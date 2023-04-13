Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

34 Sumner Realty LLC

785 Williams St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 11

Date: 03/02/2023

Belliveau, Mark A.

96 Cubles Dr.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/07/2023

Braman, Robert B.

144 North Blandford Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/28/2023

Brown, Richard W.

101 Dunham Road

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/09/2023

Daniel, Lonell

162 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/14/2023

Dufresne, Raymond E.

36D St. Kolbe Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/15/2023

Durand, Jay P.

73 Union Road

Wales, MA 01081

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/13/2023

Famiglietti, Bernard

a/k/a FamigliettiBernardo

a/k/a FamigliettiBenny

48 East Drumlin Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/06/2023

Hibberd, Milagros

a/k/a Ruiz, Milagros

1185 Westfield St., Apt. 18

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/28/2023

Houck, Robert B.

PO Box 425

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/15/2023

Johanna Hall Consulting

Hall, Johanna Elizabeth

244 Montague Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/08/2023

Krafchuk, Thomas J.

78 Pease Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/03/2023

Lafond, Henri D.

129 Edgewood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/13/2023

Monteiro, Anthony J.

6 Silver St.

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/08/2023

Moore, Christopher L.

14 Donovan St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/08/2023

Moore, Michael D.

11 Broad St.

Gilbertville, MA 01031

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/01/2023

Mountain, Christa

491 Main St., Apt. 6

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/01/2023

Palatino, Laurie A.

268 Palmer Road, Unit #10

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/15/2023

Prats, Mayra P.

70 Nassau Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/13/2023

Provencal, Richard Albert

Provencal, Nancy

194 South Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/10/2023

Ramos, Frank R.

19 State St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/08/202

Robare, Jeannette M.

17 Frink St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/13/2023

Vadivel, Chandra Prakash

115 Northampton St., Apt. 3B

Boston, MA 02118

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/13/2023

White, Darnelle

58 Albemarle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 03/10/2023