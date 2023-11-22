Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Arroyo, Joseline Judy

24 Fairmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/24/2023

Asselin, Wayne D.

Asselin, AnnMarie R.

1226 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/18/2023

Best, Bonnie

38 Birch Hill Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/30/2023

Bowie-Seibles Mary Lou

97 Cloran St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/24/2023

Brothers, Eric M.

21 Hickory Hill

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/18/2023

Carvache, Alexandra Marie

58 Belmont Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/19/2023

Clifford, Nathanie Peter

Jump, Jade Christa

239 East St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/20/2023

Cormier, Wendy L.

972 Tinkham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/23/2023

Cousineau, Gerald G.

P.O. Box 387

Tuners Falls, MA 01376

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/30/2023

Denson, Tiyeara D.

91 Belle St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/23/2023

Fermoso, Jeffrey J.

74 Oak Grove Ave., 1st Floor

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/17/2023

Hernandez, William

HernandezKelly A.

96 Sunflower Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/18/2023

Kalt, William John J.

492 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/20/2023

Marchand, Jason W.

64 Haynes Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/30/2023

Marini, Heather Ellen

42 Bristol St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/19/2023

Miller, Lisa M.

41 Poplar St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/25/2023

Moriarty-Ryan,Michele S.

136 Wenonah Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/27/2023

Ramos, Luis

14 Spring St., Apt. 1

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/23/2023

Sage, Dorothy E.

PO Box 1237

Stockbridge, MA 01262

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/30/2023

Trigo, Christopher J.

67 State St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/20/2023

Whittaker, Jennifer Lynn

a/k/a Locklear, Jennifer Lynn

40 Hawks Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/24/2023)