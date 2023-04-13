Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
34 Sumner Realty LLC
785 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 11
Date: 03/02/2023
Belliveau, Mark A.
96 Cubles Dr.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/07/2023
Braman, Robert B.
144 North Blandford Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2023
Brown, Richard W.
101 Dunham Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/09/2023
Daniel, Lonell
162 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/14/2023
Dufresne, Raymond E.
36D St. Kolbe Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2023
Durand, Jay P.
73 Union Road
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/13/2023
Famiglietti, Bernard
a/k/a FamigliettiBernardo
a/k/a FamigliettiBenny
48 East Drumlin Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/06/2023
Hibberd, Milagros
a/k/a Ruiz, Milagros
1185 Westfield St., Apt. 18
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2023
Houck, Robert B.
PO Box 425
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2023
Johanna Hall Consulting
Hall, Johanna Elizabeth
244 Montague Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/2023
Krafchuk, Thomas J.
78 Pease Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/03/2023
Lafond, Henri D.
129 Edgewood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/13/2023
Monteiro, Anthony J.
6 Silver St.
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/2023
Moore, Christopher L.
14 Donovan St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/08/2023
Moore, Michael D.
11 Broad St.
Gilbertville, MA 01031
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/01/2023
Mountain, Christa
491 Main St., Apt. 6
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/01/2023
Palatino, Laurie A.
268 Palmer Road, Unit #10
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2023
Prats, Mayra P.
70 Nassau Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/13/2023
Provencal, Richard Albert
Provencal, Nancy
194 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/10/2023
Ramos, Frank R.
19 State St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/202
Robare, Jeannette M.
17 Frink St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/13/2023
Vadivel, Chandra Prakash
115 Northampton St., Apt. 3B
Boston, MA 02118
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/13/2023
White, Darnelle
58 Albemarle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/10/2023