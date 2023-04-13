Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

34 Sumner Realty LLC
785 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 11
Date: 03/02/2023

Belliveau, Mark A.
96 Cubles Dr.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/07/2023

Braman, Robert B.
144 North Blandford Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2023

Brown, Richard W.
101 Dunham Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/09/2023

Daniel, Lonell
162 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/14/2023

Dufresne, Raymond E.
36D St. Kolbe Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2023

Durand, Jay P.
73 Union Road
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/13/2023

Famiglietti, Bernard
a/k/a FamigliettiBernardo
a/k/a FamigliettiBenny
48 East Drumlin Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/06/2023

Hibberd, Milagros
a/k/a Ruiz, Milagros
1185 Westfield St., Apt. 18
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2023

Houck, Robert B.
PO Box 425
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2023

Johanna Hall Consulting
Hall, Johanna Elizabeth
244 Montague Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/2023

Krafchuk, Thomas J.
78 Pease Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/03/2023

Lafond, Henri D.
129 Edgewood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/13/2023

Monteiro, Anthony J.
6 Silver St.
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/2023

Moore, Christopher L.
14 Donovan St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/08/2023

Moore, Michael D.
11 Broad St.
Gilbertville, MA 01031
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/01/2023

Mountain, Christa
491 Main St., Apt. 6
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/01/2023

Palatino, Laurie A.
268 Palmer Road, Unit #10
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2023

Prats, Mayra P.
70 Nassau Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/13/2023

Provencal, Richard Albert
Provencal, Nancy
194 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/10/2023

Ramos, Frank R.
19 State St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/202

Robare, Jeannette M.
17 Frink St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/13/2023

Vadivel, Chandra Prakash
115 Northampton St., Apt. 3B
Boston, MA 02118
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/13/2023

White, Darnelle
58 Albemarle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/10/2023

