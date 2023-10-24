The Wealth Transition Collective Announces Food Drive

HOLYOKE — The Wealth Transition Collective, a financial planning firm in Holyoke, announced it will host its fourth annual week-long food drive from Monday to Friday, Nov. 13-17, to benefit Margaret’s Pantry in Holyoke in honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Since the start of this event, the firm has raised more than 3,000 pounds of food and monetary donations of more than $5,000. Individuals can drop off non-perishable and canned foods during business hours (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 1632 Northampton St., Holyoke. Weather permitting, there will be a drop-off table outside the front door for easy accessibility.

Some of the most-needed items at the pantry during this time of year are stuffing mixes, canned goods like gravy, soups, stews, baking mixes, frosting, syrup, salad dressing, condiments, Jell-O, and kids’ snack items.

Margaret’s Pantry, a division of Providence Ministries for the Needy, is a full-service food pantry that has provided food to residents of Greater Holyoke for more than 30 years. Presently, the pantry provides food to more than 180 families each month, and approximately 72,000 meals a year are distributed to the needy in the community.

“We feel very fortunate to be in a position to make a difference in the community by supporting the efforts of organizations like Providence Ministries for the Needy,” said Greg Sheehan, CEO of the Wealth Transition Collective.