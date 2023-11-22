Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
72 Bald Mountain Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Justin P. Lawrence
Seller: Denise M. King
Date: 10/20/23
CHARLEMONT
57 East Hawley Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $168,000
Buyer: Cascade Funding THB4
Seller: Paul Dibenedetto
Date: 10/24/23
CONWAY
1270 Whately Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Richard Ponyer
Seller: Scott K. Sumner
Date: 10/20/23
GREENFIELD
122 Bungalow Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $408,000
Buyer: Kyle M. Artus
Seller: Larry D. Geiser
Date: 10/20/23
12 Cedar St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Jake Brennan
Seller: Timothy F. Boyle
Date: 10/17/23
8 Cooke St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Erika A. Gasser
Seller: Robert L. Kidder
Date: 10/24/23
250-252 Hope St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $372,900
Buyer: Mitchell W. Herzig
Seller: Mjdb Construction Services LLC
Date: 10/25/23
10 Stone Ridge Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Gabriel L. Fonseca
Seller: Thomas Rinaldi
Date: 10/16/23
49 Union St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Kara L. Younger
Seller: Julie M. Lemay
Date: 10/20/23
LEVERETT
57 Amherst Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Danil Tarnovskiy
Seller: Steven P. Woodard
Date: 10/26/23
MONTAGUE
30 3rd St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Colleen M. Deighton
Seller: Marcus J. Campbell
Date: 10/23/23
12 Federal St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $131,959
Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Seller: Walter A. James
Date: 10/16/23
1 Greenfield Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Joel C. Tognarelli
Seller: Donna L. Gates
Date: 10/27/23
NEW SALEM
34 Cooleyville Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Carl Cramm
Seller: Megan R. Whitney
Date: 10/20/23
NORTHFIELD
21 Old Bernardston Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: James Boulton
Seller: Robin Conley
Date: 10/16/23
ORANGE
55 Chase St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: Krista L. Sciucco
Seller: Flare Side RT
Date: 10/17/23
308 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $333,000
Buyer: William A. Campuzano
Seller: L5 Development LLC
Date: 10/20/23
52 Hamilton Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Kaitlyn J. Steve
Seller: V&J Real Estate Inc.
Date: 10/27/23
48 Old Cyrus Stage Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Arik Olson
Seller: Jeffrey Mcguire
Date: 10/18/23
SHUTESBURY
146 Baker Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $363,000
Buyer: Erin Mcguirl
Seller: Linda A. Scott
Date: 10/17/23
30 Lake Dr.
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Steven C. Mikolajczuk
Seller: Humphriss-Tygard LT
Date: 10/27/23
SUNDERLAND
88 Old Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $187,500
Buyer: James D. Houle
Seller: Douglas F. Houle
Date: 10/17/23
WARWICK
136 Wendell Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Whalen
Seller: Jean A. Thibodeau RET
Date: 10/23/23
WHATELY
16 Straits Road
Whately, MA 01038
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Justin J. Mieczkowski
Seller: Joseph F. Mieczkowski
Date: 10/18/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
17 Begley St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Aabj Parrelli LLC
Seller: Abae LLC
Date: 10/16/23
25 Brookline Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jacob Tryba
Seller: Carolyn M. Lemieux
Date: 10/27/23
56 Brookline Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Thomas Dandeneau
Seller: Wojnicki, Dorothy, (Estate)
Date: 10/16/23
28 Center St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Silver Snake Properties LLC
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 10/16/23
55 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $9,880,957
Buyer: Agawam North Propco LLC
Seller: SF 55 Cooper St. Real Properties
Date: 10/19/23
61 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $10,018,438
Buyer: Agawam West Propco LLC
Seller: SF 61 Cooper St. Real Properties
Date: 10/20/23
65-67 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $8,388,831
Buyer: Agawam South Propco LLC
Seller: SF 61 Cooper St. Real Properties
Date: 10/20/23
Fox Farm Road, Lot 1
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Global Homes Properties LLC
Seller: Susan M. Smith-Malecky
Date: 10/17/23
12 Harvey Johnson Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $201,000
Buyer: Bruce A. Moore
Seller: Owczarski, Lorelei A., (Estate)
Date: 10/16/23
464 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $7,649,773
Buyer: Agawam East Propco LLC
Seller: SF 464 Main St. Real Properties
Date: 10/20/23
25 Monroe St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Casartello
Seller: Douglas Dichard
Date: 10/24/23
18 Mulberry St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Marsha Lee
Seller: William S. Keyes
Date: 10/26/23
443 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $1,095,000
Buyer: Coppola Real Estate Holding Co. LLC
Seller: Gary E. Brown
Date: 10/20/23
118 Parker St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Walter B. Robinson
Seller: Manning S. Case
Date: 10/19/23
121 Reed St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Tyler M. Lafleur
Seller: Faisal Mukhtar
Date: 10/27/23
593 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Gary Taylor
Seller: Craig Digiacomo
Date: 10/20/23
1661 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: Diana Shveyko
Seller: Calvin J. McFadden
Date: 10/26/23
BLANDFORD
16 Gore Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $329,000
Buyer: Vitaliy Kiriukhin
Seller: Linda R. Plasse
Date: 10/18/23
BRIMFIELD
43 Apple Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Kerri-Ann Kelly
Seller: Phyllis P. Gorskey
Date: 10/17/23
46 Apple Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $396,000
Buyer: Yvette M. Shrum
Seller: William H. Smith
Date: 10/25/23
1063 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Christina M. Beesley
Seller: Mary T. Kozikowski
Date: 10/27/23
19 Lyman Barnes Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $493,000
Buyer: Joseph N. Ciandella
Seller: Chevelle M. English-Bedard
Date: 10/27/23
CHESTER
Kinnebrook Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Jan C. Almquist
Seller: Bernard St.Martin
Date: 10/17/23
CHICOPEE
35 Arlington St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Cordell A. Daniels
Seller: Mark A. Germain
Date: 10/23/23
16 Asinof Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: William J. Stetson
Seller: LKN Realty Investments LLC
Date: 10/18/23
129 Catherine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: R. Maradiaga-Alvarado
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 10/23/23
333 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Luke J. Cabana
Seller: Jessica A. Nicholls
Date: 10/24/23
599 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: 599 Chicopee Street LLC
Seller: Gilles A. Rheaume
Date: 10/16/23
196 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC
Seller: Bozek FT
Date: 10/24/23
130 Cobb Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Justin Raymond
Seller: Florence Manseau
Date: 10/20/23
238 East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
48 Edgewood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Pedro Rivera
Seller: Alisha L. Lugo
Date: 10/26/23
58 Edward St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Samuel A. Oliver-Hoff
Seller: Keisha Moore
Date: 10/16/23
49 Elm St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Richard J. Boyle
Seller: Marilyn Page
Date: 10/27/23
27 Fairmont St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Alyssa Hungate
Seller: Prime Partners LLC
Date: 10/27/23
111 Garland St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Mohammad Albaghdadi
Seller: Joanne M. Laplante
Date: 10/26/23
500 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Rovshen Nurmyrat
Seller: Vira Dipon
Date: 10/23/23
370 Grove St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Yassine Zian
Seller: Jeannette M. Marceau
Date: 10/23/23
56 Guerin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Scott E. Proulx
Seller: Michael J. Messier
Date: 10/20/23
373 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Mason Capital Venturea LLC
Seller: Ffmlt T2006-Ff13
Date: 10/25/23
105 Lachine St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: David J. Gondek
Seller: Krystyna M. Gazda
Date: 10/23/23
15 Lester St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Joseph Rozanski
Seller: Donna J. Guerin
Date: 10/20/23
50 Lorimer St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Bernash Realty LLC
Seller: Claire R. Carriveau
Date: 10/25/23
19 Lucretia Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Rosanny D. Lopez
Seller: Ivan Laureano
Date: 10/17/23
122 Ludlow Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Brenna Fogarty
Seller: Lee Maisonet
Date: 10/26/23
125 Marten St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Johnathan Lavoie
Seller: Bay Flow LLC
Date: 10/27/23
451 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Membos LLC
Seller: Almark Realty LLC
Date: 10/27/23
185 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Brooke Bruneault
Seller: Mhi Properties LLC
Date: 10/19/23
25 Oakwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $307,500
Buyer: Samuel Hadley
Seller: Gloria A. Delude IRT
Date: 10/16/23
25 Oxford Place
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: David Leon
Seller: Joan Thomasini
Date: 10/24/23
72 Paradise St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Amber M. Fillion
Seller: Edward Cianci
Date: 10/27/23
36 Robert St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $127,300
Buyer: Blaize Landry
Seller: Sandra M. Maroney
Date: 10/18/23
83 Rolf Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
34 South St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
56 Thaddeus St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Gloria Murray
Seller: Charlotte Funk
Date: 10/20/23
92 West St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $466,000
Buyer: Alfred Calixte
Seller: 92-94 West Street RT
Date: 10/23/23
4 Wolfe St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
97 Avery St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Gary Williams
Seller: Thomas J. Flanagan
Date: 10/25/23
107 Fernwood Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Bennett J. Middel
Seller: David J. Finkelstein
Date: 10/26/23
31 Hillside Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: John Zanetti
Seller: Elaine J. Chaisson
Date: 10/25/23
Lee St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Cacela
Seller: Marlene Goldstein
Date: 10/20/23
194 Mapleshade Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Avens LLC
Seller: Hassin Realty
Date: 10/23/23
39 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $770,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Gallagher
Seller: Lizlee LLC
Date: 10/18/23
379 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Aziz Ahmad
Seller: Hilda L. Pker RET
Date: 10/17/23
144 Patterson Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $368,000
Buyer: Henrymens Real Estate Group LLC
Seller: George J. Kahi
Date: 10/16/23
Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Cacela
Seller: Marlene Goldstein
Date: 10/20/23
393 Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Emily Pack
Seller: Teodoro Torres
Date: 10/26/23
104 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Cheryl Ricciardi
Seller: Deana M. Calvanese
Date: 10/20/23
208 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Nhac Truong
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 10/25/23
GRANVILLE
715 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: D. M. & Patti A. McGorty LT
Seller: Flagg, Raymond, (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23
557 North Lane
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Patrick Comeau
Seller: Ryan Hall
Date: 10/25/23
15 Old Westfield Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $212,800
Buyer: Clarke C. Boynton
Seller: Lisa A. Freeman
Date: 10/27/23
218 Silver St.
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Kuzdzal
Seller: Rosamond J. Campbell TR
Date: 10/27/23
HAMPDEN
93 Allen St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Nicholas Turnberg
Seller: Paul A. Stolar
Date: 10/17/23
8 Bayberry Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Jennifer A. Colglazier
Seller: Frederick W. Orr
Date: 10/24/23
280 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Brian C. Drake
Seller: Paul R. Willoughby
Date: 10/24/23
HOLLAND
19 Heritage Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Susan M. Reinstein
Seller: Daniel Cahill
Date: 10/20/23
2 North Leisure Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Steven McCarthy
Seller: Robert J. Kamay
Date: 10/27/23
HOLYOKE
23 Bayberry Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Alfred Estabrook
Seller: Anoush Kayzakian
Date: 10/26/23
105 Dartmouth St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $408,000
Buyer: Mark Lewis
Seller: Brighid Lunney
Date: 10/27/23
26 Dunn Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $448,500
Buyer: Thomas P. Gilchrist
Seller: Seth D. Desnoyers
Date: 10/19/23
275 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: 275 High St Holyoke LLC
Seller: Chelten Avenue Assocs. LLC
Date: 10/25/23
85-87 Hitchcock St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: NRES LLC
Seller: Barbara J. Champagne
Date: 10/26/23
220 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Palante Transformative
Seller: 220 Linden Realty LLC
Date: 10/18/23
1971 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Juan C. Rivera-Baez
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 10/20/23
11 Ross Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Mary Mathers
Seller: James R. Murphy
Date: 10/18/23
LONGMEADOW
15 Belleclaire Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: James K. Woodell
Seller: Elizabeth M. Morgan
Date: 10/27/23
88 Berwick Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $496,580
Buyer: Taylor C. McDonald
Seller: Kevin J. Czaplicki
Date: 10/19/23
75 Hopkins Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Jina Fast
Seller: Stephen M. Shea
Date: 10/19/23
241 Park Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Morgan
Seller: Daniel R. Bergin
Date: 10/19/23
34 Pleasantview Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Robert Dziedzic
Seller: Richard A. Wiseman
Date: 10/16/23
28 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Aurea L. Tirado Wenzel
Seller: Ahsan Waqas
Date: 10/27/23
LUDLOW
142 Cedar St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Joshua Messier
Seller: Daniel Rowe
Date: 10/18/23
208 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Tiago B. Martins
Seller: Mack Servicing TR
Date: 10/27/23
96 John St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $293,500
Buyer: Sean Padykula
Seller: Thomas Dandeneau
Date: 10/16/23
30 Lillian St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: Aem Property Investors LLC
Seller: Roy F. Gelineau
Date: 10/20/23
1388 Lyon St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: David J. Gabanelli
Seller: Chocorua Realty Investments LLC
Date: 10/27/23
39 Ray St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Nidaa Al-Zubaidy
Seller: Gregory Orlik
Date: 10/24/23
89 Richmond Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Tyler D. Neveu
Seller: Gardzienski, V. P., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23
125 Simonds St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Michael R. Sears
Seller: Russell Cable
Date: 10/18/23
54 West Orchard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Marilyn Page
Seller: Dennis Discawicz
Date: 10/27/23
391 West Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $139,650
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Cascade Funding Mtg. TR Hb3
Date: 10/24/23
141 Whitney St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jordan Lawson
Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC
Date: 10/16/23
MONSON
14 Circle Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Dominic A. Pannozzo
Seller: Kristopher Longtin
Date: 10/24/23
13 Old Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Lee A. Maisonet
Seller: SRV Properties LLC
Date: 10/26/23
Paradise Lake Road, Lot 5
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.
Seller: Clifford Farquhar
Date: 10/26/23
Paradise Lake Road, Lot 2
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.
Seller: Clifford Farquhar
Date: 10/26/23
Paradise Lake Road, Lot 1
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.
Seller: Clifford Farquhar
Date: 10/26/23
Paradise Lake Road, Lot 3
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.
Seller: Clifford Farquhar
Date: 10/26/23
20 Paradise Lake Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $539,900
Buyer: Teresa Frykenberg
Seller: Ross W. Overlock
Date: 10/23/23
115 Town Farm Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $590,000
Buyer: Pauline H. Gigee
Seller: William E. Dupuis
Date: 10/20/23
9 Valley View Heights
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: Andrew M. Burkhard
Seller: Teresa L. Unwin
Date: 10/24/23
MONTGOMERY
46 New State Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: James T. Kelly
Seller: 46 New State Road Land Trust
Date: 10/26/23
PALMER
1054 Baptist Hill Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Adin Hamzabegovic
Seller: Brent F. Massey
Date: 10/27/23
Belanger St., Lot 5
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: J. & M. Premier Properties LLC
Seller: J. Belanger Assocs.
Date: 10/27/23
141 Boston Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Brandon A. Blaine
Seller: Maria L. Whalen
Date: 10/24/23
9 Cabot St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Nitka
Seller: Randall J. Cable
Date: 10/25/23
4057 Center St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Carl Trant
Seller: Jehoram RT
Date: 10/27/23
60 Pinney St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Tracy Julian
Seller: Maureen Gallagher
Date: 10/19/23
103 Pinney St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Maureen Campanale
Seller: Steven L. Monette
Date: 10/18/23
139 Springfield St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jennifer Potter
Seller: Ronald N. Michaud
Date: 10/20/23
42-48 Stewart St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Victor A. Kyazze
Seller: Casa Bonita Apts. LLC
Date: 10/26/23
SPRINGFIELD
769 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $221,500
Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC
Seller: Gmacm Mortgage Loan TR 2005-AA1
Date: 10/25/23
38 Aster St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: J. S. Climes-Rivera
Seller: Craig L. Johnson
Date: 10/27/23
980 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Jones Dream Catcher Enterprises LLC
Seller: HS Holdings LLC
Date: 10/23/23
43 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23
49 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23
28 Berbay Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
29 Berbay Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
820 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Membos LLC
Seller: Almark Realty LLC
Date: 10/27/23
855 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Samuel Sevelo
Seller: Panther Development LLC
Date: 10/19/23
133 Brandon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Toni Tirozzi
Seller: Jesus Alicea
Date: 10/20/23
80 Brickett St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Kayla M. Ortega
Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Date: 10/24/23
27 Briggs St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Richard E. Melendez
Seller: David Vermette
Date: 10/16/23
38-40 Carver St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Margie Quinones-Ortiz
Seller: Magdalena Otero
Date: 10/20/23
78-80 Cherrelyn St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Odalis M. Moreno
Seller: Carolyn A. Kokoski
Date: 10/16/23
47 Craig St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Ernesto Padilla
Seller: E. F. Mcmaster-Marcelina
Date: 10/20/23
64 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
91 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
284 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
178 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Irving A. Rodriguez
Seller: Cannata, Josephine M., (Estate)
Date: 10/27/23
121-123 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Yakelin Hidalgo
Seller: Guadalupe Ramos
Date: 10/18/23
143 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Andreina Urena
Seller: Park Place Securities 2005-W
Date: 10/19/23
37 Dubois St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $131,700
Buyer: Aldo Properties LLC
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 10/18/23
19 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: John Wagner
Seller: Shelby R. Bouchard
Date: 10/17/23
251 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jessica Kuelling
Seller: Edward J. Saint-Vil
Date: 10/19/23
36 Elwood Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Amy Toller
Seller: Nicholas J. Deangelis
Date: 10/27/23
90 Fallston St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Matthew R. Butler
Seller: Cormier, Karen Annie, (Estate)
Date: 10/24/23
40 Feltham Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $332,500
Buyer: Clodine Roland
Seller: Valro Homes LLC
Date: 10/23/23
37 Forest St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Melissa T. Defana
Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Date: 10/23/23
116 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $559,000
Buyer: Afimi LLC
Seller: Norman Poggio
Date: 10/16/23
172 Garvey Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kulwinder Kaur
Seller: Anthony Santaniello
Date: 10/16/23
17-19 Governor St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,000
Buyer: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Seller: Felix S. Rodriguez
Date: 10/26/23
37 Greaney St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Tracy A. Harvey-Jean
Seller: Jorge Galicia
Date: 10/27/23
128 Hadley St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Daniel Ayres
Seller: Daniel J. Daponde
Date: 10/16/23
177 Hartford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Daniel A. Richton
Seller: Finkel, Barbara E., (Estate)
Date: 10/16/23
49 Hillmont St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
226 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Luis C. Ruiz
Seller: Cordell A. Daniels
Date: 10/23/23
128-130 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Enmanuel Ventura
Seller: Charles Bogues
Date: 10/24/23
142 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Miriam A. Segarra
Seller: Emi Investments LLC
Date: 10/20/23
93 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
21 Lang St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: 21 Lang St. TR
Date: 10/26/23
17 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Luis A. Cedano
Seller: Carmelo Diaz
Date: 10/18/23
4-8 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23
789 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: Posiadlosc LLC
Seller: Steven E. Zeimbekakis
Date: 10/20/23
126-128 Lowell St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Markys R. De Jesus
Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC
Date: 10/24/23
297 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Sanky Properties LLC
Seller: Jerzy Krajewski
Date: 10/26/23
32 Margerie St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Raul S. Severino
Seller: Justo Martinez
Date: 10/27/23
80 Margerie St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Paulo Villgas
Seller: Gloria E. Quintana
Date: 10/17/23
31 Meadowlark Lane
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Aislinn M. Manning
Seller: Matthew Dinatale
Date: 10/18/23
73-75 Melrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Phoenix Development Inc.
Seller: King Sr., Lenoris Bruce, (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23
45 Merrimac Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Juan Lopez
Seller: Egan, Joseph F., (Estate)
Date: 10/27/23
171 Methuen St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
17 Midway St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Aramis Maldonado
Seller: Borowsky, Samuel J., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23
11 Nathaniel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
218 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Amber D. Peterson
Seller: Anthony Arillotta
Date: 10/23/23
7-9 Noel St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Danalax LLC
Seller: Birch Properties LLC
Date: 10/20/23
202-206 Pearl St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23
208-212 Pearl St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23
29 Pecousic St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Maritza Sanchez
Seller: Dutil, Lorraine Ann, (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23
26 Peekskill Ave.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Sharonda R. Hector
Seller: David J. Cross
Date: 10/16/23
183 Peekskill Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc
Seller: Michael Barwick
Date: 10/17/23
15 Pinebrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Zitta N. Serpa
Seller: Jennifer A. Colglazier
Date: 10/24/23
239 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Joseph Candido
Seller: Margaret M. Sullivan
Date: 10/27/23
18 Porter St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $328,000
Buyer: William T. Hallissey
Seller: Lewen Cotte
Date: 10/17/23
126 Prentice St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Green Piranhas LLC
Seller: Gail Maher
Date: 10/25/23
39 Rita St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Richard Sewell
Seller: Benjamin R. Darosa
Date: 10/25/23
90 Rockland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Brett H. Albert
Seller: Christopher A. Godaire
Date: 10/20/23
231 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Chad S. Mitchell
Seller: Michael H. Riley
Date: 10/27/23
27-29 Ruskin St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Louis Inomwan
Seller: Agape Mgmt. Group LLC
Date: 10/18/23
38 Rutledge Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Konstantinos Biliouris
Seller: Hwpml Properties LLC
Date: 10/27/23
1229 South Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Alethea A. Stevenson
Seller: NNOT Real Estate Holdings LLC
Date: 10/17/23
South Branch Pkwy. (SS)
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Alethea A. Stevenson
Seller: NNOT Real Estate Holdings LLC
Date: 10/17/23
412 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Felix A. Gonzalez-Alvarez
Seller: Aziz Ahmed
Date: 10/16/23
186 Santa Barbara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Denise Cividanes
Seller: OCF II Holdings LLC
Date: 10/17/23
198 Senator St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Le Tran
Seller: Alexander Sierra
Date: 10/17/23
685 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23
115 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $472,500
Buyer: Joshua Mills
Seller: Stephanie A. Erbe
Date: 10/16/23
136 Tavistock St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Aquino Loayza
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 10/27/23
11 Timothy Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Doneka V. Johnson
Seller: Douglas A. Desaulnier
Date: 10/27/23
130 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Nell Investments LLC
Seller: Tango Investments LLC
Date: 10/23/23
95 Upton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
125 Verge St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
25 Victoria St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
61 Victoria St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
59 Villa Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jose Santiago
Seller: Thi Tai
Date: 10/23/23
602 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Gladys Y. Orozco
Seller: Kokoleka RT
Date: 10/17/23
477 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Amanda Stevenson
Seller: Carolyn Morera
Date: 10/24/23
257 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Susan L. Irey
Seller: Jake P. Trombley
Date: 10/20/23
61 Woodmont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Marcos Minchala
Seller: A&P Capital Group LLC
Date: 10/18/23
1427 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Kayla Avilez
Seller: Daisy J. Acosta
Date: 10/19/23
SOUTHWICK
266 Hillside Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Choua Y. Lee
Seller: Patrick V. Johnstone
Date: 10/25/23
64 Honey Pot Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Evan V. Serella
Seller: Elizabeth M. Kuzdzal
Date: 10/27/23
WALES
3 Reed Hill Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Garett M. Fulcher
Seller: Frederick J. Rogers
Date: 10/18/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
106 Adrian Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Rachel Abbott
Seller: Todd Delnegro
Date: 10/20/23
258 Edgewood Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Domenick Villano
Seller: Mark E. Sypek
Date: 10/20/23
5 Ely Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $370,900
Buyer: Donnovan L. Bambury
Seller: Sandro Scirocco
Date: 10/18/23
97 Garden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Guy Waterman
Seller: Pauline D. Isabelle
Date: 10/26/23
79 Grove St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Zafarieh Heidari
Seller: Natasha Rodriguez
Date: 10/26/23
50 High St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Jasmin Sanchez
Seller: Abdullah M. Jashaami
Date: 10/24/23
32 Paulson Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Kathleen Devins
Seller: Elida Gashi
Date: 10/18/23
4 Ridgeview Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Elizabeth R. Rogers
Seller: Kristen M. Cowell
Date: 10/16/23
94 Smyrna St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: James A. Richard
Seller: Brian P. St Amand
Date: 10/27/23
1502 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Pizzaman Investment Realty LLC
Seller: Ann M. Lapalme
Date: 10/16/23
WESTFIELD
5 Bancroft St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Philip A. Dagostino
Date: 10/18/23
117 Berkshire Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Wendi L. Wojick
Seller: Matthew A. Cavallo
Date: 10/23/23
6 Blue Sky Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jarred A. Difazio
Seller: Timothy H. Haggerty
Date: 10/27/23
36 Colony Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $357,000
Buyer: Pamela M. Butler
Seller: Paul A. Fouche
Date: 10/18/23
10 Furrowtown Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: James Murphy
Seller: Ryan Lavner
Date: 10/19/23
123 Meadow St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: 123 Meadow LLC
Seller: GS Westfield LLC
Date: 10/23/23
131 Meadow St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: 131 Meadow LLC
Seller: GS Westfield LLC
Date: 10/23/23
99 Mountain View St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Seller: Schubach, Paul W., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/23
25 Saint Paul St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: John D. Bruce
Seller: Sienkiewicz, Marie G., (Estate)
Date: 10/23/23
7 Sherman St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Anna M. Collins
Seller: Florida Development Corp.
Date: 10/23/23
100 Valley View Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: John G. Kyprianos
Seller: Dekarz, Norma, (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23
WILBRAHAM
240 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $669,000
Buyer: Lowell D. Key
Seller: Catherine G. Jurgens
Date: 10/16/23
4 Overlook Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Julius J. Walker
Seller: Boylan, Patricia M., (Estate)
Date: 10/16/23
11 Shirley St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Colten
Seller: Laurette E. Oppedisano
Date: 10/18/23
391 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Christopher T. Wypyszinski
Seller: Deborah J. Jordan
Date: 10/17/23
916 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $384,900
Buyer: Jeremy Forgue
Seller: Katherine L. Granger
Date: 10/20/23
15 Wandering Mdws
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Dayana S. Rodrigues
Seller: Alessandro Markovic
Date: 10/20/23
17 Warren Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Thomas Hebert
Seller: Amy Hebert
Date: 10/23/23
3 Westernview Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Nicholas R. Reed
Seller: Ethan J. Eady
Date: 10/27/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
422 Amity St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $2,000,000
Buyer: UDrive Amity LLC
Seller: LCR 422 Amity LLC
Date: 10/25/23
13-15 High St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $2,150,000
Buyer: 13-15 High St LLC
Seller: RET Indenture Of TR
Date: 10/20/23
32 Kendrick Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $715,000
Buyer: Kendrick Place Partners LLC
Seller: Roger M. Hewett
Date: 10/25/23
972 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: University Of Mass. Amherst Bldg. A
Seller: Josephine B. Keeley
Date: 10/16/23
47 Stagecoach Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Matthew W. Limoges
Seller: David W. Wills
Date: 10/27/23
15 Wildflower Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $558,000
Buyer: Kathryn Pollard
Seller: Katharine V. Geel
Date: 10/16/23
BELCHERTOWN
134 Aldrich St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: David J. Knapp
Seller: Michael J. O’Brien
Date: 10/27/23
22 Clearbrook Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Mustafa Kahraman
Seller: Alexander Tuohy
Date: 10/27/23
91 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Timothy S. Beauchamp
Seller: Expedio Group LLC
Date: 10/20/23
65 Magnolia Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Jay S. Levine
Seller: Lora Os
Date: 10/23/23
31 South Main St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Christopher B. Loud
Seller: 3133 South Main LLC
Date: 10/16/23
CUMMINGTON
124 Stage Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $493,000
Buyer: Sandra S. Streeter
Seller: E. H. Jr. & M. E. Ster
Date: 10/16/23
EASTHAMPTON
1 Ashley Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Stephen J. Jadczak
Seller: Edward S. Nalewanski
Date: 10/17/23
43 Bryan Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Conor P. Carey
Seller: Karen L. Palmer RET
Date: 10/27/23
11 Conrad Circle, Lot 11
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Michael A. Wack
Seller: Loudville Condo LLC
Date: 10/20/23
4 Fleury Court
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $324,900
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Cunningham
Seller: Elizabeth M. Banach FT
Date: 10/16/23
58 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Christopher L. Wherry
Seller: Stephen P. Mumblow
Date: 10/19/23
2 Pine Hill Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Alison Curphey LT
Seller: Stephen M. Yarrows
Date: 10/17/23
13 Steplar Xing, Lot 13
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $549,900
Buyer: Claire Simmons
Seller: Loudville Condo LLC
Date: 10/20/23
9 Truehart Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $227,700
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Loiselle
Seller: Michael P. Dostaler
Date: 10/16/23
GOSHEN
30 Westshore Dr.
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Elizabeth K. Takacs
Seller: Ryan P. Fitzgerald
Date: 10/27/23
GRANBY
28 New Ludlow Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $195,500
Buyer: Structurel Asset Investment Loan
Seller: Christian E. Canavan
Date: 10/26/23
HADLEY
137 Bay Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Matthew-Weber
Seller: Joseph N. Gallant
Date: 10/20/23
41 Breckenridge Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Waldrip
Seller: Jennifer L. Wuest
Date: 10/16/23
390 River Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Christina E. Antolini
Seller: William E. Dwyer
Date: 10/23/23
HATFIELD
155 Elm St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Christine Andrulis
Seller: Josephine A. Zgrodnik IRT
Date: 10/17/23
HUNTINGTON
4 Sampson Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $427,000
Buyer: Lunping Wang
Seller: Malin Cederquist 2023 TR
Date: 10/18/23
MIDDLEFIELD
113 Chipman Road
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Andrew S. Doherty
Seller: Tci Holdings LLC
Date: 10/27/23
NORTHAMPTON
249 Crescent St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Henry Chen
Seller: Wakin, Eleanor R., (Estate)
Date: 10/17/23
140 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Matthew Smith
Seller: Lauren Gottschalk
Date: 10/19/23
423 Florence Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: Candace Kao
Seller: Moroney, Georgina L., (Estate)
Date: 10/24/23
5 Franklin St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: Independent Housing Solutions Inc.
Seller: Reliance Holdings Corp
Date: 10/26/23
47 North Farms Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $595,650
Buyer: Sharon Levy
Seller: Betsy P. MacDonald RET
Date: 10/16/23
39 Ridgewood Ter
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Catherine Weiss
Seller: Alison Novack
Date: 10/18/23
120 Woodland Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Kathryn A. Hardy
Seller: Cynthia Koegler
Date: 10/26/23
SOUTH HADLEY
100 Abbey St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Colin Doyle
Seller: Herman P. Mak
Date: 10/24/23
75 Alvord St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Nicole Wozniak
Seller: Scheinost, Diane V., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/23
30 Boynton Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Berry FT
Seller: David A. Stuntz
Date: 10/27/23
8 Burnett Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: Addison T. Beaux
Seller: Christine J. Hare
Date: 10/25/23
22 Easy St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: KMAK LLC
Seller: Orlowski, James F., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/23
42 Ferry St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $406,708
Buyer: Sara Ells
Seller: Greenfield Road LLC
Date: 10/17/23
Lyman St., Lot 1
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: WF Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: South Hadley Plaza LLC
Date: 10/20/23
Newton St., Lot 1
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: WF Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: South Hadley Plaza LLC
Date: 10/20/23
WARE
7 Aspen St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC
Seller: James W. Kenyon
Date: 10/24/23
9 Clinton St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Alexandra P. Rojas
Seller: Johnathan Thornton
Date: 10/27/23
59 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Sean Matt
Seller: Glen A. Larue
Date: 10/16/23
131 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Angelina M. Roman
Seller: Jeanne E. Vadnais
Date: 10/25/23
83 Highland St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Atlantis & Terra Properties LLC
Seller: Alison J. Pereira
Date: 10/27/23
10 King St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $426,000
Buyer: Daniel P. Cahill
Seller: Dawn Szczygiel
Date: 10/20/23
15 Sherwin St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Linda Wilson
Seller: Leslie Wozniak
Date: 10/20/23
WILLIAMSBURG
20 Fairfield Ave.
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: CIL Realty Of Mass. Inc.
Seller: Laurie H. Cote
Date: 10/17/23
WESTHAMPTON
218 North Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $601,500
Buyer: William Christopher
Seller: Zhongqi Yuan
Date: 10/16/23