The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

72 Bald Mountain Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Justin P. Lawrence

Seller: Denise M. King

Date: 10/20/23

CHARLEMONT

57 East Hawley Road

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $168,000

Buyer: Cascade Funding THB4

Seller: Paul Dibenedetto

Date: 10/24/23

CONWAY

1270 Whately Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Richard Ponyer

Seller: Scott K. Sumner

Date: 10/20/23

GREENFIELD

122 Bungalow Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $408,000

Buyer: Kyle M. Artus

Seller: Larry D. Geiser

Date: 10/20/23

12 Cedar St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Jake Brennan

Seller: Timothy F. Boyle

Date: 10/17/23

8 Cooke St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Erika A. Gasser

Seller: Robert L. Kidder

Date: 10/24/23

250-252 Hope St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $372,900

Buyer: Mitchell W. Herzig

Seller: Mjdb Construction Services LLC

Date: 10/25/23

10 Stone Ridge Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: Gabriel L. Fonseca

Seller: Thomas Rinaldi

Date: 10/16/23

49 Union St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Kara L. Younger

Seller: Julie M. Lemay

Date: 10/20/23

LEVERETT

57 Amherst Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Danil Tarnovskiy

Seller: Steven P. Woodard

Date: 10/26/23

MONTAGUE

30 3rd St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Colleen M. Deighton

Seller: Marcus J. Campbell

Date: 10/23/23

12 Federal St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $131,959

Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Seller: Walter A. James

Date: 10/16/23

1 Greenfield Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Joel C. Tognarelli

Seller: Donna L. Gates

Date: 10/27/23

NEW SALEM

34 Cooleyville Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Carl Cramm

Seller: Megan R. Whitney

Date: 10/20/23

NORTHFIELD

21 Old Bernardston Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: James Boulton

Seller: Robin Conley

Date: 10/16/23

ORANGE

55 Chase St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $252,500

Buyer: Krista L. Sciucco

Seller: Flare Side RT

Date: 10/17/23

308 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $333,000

Buyer: William A. Campuzano

Seller: L5 Development LLC

Date: 10/20/23

52 Hamilton Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Kaitlyn J. Steve

Seller: V&J Real Estate Inc.

Date: 10/27/23

48 Old Cyrus Stage Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Arik Olson

Seller: Jeffrey Mcguire

Date: 10/18/23

SHUTESBURY

146 Baker Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $363,000

Buyer: Erin Mcguirl

Seller: Linda A. Scott

Date: 10/17/23

30 Lake Dr.

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Steven C. Mikolajczuk

Seller: Humphriss-Tygard LT

Date: 10/27/23

SUNDERLAND

88 Old Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: James D. Houle

Seller: Douglas F. Houle

Date: 10/17/23

WARWICK

136 Wendell Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Whalen

Seller: Jean A. Thibodeau RET

Date: 10/23/23

WHATELY

16 Straits Road

Whately, MA 01038

Amount: $162,000

Buyer: Justin J. Mieczkowski

Seller: Joseph F. Mieczkowski

Date: 10/18/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

17 Begley St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Aabj Parrelli LLC

Seller: Abae LLC

Date: 10/16/23

25 Brookline Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jacob Tryba

Seller: Carolyn M. Lemieux

Date: 10/27/23

56 Brookline Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Thomas Dandeneau

Seller: Wojnicki, Dorothy, (Estate)

Date: 10/16/23

28 Center St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Silver Snake Properties LLC

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 10/16/23

55 Cooper St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $9,880,957

Buyer: Agawam North Propco LLC

Seller: SF 55 Cooper St. Real Properties

Date: 10/19/23

61 Cooper St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $10,018,438

Buyer: Agawam West Propco LLC

Seller: SF 61 Cooper St. Real Properties

Date: 10/20/23

65-67 Cooper St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $8,388,831

Buyer: Agawam South Propco LLC

Seller: SF 61 Cooper St. Real Properties

Date: 10/20/23

Fox Farm Road, Lot 1

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Global Homes Properties LLC

Seller: Susan M. Smith-Malecky

Date: 10/17/23

12 Harvey Johnson Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $201,000

Buyer: Bruce A. Moore

Seller: Owczarski, Lorelei A., (Estate)

Date: 10/16/23

464 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $7,649,773

Buyer: Agawam East Propco LLC

Seller: SF 464 Main St. Real Properties

Date: 10/20/23

25 Monroe St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Casartello

Seller: Douglas Dichard

Date: 10/24/23

18 Mulberry St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Marsha Lee

Seller: William S. Keyes

Date: 10/26/23

443 North West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $1,095,000

Buyer: Coppola Real Estate Holding Co. LLC

Seller: Gary E. Brown

Date: 10/20/23

118 Parker St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Walter B. Robinson

Seller: Manning S. Case

Date: 10/19/23

121 Reed St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Tyler M. Lafleur

Seller: Faisal Mukhtar

Date: 10/27/23

593 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Gary Taylor

Seller: Craig Digiacomo

Date: 10/20/23

1661 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $900,000

Buyer: Diana Shveyko

Seller: Calvin J. McFadden

Date: 10/26/23

BLANDFORD

16 Gore Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $329,000

Buyer: Vitaliy Kiriukhin

Seller: Linda R. Plasse

Date: 10/18/23

BRIMFIELD

43 Apple Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Kerri-Ann Kelly

Seller: Phyllis P. Gorskey

Date: 10/17/23

46 Apple Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $396,000

Buyer: Yvette M. Shrum

Seller: William H. Smith

Date: 10/25/23

1063 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Christina M. Beesley

Seller: Mary T. Kozikowski

Date: 10/27/23

19 Lyman Barnes Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $493,000

Buyer: Joseph N. Ciandella

Seller: Chevelle M. English-Bedard

Date: 10/27/23

CHESTER

Kinnebrook Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Jan C. Almquist

Seller: Bernard St.Martin

Date: 10/17/23

CHICOPEE

35 Arlington St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Cordell A. Daniels

Seller: Mark A. Germain

Date: 10/23/23

16 Asinof Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: William J. Stetson

Seller: LKN Realty Investments LLC

Date: 10/18/23

129 Catherine St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: R. Maradiaga-Alvarado

Seller: Sareen Properties LLC

Date: 10/23/23

333 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Luke J. Cabana

Seller: Jessica A. Nicholls

Date: 10/24/23

599 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: 599 Chicopee Street LLC

Seller: Gilles A. Rheaume

Date: 10/16/23

196 Clarendon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC

Seller: Bozek FT

Date: 10/24/23

130 Cobb Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Justin Raymond

Seller: Florence Manseau

Date: 10/20/23

238 East Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

48 Edgewood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Pedro Rivera

Seller: Alisha L. Lugo

Date: 10/26/23

58 Edward St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Samuel A. Oliver-Hoff

Seller: Keisha Moore

Date: 10/16/23

49 Elm St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Richard J. Boyle

Seller: Marilyn Page

Date: 10/27/23

27 Fairmont St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Alyssa Hungate

Seller: Prime Partners LLC

Date: 10/27/23

111 Garland St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Mohammad Albaghdadi

Seller: Joanne M. Laplante

Date: 10/26/23

500 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $304,000

Buyer: Rovshen Nurmyrat

Seller: Vira Dipon

Date: 10/23/23

370 Grove St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Yassine Zian

Seller: Jeannette M. Marceau

Date: 10/23/23

56 Guerin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: Scott E. Proulx

Seller: Michael J. Messier

Date: 10/20/23

373 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Mason Capital Venturea LLC

Seller: Ffmlt T2006-Ff13

Date: 10/25/23

105 Lachine St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: David J. Gondek

Seller: Krystyna M. Gazda

Date: 10/23/23

15 Lester St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Joseph Rozanski

Seller: Donna J. Guerin

Date: 10/20/23

50 Lorimer St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Bernash Realty LLC

Seller: Claire R. Carriveau

Date: 10/25/23

19 Lucretia Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Rosanny D. Lopez

Seller: Ivan Laureano

Date: 10/17/23

122 Ludlow Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Brenna Fogarty

Seller: Lee Maisonet

Date: 10/26/23

125 Marten St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Johnathan Lavoie

Seller: Bay Flow LLC

Date: 10/27/23

451 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Membos LLC

Seller: Almark Realty LLC

Date: 10/27/23

185 Murphy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $319,000

Buyer: Brooke Bruneault

Seller: Mhi Properties LLC

Date: 10/19/23

25 Oakwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $307,500

Buyer: Samuel Hadley

Seller: Gloria A. Delude IRT

Date: 10/16/23

25 Oxford Place

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: David Leon

Seller: Joan Thomasini

Date: 10/24/23

72 Paradise St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Amber M. Fillion

Seller: Edward Cianci

Date: 10/27/23

36 Robert St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $127,300

Buyer: Blaize Landry

Seller: Sandra M. Maroney

Date: 10/18/23

83 Rolf Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

34 South St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

56 Thaddeus St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Gloria Murray

Seller: Charlotte Funk

Date: 10/20/23

92 West St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $466,000

Buyer: Alfred Calixte

Seller: 92-94 West Street RT

Date: 10/23/23

4 Wolfe St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

97 Avery St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Gary Williams

Seller: Thomas J. Flanagan

Date: 10/25/23

107 Fernwood Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Bennett J. Middel

Seller: David J. Finkelstein

Date: 10/26/23

31 Hillside Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $387,000

Buyer: John Zanetti

Seller: Elaine J. Chaisson

Date: 10/25/23

Lee St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Cacela

Seller: Marlene Goldstein

Date: 10/20/23

194 Mapleshade Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Avens LLC

Seller: Hassin Realty

Date: 10/23/23

39 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $770,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Gallagher

Seller: Lizlee LLC

Date: 10/18/23

379 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Aziz Ahmad

Seller: Hilda L. Pker RET

Date: 10/17/23

144 Patterson Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $368,000

Buyer: Henrymens Real Estate Group LLC

Seller: George J. Kahi

Date: 10/16/23

Pease Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Cacela

Seller: Marlene Goldstein

Date: 10/20/23

393 Pease Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Emily Pack

Seller: Teodoro Torres

Date: 10/26/23

104 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Cheryl Ricciardi

Seller: Deana M. Calvanese

Date: 10/20/23

208 Shaker Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Nhac Truong

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 10/25/23

GRANVILLE

715 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: D. M. & Patti A. McGorty LT

Seller: Flagg, Raymond, (Estate)

Date: 10/20/23

557 North Lane

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Patrick Comeau

Seller: Ryan Hall

Date: 10/25/23

15 Old Westfield Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $212,800

Buyer: Clarke C. Boynton

Seller: Lisa A. Freeman

Date: 10/27/23

218 Silver St.

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Elizabeth M. Kuzdzal

Seller: Rosamond J. Campbell TR

Date: 10/27/23

HAMPDEN

93 Allen St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Nicholas Turnberg

Seller: Paul A. Stolar

Date: 10/17/23

8 Bayberry Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Jennifer A. Colglazier

Seller: Frederick W. Orr

Date: 10/24/23

280 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Brian C. Drake

Seller: Paul R. Willoughby

Date: 10/24/23

HOLLAND

19 Heritage Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Susan M. Reinstein

Seller: Daniel Cahill

Date: 10/20/23

2 North Leisure Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Steven McCarthy

Seller: Robert J. Kamay

Date: 10/27/23

HOLYOKE

23 Bayberry Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Alfred Estabrook

Seller: Anoush Kayzakian

Date: 10/26/23

105 Dartmouth St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $408,000

Buyer: Mark Lewis

Seller: Brighid Lunney

Date: 10/27/23

26 Dunn Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $448,500

Buyer: Thomas P. Gilchrist

Seller: Seth D. Desnoyers

Date: 10/19/23

275 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: 275 High St Holyoke LLC

Seller: Chelten Avenue Assocs. LLC

Date: 10/25/23

85-87 Hitchcock St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: NRES LLC

Seller: Barbara J. Champagne

Date: 10/26/23

220 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Palante Transformative

Seller: 220 Linden Realty LLC

Date: 10/18/23

1971 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Juan C. Rivera-Baez

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 10/20/23

11 Ross Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Mary Mathers

Seller: James R. Murphy

Date: 10/18/23

LONGMEADOW

15 Belleclaire Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: James K. Woodell

Seller: Elizabeth M. Morgan

Date: 10/27/23

88 Berwick Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $496,580

Buyer: Taylor C. McDonald

Seller: Kevin J. Czaplicki

Date: 10/19/23

75 Hopkins Place

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Jina Fast

Seller: Stephen M. Shea

Date: 10/19/23

241 Park Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: Elizabeth M. Morgan

Seller: Daniel R. Bergin

Date: 10/19/23

34 Pleasantview Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Robert Dziedzic

Seller: Richard A. Wiseman

Date: 10/16/23

28 South Park Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Aurea L. Tirado Wenzel

Seller: Ahsan Waqas

Date: 10/27/23

LUDLOW

142 Cedar St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Joshua Messier

Seller: Daniel Rowe

Date: 10/18/23

208 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Tiago B. Martins

Seller: Mack Servicing TR

Date: 10/27/23

96 John St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $293,500

Buyer: Sean Padykula

Seller: Thomas Dandeneau

Date: 10/16/23

30 Lillian St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Aem Property Investors LLC

Seller: Roy F. Gelineau

Date: 10/20/23

1388 Lyon St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: David J. Gabanelli

Seller: Chocorua Realty Investments LLC

Date: 10/27/23

39 Ray St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Nidaa Al-Zubaidy

Seller: Gregory Orlik

Date: 10/24/23

89 Richmond Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Tyler D. Neveu

Seller: Gardzienski, V. P., (Estate)

Date: 10/20/23

125 Simonds St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Michael R. Sears

Seller: Russell Cable

Date: 10/18/23

54 West Orchard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Marilyn Page

Seller: Dennis Discawicz

Date: 10/27/23

391 West Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $139,650

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Cascade Funding Mtg. TR Hb3

Date: 10/24/23

141 Whitney St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jordan Lawson

Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC

Date: 10/16/23

MONSON

14 Circle Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Dominic A. Pannozzo

Seller: Kristopher Longtin

Date: 10/24/23

13 Old Stafford Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Lee A. Maisonet

Seller: SRV Properties LLC

Date: 10/26/23

Paradise Lake Road, Lot 5

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.

Seller: Clifford Farquhar

Date: 10/26/23

Paradise Lake Road, Lot 2

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.

Seller: Clifford Farquhar

Date: 10/26/23

Paradise Lake Road, Lot 1

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.

Seller: Clifford Farquhar

Date: 10/26/23

Paradise Lake Road, Lot 3

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.

Seller: Clifford Farquhar

Date: 10/26/23

20 Paradise Lake Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $539,900

Buyer: Teresa Frykenberg

Seller: Ross W. Overlock

Date: 10/23/23

115 Town Farm Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $590,000

Buyer: Pauline H. Gigee

Seller: William E. Dupuis

Date: 10/20/23

9 Valley View Heights

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $274,000

Buyer: Andrew M. Burkhard

Seller: Teresa L. Unwin

Date: 10/24/23

MONTGOMERY

46 New State Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: James T. Kelly

Seller: 46 New State Road Land Trust

Date: 10/26/23

PALMER

1054 Baptist Hill Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Adin Hamzabegovic

Seller: Brent F. Massey

Date: 10/27/23

Belanger St., Lot 5

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: J. & M. Premier Properties LLC

Seller: J. Belanger Assocs.

Date: 10/27/23

141 Boston Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Brandon A. Blaine

Seller: Maria L. Whalen

Date: 10/24/23

9 Cabot St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Nitka

Seller: Randall J. Cable

Date: 10/25/23

4057 Center St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Carl Trant

Seller: Jehoram RT

Date: 10/27/23

60 Pinney St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Tracy Julian

Seller: Maureen Gallagher

Date: 10/19/23

103 Pinney St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Maureen Campanale

Seller: Steven L. Monette

Date: 10/18/23

139 Springfield St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jennifer Potter

Seller: Ronald N. Michaud

Date: 10/20/23

42-48 Stewart St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Victor A. Kyazze

Seller: Casa Bonita Apts. LLC

Date: 10/26/23

SPRINGFIELD

769 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $221,500

Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC

Seller: Gmacm Mortgage Loan TR 2005-AA1

Date: 10/25/23

38 Aster St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: J. S. Climes-Rivera

Seller: Craig L. Johnson

Date: 10/27/23

980 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Jones Dream Catcher Enterprises LLC

Seller: HS Holdings LLC

Date: 10/23/23

43 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $6,250,000

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Springfield Gardens

Date: 10/27/23

49 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $6,250,000

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Springfield Gardens

Date: 10/27/23

28 Berbay Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

29 Berbay Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

820 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Membos LLC

Seller: Almark Realty LLC

Date: 10/27/23

855 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Samuel Sevelo

Seller: Panther Development LLC

Date: 10/19/23

133 Brandon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Toni Tirozzi

Seller: Jesus Alicea

Date: 10/20/23

80 Brickett St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Kayla M. Ortega

Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.

Date: 10/24/23

27 Briggs St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Richard E. Melendez

Seller: David Vermette

Date: 10/16/23

38-40 Carver St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Margie Quinones-Ortiz

Seller: Magdalena Otero

Date: 10/20/23

78-80 Cherrelyn St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Odalis M. Moreno

Seller: Carolyn A. Kokoski

Date: 10/16/23

47 Craig St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Ernesto Padilla

Seller: E. F. Mcmaster-Marcelina

Date: 10/20/23

64 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

91 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

284 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

178 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Irving A. Rodriguez

Seller: Cannata, Josephine M., (Estate)

Date: 10/27/23

121-123 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Yakelin Hidalgo

Seller: Guadalupe Ramos

Date: 10/18/23

143 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $244,000

Buyer: Andreina Urena

Seller: Park Place Securities 2005-W

Date: 10/19/23

37 Dubois St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $131,700

Buyer: Aldo Properties LLC

Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Date: 10/18/23

19 Edendale St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: John Wagner

Seller: Shelby R. Bouchard

Date: 10/17/23

251 Edendale St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jessica Kuelling

Seller: Edward J. Saint-Vil

Date: 10/19/23

36 Elwood Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Amy Toller

Seller: Nicholas J. Deangelis

Date: 10/27/23

90 Fallston St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Matthew R. Butler

Seller: Cormier, Karen Annie, (Estate)

Date: 10/24/23

40 Feltham Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $332,500

Buyer: Clodine Roland

Seller: Valro Homes LLC

Date: 10/23/23

37 Forest St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Melissa T. Defana

Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Date: 10/23/23

116 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $559,000

Buyer: Afimi LLC

Seller: Norman Poggio

Date: 10/16/23

172 Garvey Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kulwinder Kaur

Seller: Anthony Santaniello

Date: 10/16/23

17-19 Governor St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $189,000

Buyer: Santana Real Estate Inc.

Seller: Felix S. Rodriguez

Date: 10/26/23

37 Greaney St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Tracy A. Harvey-Jean

Seller: Jorge Galicia

Date: 10/27/23

128 Hadley St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Daniel Ayres

Seller: Daniel J. Daponde

Date: 10/16/23

177 Hartford Ter.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Daniel A. Richton

Seller: Finkel, Barbara E., (Estate)

Date: 10/16/23

49 Hillmont St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

226 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Luis C. Ruiz

Seller: Cordell A. Daniels

Date: 10/23/23

128-130 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Enmanuel Ventura

Seller: Charles Bogues

Date: 10/24/23

142 Knollwood St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Miriam A. Segarra

Seller: Emi Investments LLC

Date: 10/20/23

93 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

21 Lang St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: 21 Lang St. TR

Date: 10/26/23

17 Lexington St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Luis A. Cedano

Seller: Carmelo Diaz

Date: 10/18/23

4-8 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $6,250,000

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Springfield Gardens

Date: 10/27/23

789 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $177,000

Buyer: Posiadlosc LLC

Seller: Steven E. Zeimbekakis

Date: 10/20/23

126-128 Lowell St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $409,000

Buyer: Markys R. De Jesus

Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC

Date: 10/24/23

297 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Sanky Properties LLC

Seller: Jerzy Krajewski

Date: 10/26/23

32 Margerie St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Raul S. Severino

Seller: Justo Martinez

Date: 10/27/23

80 Margerie St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Paulo Villgas

Seller: Gloria E. Quintana

Date: 10/17/23

31 Meadowlark Lane

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Aislinn M. Manning

Seller: Matthew Dinatale

Date: 10/18/23

73-75 Melrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Phoenix Development Inc.

Seller: King Sr., Lenoris Bruce, (Estate)

Date: 10/20/23

45 Merrimac Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Juan Lopez

Seller: Egan, Joseph F., (Estate)

Date: 10/27/23

171 Methuen St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

17 Midway St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Aramis Maldonado

Seller: Borowsky, Samuel J., (Estate)

Date: 10/20/23

11 Nathaniel St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

218 Newton Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Amber D. Peterson

Seller: Anthony Arillotta

Date: 10/23/23

7-9 Noel St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Danalax LLC

Seller: Birch Properties LLC

Date: 10/20/23

202-206 Pearl St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $6,250,000

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Springfield Gardens

Date: 10/27/23

208-212 Pearl St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $6,250,000

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Springfield Gardens

Date: 10/27/23

29 Pecousic St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Maritza Sanchez

Seller: Dutil, Lorraine Ann, (Estate)

Date: 10/20/23

26 Peekskill Ave.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Sharonda R. Hector

Seller: David J. Cross

Date: 10/16/23

183 Peekskill Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc

Seller: Michael Barwick

Date: 10/17/23

15 Pinebrook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Zitta N. Serpa

Seller: Jennifer A. Colglazier

Date: 10/24/23

239 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Joseph Candido

Seller: Margaret M. Sullivan

Date: 10/27/23

18 Porter St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $328,000

Buyer: William T. Hallissey

Seller: Lewen Cotte

Date: 10/17/23

126 Prentice St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Green Piranhas LLC

Seller: Gail Maher

Date: 10/25/23

39 Rita St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Richard Sewell

Seller: Benjamin R. Darosa

Date: 10/25/23

90 Rockland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Brett H. Albert

Seller: Christopher A. Godaire

Date: 10/20/23

231 Rosewell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Chad S. Mitchell

Seller: Michael H. Riley

Date: 10/27/23

27-29 Ruskin St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Louis Inomwan

Seller: Agape Mgmt. Group LLC

Date: 10/18/23

38 Rutledge Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Konstantinos Biliouris

Seller: Hwpml Properties LLC

Date: 10/27/23

1229 South Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Alethea A. Stevenson

Seller: NNOT Real Estate Holdings LLC

Date: 10/17/23

South Branch Pkwy. (SS)

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Alethea A. Stevenson

Seller: NNOT Real Estate Holdings LLC

Date: 10/17/23

412 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Felix A. Gonzalez-Alvarez

Seller: Aziz Ahmed

Date: 10/16/23

186 Santa Barbara St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Denise Cividanes

Seller: OCF II Holdings LLC

Date: 10/17/23

198 Senator St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Le Tran

Seller: Alexander Sierra

Date: 10/17/23

685 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $6,250,000

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Springfield Gardens

Date: 10/27/23

115 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $472,500

Buyer: Joshua Mills

Seller: Stephanie A. Erbe

Date: 10/16/23

136 Tavistock St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Aquino Loayza

Seller: William Raleigh

Date: 10/27/23

11 Timothy Circle

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Doneka V. Johnson

Seller: Douglas A. Desaulnier

Date: 10/27/23

130 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Nell Investments LLC

Seller: Tango Investments LLC

Date: 10/23/23

95 Upton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

125 Verge St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

25 Victoria St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

61 Victoria St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,729,500

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

59 Villa Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Jose Santiago

Seller: Thi Tai

Date: 10/23/23

602 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Gladys Y. Orozco

Seller: Kokoleka RT

Date: 10/17/23

477 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Amanda Stevenson

Seller: Carolyn Morera

Date: 10/24/23

257 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Susan L. Irey

Seller: Jake P. Trombley

Date: 10/20/23

61 Woodmont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Marcos Minchala

Seller: A&P Capital Group LLC

Date: 10/18/23

1427 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Kayla Avilez

Seller: Daisy J. Acosta

Date: 10/19/23

SOUTHWICK

266 Hillside Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Choua Y. Lee

Seller: Patrick V. Johnstone

Date: 10/25/23

64 Honey Pot Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $640,000

Buyer: Evan V. Serella

Seller: Elizabeth M. Kuzdzal

Date: 10/27/23

WALES

3 Reed Hill Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Garett M. Fulcher

Seller: Frederick J. Rogers

Date: 10/18/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

106 Adrian Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Rachel Abbott

Seller: Todd Delnegro

Date: 10/20/23

258 Edgewood Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Domenick Villano

Seller: Mark E. Sypek

Date: 10/20/23

5 Ely Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $370,900

Buyer: Donnovan L. Bambury

Seller: Sandro Scirocco

Date: 10/18/23

97 Garden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Guy Waterman

Seller: Pauline D. Isabelle

Date: 10/26/23

79 Grove St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Zafarieh Heidari

Seller: Natasha Rodriguez

Date: 10/26/23

50 High St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Jasmin Sanchez

Seller: Abdullah M. Jashaami

Date: 10/24/23

32 Paulson Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Kathleen Devins

Seller: Elida Gashi

Date: 10/18/23

4 Ridgeview Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Elizabeth R. Rogers

Seller: Kristen M. Cowell

Date: 10/16/23

94 Smyrna St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: James A. Richard

Seller: Brian P. St Amand

Date: 10/27/23

1502 Westfield St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Pizzaman Investment Realty LLC

Seller: Ann M. Lapalme

Date: 10/16/23

WESTFIELD

5 Bancroft St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Philip A. Dagostino

Date: 10/18/23

117 Berkshire Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Wendi L. Wojick

Seller: Matthew A. Cavallo

Date: 10/23/23

6 Blue Sky Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Jarred A. Difazio

Seller: Timothy H. Haggerty

Date: 10/27/23

36 Colony Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $357,000

Buyer: Pamela M. Butler

Seller: Paul A. Fouche

Date: 10/18/23

10 Furrowtown Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: James Murphy

Seller: Ryan Lavner

Date: 10/19/23

123 Meadow St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: 123 Meadow LLC

Seller: GS Westfield LLC

Date: 10/23/23

131 Meadow St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: 131 Meadow LLC

Seller: GS Westfield LLC

Date: 10/23/23

99 Mountain View St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Seller: Schubach, Paul W., (Estate)

Date: 10/18/23

25 Saint Paul St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: John D. Bruce

Seller: Sienkiewicz, Marie G., (Estate)

Date: 10/23/23

7 Sherman St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Anna M. Collins

Seller: Florida Development Corp.

Date: 10/23/23

100 Valley View Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: John G. Kyprianos

Seller: Dekarz, Norma, (Estate)

Date: 10/26/23

WILBRAHAM

240 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $669,000

Buyer: Lowell D. Key

Seller: Catherine G. Jurgens

Date: 10/16/23

4 Overlook Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Julius J. Walker

Seller: Boylan, Patricia M., (Estate)

Date: 10/16/23

11 Shirley St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Colten

Seller: Laurette E. Oppedisano

Date: 10/18/23

391 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Christopher T. Wypyszinski

Seller: Deborah J. Jordan

Date: 10/17/23

916 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $384,900

Buyer: Jeremy Forgue

Seller: Katherine L. Granger

Date: 10/20/23

15 Wandering Mdws

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Dayana S. Rodrigues

Seller: Alessandro Markovic

Date: 10/20/23

17 Warren Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Thomas Hebert

Seller: Amy Hebert

Date: 10/23/23

3 Westernview Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Nicholas R. Reed

Seller: Ethan J. Eady

Date: 10/27/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

422 Amity St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $2,000,000

Buyer: UDrive Amity LLC

Seller: LCR 422 Amity LLC

Date: 10/25/23

13-15 High St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $2,150,000

Buyer: 13-15 High St LLC

Seller: RET Indenture Of TR

Date: 10/20/23

32 Kendrick Place

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $715,000

Buyer: Kendrick Place Partners LLC

Seller: Roger M. Hewett

Date: 10/25/23

972 North Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: University Of Mass. Amherst Bldg. A

Seller: Josephine B. Keeley

Date: 10/16/23

47 Stagecoach Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Matthew W. Limoges

Seller: David W. Wills

Date: 10/27/23

15 Wildflower Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $558,000

Buyer: Kathryn Pollard

Seller: Katharine V. Geel

Date: 10/16/23

BELCHERTOWN

134 Aldrich St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: David J. Knapp

Seller: Michael J. O’Brien

Date: 10/27/23

22 Clearbrook Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Mustafa Kahraman

Seller: Alexander Tuohy

Date: 10/27/23

91 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Timothy S. Beauchamp

Seller: Expedio Group LLC

Date: 10/20/23

65 Magnolia Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Jay S. Levine

Seller: Lora Os

Date: 10/23/23

31 South Main St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Christopher B. Loud

Seller: 3133 South Main LLC

Date: 10/16/23

CUMMINGTON

124 Stage Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $493,000

Buyer: Sandra S. Streeter

Seller: E. H. Jr. & M. E. Ster

Date: 10/16/23

EASTHAMPTON

1 Ashley Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $640,000

Buyer: Stephen J. Jadczak

Seller: Edward S. Nalewanski

Date: 10/17/23

43 Bryan Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Conor P. Carey

Seller: Karen L. Palmer RET

Date: 10/27/23

11 Conrad Circle, Lot 11

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: Michael A. Wack

Seller: Loudville Condo LLC

Date: 10/20/23

4 Fleury Court

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $324,900

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Cunningham

Seller: Elizabeth M. Banach FT

Date: 10/16/23

58 Northampton St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Christopher L. Wherry

Seller: Stephen P. Mumblow

Date: 10/19/23

2 Pine Hill Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Alison Curphey LT

Seller: Stephen M. Yarrows

Date: 10/17/23

13 Steplar Xing, Lot 13

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $549,900

Buyer: Claire Simmons

Seller: Loudville Condo LLC

Date: 10/20/23

9 Truehart Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $227,700

Buyer: Elizabeth M. Loiselle

Seller: Michael P. Dostaler

Date: 10/16/23

GOSHEN

30 Westshore Dr.

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Elizabeth K. Takacs

Seller: Ryan P. Fitzgerald

Date: 10/27/23

GRANBY

28 New Ludlow Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $195,500

Buyer: Structurel Asset Investment Loan

Seller: Christian E. Canavan

Date: 10/26/23

HADLEY

137 Bay Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Matthew-Weber

Seller: Joseph N. Gallant

Date: 10/20/23

41 Breckenridge Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Matthew A. Waldrip

Seller: Jennifer L. Wuest

Date: 10/16/23

390 River Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Christina E. Antolini

Seller: William E. Dwyer

Date: 10/23/23

HATFIELD

155 Elm St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Christine Andrulis

Seller: Josephine A. Zgrodnik IRT

Date: 10/17/23

HUNTINGTON

4 Sampson Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $427,000

Buyer: Lunping Wang

Seller: Malin Cederquist 2023 TR

Date: 10/18/23

MIDDLEFIELD

113 Chipman Road

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Andrew S. Doherty

Seller: Tci Holdings LLC

Date: 10/27/23

NORTHAMPTON

249 Crescent St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Henry Chen

Seller: Wakin, Eleanor R., (Estate)

Date: 10/17/23

140 Emerson Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Matthew Smith

Seller: Lauren Gottschalk

Date: 10/19/23

423 Florence Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $376,000

Buyer: Candace Kao

Seller: Moroney, Georgina L., (Estate)

Date: 10/24/23

5 Franklin St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $760,000

Buyer: Independent Housing Solutions Inc.

Seller: Reliance Holdings Corp

Date: 10/26/23

47 North Farms Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $595,650

Buyer: Sharon Levy

Seller: Betsy P. MacDonald RET

Date: 10/16/23

39 Ridgewood Ter

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Catherine Weiss

Seller: Alison Novack

Date: 10/18/23

120 Woodland Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Kathryn A. Hardy

Seller: Cynthia Koegler

Date: 10/26/23

SOUTH HADLEY

100 Abbey St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Colin Doyle

Seller: Herman P. Mak

Date: 10/24/23

75 Alvord St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Nicole Wozniak

Seller: Scheinost, Diane V., (Estate)

Date: 10/18/23

30 Boynton Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Berry FT

Seller: David A. Stuntz

Date: 10/27/23

8 Burnett Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $499,000

Buyer: Addison T. Beaux

Seller: Christine J. Hare

Date: 10/25/23

22 Easy St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: KMAK LLC

Seller: Orlowski, James F., (Estate)

Date: 10/18/23

42 Ferry St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $406,708

Buyer: Sara Ells

Seller: Greenfield Road LLC

Date: 10/17/23

Lyman St., Lot 1

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: WF Real Estate Holdings LLC

Seller: South Hadley Plaza LLC

Date: 10/20/23

Newton St., Lot 1

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: WF Real Estate Holdings LLC

Seller: South Hadley Plaza LLC

Date: 10/20/23

WARE

7 Aspen St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC

Seller: James W. Kenyon

Date: 10/24/23

9 Clinton St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Alexandra P. Rojas

Seller: Johnathan Thornton

Date: 10/27/23

59 Greenwich Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Sean Matt

Seller: Glen A. Larue

Date: 10/16/23

131 Greenwich Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Angelina M. Roman

Seller: Jeanne E. Vadnais

Date: 10/25/23

83 Highland St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Atlantis & Terra Properties LLC

Seller: Alison J. Pereira

Date: 10/27/23

10 King St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $426,000

Buyer: Daniel P. Cahill

Seller: Dawn Szczygiel

Date: 10/20/23

15 Sherwin St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Linda Wilson

Seller: Leslie Wozniak

Date: 10/20/23

WILLIAMSBURG

20 Fairfield Ave.

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: CIL Realty Of Mass. Inc.

Seller: Laurie H. Cote

Date: 10/17/23

WESTHAMPTON

218 North Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $601,500

Buyer: William Christopher

Seller: Zhongqi Yuan

Date: 10/16/23