STCC to Offer Free Computer and Digital-literacy Skills Course

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a free computer and digital-literacy course in July for anyone looking to develop or enhance critical skills needed to compete in the workforce.

The eight-week program, which starts July 10, offers an opportunity for adults in the community to increase their digital skills with computers, online learning, and keyboarding that is often needed for employment, college, or training programs.

Hampden Prep, a program of the Springfield Adult Learning Center at STCC, provides intensive digital and computer-use skills and certificate training that align to employment and career pathways. Participants can attend on-campus and online sessions and choose between day and evening classes.

The program offers an opportunity to learn how to use a computer and improve typing and online navigation skills; develop skills with Google Workspace and Microsoft Office; explore careers and develop job-readiness skills; build a résumé, write a cover letter, prepare for interviews, and apply for jobs; and earn free certificates such as OSHA 10, Customer Service Gold, Food Handler, ServSafe for Managers, and others through workforce-development training.

To register for the class and find more information, visit stcc.io/computer. Learn more about the Springfield Adult Learning Center by visiting stcc.edu/salc.