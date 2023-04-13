Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
127 Ludwig Branch Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $155,500
Buyer: A-O-K RT
Seller: Steven R. Rossi
Date: 03/17/23
BERNARDSTON
27-A Eden Trail
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Shawn E. Stockwell
Seller: Mtglq Investors LP
Date: 03/16/23
Mount Hermon Station Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $154,500
Buyer: Michael Budrewicz
Seller: Arthur Cohen 1995 RET
Date: 03/15/23
BUCKLAND
100 Bray Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Michael T. O’Brien
Seller: Jason Cusimano
Date: 03/13/23
55 State St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $345,500
Buyer: BB&H Holdings LLC
Seller: Jessfx LLC
Date: 03/15/23
CONWAY
106 Upper Baptist Hill Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $382,500
Buyer: Daniel Wright
Seller: Edward A. Zajac
Date: 03/09/23
DEERFIELD
4 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Greenfield Road LLC
Seller: Angel Properties LLC
Date: 03/15/23
190 Lower Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: John R. Detweiler
Seller: James D. Marciano
Date: 03/08/23
71 Mathews Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Douglas R. Kremm
Seller: Joseph J. Morsman
Date: 03/10/23
GILL
9 Mount Hermon Station Road
Gill, MA 01360
Amount: $154,500
Buyer: Michael Budrewicz
Seller: Arthur Cohen 1995 RET
Date: 03/15/23
GREENFIELD
42 Kenwood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Edward Zajac
Seller: Christal L. Cutler
Date: 03/09/23
35 Lincoln St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $353,500
Buyer: Michael Lentz
Seller: Madeleine A. Cohen
Date: 03/07/23
39 Plantation Circle
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: James M. Burke
Seller: Leboeuf Jr., Paul D., (Estate)
Date: 03/09/23
7 Prospect Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: Colin J. Hoyt
Seller: Monahan Int.
Date: 03/07/23
249 Shelburne Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Bridger Felton
Seller: Carpenter, Willard H., (Estate)
Date: 03/08/23
LEVERETT
118 Long Plain Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Jason Goodhind
Seller: Lloyd, Susan Brierley, (Estate)
Date: 03/16/23
LEYDEN
234 West Leyden Road
Leyden, MA 01337
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Pedro J. Borgos
Seller: Joan A. Smith
Date: 03/07/23
MONTAGUE
15 X St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Aaron G. Milewski
Seller: Eugene M. Milewski
Date: 03/15/23
ORANGE
437 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Casa Amigos Restaurant
Seller: Yiantsidis NT
Date: 03/07/23
190 North Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $168,000
Buyer: Andre Depaula
Seller: Reinol E. Suarez
Date: 03/14/23
320 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Michael D. Squire
Seller: AGT Homes LLC
Date: 03/17/23
SHELBURNE
80 Wilson Graves Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $246,700
Buyer: Jonathan C. Graves
Seller: James W. Graves
Date: 03/07/23
SHUTESBURY
70 Cooleyville Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Ross Kiely
Seller: Rehorka, Frank G., (Estate)
Date: 03/10/23
WHATELY
73 State Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $862,700
Buyer: DKS Management LLC
Seller: Andrew F. Gianino
Date: 03/08/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
31 Alfred Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Bryon D. Turcotte
Seller: MAA Property LLC
Date: 03/13/23
85 Broz Ter.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Craig Sedelow
Seller: Dominik A. Dasilva
Date: 03/16/23
116 Edward St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Tifany M. Inacio
Seller: Aaron F. Starke
Date: 03/16/23
31 Fruwirth Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Paul Jarrett
Seller: David C. Fazio
Date: 03/13/23
61 Hemlock Ridge
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $139,000
Buyer: Michael J. Pellerin
Seller: Daniel P. Kozikowski
Date: 03/07/23
92 James St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Ryan Henrichon
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 03/07/23
84 Line St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $162,500
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Laverdure, Scott D., (Estate)
Date: 03/16/23
15 Marla Place
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Charles J. Lavimodiere
Seller: Richard W. Heer
Date: 03/06/23
34 Mooreland St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 03/15/23
71 Norman Ter.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Andri Zhyhaniuk
Seller: Beane, Helen T., (Estate)
Date: 03/16/23
4 Spring St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Samantha Paradis
Seller: Tonya L. Bigus
Date: 03/06/23
633-635 Springfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Erika Matos
Seller: Janet F. Maynard
Date: 03/17/23
662 Springfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Haskell Holdings LLC
Seller: West Co. Investments LLC
Date: 03/10/23
75 Valentine St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Gino Serra
Seller: Joseph T. Janick RET
Date: 03/07/23
BRIMFIELD
140 Paige Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Chad B. Hayes
Seller: Samuel Edvalson
Date: 03/10/23
381 Sturbridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Gavin Racicot
Seller: Joyce E. Stocks
Date: 03/16/23
CHICOPEE
3 Allen St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Kamaraj Pandurangan
Seller: DGL Properties LLC
Date: 03/09/23
21 Alvord Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Erick C. Weber
Seller: 21 Alvord Ave LLC
Date: 03/17/23
49 Anson St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Cristina G. Gonzalez
Seller: Walter J. Rose
Date: 03/10/23
30 Bardon St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $358,500
Buyer: Yashira Rodriguez
Seller: Melendez FT
Date: 03/14/23
175 Beauregard Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Anderson Builders & Son LLC
Seller: Residential Rental LLC
Date: 03/16/23
496 Broadway St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $348,000
Buyer: Samuel Mubiru
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Date: 03/10/23
11 Call St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Chicopee St. Realty LLC
Seller: Fairview Fence Inc.
Date: 03/08/23
604 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Chicopee St. Realty LLC
Seller: Fairview Fence Inc.
Date: 03/08/23
268 East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Tatyana Gingeruha
Seller: Welch FT
Date: 03/06/23
60 Falmouth Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Diane J. Pirnie
Seller: Diane S. Denby
Date: 03/10/23
24 Hartford St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $261,500
Buyer: Matthew Ogrodowicz
Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Date: 03/16/23
367 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: T. & Bettye Thomas IRT
Seller: Steven Huard
Date: 03/10/23
17 Lachine St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $311,500
Buyer: Colleen Wolfe
Seller: Czelusniak, Jeannine R., (Estate)
Date: 03/10/23
77 Lapa Farm Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Marek Strojvus
Seller: Jared Lavallee
Date: 03/14/23
684 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Rachel M. Pinney
Seller: Hollie A. Smith
Date: 03/10/23
4 Mount Vernon Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Michael R. Moore
Seller: Kristina M. Vieira
Date: 03/15/23
85 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Dylan J. Brochu
Seller: Gregory S. Gwozdz
Date: 03/16/23
108 Oakridge St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Dawn M. Gibson
Seller: Kyle G. Beaudreault
Date: 03/15/23
114 Quartus St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Ian G. MacDonald
Seller: Ross E. Domingos
Date: 03/06/23
9 Randall St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Erik Taylor
Seller: Patricia J. Bousquet
Date: 03/14/23
116 School St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $604,000
Buyer: LSH Investment LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 03/10/23
250 School St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Ahmed Aljashaam
Seller: Jones, Dean, (Estate)
Date: 03/17/23
106 Tolpa Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Kay L. Loudon
Seller: Pablo Colon
Date: 03/10/23
151 Trilby Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Emilio P. Gaudette
Seller: Christine L. Lopes
Date: 03/16/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
3 Fairway Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: Issra Jamal
Seller: Suparna Sarkar
Date: 03/14/23
126 Meadowbrook Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $482,000
Buyer: Ingo Koomoa-Lange
Seller: Ralph C. Zepke
Date: 03/07/23
190 Pleasant St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $217,500
Buyer: 190 Pleasant St. LLC
Seller: Piper Lowe Real Estate Group LLC
Date: 03/16/23
341 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Soflo Tower Realty LLC
Seller: KRM Real Estate LLC
Date: 03/16/23
HAMPDEN
35 Fernwood Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: David Soto
Seller: Judith A. Perusse
Date: 03/13/23
13 Martin Farms Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Susan Lucia
Seller: Piper Lowe Real Estate Group LLC
Date: 03/15/23
47 Woodland Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $236,678
Buyer: Newrez LLC
Seller: Timothy Cairney
Date: 03/08/23
HOLYOKE
72 Belvidere Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Maya J. Grindrod
Seller: Peltier FT
Date: 03/14/23
55 Dupuis Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $183,300
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Edward Mims
Date: 03/17/23
201 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $134,900
Buyer: Valley Opportunity Council
Seller: New England Farm Workers Council
Date: 03/10/23
51 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Bobbie S. Small
Seller: Raul Bermudez
Date: 03/17/23
71 Lynch Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Victor P. Lorenzi
Seller: Sandra J. Mimoso
Date: 03/08/23
470 Maple St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC
Seller: Standard Properties Inc.
Date: 03/16/23
30 Mowry Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Justin Mandeville
Seller: Elsie M. Bouchard
Date: 03/09/23
74-76 Newton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: 117 All Gas No Breakz LLC
Seller: Asj Properties LLC
Date: 03/10/23
78 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $322,500
Buyer: Alexppark LLC
Seller: New Line Realty LLC
Date: 03/17/23
131 Ontario Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Anna Robinson
Seller: Kenneth L. Atchison
Date: 03/17/23
LUDLOW
276 Colonial Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Aydin Oflu
Seller: Mee H. Lam
Date: 03/07/23
56 Colton Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $565,160
Buyer: Dwain E. Reeder
Seller: Richard D. Plaut
Date: 03/17/23
78 Leetewood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Kathleen M. O’Connell
Seller: SRV Properties LLC
Date: 03/15/23
6 Marias Way
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Altan Ibas
Seller: Alicinio Martins
Date: 03/10/23
Swan Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $142,500
Buyer: Dias Properties LLC
Seller: Lopata, Casimir S., (Estate)
Date: 03/08/23
75 Wolf Swamp Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Robert Fisher
Seller: Daniel W. Counts
Date: 03/17/23
143 Yarmouth St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $519,900
Buyer: Marisa Alwon
Seller: Andrew Jablow
Date: 03/13/23
MONSON
1 Green St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $300,500
Buyer: Lord Boucher LLC
Seller: First Church Of Monson
Date: 03/16/23
13 Silva St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Rebecca Belcher
Seller: Nicholas Markopoulos
Date: 03/09/23
83 Thayer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Benjamin M. Murphy
Seller: Andrew L. Strong
Date: 03/09/23
PALMER
7 Jim Ash Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $155,167
Buyer: Shaw Development Inc.
Seller: Jeffrey B. Wilson
Date: 03/06/23
2275 Palmer Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Linda Brennan
Seller: Diane M. Rosa
Date: 03/15/23
1038 Pine St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: GJL RNL NT
Seller: Richard T. Tenczar
Date: 03/17/23
3018 Pleasant St.
Palmer, MA 01009
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Violette
Seller: Elizabeth M. Wall
Date: 03/10/23
45 Ruggles St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Olivia M. Comeau
Seller: Heather R. Sedelow
Date: 03/16/23
SPRINGFIELD
Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Springfield College
Seller: Stutts, Lavinia E., (Estate)
Date: 03/17/23
550 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $148,000
Buyer: Family & Developments LLC
Seller: Robert C. Maurice
Date: 03/10/23
588-590 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: A-O-K RT
Seller: Joanna Olivieri
Date: 03/09/23
877-879 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $314,000
Buyer: Benedicto M. Rodriguez
Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC
Date: 03/17/23
72 Audubon St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Evan O. Dias
Seller: Joseph M. Santaniello
Date: 03/13/23
41 Biltmore St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Edward L. Labonte
Seller: Violet A. Moses
Date: 03/07/23
795 Bradley Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Juliette A. Cardona
Seller: Lucas R. Manzi
Date: 03/16/23
803 Bradley Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Joshua J. Mcnally
Seller: Diaz, Efain D., (Estate)
Date: 03/07/23
34 Brandon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $189,900
Buyer: A. Reyes Homes LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 03/09/23
32 Brentwood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: James McCarthy
Seller: Trang H. Lam
Date: 03/16/23
109 Bretton Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Jose M. Lopez
Seller: Andrew J. Campbell
Date: 03/17/23
89 Cliftwood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $372,304
Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC
Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC
Date: 03/16/23
82 Davenport St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Jacob Root
Seller: Officium LLC
Date: 03/17/23
114 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: 3n Property LLC
Seller: Edward L. Labonte
Date: 03/07/23
33 Eckington St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Hamlet Hernandez
Seller: Posiadlosc LLC
Date: 03/10/23
116 Edgemere Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: M. & F. Vazquez Home Improvement
Seller: Harned, Michael M., (Estate)
Date: 03/10/23
25 Fairhaven Dr.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $219,900
Buyer: Yamil A. Grau-Hani
Seller: James W. Fiore RET
Date: 03/09/23
57 Florence St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Keishla M. Gonzalez
Seller: Darryl C. Foye
Date: 03/17/23
102 Florida St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $257,500
Buyer: Dorice V. Meyitang
Seller: John S. Marrero
Date: 03/06/23
382 Forest Hills Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Jamil Y. Asad-Ubinas
Seller: Thorpe Ft
Date: 03/17/23
191 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $152,000
Buyer: Genevieve Construction Development Group
Seller: Genevieve Construction Development Group I
Date: 03/16/23
153 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Czelusniak, Gary, (Estate)
Date: 03/17/23
61 Greene St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $138,000
Buyer: Chamber Investment Group LLC
Seller: Ezra C. Walker
Date: 03/06/23
57-59 Groveland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Emma P. Parra
Seller: Rodriguez, Jose A., (Estate)
Date: 03/13/23
54 Hood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $173,000
Buyer: Wilson & Family Re LLC
Seller: Elinor L. Kolbier
Date: 03/10/23
194 Island Pond Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Creton Spencer
Seller: Rachael A. Rhodes
Date: 03/10/23
74 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Amanda De Leon
Seller: Maria Vanegas
Date: 03/10/23
30-32 Joseph St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Grisela C. Romero
Seller: Linda J. Clain
Date: 03/06/23
18-20 Kendall St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Natacha J. Clerger
Seller: Elzbieta Kosinski
Date: 03/13/23
115 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Logan Kelley
Seller: Dorota Glosowitz
Date: 03/10/23
33 Kittrell St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Sarah K. Swanberry
Seller: Justin K. Barroso
Date: 03/10/23
198 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Chaching Co.
Seller: Phyllis H. Prendergast
Date: 03/13/23
41-43 Lansing Place
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Shannoya Beezer
Seller: Vince LLC
Date: 03/15/23
14 Leroy Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Joelia N. Lopez
Seller: Maven Investments Co. LLC
Date: 03/13/23
334-336 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $294,900
Buyer: Santos A. Gomez
Seller: JV Properties Inc.
Date: 03/07/23
72 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Brandon Paz
Seller: Springfield Portfolio Holdings
Date: 03/10/23
132 Marion St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Johemy Vilchez
Seller: Elvis D. Rodriquez
Date: 03/06/23
163-165 Maynard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Juan Mercado
Seller: Springfield Holdings Of NJ LLC
Date: 03/07/23
6 Michigan St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Chris Austin
Seller: Nancy W. Crowell
Date: 03/10/23
100-102 Middlesex St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $148,000
Buyer: VMC Investments LLC
Seller: Junior R. McKenzie
Date: 03/17/23
175 Mill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $627,000
Buyer: Conrad Blake
Seller: Paul Murphy
Date: 03/08/23
94 Milton St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Alexander J. MacDonald
Seller: Edwin O. Garcia
Date: 03/10/23
90 Narragansett St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Fergie M. Perez
Seller: Milly G. Caraballo
Date: 03/10/23
28-30 Nelson Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: 2830 Nelson LLC
Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC
Date: 03/09/23
94 Northway Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Sylvia Abad
Seller: Henry Chhim
Date: 03/15/23
254 Nottingham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Aida Rivera
Seller: Maria Felix
Date: 03/17/23
602 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Nicholas T. Wilkes
Seller: Lisa L. Wolfe
Date: 03/07/23
40 Pembroke St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $241,000
Buyer: Emma Glowania
Seller: NRES LLC
Date: 03/13/23
25 Plum St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Veronica E. Ortiz
Seller: Jessca L. Scott
Date: 03/09/23
52 Portulaca Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Samantha M. Krupczak
Seller: Stephanie L. Godek
Date: 03/13/23
127-129 Ranney St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $218,781
Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC
Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC
Date: 03/16/23
27 Rockland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Clifford Holensworth
Seller: My Hometown Mass. West TR
Date: 03/10/23
56 Rosedale Ave.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Hildah R. Kangethe
Seller: Jonathan M. Westbrooks
Date: 03/14/23
147 Rosemary Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Wilfred B. Rosario
Seller: 613 LLC
Date: 03/07/23
266 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Nashalie L. Delgado
Seller: Antonio Rivera
Date: 03/15/23
24-26 Sachem St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $243,100
Buyer: Spring Forth Prop LLC
Seller: Jeffrey D. Marget
Date: 03/16/23
80 Saint James Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: 80 Saint James Blvd. LLC
Seller: Speedway LLC
Date: 03/15/23
159 Stapleton Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Jason R. Burchell
Seller: Andy Ocasio
Date: 03/08/23
663 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $218,883
Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC
Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC
Date: 03/16/23
51-59 Taylor St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $950,000
Buyer: Snapland 59 LLC
Seller: City Church
Date: 03/10/23
66 Warrenton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Jemisa Douglas
Seller: City Of Homes Real Estate Ventures LLC
Date: 03/17/23
83-85 Wilmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $255,333
Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC
Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC
Date: 03/16/23
46-48 Windsor St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $223,983
Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC
Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC
Date: 03/16/23
50-52 Windsor St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $217,616
Buyer: Spring Forth Properties LLC
Seller: Cliftwood Realty LLC
Date: 03/16/23
878 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Residences At The Vault
Seller: 878 Worthington St. LLC
Date: 03/07/23
SOUTHWICK
11 Pineywood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: RM Blerman LLC
Seller: Gary R. Allen
Date: 03/16/23
TOLLAND
231 Thicket Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Peter Scrivener
Seller: Jacobs, George, (Estate)
Date: 03/09/23
WALES
16 Main St.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $492,500
Buyer: Phet Singvongsa
Seller: Howe, Janice M., (Estate)
Date: 03/13/23
18 Main St.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $492,500
Buyer: Phet Singvongsa
Seller: Howe, Janice M., (Estate)
Date: 03/13/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
10 Birch St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Alison P. Perreault
Seller: Sergey Savonin
Date: 03/10/23
341 Memorial Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: 341 Memorial Ave LLC
Seller: Speedway LLC
Date: 03/09/23
45 Oakland St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $161,000
Buyer: Robert D. Spano
Seller: William C. O’Neill
Date: 03/10/23
374 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Morgan R. Vickers
Seller: William M. Swain
Date: 03/10/23
44 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Hashim Adwan
Seller: Tara Rai
Date: 03/15/23
36 Southworth St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Emily L. Beebe
Seller: Dylan Brochu
Date: 03/16/23
WESTFIELD
33 Adams St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Michael D. Jones
Seller: David W. Ostrander TR
Date: 03/17/23
17 Charles St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $282,500
Buyer: Brianna M. Decker
Seller: Jonathan P. Camp
Date: 03/13/23
97 Devon Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $589,900
Buyer: Paul P. Levesque
Seller: David D. Healey
Date: 03/17/23
5 Forest Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jilliane Smith
Seller: Madhu Siwa
Date: 03/15/23
308 Hillside Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $202,500
Buyer: Jose Quinones
Seller: Keybank
Date: 03/09/23
131 Main St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Eric Gove
Seller: Tyler R. Grono
Date: 03/10/23
8 Morgan Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Daniel P. Hill
Seller: Kyle E. Beroth
Date: 03/16/23
3 Old Farm Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Birdie Properties LLC
Seller: HUD
Date: 03/13/23
231 Paper Mill Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Angela Buri
Seller: Denardo Lt
Date: 03/17/23
20 Tiffany Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Umesh Khadka
Seller: Saba Shahid
Date: 03/07/23
1080 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Eladio Lopez
Seller: David N. Franklin
Date: 03/13/23
WILBRAHAM
4 Woodsley Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $426,000
Buyer: Hannah Liggett
Seller: Suzanne R. Zeckhausen
Date: 03/15/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
171 State St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Mark Bucciarelli
Seller: Steven F. Linberg
Date: 03/06/23
214 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Kate C. Woodmansee
Seller: Margaret M. Stratton
Date: 03/10/23
BELCHERTOWN
43 Main St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Bear Runner Properties LLC
Seller: Alden Pond Properties LLC
Date: 03/09/23
North Liberty St., Lot 5
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Evergreen Design Build
Seller: Thomas R. Roberts
Date: 03/17/23
North Liberty St., Lot 6
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Evergreen Design Build
Seller: Thomas R. Roberts
Date: 03/17/23
CHESTERFIELD
1 Curtis Road
Chesterfield, MA 01096
Amount: $142,500
Buyer: Timothy M. Berniche
Seller: John K. Childs
Date: 03/16/23
78 Smith Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $139,000
Buyer: David A. Pruzynski
Seller: Deborah A. Clapp
Date: 03/07/23
CUMMINGTON
442 West Cummington Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Erik O. Cubi
Seller: Meyers, Gerald D., (Estate)
Date: 03/15/23
EASTHAMPTON
65 Briggs St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Bryan C. Pascoe
Seller: Kozera Jr., Joseph E., (Estate)
Date: 03/17/23
39 Clapp St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $905,000
Buyer: Ann C. Kenworthy
Seller: Richard P. Bangham
Date: 03/16/23
9 Elliot St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $402,000
Buyer: Jared S. Hirsch
Seller: N. E. Morales-Diaz
Date: 03/16/23
33 Pomeroy St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Timothy C. Relihan
Seller: Ricky L. Benoit
Date: 03/16/23
16 West Lake St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Jennifer Maybar
Seller: Erica Williams
Date: 03/09/23
GRANBY
276 Amherst St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $299,995
Buyer: Choquette Capital Investments LLC
Seller: JJJ & Jay Inc.
Date: 03/10/23
49 Barton St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Terrence F. Szczygiel
Seller: Bruce L. Tetrault
Date: 03/09/23
61 Pleasant St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Five Corners LLC
Seller: Patricia A. Kasulinous
Date: 03/07/23
HADLEY
15 Cold Spring Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Debra Longo
Seller: Choquette Capital Investments LLC
Date: 03/07/23
5 Colony Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $165,700
Buyer: Bercume Construction LLC
Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.
Date: 03/16/23
56 Comins Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Cassidy Fyden TR
Seller: Fydenkevez, E. A., (Estate)
Date: 03/17/23
NORTHAMPTON
4 Overlook Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $359,900
Buyer: Billie Tedesco
Seller: Paula C. Czarniecki
Date: 03/16/23
SOUTH HADLEY
25-29 Canal St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Tkjm LLC
Seller: Wayne A. Patnode
Date: 03/16/23
83 College St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Richard Reed
Seller: Trustees of Mount Holyoke College
Date: 03/13/23
61 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Lucien A. Dalton
Seller: Ethan L. Bagg
Date: 03/16/23
9 Lexington Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Anna J. Rayno-Quirk
Seller: Gallagher Capital Group LLC
Date: 03/16/23
36 Lorraine Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Noah A. Nunes
Seller: Kevin A. Quesnel
Date: 03/09/23
58 Lyman Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Katherine L. Sveinson
Seller: Carrie A. Laudone
Date: 03/10/23
6 Maple St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Tkjm LLC
Seller: Wayne A. Patnode
Date: 03/16/23
38 Ridge Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Doucette
Seller: Bogart, Elaine V., (Estate)
Date: 03/08/23
SOUTHAMPTON
129 Brickyard Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $935,000
Buyer: RET Of Brian J. Ingledue
Seller: Lewinski, Alexander, (Estate)
Date: 03/10/23
124 White Loaf Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $127,388
Buyer: Deena L. Vandeberghe
Seller: Terrie M. Jarosz
Date: 03/06/23
WARE
130 Gilbertville Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Carl Crevier
Seller: Brian Kellaher
Date: 03/13/23
50 Glendale Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jared Romero
Seller: Castillo, Josefa, (Estate)
Date: 03/17/23
53 Maple St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Bartholomew Chenevert
Seller: Bousquet, Joyce A., (Estate)
Date: 03/10/23
95 Maple St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $347,000
Buyer: Rafaat A. Geres
Seller: T. & Son Property LLC
Date: 03/17/23
95-97 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Citadel Projects LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 03/15/23
214 Old Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $517,000
Buyer: Michael Wilson
Seller: Adam Cornelius
Date: 03/17/23
WESTHAMPTON
342 Main Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Raul A. Bermudez
Seller: Erica Trudell
Date: 03/17/23
WORTHINGTON
245 Williamsburg Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $299,750
Buyer: Alysha M. Wozniak
Seller: Caitlin N. Donzell
Date: 03/06/23