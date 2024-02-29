Springfield Rescue Mission’s Run to End Homelessness Slated for March 2

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Rescue Mission invites the local community to participate in its annual Run to End Homelessness 5K/10K run/walk, which will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. in Forest Park, Springfield.

A complimentary spaghetti buffet and early registration event for all participants and their families will precede the run/walk on Friday, March 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Basketball Hall of Fame. There, participants can pre-register, receive their race T-shirt and swag bag, visit vendor tables, enter to win raffle prizes, and enjoy a homemade spaghetti dinner to help fuel them for race day.

“We are hoping for a record-breaking year and have set a bold goal of $70,000, so every person counts,” said Kevin Ramsdell, executive director and CEO of Springfield Rescue Mission. “The money raised will help us expand our services for men and add services for women. With the spaghetti buffet event the night before, we look forward to a weekend of celebration while increasing awareness and raising funds to meet the growing needs of our community.”

The Springfield Rescue Mission offers much-needed services for the poor and homeless in Greater Springfield. As an emergency shelter, mobile feeding program, rehabilitation/transformation center, and transitional living facility, it provides food, shelter, clothing, medical attention, Christian counseling, financial literacy, workforce development, high-school equivalency, higher-education opportunities, and more, free of charge. These programs help local men take meaningful steps toward becoming responsible and productive members of the community.

“The need is great, so we encourage our community to come together and form teams with their friends, family, and co-workers,” Ramsdell said. “The weekend kicks off with a great night of food, raffle prizes, and music provided by the Q 99.7. Then, the next day, you can burn off those carbs by walking, running, or even skipping in support of your neighbors.”

To learn more and register for Springfield Rescue Mission’s Run to End Homelessness, visit runsignup.com/race/ma/springfield/endhomelessness.