Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Justin Hurst to Face Off in Nov. 7 Election

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and City Councilor Justin Hurst emerged from a preliminary mayoral election on Tuesday as the top two vote getters and will advance to the Nov. 7 final election.

Sarno received nearly 48% of the votes (7,120), while Hurst picked up nearly 29% (4,292), easily outpacing the other candidates: state Rep. Orlando Ramos (2,032), City Councilor Jesse Lederman (1,344), and therapist David Ciampi (93).

Also on Tuesday, 10 candidates (from a field of 21) advanced to the Nov. 7 election for five Springfield City Council at-large seats: Juan Caraballo III, Nicole Coakley, Sean Curran, Jose Delgado, Juan Francisco Latorre III, Gerry Martin, Willie Naylor, Brian Santaniello, Kateri Walsh, and Tracye Whitfield.