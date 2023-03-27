TommyCar Announces Annual Scholarship Program for High-school Students

NORTHAMPTON — TommyCar Auto Group announced the launch of its annual scholarship program for high-school students. The program is designed to support and recognize students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills, and a commitment to community service.

The scholarship program will award two students from two different schools, Hopkins Academy in Hadley and Northampton High School in Northampton, with $2,500 each toward their college tuition. The recipients will be chosen based on an application process that includes academic transcripts, essays, and letters of recommendation.

“We believe that investing in the education of young people is crucial to their success and the future of our community,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group. “Our scholarship program is designed to support students who are dedicated to achieving their academic goals and making a positive impact on their community. We look forward to receiving many outstanding applications and selecting the most deserving candidates for our scholarship program.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be graduating seniors from one of the two participating high schools. Applications are now open and must be submitted by May 31. The winners will be announced on June 2 at the two high schools. For more information, visit www.tomcosenzischolarship.com.