BusinessTalk with Jessye Deane, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Regional Tourism Council

Jessye Deane calls it “the fun county.” But a robust slate of cultural and recreational opportunities isn’t all Franklin County has going for it these days, with businesses constantly launching and growing. Yet challenges remain — from housing to transportation — for this county with a small population spread over more than two dozen communities. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Deane, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Regional Tourism Council, sits down with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar to talk about the county’s progress and promise. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.