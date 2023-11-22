Real Estate

Real Estate Transactions

The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

72 Bald Mountain Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Justin P. Lawrence
Seller: Denise M. King
Date: 10/20/23

CHARLEMONT

57 East Hawley Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $168,000
Buyer: Cascade Funding THB4
Seller: Paul Dibenedetto
Date: 10/24/23

CONWAY

1270 Whately Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Richard Ponyer
Seller: Scott K. Sumner
Date: 10/20/23

GREENFIELD

122 Bungalow Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $408,000
Buyer: Kyle M. Artus
Seller: Larry D. Geiser
Date: 10/20/23

12 Cedar St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Jake Brennan
Seller: Timothy F. Boyle
Date: 10/17/23

8 Cooke St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Erika A. Gasser
Seller: Robert L. Kidder
Date: 10/24/23

250-252 Hope St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $372,900
Buyer: Mitchell W. Herzig
Seller: Mjdb Construction Services LLC
Date: 10/25/23

10 Stone Ridge Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Gabriel L. Fonseca
Seller: Thomas Rinaldi
Date: 10/16/23

49 Union St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Kara L. Younger
Seller: Julie M. Lemay
Date: 10/20/23

LEVERETT

57 Amherst Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Danil Tarnovskiy
Seller: Steven P. Woodard
Date: 10/26/23

MONTAGUE

30 3rd St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Colleen M. Deighton
Seller: Marcus J. Campbell
Date: 10/23/23

12 Federal St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $131,959
Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Seller: Walter A. James
Date: 10/16/23

1 Greenfield Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Joel C. Tognarelli
Seller: Donna L. Gates
Date: 10/27/23

NEW SALEM

34 Cooleyville Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Carl Cramm
Seller: Megan R. Whitney
Date: 10/20/23

NORTHFIELD

21 Old Bernardston Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: James Boulton
Seller: Robin Conley
Date: 10/16/23

ORANGE

55 Chase St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: Krista L. Sciucco
Seller: Flare Side RT
Date: 10/17/23

308 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $333,000
Buyer: William A. Campuzano
Seller: L5 Development LLC
Date: 10/20/23

52 Hamilton Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Kaitlyn J. Steve
Seller: V&J Real Estate Inc.
Date: 10/27/23

48 Old Cyrus Stage Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Arik Olson
Seller: Jeffrey Mcguire
Date: 10/18/23

SHUTESBURY

146 Baker Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $363,000
Buyer: Erin Mcguirl
Seller: Linda A. Scott
Date: 10/17/23

30 Lake Dr.
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Steven C. Mikolajczuk
Seller: Humphriss-Tygard LT
Date: 10/27/23

SUNDERLAND

88 Old Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $187,500
Buyer: James D. Houle
Seller: Douglas F. Houle
Date: 10/17/23

WARWICK

136 Wendell Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Whalen
Seller: Jean A. Thibodeau RET
Date: 10/23/23

WHATELY

16 Straits Road
Whately, MA 01038
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Justin J. Mieczkowski
Seller: Joseph F. Mieczkowski
Date: 10/18/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

17 Begley St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Aabj Parrelli LLC
Seller: Abae LLC
Date: 10/16/23

25 Brookline Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jacob Tryba
Seller: Carolyn M. Lemieux
Date: 10/27/23

56 Brookline Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Thomas Dandeneau
Seller: Wojnicki, Dorothy, (Estate)
Date: 10/16/23

28 Center St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Silver Snake Properties LLC
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 10/16/23

55 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $9,880,957
Buyer: Agawam North Propco LLC
Seller: SF 55 Cooper St. Real Properties
Date: 10/19/23

61 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $10,018,438
Buyer: Agawam West Propco LLC
Seller: SF 61 Cooper St. Real Properties
Date: 10/20/23

65-67 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $8,388,831
Buyer: Agawam South Propco LLC
Seller: SF 61 Cooper St. Real Properties
Date: 10/20/23

Fox Farm Road, Lot 1
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Global Homes Properties LLC
Seller: Susan M. Smith-Malecky
Date: 10/17/23

12 Harvey Johnson Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $201,000
Buyer: Bruce A. Moore
Seller: Owczarski, Lorelei A., (Estate)
Date: 10/16/23

464 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $7,649,773
Buyer: Agawam East Propco LLC
Seller: SF 464 Main St. Real Properties
Date: 10/20/23

25 Monroe St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Casartello
Seller: Douglas Dichard
Date: 10/24/23

18 Mulberry St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Marsha Lee
Seller: William S. Keyes
Date: 10/26/23

443 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $1,095,000
Buyer: Coppola Real Estate Holding Co. LLC
Seller: Gary E. Brown
Date: 10/20/23

118 Parker St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Walter B. Robinson
Seller: Manning S. Case
Date: 10/19/23

121 Reed St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Tyler M. Lafleur
Seller: Faisal Mukhtar
Date: 10/27/23

593 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Gary Taylor
Seller: Craig Digiacomo
Date: 10/20/23

1661 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: Diana Shveyko
Seller: Calvin J. McFadden
Date: 10/26/23

BLANDFORD

16 Gore Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $329,000
Buyer: Vitaliy Kiriukhin
Seller: Linda R. Plasse
Date: 10/18/23

BRIMFIELD

43 Apple Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Kerri-Ann Kelly
Seller: Phyllis P. Gorskey
Date: 10/17/23

46 Apple Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $396,000
Buyer: Yvette M. Shrum
Seller: William H. Smith
Date: 10/25/23

1063 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Christina M. Beesley
Seller: Mary T. Kozikowski
Date: 10/27/23

19 Lyman Barnes Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $493,000
Buyer: Joseph N. Ciandella
Seller: Chevelle M. English-Bedard
Date: 10/27/23

CHESTER

Kinnebrook Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Jan C. Almquist
Seller: Bernard St.Martin
Date: 10/17/23

CHICOPEE

35 Arlington St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Cordell A. Daniels
Seller: Mark A. Germain
Date: 10/23/23

16 Asinof Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: William J. Stetson
Seller: LKN Realty Investments LLC
Date: 10/18/23

129 Catherine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: R. Maradiaga-Alvarado
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 10/23/23

333 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Luke J. Cabana
Seller: Jessica A. Nicholls
Date: 10/24/23

599 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: 599 Chicopee Street LLC
Seller: Gilles A. Rheaume
Date: 10/16/23

196 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC
Seller: Bozek FT
Date: 10/24/23

130 Cobb Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Justin Raymond
Seller: Florence Manseau
Date: 10/20/23

238 East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

48 Edgewood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Pedro Rivera
Seller: Alisha L. Lugo
Date: 10/26/23

58 Edward St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Samuel A. Oliver-Hoff
Seller: Keisha Moore
Date: 10/16/23

49 Elm St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Richard J. Boyle
Seller: Marilyn Page
Date: 10/27/23

27 Fairmont St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Alyssa Hungate
Seller: Prime Partners LLC
Date: 10/27/23

111 Garland St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Mohammad Albaghdadi
Seller: Joanne M. Laplante
Date: 10/26/23

500 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Rovshen Nurmyrat
Seller: Vira Dipon
Date: 10/23/23

370 Grove St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Yassine Zian
Seller: Jeannette M. Marceau
Date: 10/23/23

56 Guerin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Scott E. Proulx
Seller: Michael J. Messier
Date: 10/20/23

373 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Mason Capital Venturea LLC
Seller: Ffmlt T2006-Ff13
Date: 10/25/23

105 Lachine St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: David J. Gondek
Seller: Krystyna M. Gazda
Date: 10/23/23

15 Lester St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Joseph Rozanski
Seller: Donna J. Guerin
Date: 10/20/23

50 Lorimer St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Bernash Realty LLC
Seller: Claire R. Carriveau
Date: 10/25/23

19 Lucretia Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Rosanny D. Lopez
Seller: Ivan Laureano
Date: 10/17/23

122 Ludlow Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Brenna Fogarty
Seller: Lee Maisonet
Date: 10/26/23

125 Marten St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Johnathan Lavoie
Seller: Bay Flow LLC
Date: 10/27/23

451 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Membos LLC
Seller: Almark Realty LLC
Date: 10/27/23

185 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Brooke Bruneault
Seller: Mhi Properties LLC
Date: 10/19/23

25 Oakwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $307,500
Buyer: Samuel Hadley
Seller: Gloria A. Delude IRT
Date: 10/16/23

25 Oxford Place
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: David Leon
Seller: Joan Thomasini
Date: 10/24/23

72 Paradise St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Amber M. Fillion
Seller: Edward Cianci
Date: 10/27/23

36 Robert St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $127,300
Buyer: Blaize Landry
Seller: Sandra M. Maroney
Date: 10/18/23

83 Rolf Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

34 South St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

56 Thaddeus St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Gloria Murray
Seller: Charlotte Funk
Date: 10/20/23

92 West St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $466,000
Buyer: Alfred Calixte
Seller: 92-94 West Street RT
Date: 10/23/23

4 Wolfe St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

97 Avery St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Gary Williams
Seller: Thomas J. Flanagan
Date: 10/25/23

107 Fernwood Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Bennett J. Middel
Seller: David J. Finkelstein
Date: 10/26/23

31 Hillside Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: John Zanetti
Seller: Elaine J. Chaisson
Date: 10/25/23

Lee St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Cacela
Seller: Marlene Goldstein
Date: 10/20/23

194 Mapleshade Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Avens LLC
Seller: Hassin Realty
Date: 10/23/23

39 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $770,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Gallagher
Seller: Lizlee LLC
Date: 10/18/23

379 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Aziz Ahmad
Seller: Hilda L. Pker RET
Date: 10/17/23

144 Patterson Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $368,000
Buyer: Henrymens Real Estate Group LLC
Seller: George J. Kahi
Date: 10/16/23

Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Cacela
Seller: Marlene Goldstein
Date: 10/20/23

393 Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Emily Pack
Seller: Teodoro Torres
Date: 10/26/23

104 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Cheryl Ricciardi
Seller: Deana M. Calvanese
Date: 10/20/23

208 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Nhac Truong
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 10/25/23

GRANVILLE

715 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: D. M. & Patti A. McGorty LT
Seller: Flagg, Raymond, (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23

557 North Lane
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Patrick Comeau
Seller: Ryan Hall
Date: 10/25/23

15 Old Westfield Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $212,800
Buyer: Clarke C. Boynton
Seller: Lisa A. Freeman
Date: 10/27/23

218 Silver St.
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Kuzdzal
Seller: Rosamond J. Campbell TR
Date: 10/27/23

HAMPDEN

93 Allen St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Nicholas Turnberg
Seller: Paul A. Stolar
Date: 10/17/23

8 Bayberry Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Jennifer A. Colglazier
Seller: Frederick W. Orr
Date: 10/24/23

280 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Brian C. Drake
Seller: Paul R. Willoughby
Date: 10/24/23

HOLLAND

19 Heritage Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Susan M. Reinstein
Seller: Daniel Cahill
Date: 10/20/23

2 North Leisure Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Steven McCarthy
Seller: Robert J. Kamay
Date: 10/27/23

HOLYOKE

23 Bayberry Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Alfred Estabrook
Seller: Anoush Kayzakian
Date: 10/26/23

105 Dartmouth St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $408,000
Buyer: Mark Lewis
Seller: Brighid Lunney
Date: 10/27/23

26 Dunn Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $448,500
Buyer: Thomas P. Gilchrist
Seller: Seth D. Desnoyers
Date: 10/19/23

275 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: 275 High St Holyoke LLC
Seller: Chelten Avenue Assocs. LLC
Date: 10/25/23

85-87 Hitchcock St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: NRES LLC
Seller: Barbara J. Champagne
Date: 10/26/23

220 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Palante Transformative
Seller: 220 Linden Realty LLC
Date: 10/18/23

1971 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Juan C. Rivera-Baez
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 10/20/23

11 Ross Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Mary Mathers
Seller: James R. Murphy
Date: 10/18/23

LONGMEADOW

15 Belleclaire Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: James K. Woodell
Seller: Elizabeth M. Morgan
Date: 10/27/23

88 Berwick Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $496,580
Buyer: Taylor C. McDonald
Seller: Kevin J. Czaplicki
Date: 10/19/23

75 Hopkins Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Jina Fast
Seller: Stephen M. Shea
Date: 10/19/23

241 Park Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Morgan
Seller: Daniel R. Bergin
Date: 10/19/23

34 Pleasantview Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Robert Dziedzic
Seller: Richard A. Wiseman
Date: 10/16/23

28 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Aurea L. Tirado Wenzel
Seller: Ahsan Waqas
Date: 10/27/23

LUDLOW

142 Cedar St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Joshua Messier
Seller: Daniel Rowe
Date: 10/18/23

208 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Tiago B. Martins
Seller: Mack Servicing TR
Date: 10/27/23

96 John St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $293,500
Buyer: Sean Padykula
Seller: Thomas Dandeneau
Date: 10/16/23

30 Lillian St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: Aem Property Investors LLC
Seller: Roy F. Gelineau
Date: 10/20/23

1388 Lyon St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: David J. Gabanelli
Seller: Chocorua Realty Investments LLC
Date: 10/27/23

39 Ray St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Nidaa Al-Zubaidy
Seller: Gregory Orlik
Date: 10/24/23

89 Richmond Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Tyler D. Neveu
Seller: Gardzienski, V. P., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23

125 Simonds St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Michael R. Sears
Seller: Russell Cable
Date: 10/18/23

54 West Orchard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Marilyn Page
Seller: Dennis Discawicz
Date: 10/27/23

391 West Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $139,650
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Cascade Funding Mtg. TR Hb3
Date: 10/24/23

141 Whitney St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jordan Lawson
Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC
Date: 10/16/23

MONSON

14 Circle Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Dominic A. Pannozzo
Seller: Kristopher Longtin
Date: 10/24/23

13 Old Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Lee A. Maisonet
Seller: SRV Properties LLC
Date: 10/26/23

Paradise Lake Road, Lot 5
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.
Seller: Clifford Farquhar
Date: 10/26/23

Paradise Lake Road, Lot 2
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.
Seller: Clifford Farquhar
Date: 10/26/23

Paradise Lake Road, Lot 1
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.
Seller: Clifford Farquhar
Date: 10/26/23

Paradise Lake Road, Lot 3
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: H. & L. Tassinari Builders Inc.
Seller: Clifford Farquhar
Date: 10/26/23

20 Paradise Lake Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $539,900
Buyer: Teresa Frykenberg
Seller: Ross W. Overlock
Date: 10/23/23

115 Town Farm Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $590,000
Buyer: Pauline H. Gigee
Seller: William E. Dupuis
Date: 10/20/23

9 Valley View Heights
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: Andrew M. Burkhard
Seller: Teresa L. Unwin
Date: 10/24/23

MONTGOMERY

46 New State Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: James T. Kelly
Seller: 46 New State Road Land Trust
Date: 10/26/23

PALMER

1054 Baptist Hill Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Adin Hamzabegovic
Seller: Brent F. Massey
Date: 10/27/23

Belanger St., Lot 5
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: J. & M. Premier Properties LLC
Seller: J. Belanger Assocs.
Date: 10/27/23

141 Boston Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Brandon A. Blaine
Seller: Maria L. Whalen
Date: 10/24/23

9 Cabot St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Nitka
Seller: Randall J. Cable
Date: 10/25/23

4057 Center St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Carl Trant
Seller: Jehoram RT
Date: 10/27/23

60 Pinney St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Tracy Julian
Seller: Maureen Gallagher
Date: 10/19/23

103 Pinney St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Maureen Campanale
Seller: Steven L. Monette
Date: 10/18/23

139 Springfield St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jennifer Potter
Seller: Ronald N. Michaud
Date: 10/20/23

42-48 Stewart St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Victor A. Kyazze
Seller: Casa Bonita Apts. LLC
Date: 10/26/23

SPRINGFIELD

769 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $221,500
Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC
Seller: Gmacm Mortgage Loan TR 2005-AA1
Date: 10/25/23

38 Aster St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: J. S. Climes-Rivera
Seller: Craig L. Johnson
Date: 10/27/23

980 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Jones Dream Catcher Enterprises LLC
Seller: HS Holdings LLC
Date: 10/23/23

43 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23

49 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23

28 Berbay Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

29 Berbay Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

820 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Membos LLC
Seller: Almark Realty LLC
Date: 10/27/23

855 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Samuel Sevelo
Seller: Panther Development LLC
Date: 10/19/23

133 Brandon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Toni Tirozzi
Seller: Jesus Alicea
Date: 10/20/23

80 Brickett St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Kayla M. Ortega
Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Date: 10/24/23

27 Briggs St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Richard E. Melendez
Seller: David Vermette
Date: 10/16/23

38-40 Carver St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Margie Quinones-Ortiz
Seller: Magdalena Otero
Date: 10/20/23

78-80 Cherrelyn St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Odalis M. Moreno
Seller: Carolyn A. Kokoski
Date: 10/16/23

47 Craig St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Ernesto Padilla
Seller: E. F. Mcmaster-Marcelina
Date: 10/20/23

64 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

91 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

284 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

178 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Irving A. Rodriguez
Seller: Cannata, Josephine M., (Estate)
Date: 10/27/23

121-123 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Yakelin Hidalgo
Seller: Guadalupe Ramos
Date: 10/18/23

143 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Andreina Urena
Seller: Park Place Securities 2005-W
Date: 10/19/23

37 Dubois St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $131,700
Buyer: Aldo Properties LLC
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 10/18/23

19 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: John Wagner
Seller: Shelby R. Bouchard
Date: 10/17/23

251 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jessica Kuelling
Seller: Edward J. Saint-Vil
Date: 10/19/23

36 Elwood Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Amy Toller
Seller: Nicholas J. Deangelis
Date: 10/27/23

90 Fallston St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Matthew R. Butler
Seller: Cormier, Karen Annie, (Estate)
Date: 10/24/23

40 Feltham Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $332,500
Buyer: Clodine Roland
Seller: Valro Homes LLC
Date: 10/23/23

37 Forest St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Melissa T. Defana
Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Date: 10/23/23

116 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $559,000
Buyer: Afimi LLC
Seller: Norman Poggio
Date: 10/16/23

172 Garvey Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kulwinder Kaur
Seller: Anthony Santaniello
Date: 10/16/23

17-19 Governor St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $189,000
Buyer: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Seller: Felix S. Rodriguez
Date: 10/26/23

37 Greaney St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Tracy A. Harvey-Jean
Seller: Jorge Galicia
Date: 10/27/23

128 Hadley St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Daniel Ayres
Seller: Daniel J. Daponde
Date: 10/16/23

177 Hartford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Daniel A. Richton
Seller: Finkel, Barbara E., (Estate)
Date: 10/16/23

49 Hillmont St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

226 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Luis C. Ruiz
Seller: Cordell A. Daniels
Date: 10/23/23

128-130 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Enmanuel Ventura
Seller: Charles Bogues
Date: 10/24/23

142 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Miriam A. Segarra
Seller: Emi Investments LLC
Date: 10/20/23

93 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

21 Lang St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: 21 Lang St. TR
Date: 10/26/23

17 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Luis A. Cedano
Seller: Carmelo Diaz
Date: 10/18/23

4-8 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23

789 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: Posiadlosc LLC
Seller: Steven E. Zeimbekakis
Date: 10/20/23

126-128 Lowell St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Markys R. De Jesus
Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC
Date: 10/24/23

297 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Sanky Properties LLC
Seller: Jerzy Krajewski
Date: 10/26/23

32 Margerie St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Raul S. Severino
Seller: Justo Martinez
Date: 10/27/23

80 Margerie St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Paulo Villgas
Seller: Gloria E. Quintana
Date: 10/17/23

31 Meadowlark Lane
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Aislinn M. Manning
Seller: Matthew Dinatale
Date: 10/18/23

73-75 Melrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Phoenix Development Inc.
Seller: King Sr., Lenoris Bruce, (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23

45 Merrimac Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Juan Lopez
Seller: Egan, Joseph F., (Estate)
Date: 10/27/23

171 Methuen St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

17 Midway St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Aramis Maldonado
Seller: Borowsky, Samuel J., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23

11 Nathaniel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

218 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Amber D. Peterson
Seller: Anthony Arillotta
Date: 10/23/23

7-9 Noel St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Danalax LLC
Seller: Birch Properties LLC
Date: 10/20/23

202-206 Pearl St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23

208-212 Pearl St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23

29 Pecousic St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Maritza Sanchez
Seller: Dutil, Lorraine Ann, (Estate)
Date: 10/20/23

26 Peekskill Ave.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Sharonda R. Hector
Seller: David J. Cross
Date: 10/16/23

183 Peekskill Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc
Seller: Michael Barwick
Date: 10/17/23

15 Pinebrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Zitta N. Serpa
Seller: Jennifer A. Colglazier
Date: 10/24/23

239 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Joseph Candido
Seller: Margaret M. Sullivan
Date: 10/27/23

18 Porter St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $328,000
Buyer: William T. Hallissey
Seller: Lewen Cotte
Date: 10/17/23

126 Prentice St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Green Piranhas LLC
Seller: Gail Maher
Date: 10/25/23

39 Rita St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Richard Sewell
Seller: Benjamin R. Darosa
Date: 10/25/23

90 Rockland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Brett H. Albert
Seller: Christopher A. Godaire
Date: 10/20/23

231 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Chad S. Mitchell
Seller: Michael H. Riley
Date: 10/27/23

27-29 Ruskin St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Louis Inomwan
Seller: Agape Mgmt. Group LLC
Date: 10/18/23

38 Rutledge Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Konstantinos Biliouris
Seller: Hwpml Properties LLC
Date: 10/27/23

1229 South Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Alethea A. Stevenson
Seller: NNOT Real Estate Holdings LLC
Date: 10/17/23

South Branch Pkwy. (SS)
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Alethea A. Stevenson
Seller: NNOT Real Estate Holdings LLC
Date: 10/17/23

412 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Felix A. Gonzalez-Alvarez
Seller: Aziz Ahmed
Date: 10/16/23

186 Santa Barbara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Denise Cividanes
Seller: OCF II Holdings LLC
Date: 10/17/23

198 Senator St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Le Tran
Seller: Alexander Sierra
Date: 10/17/23

685 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $6,250,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens
Date: 10/27/23

115 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $472,500
Buyer: Joshua Mills
Seller: Stephanie A. Erbe
Date: 10/16/23

136 Tavistock St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Aquino Loayza
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 10/27/23

11 Timothy Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Doneka V. Johnson
Seller: Douglas A. Desaulnier
Date: 10/27/23

130 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Nell Investments LLC
Seller: Tango Investments LLC
Date: 10/23/23

95 Upton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

125 Verge St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

25 Victoria St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

61 Victoria St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,729,500
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: Harty, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

59 Villa Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jose Santiago
Seller: Thi Tai
Date: 10/23/23

602 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Gladys Y. Orozco
Seller: Kokoleka RT
Date: 10/17/23

477 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Amanda Stevenson
Seller: Carolyn Morera
Date: 10/24/23

257 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Susan L. Irey
Seller: Jake P. Trombley
Date: 10/20/23

61 Woodmont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Marcos Minchala
Seller: A&P Capital Group LLC
Date: 10/18/23

1427 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Kayla Avilez
Seller: Daisy J. Acosta
Date: 10/19/23

SOUTHWICK

266 Hillside Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Choua Y. Lee
Seller: Patrick V. Johnstone
Date: 10/25/23

64 Honey Pot Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Evan V. Serella
Seller: Elizabeth M. Kuzdzal
Date: 10/27/23

WALES

3 Reed Hill Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Garett M. Fulcher
Seller: Frederick J. Rogers
Date: 10/18/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

106 Adrian Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Rachel Abbott
Seller: Todd Delnegro
Date: 10/20/23

258 Edgewood Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Domenick Villano
Seller: Mark E. Sypek
Date: 10/20/23

5 Ely Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $370,900
Buyer: Donnovan L. Bambury
Seller: Sandro Scirocco
Date: 10/18/23

97 Garden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Guy Waterman
Seller: Pauline D. Isabelle
Date: 10/26/23

79 Grove St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Zafarieh Heidari
Seller: Natasha Rodriguez
Date: 10/26/23

50 High St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Jasmin Sanchez
Seller: Abdullah M. Jashaami
Date: 10/24/23

32 Paulson Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Kathleen Devins
Seller: Elida Gashi
Date: 10/18/23

4 Ridgeview Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Elizabeth R. Rogers
Seller: Kristen M. Cowell
Date: 10/16/23

94 Smyrna St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: James A. Richard
Seller: Brian P. St Amand
Date: 10/27/23

1502 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Pizzaman Investment Realty LLC
Seller: Ann M. Lapalme
Date: 10/16/23

WESTFIELD

5 Bancroft St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Philip A. Dagostino
Date: 10/18/23

117 Berkshire Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Wendi L. Wojick
Seller: Matthew A. Cavallo
Date: 10/23/23

6 Blue Sky Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jarred A. Difazio
Seller: Timothy H. Haggerty
Date: 10/27/23

36 Colony Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $357,000
Buyer: Pamela M. Butler
Seller: Paul A. Fouche
Date: 10/18/23

10 Furrowtown Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: James Murphy
Seller: Ryan Lavner
Date: 10/19/23

123 Meadow St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: 123 Meadow LLC
Seller: GS Westfield LLC
Date: 10/23/23

131 Meadow St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: 131 Meadow LLC
Seller: GS Westfield LLC
Date: 10/23/23

99 Mountain View St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Seller: Schubach, Paul W., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/23

25 Saint Paul St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: John D. Bruce
Seller: Sienkiewicz, Marie G., (Estate)
Date: 10/23/23

7 Sherman St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Anna M. Collins
Seller: Florida Development Corp.
Date: 10/23/23

100 Valley View Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: John G. Kyprianos
Seller: Dekarz, Norma, (Estate)
Date: 10/26/23

WILBRAHAM

240 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $669,000
Buyer: Lowell D. Key
Seller: Catherine G. Jurgens
Date: 10/16/23

4 Overlook Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Julius J. Walker
Seller: Boylan, Patricia M., (Estate)
Date: 10/16/23

11 Shirley St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Colten
Seller: Laurette E. Oppedisano
Date: 10/18/23

391 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Christopher T. Wypyszinski
Seller: Deborah J. Jordan
Date: 10/17/23

916 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $384,900
Buyer: Jeremy Forgue
Seller: Katherine L. Granger
Date: 10/20/23

15 Wandering Mdws
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Dayana S. Rodrigues
Seller: Alessandro Markovic
Date: 10/20/23

17 Warren Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Thomas Hebert
Seller: Amy Hebert
Date: 10/23/23

3 Westernview Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Nicholas R. Reed
Seller: Ethan J. Eady
Date: 10/27/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

422 Amity St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $2,000,000
Buyer: UDrive Amity LLC
Seller: LCR 422 Amity LLC
Date: 10/25/23

13-15 High St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $2,150,000
Buyer: 13-15 High St LLC
Seller: RET Indenture Of TR
Date: 10/20/23

32 Kendrick Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $715,000
Buyer: Kendrick Place Partners LLC
Seller: Roger M. Hewett
Date: 10/25/23

972 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: University Of Mass. Amherst Bldg. A
Seller: Josephine B. Keeley
Date: 10/16/23

47 Stagecoach Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Matthew W. Limoges
Seller: David W. Wills
Date: 10/27/23

15 Wildflower Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $558,000
Buyer: Kathryn Pollard
Seller: Katharine V. Geel
Date: 10/16/23

BELCHERTOWN

134 Aldrich St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: David J. Knapp
Seller: Michael J. O’Brien
Date: 10/27/23

22 Clearbrook Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Mustafa Kahraman
Seller: Alexander Tuohy
Date: 10/27/23

91 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Timothy S. Beauchamp
Seller: Expedio Group LLC
Date: 10/20/23

65 Magnolia Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Jay S. Levine
Seller: Lora Os
Date: 10/23/23

31 South Main St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Christopher B. Loud
Seller: 3133 South Main LLC
Date: 10/16/23

CUMMINGTON

124 Stage Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $493,000
Buyer: Sandra S. Streeter
Seller: E. H. Jr. & M. E. Ster
Date: 10/16/23

EASTHAMPTON

1 Ashley Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Stephen J. Jadczak
Seller: Edward S. Nalewanski
Date: 10/17/23

43 Bryan Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Conor P. Carey
Seller: Karen L. Palmer RET
Date: 10/27/23

11 Conrad Circle, Lot 11
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Michael A. Wack
Seller: Loudville Condo LLC
Date: 10/20/23

4 Fleury Court
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $324,900
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Cunningham
Seller: Elizabeth M. Banach FT
Date: 10/16/23

58 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Christopher L. Wherry
Seller: Stephen P. Mumblow
Date: 10/19/23

2 Pine Hill Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Alison Curphey LT
Seller: Stephen M. Yarrows
Date: 10/17/23

13 Steplar Xing, Lot 13
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $549,900
Buyer: Claire Simmons
Seller: Loudville Condo LLC
Date: 10/20/23

9 Truehart Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $227,700
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Loiselle
Seller: Michael P. Dostaler
Date: 10/16/23

GOSHEN

30 Westshore Dr.
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Elizabeth K. Takacs
Seller: Ryan P. Fitzgerald
Date: 10/27/23

GRANBY

28 New Ludlow Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $195,500
Buyer: Structurel Asset Investment Loan
Seller: Christian E. Canavan
Date: 10/26/23

HADLEY

137 Bay Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Matthew-Weber
Seller: Joseph N. Gallant
Date: 10/20/23

41 Breckenridge Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Waldrip
Seller: Jennifer L. Wuest
Date: 10/16/23

390 River Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Christina E. Antolini
Seller: William E. Dwyer
Date: 10/23/23

HATFIELD

155 Elm St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Christine Andrulis
Seller: Josephine A. Zgrodnik IRT
Date: 10/17/23

HUNTINGTON

4 Sampson Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $427,000
Buyer: Lunping Wang
Seller: Malin Cederquist 2023 TR
Date: 10/18/23

MIDDLEFIELD

113 Chipman Road
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Andrew S. Doherty
Seller: Tci Holdings LLC
Date: 10/27/23

NORTHAMPTON

249 Crescent St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Henry Chen
Seller: Wakin, Eleanor R., (Estate)
Date: 10/17/23

140 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Matthew Smith
Seller: Lauren Gottschalk
Date: 10/19/23

423 Florence Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: Candace Kao
Seller: Moroney, Georgina L., (Estate)
Date: 10/24/23

5 Franklin St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: Independent Housing Solutions Inc.
Seller: Reliance Holdings Corp
Date: 10/26/23

47 North Farms Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $595,650
Buyer: Sharon Levy
Seller: Betsy P. MacDonald RET
Date: 10/16/23

39 Ridgewood Ter
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Catherine Weiss
Seller: Alison Novack
Date: 10/18/23

120 Woodland Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Kathryn A. Hardy
Seller: Cynthia Koegler
Date: 10/26/23

SOUTH HADLEY

100 Abbey St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Colin Doyle
Seller: Herman P. Mak
Date: 10/24/23

75 Alvord St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Nicole Wozniak
Seller: Scheinost, Diane V., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/23

30 Boynton Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Berry FT
Seller: David A. Stuntz
Date: 10/27/23

8 Burnett Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: Addison T. Beaux
Seller: Christine J. Hare
Date: 10/25/23

22 Easy St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: KMAK LLC
Seller: Orlowski, James F., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/23

42 Ferry St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $406,708
Buyer: Sara Ells
Seller: Greenfield Road LLC
Date: 10/17/23

Lyman St., Lot 1
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: WF Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: South Hadley Plaza LLC
Date: 10/20/23

Newton St., Lot 1
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: WF Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: South Hadley Plaza LLC
Date: 10/20/23

 

WARE

7 Aspen St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC
Seller: James W. Kenyon
Date: 10/24/23

9 Clinton St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Alexandra P. Rojas
Seller: Johnathan Thornton
Date: 10/27/23

59 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Sean Matt
Seller: Glen A. Larue
Date: 10/16/23

131 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Angelina M. Roman
Seller: Jeanne E. Vadnais
Date: 10/25/23

83 Highland St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Atlantis & Terra Properties LLC
Seller: Alison J. Pereira
Date: 10/27/23

10 King St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $426,000
Buyer: Daniel P. Cahill
Seller: Dawn Szczygiel
Date: 10/20/23

15 Sherwin St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Linda Wilson
Seller: Leslie Wozniak
Date: 10/20/23

WILLIAMSBURG

20 Fairfield Ave.
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: CIL Realty Of Mass. Inc.
Seller: Laurie H. Cote
Date: 10/17/23

WESTHAMPTON

218 North Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $601,500
Buyer: William Christopher
Seller: Zhongqi Yuan
Date: 10/16/23

