van Cort LLC
Date: 03/03/23
323 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Victoria Delia
Seller: Amelia Serrano
Date: 02/21/23
54 Gates St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $189,987
Buyer: Francis Yarra
Seller: Varakas RT
Date: 02/23/23
688 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,092,570
Buyer: High Apartments LLC
Seller: 688 High LLC
Date: 03/03/23
20 Highland Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Leslie Decristofaro
Seller: Daniel P. McCavick
Date: 02/24/23
24-26 Sydney Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Michael Dion
Seller: Moore, Sarah Mary, (Estate)
Date: 02/22/23
LONGMEADOW
29 Crescent Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $357,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Avissato
Seller: John M. Kirkpatrick
Date: 02/24/23
901 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Antonio M. Fonseca
Seller: Torff, Sora K., (Estate)
Date: 03/02/23
58 Hazardville Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Buffalo LLC
Seller: Robert D. Spaulding LT
Date: 03/02/23
83 Longfellow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $412,295
Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing
Seller: Christina A. Knybel
Date: 02/27/23
33 Williston Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $506,000
Buyer: Adam A. Berg
Seller: John M. Riordan
Date: 02/28/23
LUDLOW
39 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Dequan R. Thompson
Seller: James R. Carvalho
Date: 03/01/23
441 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Vincent Serrazina
Seller: Martins, Maria C., (Estate)
Date: 03/01/23
26 Grant St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Converse
Seller: Christopher Dynak
Date: 02/23/23
434 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Alyssa L. Santucci
Seller: Todd M. Nareau
Date: 02/22/23
73 Napoleon Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $284,900
Buyer: Samuel Pettinger
Seller: Edward L. Lafromboise
Date: 02/28/23
97 Turning Leaf Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $179,900
Buyer: Robert Sullivan
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 02/28/23
96 Yale St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $228,900
Buyer: Katie E. Czarniecki
Seller: Arturo Aguillon
Date: 03/03/23
MONSON
36 Main St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Carol J. Damico
Seller: Real Estate Investment Northeast
Date: 03/03/23
20 Thayer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Eric R. Meffen
Date: 03/03/23
114 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Mark W. Anderton
Seller: Alexus Bolanos
Date: 03/02/23
4 Zuell Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Eugene H. Stroh
Seller: Brandi M. Kane
Date: 03/01/23
PALMER
364-368 Boston Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Justin T. Benoit
Seller: Joshua R. Benoit
Date: 02/23/23
Bridge St., Lot A1
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Demon Deacon Realty LLC
Seller: Mortgage Realty LLP
Date: 02/24/23
Bridge St., Lot A2
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Demon Deacon Realty LLC
Seller: Mortgage Realty LLP
Date: 02/24/23
5 Deborah St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Kendrick S. McKee
Seller: Mary R. Laviolette
Date: 03/02/23
17 Lathrop St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Michael R. Larzazs
Seller: Gary M. Larzazs
Date: 03/03/23
1382-1388 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Demon Deacon Realty LLC
Seller: Mortgage Realty LLP
Date: 02/24/23
116 Nipmuck St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $557,000
Buyer: Theodore A. Mora
Seller: Terence A. Blair
Date: 02/28/23
45-47 South St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Manuel S. Puyen-Roche
Seller: Kendrick S. McKee
Date: 03/02/23
1140 Thorndike St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $925,000
Buyer: Admass 4 LLC
Seller: Gary Wolf
Date: 03/01/23
53 Vicardav Ave.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $391,000
Buyer: Jemima Boating
Seller: Marisol Aponte
Date: 03/03/23
21 Wilbraham St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Ham Ivestment Realty LLC
Seller: Edward R. Greenbaum
Date: 02/24/23
SPRINGFIELD
49 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Jesse D. Freeman
Seller: Samantha E. Hahn-Clark
Date: 02/24/23
1060 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,875,000
Buyer: National Retail Properties LP
Seller: Oliver Auto Body Realco
Date: 02/24/23
47 Beauregard St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Yuranis Hernandez
Seller: Rebecca Stratos
Date: 03/02/23
28 Birch Glen Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jesus Vazquez
Seller: Sean M. Geaghan
Date: 02/21/23
141 Birchland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: William A. MacKinnon
Seller: Adam M. Provost
Date: 02/24/23
70 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: David R. Kern
Seller: Melro Associates Inc.
Date: 02/28/23
16 Carlisle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $212,900
Buyer: Chris D. Feliz
Seller: Waiwai RT
Date: 02/24/23
80 Carnavon Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Marcus A. Starks
Seller: Thomas J. Garvey
Date: 02/23/23
145 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Sheyla Acosta-Rosario
Seller: Ana Andino
Date: 02/22/23
16-18 Cherry St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Hector L. Vazquez-Mejia
Seller: Jmx Ii TR
Date: 03/01/23
657 Cooley St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Pamela Bryant
Seller: BHR Properties LLC
Date: 03/01/23
5 County St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Ernest Rental LLC
Seller: Fallah Razzak
Date: 02/28/23
597-615 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: MSH Properties LLC
Seller: Rizvan A. Merza
Date: 03/02/23
256 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Meghan L. Tolley
Seller: Lamoureux, Mirjam, (Estate)
Date: 02/24/23
20 Drexel St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $191,500
Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC
Seller: Patrick R. Meade
Date: 02/22/23
135 Dubois St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Joshua Romer
Seller: Bay Flow LLC
Date: 03/03/23
23-25 Edgewood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Wilfredo Gonzalez
Seller: Alexander L. Freire
Date: 02/24/23
35 Eton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Narya N. Waring
Seller: Platinum Homes LLC
Date: 02/22/23
47 Fenwick St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jacqueline A. Ferguson
Seller: Philip Panidis
Date: 03/02/23
25 Ferncliff Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Smails LLC
Seller: Funai, Pauline Agnes, (Estate)
Date: 03/03/23
131 Florida St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: SRK Realty LLC
Seller: BTS Realty LLC
Date: 03/01/23
37 Forest St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Joseph M. Santaniello
Date: 02/22/23
242 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: Opus Durum LLC
Date: 02/27/23
98 Gatewood Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Bhavinibahen R. Patel
Seller: Eduardo Quinteros
Date: 03/01/23
259 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $147,000
Buyer: Sarah A. Sypek
Seller: Andrea J. Dangelo
Date: 03/03/23
35 Helberg Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Alexandra Hamilton
Seller: Alexis W. Bradley
Date: 02/24/23
62 Homestead Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $161,000
Buyer: Robert Bearce
Seller: David W. Bearce
Date: 02/28/23
43 Hudson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Mariel D. Toeo
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 02/28/23
150 Jamaica St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: James E. Menard
Seller: W. P. Lemieux
Date: 03/03/23
77 Johnson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Michael A. Raiford
Seller: Round Two LLC
Date: 02/23/23
282-286 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Elona Capital LLC
Seller: Wamhkm LLC
Date: 02/21/23
76 Marble St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Real Estate Investments Northeast
Seller: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC
Date: 03/02/23
36 McBride St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Julio Rodriguez
Seller: Charles Elfman
Date: 02/28/23
94 Monmouth St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Jose Nunez
Seller: Uziel Q. Martinez-Barrios
Date: 02/27/23
181 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Justin L. Deconti
Seller: Keith O. Davies
Date: 02/24/23
200 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Keith O. Davies
Seller: Natalie A. Jurgen TR
Date: 02/24/23
30 Norman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Martha Victorio
Seller: Carmen Pabon
Date: 02/22/23
121-123 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $298,000
Buyer: Gabriel Rodriguez
Seller: Panther Development LLC
Date: 03/03/23
36 Orleans St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Ali H. Abdraba
Seller: Natixis Real Estate Capital TR 2007-He2
Date: 02/23/23
1698 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Scott J. Heim
Seller: Michael Stewart
Date: 02/28/23
173 Pendleton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $143,000
Buyer: Isidoro R. Sanchez
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 02/23/23
296 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Ileana C. Rodriguez
Seller: London Realty LLC
Date: 02/21/23
75 Rowland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jennifer M. Reyes
Seller: Julian Navarro
Date: 02/22/23
75 Saffron Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Zachary Yacteen
Seller: Lazetta McCoy
Date: 02/24/23
160 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Dustin Marchinkoski
Seller: Heather M. Leone
Date: 02/24/23
128 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Arista M. Parillo
Seller: Andrew Famiglietti
Date: 03/02/23
1017-1019 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Abdi Adan
Seller: Lil As Property Mgmt. LLC
Date: 02/24/23
151 Switzer Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Patricia D. McKenzie
Seller: Silversnake Properties LLC
Date: 03/03/23
135 Tavistock St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $169,900
Buyer: Belinda L. Wilson
Seller: Zachary D. Vollinger
Date: 02/24/23
85 Upland St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Altagracia F. Torres
Seller: Krzysztof Letowski
Date: 03/01/23
113 Vermont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Sunflower Property Inc.
Seller: STV Realty LLC
Date: 03/03/23
188 Wachusett St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Amelia Serrano
Seller: Z. I. Sanabria-Rodriguez
Date: 02/21/23
64-66 Wallace St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Erick C. Weber
Seller: Ramon Rivera
Date: 03/01/23
64-66 Wallace St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $134,000
Buyer: Ramon Rivera
Seller: Thomas L. Bretta
Date: 03/01/23
31 Washburn St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jovanny Cartagena
Seller: JJJ17 LLC
Date: 02/28/23
211 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Luis J. Cabreja-Hidalgo
Seller: Janet Davidson
Date: 02/24/23
48 Wilmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Jason Stallone
Seller: Cindy Guzman
Date: 02/21/23
1403 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $178,970
Buyer: Truman 2016 SC6 Title TR
Seller: Darryl Leclair
Date: 03/01/23
SOUTHWICK
94 Foster Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Baker Commodities Inc.
Seller: Plakias Real Estate Holdings LLC
Date: 02/28/23
61 Hastings Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $128,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp.
Date: 02/28/23
2 Tall Pines Trail
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Anthony Kruge
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 03/01/23
WESTFIELD
630 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Michael Pelc
Seller: Mary A. Fravesi
Date: 02/28/23
1214 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Janelle Aieta
Seller: Matthew Pittenger
Date: 02/23/23
74 East Silver St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Cariel Lewis
Seller: Johnathan Spear
Date: 02/28/23
33 Fowler Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Kevin Suffriti
Seller: Cody Livingston
Date: 02/28/23
12 Grand St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $235,750
Buyer: JLR Brothers Properties LLC
Seller: Marvon Construction & Development Inc.
Date: 03/02/23
46 Grandview Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Keith M. Evans
Seller: Mary-Louise Dazelle
Date: 02/24/23
27 Hampden St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Rene Gauthier
Seller: Nimchick Jr., Paul W., (Estate)
Date: 03/01/23
17 Lincoln St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Meyer Attias
Seller: Hing-Lun Chong
Date: 02/24/23
32 Montgomery St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Tatyana Mokan
Seller: Patricia Mahoney
Date: 02/24/23
114 Otis St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: JLR Brothers Properties LLC
Seller: Marvon Construction & Development Inc.
Date: 03/02/23
155 Yeoman Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Damien Roberts
Seller: Jaret E. Bednaz
Date: 02/24/23
WILBRAHAM
22 Brainard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Frank Kulig
Seller: Jennifer L. Gay
Date: 02/24/23
227 Burleigh Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jennifer Danielson
Seller: Kathleen A. Farrell
Date: 02/27/23
7 Ladd Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $427,000
Buyer: Nabil Tavarez
Seller: Bart Soar
Date: 02/27/23
1 Lee Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Kathaleen Provost
Seller: Thomas S. Manzi
Date: 02/24/23
9 Red Bridge Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: CRK Estates LLC
Seller: Gleason Realty Co. Under TR
Date: 02/24/23
444 Ridge Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: Nathan D. Riddle
Seller: Alexandra Riddle
Date: 03/01/23
359 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Kyle G. Beaudreault
Seller: John F. Tenczar
Date: 03/01/23
5 Squire Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $810,000
Buyer: Eamon Kearney
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 03/01/23
945 Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $338,000
Buyer: Peter W. Chiumiento
Seller: Michael Pope
Date: 02/24/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
29 Clara St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Margaret F. Desmarais
Seller: Jerome D. McCarthy
Date: 02/28/23
49-51 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Sandy E. Romero-Leones
Seller: Barbara D. Theroux
Date: 02/28/23
80 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $158,500
Buyer: Fatima Apartments LLC
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Date: 03/02/23
40 Riverview Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Jacob Hannoush
Seller: Danielle R. Deangelo
Date: 02/28/23
64 Roanoke Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,110,800
Buyer: 64 Roanoke LLC
Seller: Horsesandhouses LLC
Date: 03/03/23
Sand Hill Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Amanda R. Putnam
Seller: B9 Industries Inc.
Date: 02/24/23
2383 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $147,900
Buyer: Grey Horse Holdings Inc.
Seller: Heidi TR
Date: 03/01/23
21 Worcester St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Jonathan Pignataro
Seller: Katelyn M. Crogan
Date: 03/01/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
32 Aubinwood Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $668,000
Buyer: McColpin & Archer FT
Seller: Terry, Linda L., (Estate)
Date: 03/02/23
429 Henry St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $735,000
Buyer: Scott C. Fleener
Seller: Victoria Risk
Date: 03/03/23
8 Hillcrest Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Justin C. Ching
Seller: Wolnik, Walter Joseph, (Estate)
Date: 02/24/23
100 Larkspur Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Danielle Orchard
Seller: Magdalena Olive
Date: 03/01/23
1611 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $960,000
Buyer: John & Deborah May FT
Seller: David R. Buchanan RET
Date: 03/03/23
179 Wildflower Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $810,500
Buyer: C. E. Kindervatter-Clark
Seller: Christina Weston-Smith
Date: 03/01/23
BELCHERTOWN
170 Metacomet St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Benjamin L. Wilder
Seller: Gary Stones Remodeling LL
Date: 03/01/23
212 Rockrimmon St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Garrett R. Demers
Seller: Carol A. Griffeth
Date: 02/22/23
13 Sargent St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Kristopher J. Ventura
Seller: Thomas W. McRae
Date: 03/03/23
5 Woodland Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: George Harp
Seller: Andrey Korchevskiy
Date: 02/28/23
CHESTERFIELD
1 River Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $429,000
Buyer: Matthew C. Pittenger
Seller: Charlotte Summers
Date: 02/24/23
EASTHAMPTON
6 Doody Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Yesenia L. Hostetter
Seller: Gerard McCook
Date: 02/23/23
233 Loudville Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $529,900
Buyer: Margaret Kaiser
Seller: New England Remodeling
Date: 03/03/23
16 Lyman St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Elizabeth R. Lebling
Seller: Cheryl A. Thomas-Camp
Date: 03/02/23
GOSHEN
5-B Wildwood Lane
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Julia Shippee
Seller: Jared D. Mallet
Date: 03/02/23
GRANBY
213 Amherst St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $125,525
Buyer: Walter Frederics
Seller: Ievgenii Gusiev
Date: 02/24/23
26 Baggs Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Josh E. Dufresne
Seller: Easton, Ronald W., (Estate)
Date: 02/28/23
3 Sherwood Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: David Scott
Seller: Marc A. Cormier
Date: 02/24/23
14 Sherwood Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $254,750
Buyer: Bridger R. Neveu
Seller: Ervin G. Meimerstorf
Date: 02/22/23
HADLEY
7 Hadley Place
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Tuan Nguyen
Seller: Marilyn R. Murphy
Date: 03/03/23
303 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $837,500
Buyer: Bar Hadley LLC
Seller: 303 Russell Street LLC
Date: 03/02/23
305 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Bar Hadley LLC
Seller: Frontage Inc.
Date: 03/02/23
315 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $3,000,000
Buyer: Bar Hadley LLC
Seller: 315 Russell Street LLC
Date: 03/02/23
HATFIELD
1 Elm St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: 1 Elm Street Property LLC
Seller: John M. Holhut
Date: 02/28/23
HUNTINGTON
210 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $374,125
Buyer: Sharon French
Seller: Noel W. Kenney
Date: 02/24/23
NORTHAMPTON
12 Drewsen Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $323,500
Buyer: Heather M. Goodenough
Seller: Amanda B. Ashton
Date: 02/22/23
30 Powell St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $341,500
Buyer: Patricia L. Sipe
Seller: Jeffrey R. Vanasse
Date: 02/23/23
92 Sandy Hill Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $168,750
Buyer: Michael W. O’Brien
Seller: Christine M. O’Brien
Date: 02/27/23
12 Vernon St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Michele L. Ruschhaupt
Seller: Thomas E. Borawski
Date: 02/27/23
PLAINFIELD
426 West Main St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $143,151
Buyer: Stanwich Mortgage Loan TR
Seller: Michele L. Bagdonas
Date: 02/21/23
615 West Main St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Mystie Ford
Seller: Michael J. Slocum
Date: 03/03/23
SOUTH HADLEY
26 Alvord St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Jane K. Weakley
Seller: David R. Adams
Date: 03/03/23
15 Chileab Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Steven Segore
Seller: Lowell W. Gudmundson
Date: 02/24/23
29 Fairlawn St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Joseph E. Tavares
Seller: Robert E. Grammo
Date: 03/02/23
24-28 Gaylord St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $7,150,000
Buyer: Hadley Gaylord LLC
Seller: Wbcmt 2007-C33 Gaylord St.
28 Lawn St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Phillip A. Brecher
Seller: Lee R. Savage
Date: 02/27/23
1 Lesperance Court
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Michael Cowan
Seller: Robert J. Schroeter
Date: 02/24/23
126 Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: South Hadley Falls LLC
Seller: Barbara J. Knightly
Date: 02/28/23
7 Prospect St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $7,150,000
Buyer: Hadley Gaylord LLC
Seller: Wbcmt 2007-C33 Gaylord St.
Date: 03/01/23
41 South St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $137,000
Buyer: Jose M. Buscan
Seller: Lsrmf MH Master Part TR
Date: 02/27/23
SOUTHAMPTON
11 Cold Spring Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Thomas S. Avila
Seller: Joseph T. Moynahan LT
Date: 02/28/23
373 College Hwy.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Vitaly Divnich
Seller: Mathieu J. Tebo
Date: 02/28/23
82 Crooked Ledge Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $548,000
Buyer: Eugene R. Labrie
Seller: Robin B. Buckingham
Date: 03/02/23
10 Susan Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Daniel Phillips
Seller: K. J. & Jill M. Malo
Date: 02/24/23
WARE
107 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Claire C. Purgus
Seller: Stephen M. Burns
Date: 02/28/23
39 Homecrest Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Katherine M. Sarrasin
Seller: Karl A. Beaumier
Date: 03/01/23
WILLIAMSBURG
52 Briar Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $171,500
Buyer: Jameson Conz
Seller: Gloria I. Cross
Date: 03/03/23
WORTHINGTON
567 Huntington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $137,000
Buyer: Albert G. Nugent
Seller: Albert G. Nugent
Date: 02/21/23