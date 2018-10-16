29th Annual Compilation Celebrates the Depth, Diversity of Business Community

Launched nearly three decades ago, the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Super 60 program (originally the Fabulous 50 before it was expanded) has always acted like a giant telescope, bringing the breadth and depth of the region’s business community clearly into focus. And the 2108 lists are no exception. Businesses on the Total Revenue and Revenue Growth categories represent nearly every business sector — from healthcare to financial services, from marketing to dentistry, from construction to retail. There are some who have been hearing their names called at the Super 60 lunch for decades now, and others who will hear it for the first time. Overall, the lists put the region’s many strengths and immense diversity clearly on display. The Super 60 will be celebrated at the annual lunch on Oct. 26 at Chez Josef, starting at 11:30 a.m. The Super 60 awards are presented by Health New England and sponsored by Farmington Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, the Republican, and Zasco Productions.

Total Revenue

1. WHALLEY COMPUTER

ASSOCIATES Inc.

One Whalley Way, Southwick

(413) 569-4200

www.wca.com

John Whalley, president

WCA is a locally owned family business that has evolved from a hardware resale and service group in the ’70s and ’80s into a company that now focuses on lowering the total cost of technology and productivity enhancement for its customers. Boasting nearly 150 employees, Whalley carries name-brand computers as well as low-cost compatibles.

2. MARCOTTE FORD SALES INC.

1025 Main St., Holyoke

(800) 923-9810

www.marcotteford.com

Bryan Marcotte, president

The dealership sells new Ford vehicles as well as pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs, and features a full service department. Marcotte has achieved the President’s Award, one of the most prestigious honors given to dealerships by Ford Motor Co., on multiple occasions over the past decade. It also operates the Marcotte Commercial Truck Center.

3. TIGHE & BOND INC. *

53 Southampton Road, Westfield

(413) 562-1600

www.tighebond.com

DAVID PINSKY, PRESIDENT & CEO

Tighe & Bond is a full-service engineering and environmental consulting firm that provides a wide array of services, including building engineering, coastal and waterfront solutions, environmental consulting, GIS and asset management, site planning and design, transportation engineering, and water and wastewater engineering.

A.G. MILLER CO. Inc.

57 Batavia St., Springfield

(413) 732-9297

www.agmiller.com

Rick Miller, president

Early in its history, A.G. Miller made a name in automobile enameling. More than 100 years after its founding in 1914, the company now offers precision metal fabrication; design and engineering; assembly; forming, rolling, and bending; laser cutting; punching; precision saw cutting; welding; powder coating and liquid painting; and more.

BALTAZAR CONTRACTORS

83 Carmelinas Circle, Ludlow

(413) 583-6160

www.baltazarcontractors.com

Frank Baltazar, president

Baltazar Contractors has been a family-owned and operated construction firm for more than 20 years, specializing in roadway construction and reconstruction in Massachusetts and Connecticut; all aspects of site-development work; sewer, water, storm, and utilities; and streetscape improvements.

CHARTER OAK INSURANCE & FINANCIAL SERVICES CO. *

330 Whitney Ave., Holyoke

(413) 374-5430

www.charteroakfinancial.com

Peter Novak, General Agent

A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Charter Oak been servicing clients for more than 125 years. The team of professionals serves individuals, families, and businesses with risk-management products, business planning and protection, retirement planning and investment services, and fee-based financial planning.

CITY ENTERPRISE INC.

52-60 Berkshire Ave., Springfield

(413) 726-9549

www.cityenterpriseinc.com

WONDERLYN MURPHY, PRESIDENT & CEO

City Enterprise Inc. is a general contractor with a diverse portfolio of clients, including the Groton Naval submarine base, Westover Air Reserve Base, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Park Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, and many others.

COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.

46 South Broad St., Westfield

(413) 562-9691

www.commercialdist.com

Richard Placek, Chairman

Founded in 1935 by Joseph Placek, Commercial Distributing Co. is a family-owned, family-operated business servicing more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, and clubs, as well as more than 400 package and liquor stores. Now in its third generation, the company continues to grow by building brands and offering new products as the market changes.

CON-TEST ANALYTICAL LABORATORY (Filli LLC)

39 Spruce St., East Longmeadow

(413) 525-2332

www.contestlabs.com

TOM VERATTI, FOUNDER, CONSULTANT

Established in 1987 and founded by Thomas and Kathleen Veratti, Con-Test Inc. provides industrial hygiene and analytical services to a broad range of clients. Originally focused on industrial hygiene analysis, the laboratory testing division has expanded its capabilities to include numerous techniches in air analysis, classical (wet) chemistry, metals, and organics.

DAVID R. NORTHUP ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS INC.

73 Bowles Road, Agawam

(413) 786-8930

www.northupelectric.com

DAVID NORTHUP, PRESIDENT

David R. Northup Electrical Contractors Inc. is a family-owned and operated, full-service electrical, HVAC, and plumbing contractor. The company specializes in everything from installation and replacement to preventative maintenance; indoor air-quality work to sheet-metal fabrication.

FREEDOM CREDIT UNION

1976 Main St., Springfield

(800) 831-0160

www.freedom.coop

GLENN WELCH, PRESIDENT & CEO

Freedom is a full-service credit union based in Springfield serving a wide range of business and consumer clients. Freedom has its main office on Main Street, with other offices in Sixteen Acres (Springfield), Feeding Hills, Ludlow, Chicopee, Easthampton, Northampton, Turners Falls, Greenfield, and the Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.

THE FUTURES HEALTH GROUP, LLC

136 William St., Springfield

(800) 218-9280

www.discoverfutures.com

Brian Edwards, CEO

Futures provides occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language therapy, special education, nursing, mental health, and other related services to schools and healthcare facilities across the U.S. Founded in 1998, it continues to be managed by expert practitioners in their fields.

GARY ROME HYUNDAI INC. *

150 Whiting Farms Road, Holyoke

(877) 830-4792

www.garyromehyundai.com

GARY ROME, President

Gary Rome is the largest Hyundai dealership in the nation after a new, much larger facility opened in 2017. The company’s mission statement is to “provide our customers with a consistent sale and service experience that satisfies each person’s needs and exceeds their expectation in a clean and comfortable environment.”

GOVERNORS AMERICA CORP. – GAC MGMT. Co.

720 Silver St., Agawam

(413) 786-5600

www.governors-america.com

Governors America Corp. is a privately held engine-control company that provides complete design, development, production, and marketing capabilities for electro-mechanical and electronic devices that are used for engine control. The engine-control products are used in a wide range of industries, including generator set, material handling, marine propulsion, mining, locomotive, and off-highway applications. Governors America has developed an advanced line of electronic governing and fuel-control systems with accessories.

HOLYOKE PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES, LLP

150 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke

(413) 536-2393

www.holyokepediatrics.com

KATHY TREMBLE, Care Coordinator

Holyoke Pediatric Associates is the largest pediatric practice in Western Mass., serving patients from the Pioneer Valley at offices in Holyoke and South Hadley. The group medical practice comprises board-certified pediatricians, certified nurse practitioners, and more than 75 clinical, nutritional, and clerical support staff, and has served the healthcare needs of infants, children, and adolescents since 1971.

JET INDUSTRIES INC.

307 Silver St., Agawam

(413) 786-2010

www.jet.industries

Michael Turrini, president

Jet Industries Inc. is a leading design-build electrical, mechanical, communications, and fire-sprinkler contractor. What began as a small, family-run oil company founded by Aaron Zeeb in 1977 has grown into one of the nation’s largest companies of its type, with more than 500 employees servicing projects all across the country.

KITTREDGE EQUIPMENT CO. INC.

100 Bowles Road, Agawam

(413) 304-4100

www.kittredgeequipment.com

Wendy Webber, president

Founded in 1921, Kittredge Equipment Co. is one of the nation’s leading food-service equipment and supply businesses. It boasts 70,000 square feet of showroom in three locations. The company also handles design services, and has designed everything from small restaurants to country clubs to in-plant cafeterias.

LANCER TRANSPORTATION & SULCO WAREHOUSING & LOGISTICS *

311 Industry Ave., Springfield

(413) 739-4880

www.sulco-lancer.com

Todd Goodrich, president

In business since 1979, Sulco Warehousing & Logistics specializes in public, contract, and dedicated warehousing. Lancer Transportation & Logistics is a licensed third-party freight-brokerage company that provides full-service transportation-brokerage services throughout North America.

LOUIS & CLARK DRUG INC.

309 East St., Springfield

(413) 737-7456

www.lcdrug.com

Skip Matthews, president

Since 1965, Louis & Clark has been a recognized name in Western Mass., first as a pharmacy and later as a resource for people who need home medical equipment and supplies. Today, the company provides professional pharmacy and compounding services, medical equipment, independent-living services, and healthcare programs.

MAYBURY ASSOCIATES INC.

90 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow

(413) 525-4216

www.maybury.com

John Maybury, president

Since 1976, Maybury Associates Inc. has been designing, supplying, and servicing all types of material-handling equipment throughout New England. Maybury provides customers in a wide range of industries with solutions to move, lift, and store their parts and products.

NOTCH WELDING & MECHanICAL CONTRACTORS INC. *

85 Lemay St., Chicopee

(413) 534-3440

www.notch.com

Steven Neveu, president

A family-owned business since 1972, Notch Mechanical Constructors provides piping installation and repair services to facilities throughout Southern New England. Its team has the capacity to address process and utility piping challenges at any business within 100 miles of its locations in Chicopee and Hudson, Mass.

O’REILLY, TALBOT & OKUN ASSOCIATES INC.

293 Bridge St., Suite 500, Springfield

(413) 788-6222

www.oto-env.com

JIM OKUN, KEVIN O’REILLY, MIKE TALBOT, principals

O’Reilly Talbot & Okun is a specialty geo-environmental engineering firm, specializing in asbestos management, brownfields redevelopment, environmental site assessment, indoor air quality and industrial hygiene, MCP compliance, vapor intrusion, geotechnical engineering, lead inspection, PCB assessment and management, and other services.

P.C. ENTERPRISES INC. d/b/a ENTRE COMPUTER

138 Memorial Ave., West Springfield

(413) 736-2112

www.pc-enterprises.com

Norman Fiedler, CEO

PC Enterprises, d/b/a Entre Computer, assists organizations with procuring, installing, troubleshooting, servicing, and maximizing the value of technology. In business since 1983, it continues to evolve and grow as a lead provider for many businesses, healthcare providers, retailers, and state, local, and education entities.

PARAGUS STRATEGIC IT

112 Russell St., Hadley

(413) 587-2666

www.paragusit.com

Delcie Bean IV, president

While still in high school, Delcie Bean founded Paragus IT in 1999, first under the name Vertical Horizons and then Valley Computer Works. Under the Paragus name, it has grown dramatically as an outsourced IT solution, providing business computer service, computer consulting, information-technology support, and other services to businesses of all sizes.

REDIKER SOFTWARE INC.

2 Wilbraham Road, Hampden

(800) 213-9860

www.rediker.com

Andrew Anderlonis, president

Rediker software is used by school administrators across the U.S. and in more than 100 countries, and is designed to meet the student-information-management needs of all types of schools and districts. For example, 100,000 teachers use the TeacherPlus web gradebook, and the ParentPlus and StudentPlus web portals boast 2 million users.

SANDERSON MacLEOD INC.

1199 South Main St. Palmer

(413) 283-3481

www.sandersonmacleod.com

MARK BORSARI, PRESIDENT

Launched in 1958 by Ken Sanderson and Bruce MacLeod, Sanderson MacLeod invented the first twisted-wire mascara brush. Today, it is an industry leader in the making of twisted wire brushes for the cosmetics industry, the healthcare sector, the OEM-cleaning brush market, the firearm-cleaning brush market, and many others.

TIGER PRESS (Shafii’s Inc.)

50 Industrial Dr., East Longmeadow

(413) 224-1763

www.tigerpress.com

JENNIFER SHAFII

TigerPress is an award-winning, ISO 9001 & FSC-certified custom printing company featuring the latest digital prepress and printing technology. The company manufactures folding cartons, marketing and educational printed products, fulfillment services, and indoor and outdoor signs.

TROY INDUSTRIES INC.

151 Capital Dr., West Springfield

(413) 788-4288

www.troyind.com

Steve Troy, CEO

Troy Industries was founded on the principle of making reliable, innovative, over-engineered products that function without question when lives are on the line. Troy is a leading U.S. government contractor that designs and manufactures innovative, top-quality small-arms components and accessories and complete weapon upgrades.

UNITED PERSONNEL SERVICES *

1331 Main St., Springfield

(413) 736-0800

www.unitedpersonnel.com

Patricia Canavan, president

United provides a full range of staffing services, including temporary staffing and full-time placement, on-site project management, and strategic recruitment in the Springfield, Hartford, and Northampton areas, specializing in administrative, professional, medical, and light-industrial staff.

WESTSIDE FINISHING CO. INC.

15 Samosett St., Holyoke

(413) 533-4909

www.wsfinish.com

BRIAN BELL, PRESIDENT

Founded in the early 1980s, Westside Finishing is a family-owned business specializing wide array of services, including silk screening, conveyorized powder coating, batch powder coating, pad printing, trucking, sub-assembly, final packaging, and more.

Revenue Growth

1. FIVE STAR TRANSPORTATION INC. *

809 College Highway, Southwick

(413) 789-4789

www.firestarbus.com

Nathan Lecrenski, president

Five Star provides school-bus transportation services to school districts and charter schools throughout Western Mass. From its launch a half-century ago with a single bus route, the company currently services more than 12 school districts and operates a fleet of more than 175 vehicles.

2. BAYSTATE BLASTING INC.

36 Carmelinas Circle, Ludlow

(413) 583-4440

www.baystateblasting.com

Paul Baltazar, president

Baystate Blasting, Inc. is a local family-owned and operated drilling and blasting firm located in Ludlow that began in 2003. Services include site work, heavy highway construction, residential work, quarry, portable crushing, and recycling, and it is an ATF-licensed dealer of explosives as well as rental of individual magazines.

3. IN-LAND CONTRACTING INC.

83 Carmelinas Circle, Ludlow

(413) 547-0100

Denis Baltazar, Treasurer

In-Land Contracting is a general contractor specializing in garages, exterior work, parking lots, and other types of work.

AMERICAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC.

169 William St., Springfield

(413) 781-0044

www.413pestfree.com

BOB RUSSELL, PRESIDENT

Founded in 1913, American Pest Solutions is a full-service pest-solutions company. With two offices, in Springfield and Hartford, Conn., the company serves residential and commercial customers, offering inspection, treatment, and ongoing protection.

BAYSTATE RESTORATION INC.

69 Gagne St., Chicopee

(413) 532-3473

www.baystaterestorationgroup.com

MARK DAVIAU and DON ROBERT, OWNERS

Baystate Restoration Group is a 24-hour emergency service-restoration company specializing in all areas of restoration and insurance claims due to fire, water, smoke, mold, storm, and water damage to homes and businesses.

BURGESS, SCHULTZ & ROBB, P.C.

200 North Main St., Suite 1, South Building, East Longmeadow

(413) 525-0025

www.bsrcpa.com

ANDREW ROBB, MANAGING PARTNER

Burgess, Shultz & Robb is a full-service accounting firm specializing in accounting, auditing, tax, and business planning for closely held businesses and nonprofit organizations, trusts, and estate services.

CENTER SQUARE GRILL (Fun Dining Inc.)

84 Center Square, East Longmeadow

(413) 525-0055

www.centersquaregrill.com

Michael Sakey, Bill Collins, Proprietors

Center Square Grill serves up eclectic American fare for lunch and dinner, as well as an extensive wine and cocktail selection and a kids’ menu. The facility also has a catering service and hosts events of all kinds.

CHICOPEE INDUSTRIAL CONTRACTORS INC.

107 North Chicopee St., Chicopee

(413) 538-7279

www.chicopeeindustrial.com

Carol Campbell, president

Founded in 1992, Chicopee Industrial Contractors is an industrial contracting firm specializing in all types of rigging, heavy lifting, machinery moving, machine installation, millwrighting, machine repair, heavy hauling, plant relocations, concrete pads, foundations, and structural steel installations.

COURIER EXPRESS INC.

20 Oakdale St., Springfield

(413) 730-6620

www.courierexp.com

Eric Devine, president

Courier Express is committed to providing custom, same-day delivery solutions for any shipment. Its focal point is New England, but its reach is nationwide. The company strives to utilize the latest technologies, on-time delivery, customer service, and attention to detail to separate itself from its competitors.

E.F. CORCORAN PLUMBING & HEATING CO. INC. *

5 Rose Place, Springfield

(413) 732-1462

www.efcorcoran.com

CHARLES EDWARDS and BRIAN TOOMEY, Co-OWNERS

E.F. Corcoran Plumbing and Heating, founded in 1963, is a full-service plumbing and HVAC contractor. Services include 24-hour plumbing service, HVAC system installs, design-build services, energy retrofits, system replacements and modifications, gas piping, boilers, and more.

EOS APPROACH, LLC / Proshred Security international

75 Post Office Park, Wilbraham

(413) 596-5479

www.proshred.com

JOE KELLY, OWNER

Proshred is an industry leader in on-site shredding and hard-drive destruction. The company offers a number of services, including one-time paper shredding, ongoing shredding service, hard-drive destruction, product destruction, document scanning, and drop-off shredding.

EWS PLUMBING & HEATING INC.

339 Main St., Monson

(413) 267-8983

www.ewsplumbingandheating.com

BRANT STAHELSKI, PRESIDENT

EWS Plumbing & Heating Inc. is a family-owned and operated company that designs and installs plumbing and HVAC systems. A full-service mechanical contractor, the company specializes in both residential and commercial applications.

FLETCHER SEWER & DRAIN INC.

824A Perimeter Road, Ludlow

(413) 547-8180

www.fletcherseweranddrain.com

Teri Marinello, president

Since 1985, Fletcher Sewer & Drain has provided service to homeowners as well as municipalities and construction companies for large pipeline jobs. From unblocking kitchen sinks to replacing sewer lines, Fletcher keeps up to date with all the latest technology, from high-pressure sewer jetters to the newest camera-inspection equipment.

GALLAGHER REAL ESTATE *

1763 Northampton St., Holyoke

(413) 536-7232

www.gogallagher.com

PAUL GALLAGHER, OWNER

Gallagher Real Estate is an independent brokerage that operates in Hampshire and Hampden counties in Massachusetts and Hartford County in Connecticut, and specializes in both residential and commercial properties. The company has offices in Holyoke, South Hadley, East Longmeadow, and Springfield.

GLEASON JOHNDROW LANDSCAPING INC.

44 Rose St., Springfield

(413) 727-8820

www.gleasonjohndrowlandscaping.com

Anthony Gleason II, David Johndrow, Owners

Gleason Johndrow Landscape & Snow Management offers a wide range of commercial and residential services, including lawnmowing, snow removal, salting options, fertilization programs, landscape installations, bark-mulch application, creative plantings, seeding options, pruning, irrigation installation, maintenance, and much more.

GMH FENCE CO. inc. *

15 Benton Dr., East Longmeadow

(413) 525-3361

www.gmhfence.com

GLENN HASTIE, OWNER

Serving the Western Mass. area for nearly a quarter century, GMH Fence Co. is one of the largest fence companies in the region. The company offers fence installations from a selection of wood, aluminum, steel, and vinyl fencing for residential and commercial customers.

KNIGHT MACHINE TOOL CO. INC.

11 Industrial Dr., South Hadley

(413) 532-2507

Gary O’Brien, owner

Knight Machine & Tool Co. is a metalworking and welding company that offers blacksmithing, metal roofing, and other services from its 11,000-square-foot facility.

L & L PROPERTY SERVICES, LLC

582 Amostown Road, West Springfield

(413) 732-2739

www.

RICHARD LAPINSKI, OWNER

L&L Property Services LLC is a locally owned company providing an array of property services, including lawn care, snow removal, sanding, excavations, patios and stonewalls, hydroseeding, and more.

MARKET MENTORS, LLC *

1680 Riverdale St., West Springfield

(413) 787-1133

www.marketmentors.com

Michelle Abdow, principal

A full-service marketing firm, Market Mentors handles all forms of marketing, including advertising in all media, media buying, graphic design, public relations, and event planning.

MORAN SHEET METAL INC.

613 Meadow St., Agawam

(413) 363-1548

PAUL MORAN, OWNER

Founded in 1993, Moran Sheet metal is a family-owned company specializing in custom fabrication and installation of HVAC systems for commercial clients across Western Mass. and into Central Mass.

NORTHEAST IT SYSTEMS INC.

170 Lockhouse Road, Westfield

(413) 736-6348

www.northeastit.net

Joel Mollison, president

Northeast is a full-service IT company providing business services, managed IT services, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud services, as well as a full-service repair shop for residential customers, including file recovery, laptop screen replacement, PC setups and tuneups, printer installation, virus protection and removal, and wireless installation.

RAYMOND R. HOULE CONSTRUCTION INC.

5 Miller St., Ludlow

(413) 547-2500

www.rayhoule.com

TIM PELLETIER, PRESIDENT

Raymond R. Houle Construction specializes in commercial and industrial construction. Services include general contracting, construction management, and an integrated construction-assistance program.

RODRIGUES INC.

782 Center St., Ludlow

(413) 547-6443

Antonio Rodrigues, president

Rodrigues Inc. operates Europa Restaurant in Ludlow, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine with an interactive dining experience, presenting meals cooked on volcanic rocks at tableside. Europa also offers full-service catering and banquet space.

SECOND WIND CONSULTANTS

136 West St., #102, Northampton

(413) 584-2581

www.secondwindconsultants.com

AARON TODRIN, PRESIDENT

Second Wind Consultants is a Better Business Bureau-accredited business debt-relief consulting firm that helps companies avoid bankruptcy or litigation through a debt workout.

SKIP’S OUTDOOR ACCENTS INC.

1265 Suffield St., Agawam

(413) 786-0990

www.skipsonline.com

JOHN and SCOTT ANSART, OWNERS

Skip’s Outdoor Accents specializes in a wide range of outdoor products, including sheds and garages, gazebos, swingsets, outdoor furniture, yard and garden products, weathervanes and cupolas, indoor furniture, playhouses, and pet structures.

SUMMIT CAREERS INC.

85 Mill St., Suite B, Springfield

(413) 733-9506

www.summetcareers.inc

DAVID PICARD, OWNER

Summit Careers provides temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire services for clients in a variety of sectors, including light industrial, warehouse, professional trades, administrative, accounting, and executive.

TAPLIN YARD, PUMP & POWER (M. Jags Inc.)

120 Interstate Dr., West Springfield

(413) 781-4352

www.fctaplin.com

Martin Jagodowski, president

Taplin has been servicing the local area since 1892, and is an authorized dealer for parts, equipment, service, and accessories for a wide range of brands. It boasts a large inventory of zero-turn mowers, commercial lawn equipment, lawnmowers, lawn tractors, trimmers, blowers, generators, pressure washers, pole saws, sprayers, chainsaws, and more.

VANGUARD DENTAL, LLC

1730 Boston Road, Springfield

(413) 543-2555

www.vanguarddentistry.com

DR. YOGITA KANORWALLA, PRINCIPAL

Vanguard Dental is a full-service dental practice specializing in same-day crowns, dental implants, root canals, bridges and dentures, Invisalign, and cosmetic dentistry.

WANCZYK EVERGREEN NURSERY INC.

166 Russell St., Hadley

(413) 584-3709

www.wanczynursery.com

MICHAEL WANCZYK, OWNER

Wanczyk Nursery has been a premier plant grower in the Pioneer Valley since 1954. The family-owned business offers many kinds of trees, shrubs, bushes, and flowers.

WEBBER & GRINNELL INSURANCE AGENCY INC.

8 North King. St., #1, Northampton

(413) 586-0111

www.webberandgrinnell.com

BILL GRINNELL, PRESIDENT

Webber & Grinnell’s roots can be traced back to 1849, when A.W. Thayer opened an insurance agency on Pleasant St. in Northampton. The agency offers automotive, homeowners, and business coverage, as well as employee benefits.