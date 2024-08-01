Senior Planning Guide 2024

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans age 65 and older — which was 35 million in 2000, just 12% of the population — will reach 73 million by 2030, or 21% of U.S. residents. That’s a lot of people. And a lot of planning. And a lot of living left to enjoy.

Achieving your goals — and your desires for your loved ones — requires careful thought, and that was the original thought behind the annual Senior Planning Guide presented by BusinessWest and the Healthcare News.

In this year’s edition, we bring you local and national perspectives on everything from the key documents in senior planning — wills, healthcare proxies, living trusts, and more — to discussions on home care, assisted living, adult foster care, and other models; from paying for care to having the talk with your senior loved ones about the next stage of their life.

We present pieces dealing with tough topics like dementia risk and the signs of elder abuse, and also stories about eating well as we get older, easing the stress of caregiving, and the ways in which the senior-living industry has evolved and, in many ways, improved over the years.

In short, stories about the questions families are grappling with every day.

After all, the retirement years should be an enjoyable time, highlighted by special moments with family and friends, the freedom to engage in a range of activities, maybe even a chance to develop new interests and hobbies. But to make the most of that time, knowledge and planning are critically important. Hopefully, the 2024 Senior Planning Guide will be a helpful resource in that process.

