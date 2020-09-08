STCC Offers High-school Equivalency Class with Medical Science Focus

SPRINGFIELD — This fall, for the first time, Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a course that helps students get their high-school equivalency diploma while introducing them to the field of medical science.

Offered through the Springfield Adult Learning Center at STCC, the class, called “HiSET to Medical Sciences,” prepares students for the high-school equivalency test (HiSET). At the same time, students will learn medical terminology. The class will be offered in three sessions this year, with the first beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23. To apply, visit the Adult Basic Education page at stcc.edu.

Katrina Doolittle, director of the Springfield Adult Learning Center, said “HiSET to Medical Sciences” might spark interest in a healthcare career or inspire students to continue taking college classes after earning a high-school equivalency diploma.

STCC offers an associate degree in health science, which provides the opportunity to explore specialty areas for a career in healthcare. The college also offers a number of specialized health programs, such as diagnostic medical sonography, dental hygiene, and nursing, among others.

“Our ‘HiSET to Medical Sciences’ class will give an introduction to medical science and help students get on the same level as those who are entering health-science programs at STCC,” Doolittle said. “They will be prepared when they take their next step and enroll at STCC. This is a terrific option for students who are highly motivated but don’t have their HiSET yet. I’m really excited about it.”

The Springfield Adult Learning Center is offering the new class in response to workforce demands, said Assistant Vice President of Workforce Development David Buonora.

“Healthcare is a key workforce area in Western Massachusetts, and the college remains committed to responding to the needs of the region’s employers,” he said. “We know that career opportunities in the healthcare sector will continue to grow over the next several years. We’re focused on finding new ways to prepare students for these careers.”

The class, which is free for eligible students, will be taught online. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, STCC will offer online classes with a mix of on-campus, low-density labs.

To apply or for more information, visit stcc.edu/explore/communityed/adult-learning. For questions, e-mail [email protected] or call (413) 755-4300.