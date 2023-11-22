Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Arroyo, Joseline Judy
24 Fairmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/24/2023

Asselin, Wayne D.
Asselin, AnnMarie R.
1226 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/18/2023

Best, Bonnie
38 Birch Hill Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/30/2023

Bowie-Seibles Mary Lou
97 Cloran St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/24/2023

Brothers, Eric M.
21 Hickory Hill
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/18/2023

Carvache, Alexandra Marie
58 Belmont Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/19/2023

Clifford, Nathanie Peter
Jump, Jade Christa
239 East St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/20/2023

Cormier, Wendy L.
972 Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/23/2023

Cousineau, Gerald G.
P.O. Box 387
Tuners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/30/2023

Denson, Tiyeara D.
91 Belle St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/23/2023

Fermoso, Jeffrey J.
74 Oak Grove Ave., 1st Floor
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/17/2023

Hernandez, William
HernandezKelly A.
96 Sunflower Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/18/2023

Kalt, William John J.
492 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/20/2023

Marchand, Jason W.
64 Haynes Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/30/2023

Marini, Heather Ellen
42 Bristol St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/19/2023

Miller, Lisa M.
41 Poplar St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/25/2023

Moriarty-Ryan,Michele S.
136 Wenonah Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/27/2023

Ramos, Luis
14 Spring St., Apt. 1
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/23/2023

Sage, Dorothy E.
PO Box 1237
Stockbridge, MA 01262
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/30/2023

Trigo, Christopher J.
67 State St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/20/2023

Whittaker, Jennifer Lynn
a/k/a Locklear, Jennifer Lynn
40 Hawks Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/24/2023)

