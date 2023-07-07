Spots Remain Open for HCC Summer Youth Sports Programs

HOLYOKE — Spots remain open for summer youth sports programs at Holyoke Community College (HCC). Starting Monday, July 17, HCC will run three weeks of sports programs for youth ages 8-17.

“This summer marks the post-pandemic return of HCC’s summer youth programs in soccer, baseball, and basketball, and we’re excited once again to be able to offer a diverse and robust collection of youth activities,” said Arvard Lingham, coordinator of Non-Credit Programming and Kittredge Center Operations.

All sports programs cost $179 and run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the main HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave.

The week of July 17-21 features a Youth Baseball Clinic (ages 8-17), a fun-filled, challenging program that emphasizes fundamental skills and baseball knowledge while building self-confidence and developing every player’s ability to play more competitively. The instructor is Ryan Magni.

On July 24-28 is a Youth Basketball Clinic (ages 8-17), which emphasizes fundamental skills and basketball knowledge while building self-confidence and developing every player’s ability to be more competitive. The clinic director is Chris Montemayor.

Finally, running from July 31 to Aug. 4 is a Youth Soccer Clinic (ages 6-16), taught by Rob Galazka, head coach of the HCC women’s soccer team, with assistance from top college soccer players. The comprehensive clinic stresses basic and advanced skills with plenty of one-on-one instruction.

To register for these and other HCC summer youth programs, visit hcc.edu/summer-youth.