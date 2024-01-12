Springfield Rotary Club to Honor Two with Paul Harris Awards

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Rotary Club will present Frank Colaccino and Samalid Hogan with Paul Harris Awards on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Student Prince Restaurant in Springfield.

Colaccino, founder and president of the Colvest Group, will be given a Paul Harris Award in recognition of years of outstanding service to the Springfield community and to the Rotary Club. In addition to his service and contributions to JGS Lifecare and American International College, for over 13 years Colaccino has chaired the Service Above Self Luncheon at the Basketball Hall of Fame. This event brings together more than 300 attendees from the Greater Springfield business community for a luncheon on Center Court at the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Service Above Self luncheon recognizes the charitable work of local and national honorees. Through his leadership, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for the Basketball Hall of Fame and for Rotary grants that have been awarded to local charities.

Hogan, CEO and principal consultant at Greylock Management Consulting, is the immediate past president of Springfield Rotary and its first Latina president. Under her leadership, Springfield Rotary started a corporate membership program, collaborated with Dress for Success to develop a long-term investment program for women entering the workforce, and created a Service Day with Habitat for Humanity. Her dynamic and cheerful leadership made her presidency a banner year for Springfield Rotary.

Hogan’s service to her community includes board participation on the Governor’s Latino Empowerment Council, Tech Foundry, and the board of trustees of Springfield Technical Community College.

Tickets to the awards dinner cost $55. To reserve a spot, email Marie Angelides at [email protected] or visit www.springfieldmarotary.org.