Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allard, Marcella

4 Mechanic St.

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/24/2023

Boileau, Donna

38 Inward Commons

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/14/2023

Casimiro, Maria

13 Weston St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/28/2023

Chernick, Robert A.

53 White Birch Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/15/2023

Damkoehler, Eric G.

67 Park St.

Turners Falls, MA 01376

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/21/2023

Drost, James A.

38 Pine St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/27/2023

Gemme, Richard Bruce

97 New State Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/15/2023

Haddad-Garner, Donna Marie

a/k/a Garner, Donna M.

19 Seminole Dr.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/27/2023

Hartnett, Debra A.

199 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/15/2023

Heming, Brittany L.

a/k/a Morrissette, Brittany

12 Doane Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/28/2023

Hendricks, Georgia E.

128 Kensington Ave., Apt. 1A

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/17/2023

Henrys Real Estate LLC

Henry, Keino O.

32 Beaumont Ter., Apt. 2

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/14/2023

Jean Ebian, Quetty Catherine

153 Westminster St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/21/2023

McKinley, Daren G.

1 Belden Court, Unit A4

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/22/2023

Murphy, William F.

60 Saint Lawrence Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/14/2023

Riedle, Aline G.

c/o 3 Aspen Court

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/22/2023

Robbins, Michelle J.

42 Quarry Hill

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/15/2023

Tardy, Sandra L.

305 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/27/2023