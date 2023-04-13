The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

127 Ludwig Branch Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $155,500

Buyer: A-O-K RT

Seller: Steven R. Rossi

Date: 03/17/23

BERNARDSTON

27-A Eden Trail

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Shawn E. Stockwell

Seller: Mtglq Investors LP

Date: 03/16/23

Mount Hermon Station Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $154,500

Buyer: Michael Budrewicz

Seller: Arthur Cohen 1995 RET

Date: 03/15/23

BUCKLAND

100 Bray Road

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Michael T. O’Brien

Seller: Jason Cusimano

Date: 03/13/23

55 State St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $345,500

Buyer: BB&H Holdings LLC

Seller: Jessfx LLC

Date: 03/15/23

CONWAY

106 Upper Baptist Hill Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $382,500

Buyer: Daniel Wright

Seller: Edward A. Zajac

Date: 03/09/23

DEERFIELD

4 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Greenfield Road LLC

Seller: Angel Properties LLC

Date: 03/15/23

190 Lower Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: John R. Detweiler

Seller: James D. Marciano

Date: 03/08/23

71 Mathews Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Douglas R. Kremm

Seller: Joseph J. Morsman

Date: 03/10/23

GILL

9 Mount Hermon Station Road

Gill, MA 01360

Amount: $154,500

Buyer: Michael Budrewicz

Seller: Arthur Cohen 1995 RET

Date: 03/15/23

GREENFIELD

42 Kenwood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Edward Zajac

Seller: Christal L. Cutler

Date: 03/09/23

35 Lincoln St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $353,500

Buyer: Michael Lentz

Seller: Madeleine A. Cohen

Date: 03/07/23

39 Plantation Circle

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: James M. Burke

Seller: Leboeuf Jr., Paul D., (Estate)

Date: 03/09/23

7 Prospect Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: Colin J. Hoyt

Seller: Monahan Int.

Date: 03/07/23

249 Shelburne Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Bridger Felton

Seller: Carpenter, Willard H., (Estate)

Date: 03/08/23

LEVERETT

118 Long Plain Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Jason Goodhind

Seller: Lloyd, Susan Brierley, (Estate)

Date: 03/16/23

LEYDEN

234 West Leyden Road

Leyden, MA 01337

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Pedro J. Borgos

Seller: Joan A. Smith

Date: 03/07/23

MONTAGUE

15 X St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Aaron G. Milewski

Seller: Eugene M. Milewski

Date: 03/15/23

ORANGE

437 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Casa Amigos Restaurant

Seller: Yiantsidis NT

Date: 03/07/23

190 North Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $168,000

Buyer: Andre Depaula

Seller: Reinol E. Suarez

Date: 03/14/23

320 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Michael D. Squire

Seller: AGT Homes LLC

Date: 03/17/23

SHELBURNE

80 Wilson Graves Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $246,700

Buyer: Jonathan C. Graves

Seller: James W. Graves

Date: 03/07/23

SHUTESBURY

70 Cooleyville Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Ross Kiely

Seller: Rehorka, Frank G., (Estate)

Date: 03/10/23

WHATELY

73 State Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $862,700

Buyer: DKS Management LLC

Seller: Andrew F. Gianino

Date: 03/08/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

31 Alfred Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Bryon D. Turcotte

Seller: MAA Property LLC

Date: 03/13/23

85 Broz Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Craig Sedelow

Seller: Dominik A. Dasilva

Date: 03/16/23

116 Edward St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Tifany M. Inacio

Seller: Aaron F. Starke

Date: 03/16/23

31 Fruwirth Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Paul Jarrett

Seller: David C. Fazio

Date: 03/13/23

61 Hemlock Ridge

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $139,000

Buyer: Michael J. Pellerin

Seller: Daniel P. Kozikowski

Date: 03/07/23

92 James St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Ryan Henrichon

Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Date: 03/07/23

84 Line St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $162,500

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Laverdure, Scott D., (Estate)

Date: 03/16/23

15 Marla Place

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Charles J. Lavimodiere

Seller: Richard W. Heer

Date: 03/06/23

34 Mooreland St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 03/15/23

71 Norman Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Andri Zhyhaniuk

Seller: Beane, Helen T., (Estate)

Date: 03/16/23

4 Spring St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Samantha Paradis

Seller: Tonya L. Bigus

Date: 03/06/23

633-635 Springfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Erika Matos

Seller: Janet F. Maynard

Date: 03/17/23

662 Springfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Haskell Holdings LLC

Seller: West Co. Investments LLC

Date: 03/10/23

75 Valentine St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Gino Serra

Seller: Joseph T. Janick RET

Date: 03/07/23

BRIMFIELD

140 Paige Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Chad B. Hayes

Seller: Samuel Edvalson

Date: 03/10/23

381 Sturbridge Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Gavin Racicot

Seller: Joyce E. Stocks

Date: 03/16/23

CHICOPEE

3 Allen St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $401,000

Buyer: Kamaraj Pandurangan

Seller: DGL Properties LLC

Date: 03/09/23

21 Alvord Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Erick C. Weber

Seller: 21 Alvord Ave LLC

Date: 03/17/23

49 Anson St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Cristina G. Gonzalez

Seller: Walter J. Rose

Date: 03/10/23

30 Bardon St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $358,500

Buyer: Yashira Rodriguez

Seller: Melendez FT

Date: 03/14/23

175 Beauregard Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Anderson Builders & Son LLC

Seller: Residential Rental LLC

Date: 03/16/23

496 Broadway St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $348,000

Buyer: Samuel Mubiru

Seller: Equity Trust Co.

Date: 03/10/23

11 Call St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Chicopee St. Realty LLC

Seller: Fairview Fence Inc.

Date: 03/08/23

604 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Chicopee St. Realty LLC

Seller: Fairview Fence Inc.

Date: 03/08/23

268 East Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Tatyana Gingeruha

Seller: Welch FT

Date: 03/06/23

60 Falmouth Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Diane J. Pirnie

Seller: Diane S. Denby

Date: 03/10/23

24 Hartford St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $261,500

Buyer: Matthew Ogrodowicz

Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Date: 03/16/23

367 Irene St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: T. & Bettye Thomas IRT

Seller: Steven Huard

Date: 03/10/23

17 Lachine St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $311,500

Buyer: Colleen Wolfe

Seller: Czelusniak, Jeannine R., (Estate)

Date: 03/10/23

77 Lapa Farm Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Marek Strojvus

Seller: Jared Lavallee

Date: 03/14/23

684 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Rachel M. Pinney

Seller: Hollie A. Smith

Date: 03/10/23

4 Mount Vernon Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Michael R. Moore

Seller: Kristina M. Vieira

Date: 03/15/23

85 Murphy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Dylan J. Brochu

Seller: Gregory S. Gwozdz

Date: 03/16/23

108 Oakridge St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Dawn M. Gibson

Seller: Kyle G. Beaudreault

Date: 03/15/23

114 Quartus St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Ian G. MacDonald

Seller: Ross E. Domingos

Date: 03/06/23

9 Randall St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Erik Taylor

Seller: Patricia J. Bousquet

Date: 03/14/23

116 School St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $604,000

Buyer: LSH Investment LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 03/10/23

250 School St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Ahmed Aljashaam

Seller: Jones, Dean, (Estate)

Date: 03/17/23

106 Tolpa Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Kay L. Loudon

Seller: Pablo Colon

Date: 03/10/23

151 Trilby Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Emilio P. Gaudette

Seller: Christine L. Lopes

Date: 03/16/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

3 Fairway Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: Issra Jamal

Seller: Suparna Sarkar

Date: 03/14/23

126 Meadowbrook Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $482,000

Buyer: Ingo Koomoa-Lange

Seller: Ralph C. Zepke

Date: 03/07/23

190 Pleasant St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $217,500

Buyer: 190 Pleasant St. LLC

Seller: Piper Lowe Real Estate Group LLC

Date: 03/16/23

341 Shaker Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Soflo Tower Realty LLC

Seller: KRM Real Estate LLC

Date: 03/16/23

HAMPDEN

35 Fernwood Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: David Soto

Seller: Judith A. Perusse

Date: 03/13/23

13 Martin Farms Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Susan Lucia

Seller: Piper Lowe Real Estate Group LLC

Date: 03/15/23

47 Woodland Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $236,678

Buyer: Newrez LLC

Seller: Timothy Cairney

Date: 03/08/23

HOLYOKE

72 Belvidere Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Maya J. Grindrod

Seller: Peltier FT

Date: 03/14/23

55 Dupuis Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $183,300

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Edward Mims

Date: 03/17/23

201 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $134,900

Buyer: Valley Opportunity Council

Seller: New England Farm Workers Council

Date: 03/10/23

51 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Bobbie S. Small

Seller: Raul Bermudez

Date: 03/17/23

71 Lynch Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Victor P. Lorenzi

Seller: Sandra J. Mimoso

Date: 03/08/23

470 Maple St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC

Seller: Standard Properties Inc.

Date: 03/16/23

30 Mowry Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Justin Mandeville

Seller: Elsie M. Bouchard

Date: 03/09/23

74-76 Newton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: 117 All Gas No Breakz LLC

Seller: Asj Properties LLC

Date: 03/10/23

78 Nonotuck St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $322,500

Buyer: Alexppark LLC

Seller: New Line Realty LLC

Date: 03/17/23

131 Ontario Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Anna Robinson

Seller: Kenneth L. Atchison

Date: 03/17/23

LUDLOW

276 Colonial Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Aydin Oflu

Seller: Mee H. Lam

Date: 03/07/23

56 Colton Place

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $565,160

Buyer: Dwain E. Reeder

Seller: Richard D. Plaut

Date: 03/17/23

78 Leetewood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Kathleen M. O’Connell

Seller: SRV Properties LLC

Date: 03/15/23

6 Marias Way

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Altan Ibas

Seller: Alicinio Martins

Date: 03/10/23

Swan Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $142,500

Buyer: Dias Properties LLC

Seller: Lopata, Casimir S., (Estate)

Date: 03/08/23

75 Wolf Swamp Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Robert Fisher

Seller: Daniel W. Counts

Date: 03/17/23

143 Yarmouth St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $519,900

Buyer: Marisa Alwon

Seller: Andrew Jablow

Date: 03/13/23

MONSON

1 Green St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $300,500

Buyer: Lord Boucher LLC

Seller: First Church Of Monson

Date: 03/16/23

13 Silva St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Rebecca Belcher

Seller: Nicholas Markopoulos

Date: 03/09/23

83 Thayer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Benjamin M. Murphy

Seller: Andrew L. Strong

Date: 03/09/23

PALMER

7 Jim Ash Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $155,167

Buyer: Shaw Development Inc.

Seller: Jeffrey B. Wilson

Date: 03/06/23

2275 Palmer Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Linda Brennan

Seller: Diane M. Rosa

Date: 03/15/23

1038 Pine St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: GJL RNL NT

Seller: Richard T. Tenczar

Date: 03/17/23

3018 Pleasant St.

Palmer, MA 01009

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Violette

Seller: Elizabeth M. Wall

Date: 03/10/23

45 Ruggles St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Olivia M. Comeau

Seller: Heather R. Sedelow

Date: 03/16/23

SPRINGFIELD

Alden St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Springfield College

Seller: Stutts, Lavinia E., (Estate)

Date: 03/17/23

550 Alden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $148,000

Buyer: Family & Developments LLC

Seller: Robert C. Maurice

Date: 03/10/23

588-590 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: A-O-K RT

Seller: Joanna Olivieri

Date: 03/09/23

877-879 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $314,000

Buyer: Benedicto M. Rodriguez

Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC

Date: 03/17/23

72 Audubon St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Evan O. Dias

Seller: Joseph M. Santaniello

Date: 03/13/23

41 Biltmore St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Edward L. Labonte

Seller: Violet A. Moses

Date: 03/07/23

795 Bradley Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Juliette A. Cardona

Seller: Lucas R. Manzi

Date: 03/16/23

803 Bradley Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Joshua J. Mcnally

Seller: Diaz, Efain D., (Estate)

Date: 03/07/23

34 Brandon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $189,900

Buyer: A. Reyes Homes LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 03/09/23

32 Brentwood St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: James McCarthy

Seller: Trang H. Lam

Date: 03/16/23

109 Bretton Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Jose M. Lopez

Seller: Andrew J. Campbell

Date: 03/17/23

89 Cliftwood St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $372,304

Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC

Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC

Date: 03/16/23

82 Davenport St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Jacob Root

Seller: Officium LLC

Date: 03/17/23

114 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: 3n Property LLC

Seller: Edward L. Labonte

Date: 03/07/23

33 Eckington St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Hamlet Hernandez

Seller: Posiadlosc LLC

Date: 03/10/23

116 Edgemere Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: M. & F. Vazquez Home Improvement

Seller: Harned, Michael M., (Estate)

Date: 03/10/23

25 Fairhaven Dr.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $219,900

Buyer: Yamil A. Grau-Hani

Seller: James W. Fiore RET

Date: 03/09/23

57 Florence St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Keishla M. Gonzalez

Seller: Darryl C. Foye

Date: 03/17/23

102 Florida St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $257,500

Buyer: Dorice V. Meyitang

Seller: John S. Marrero

Date: 03/06/23

382 Forest Hills Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Jamil Y. Asad-Ubinas

Seller: Thorpe Ft

Date: 03/17/23

191 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $152,000

Buyer: Genevieve Construction Development Group

Seller: Genevieve Construction Development Group I

Date: 03/16/23

153 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Czelusniak, Gary, (Estate)

Date: 03/17/23

61 Greene St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $138,000

Buyer: Chamber Investment Group LLC

Seller: Ezra C. Walker

Date: 03/06/23

57-59 Groveland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Emma P. Parra

Seller: Rodriguez, Jose A., (Estate)

Date: 03/13/23

54 Hood St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $173,000

Buyer: Wilson & Family Re LLC

Seller: Elinor L. Kolbier

Date: 03/10/23

194 Island Pond Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Creton Spencer

Seller: Rachael A. Rhodes

Date: 03/10/23

74 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Amanda De Leon

Seller: Maria Vanegas

Date: 03/10/23

30-32 Joseph St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Grisela C. Romero

Seller: Linda J. Clain

Date: 03/06/23

18-20 Kendall St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Natacha J. Clerger

Seller: Elzbieta Kosinski

Date: 03/13/23

115 Kimberly Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Logan Kelley

Seller: Dorota Glosowitz

Date: 03/10/23

33 Kittrell St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Sarah K. Swanberry

Seller: Justin K. Barroso

Date: 03/10/23

198 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Chaching Co.

Seller: Phyllis H. Prendergast

Date: 03/13/23

41-43 Lansing Place

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Shannoya Beezer

Seller: Vince LLC

Date: 03/15/23

14 Leroy Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Joelia N. Lopez

Seller: Maven Investments Co. LLC

Date: 03/13/23

334-336 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $294,900

Buyer: Santos A. Gomez

Seller: JV Properties Inc.

Date: 03/07/23

72 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Brandon Paz

Seller: Springfield Portfolio Holdings

Date: 03/10/23

132 Marion St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Johemy Vilchez

Seller: Elvis D. Rodriquez

Date: 03/06/23

163-165 Maynard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Juan Mercado

Seller: Springfield Holdings Of NJ LLC

Date: 03/07/23

6 Michigan St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: Chris Austin

Seller: Nancy W. Crowell

Date: 03/10/23

100-102 Middlesex St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $148,000

Buyer: VMC Investments LLC

Seller: Junior R. McKenzie

Date: 03/17/23

175 Mill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $627,000

Buyer: Conrad Blake

Seller: Paul Murphy

Date: 03/08/23

94 Milton St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Alexander J. MacDonald

Seller: Edwin O. Garcia

Date: 03/10/23

90 Narragansett St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Fergie M. Perez

Seller: Milly G. Caraballo

Date: 03/10/23

28-30 Nelson Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: 2830 Nelson LLC

Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC

Date: 03/09/23

94 Northway Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Sylvia Abad

Seller: Henry Chhim

Date: 03/15/23

254 Nottingham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Aida Rivera

Seller: Maria Felix

Date: 03/17/23

602 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Nicholas T. Wilkes

Seller: Lisa L. Wolfe

Date: 03/07/23

40 Pembroke St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $241,000

Buyer: Emma Glowania

Seller: NRES LLC

Date: 03/13/23

25 Plum St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Veronica E. Ortiz

Seller: Jessca L. Scott

Date: 03/09/23

52 Portulaca Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Samantha M. Krupczak

Seller: Stephanie L. Godek

Date: 03/13/23

127-129 Ranney St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $218,781

Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC

Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC

Date: 03/16/23

27 Rockland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Clifford Holensworth

Seller: My Hometown Mass. West TR

Date: 03/10/23

56 Rosedale Ave.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Hildah R. Kangethe

Seller: Jonathan M. Westbrooks

Date: 03/14/23

147 Rosemary Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Wilfred B. Rosario

Seller: 613 LLC

Date: 03/07/23

266 Rosewell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Nashalie L. Delgado

Seller: Antonio Rivera

Date: 03/15/23

24-26 Sachem St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $243,100

Buyer: Spring Forth Prop LLC

Seller: Jeffrey D. Marget

Date: 03/16/23

80 Saint James Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: 80 Saint James Blvd. LLC

Seller: Speedway LLC

Date: 03/15/23

159 Stapleton Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Jason R. Burchell

Seller: Andy Ocasio

Date: 03/08/23

663 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $218,883

Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC

Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC

Date: 03/16/23

51-59 Taylor St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $950,000

Buyer: Snapland 59 LLC

Seller: City Church

Date: 03/10/23

66 Warrenton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Jemisa Douglas

Seller: City Of Homes Real Estate Ventures LLC

Date: 03/17/23

83-85 Wilmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,333

Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC

Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC

Date: 03/16/23

46-48 Windsor St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $223,983

Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC

Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC

Date: 03/16/23

50-52 Windsor St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $217,616

Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC

Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC

Date: 03/16/23

878 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Residences At The Vault

Seller: 878 Worthington St. LLC

Date: 03/07/23

SOUTHWICK

11 Pineywood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: RM Blerman LLC

Seller: Gary R. Allen

Date: 03/16/23

TOLLAND

231 Thicket Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Peter Scrivener

Seller: Jacobs, George, (Estate)

Date: 03/09/23

WALES

16 Main St.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $492,500

Buyer: Phet Singvongsa

Seller: Howe, Janice M., (Estate)

Date: 03/13/23

18 Main St.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $492,500

Buyer: Phet Singvongsa

Seller: Howe, Janice M., (Estate)

Date: 03/13/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

10 Birch St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Alison P. Perreault

Seller: Sergey Savonin

Date: 03/10/23

341 Memorial Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: 341 Memorial Ave LLC

Seller: Speedway LLC

Date: 03/09/23

45 Oakland St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $161,000

Buyer: Robert D. Spano

Seller: William C. O’Neill

Date: 03/10/23

374 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Morgan R. Vickers

Seller: William M. Swain

Date: 03/10/23

44 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Hashim Adwan

Seller: Tara Rai

Date: 03/15/23

36 Southworth St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Emily L. Beebe

Seller: Dylan Brochu

Date: 03/16/23

WESTFIELD

33 Adams St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Michael D. Jones

Seller: David W. Ostrander TR

Date: 03/17/23

17 Charles St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Brianna M. Decker

Seller: Jonathan P. Camp

Date: 03/13/23

97 Devon Ter.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $589,900

Buyer: Paul P. Levesque

Seller: David D. Healey

Date: 03/17/23

5 Forest Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jilliane Smith

Seller: Madhu Siwa

Date: 03/15/23

308 Hillside Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $202,500

Buyer: Jose Quinones

Seller: Keybank

Date: 03/09/23

131 Main St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Eric Gove

Seller: Tyler R. Grono

Date: 03/10/23

8 Morgan Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Daniel P. Hill

Seller: Kyle E. Beroth

Date: 03/16/23

3 Old Farm Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Birdie Properties LLC

Seller: HUD

Date: 03/13/23

231 Paper Mill Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Angela Buri

Seller: Denardo Lt

Date: 03/17/23

20 Tiffany Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Umesh Khadka

Seller: Saba Shahid

Date: 03/07/23

1080 Western Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Eladio Lopez

Seller: David N. Franklin

Date: 03/13/23

WILBRAHAM

4 Woodsley Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $426,000

Buyer: Hannah Liggett

Seller: Suzanne R. Zeckhausen

Date: 03/15/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

171 State St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Mark Bucciarelli

Seller: Steven F. Linberg

Date: 03/06/23

214 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Kate C. Woodmansee

Seller: Margaret M. Stratton

Date: 03/10/23

BELCHERTOWN

43 Main St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Bear Runner Properties LLC

Seller: Alden Pond Properties LLC

Date: 03/09/23

North Liberty St., Lot 5

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Evergreen Design Build

Seller: Thomas R. Roberts

Date: 03/17/23

North Liberty St., Lot 6

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Evergreen Design Build

Seller: Thomas R. Roberts

Date: 03/17/23

CHESTERFIELD

1 Curtis Road

Chesterfield, MA 01096

Amount: $142,500

Buyer: Timothy M. Berniche

Seller: John K. Childs

Date: 03/16/23

78 Smith Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $139,000

Buyer: David A. Pruzynski

Seller: Deborah A. Clapp

Date: 03/07/23

CUMMINGTON

442 West Cummington Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Erik O. Cubi

Seller: Meyers, Gerald D., (Estate)

Date: 03/15/23

EASTHAMPTON

65 Briggs St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Bryan C. Pascoe

Seller: Kozera Jr., Joseph E., (Estate)

Date: 03/17/23

39 Clapp St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $905,000

Buyer: Ann C. Kenworthy

Seller: Richard P. Bangham

Date: 03/16/23

9 Elliot St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $402,000

Buyer: Jared S. Hirsch

Seller: N. E. Morales-Diaz

Date: 03/16/23

33 Pomeroy St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Timothy C. Relihan

Seller: Ricky L. Benoit

Date: 03/16/23

16 West Lake St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Jennifer Maybar

Seller: Erica Williams

Date: 03/09/23

GRANBY

276 Amherst St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $299,995

Buyer: Choquette Capital Investments LLC

Seller: JJJ & Jay Inc.

Date: 03/10/23

49 Barton St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Terrence F. Szczygiel

Seller: Bruce L. Tetrault

Date: 03/09/23

61 Pleasant St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Five Corners LLC

Seller: Patricia A. Kasulinous

Date: 03/07/23

HADLEY

15 Cold Spring Lane

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Debra Longo

Seller: Choquette Capital Investments LLC

Date: 03/07/23

5 Colony Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $165,700

Buyer: Bercume Construction LLC

Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.

Date: 03/16/23

56 Comins Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Cassidy Fyden TR

Seller: Fydenkevez, E. A., (Estate)

Date: 03/17/23

NORTHAMPTON

4 Overlook Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $359,900

Buyer: Billie Tedesco

Seller: Paula C. Czarniecki

Date: 03/16/23

SOUTH HADLEY

25-29 Canal St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: Tkjm LLC

Seller: Wayne A. Patnode

Date: 03/16/23

83 College St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Richard Reed

Seller: Trustees of Mount Holyoke College

Date: 03/13/23

61 Hadley St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Lucien A. Dalton

Seller: Ethan L. Bagg

Date: 03/16/23

9 Lexington Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Anna J. Rayno-Quirk

Seller: Gallagher Capital Group LLC

Date: 03/16/23

36 Lorraine Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Noah A. Nunes

Seller: Kevin A. Quesnel

Date: 03/09/23

58 Lyman Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Katherine L. Sveinson

Seller: Carrie A. Laudone

Date: 03/10/23

6 Maple St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: Tkjm LLC

Seller: Wayne A. Patnode

Date: 03/16/23

38 Ridge Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Doucette

Seller: Bogart, Elaine V., (Estate)

Date: 03/08/23

SOUTHAMPTON

129 Brickyard Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $935,000

Buyer: RET Of Brian J. Ingledue

Seller: Lewinski, Alexander, (Estate)

Date: 03/10/23

124 White Loaf Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $127,388

Buyer: Deena L. Vandeberghe

Seller: Terrie M. Jarosz

Date: 03/06/23

WARE

130 Gilbertville Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Carl Crevier

Seller: Brian Kellaher

Date: 03/13/23

50 Glendale Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jared Romero

Seller: Castillo, Josefa, (Estate)

Date: 03/17/23

53 Maple St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Bartholomew Chenevert

Seller: Bousquet, Joyce A., (Estate)

Date: 03/10/23

95 Maple St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $347,000

Buyer: Rafaat A. Geres

Seller: T. & Son Property LLC

Date: 03/17/23

95-97 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Citadel Projects LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 03/15/23

214 Old Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $517,000

Buyer: Michael Wilson

Seller: Adam Cornelius

Date: 03/17/23

WESTHAMPTON

342 Main Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Raul A. Bermudez

Seller: Erica Trudell

Date: 03/17/23

WORTHINGTON

245 Williamsburg Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $299,750

Buyer: Alysha M. Wozniak

Seller: Caitlin N. Donzell

Date: 03/06/23