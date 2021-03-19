STCC Ranked Second-most-popular Online Business Degree in New England

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) online business degree program was ranked as the second-most-popular in the New England region, according to Business Degree Central, an online resource for students.

The website ranked STCC’s program second out of 11 colleges in New England. The business program was also ranked second-most-popular in Massachusetts.

“Springfield Technical Community College is extremely proud to be ranked number two among the most popular online associate-degree programs in business administration within both Massachusetts and New England,” said Anthony Rondinelli, a business professor and graduate of the STCC program. “STCC offers a variety of online business degree programs and courses in the areas of accounting, finance, management, marketing, economics, and entrepreneurship, making higher education both easily accessible and very affordable for today’s busy student.”

STCC designed the online business program for students who want to earn a two-year associate degree before starting their own business or before transferring to a four-year college or university to continue on to a bachelor’s degree. Students in the program can take advantage of internship opportunities to earn money while they study and explore career options.

“We’re honored and delighted to be listed as having one of the most popular business programs in the area,” said Richard Greco, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies. “I’m proud of our talented faculty, who show their commitment every day to supporting the success of the students. Our business program has been fully online since 2017. A lot of our business students work and have families, so they enjoy the flexibility of pursuing their degree online.”

Some of the students work in business and see the STCC degree as an affordable way to expand their potential growth within their company or industry.

Helder Serrazina, who went through the online program and transferred to the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, said it was the perfect program for him.

“There’s a lot of versatility and flexibility, so you can plan what you want to do and how many classes you want to take,” said Serrazina, who graduated in 2020 with an associate degree. “For me, it worked beautifully.”