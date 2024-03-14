Tighe & Bond Opens Second New York Office in Troy

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond announced the opening of a new office in Troy, N.Y. Located at 433 River St. in the Hedley Building, this location will allow the firm to better service its growing base of clients in the Albany region.

Tighe & Bond’s newest location brings the firm’s total office count to 16 throughout the Northeast and is the firm’s second New York location, in addition to the Hudson Valley office located in Rhinebeck. Vice President Erin Moore will provide leadership for the establishment of the Troy office as location manager. A lifelong resident of New York’s Capital District, with more than two decades of experience in municipal water, wastewater, and stormwater projects, she has been actively engaged in expanding Tighe & Bond’s services throughout New York in response to clients’ needs.

“Establishing a base in Troy allows us to better meet the needs of our clients in the Capital Region and offers the opportunity to expand to meet client demands in that geography,” Tighe & Bond President and CEO Bob Belitz said. “Our team has been working to grow our client base and employee count in New York, and this new office location is a natural step in that expansion.”