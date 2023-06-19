Daily News

Skoler, Abbott & Presser Welcomes Summer Associate Kelley Mantz

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., a leading labor and employment law firm, recently welcomed Kelley Mantz as a summer associate.

Mantz attends Western New England University School of Law and will enter her third year this fall. After graduating from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in 2019, she assisted employers of all sizes as a technical recruiter. While doing so, she worked closely with human-resources professionals to identify hiring goals and implement strategies for meeting those goals.

“We are delighted to have Kelley join us as a summer associate. We are confident that her background working with employers will make her a strong addition to our firm this summer,” attorney Amelia Holstrom said.

Since entering law school, Mantz has worked for a law firm in Connecticut and participated in the Small Business Clinic, where she assisted local small to mid-sized entrepreneurs in the Springfield area with legal matters, including employment matters.

