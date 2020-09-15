Reintroducing the Difference Makers Class of 2020

It seems like a long time ago — and, in most all respects, it really was — when BusinessWest first introduced its Difference Makers for 2020. That was back in February, before the pandemic arrived and changed the landscape in all kinds of ways. This large and distinguished class of honorees was due to be celebrated at a gala on March 19, but … well, you know what happened. This event, like almost everything else at that time, was postponed. For months, we watched and waited for guidance on when and how large-scale events like the Difference Makers gala might be staged again. But the only guidance we’ve received is that it might still be some time before such gatherings can take place. So the class of 2020 will be celebrated at a hybrid event on Sept. 24, with the honorees and sponsors gathered at the Log Cabin in Holyoke — groups cannot exceed 40 under current state regulations — with friends, family, and supporters taking in the proceedings remotely. However this celebration takes place, there is much to celebrate with this class, which features several individuals and one nonprofit that found their own, often unique, ways to make a difference. For this issue, we reintroduce them and update their stories to reflect the times we are now living in.

