TommyCar Auto Group Broadens Scholarship Program for High-school Students

NORTHAMPTON — TommyCar Auto Group announced that its annual scholarship for high-school students, the Tom Cosenzi Scholarship, now extends its reach to include Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties. The initiative aims to support and honor students who exhibit academic excellence, leadership qualities, and a dedication to community service.

In a significant expansion, the scholarship program will select two high-school students from the three-county area. Each of the two selected recipients will be granted $2,500 toward their college tuition, chosen through a rigorous application process involving academic records, essays, and recommendation letters.

“We firmly believe in the transformative power of education for our youth and the profound impact it has on our community’s future,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar. “Expanding our scholarship program to encompass Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties aligns with our commitment to nurturing the academic aspirations of deserving students and fostering positive change within our broader community. We eagerly anticipate receiving a diverse array of applications and selecting deserving candidates who embody our values.”

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be graduating seniors from one of the participating high schools. The application window is currently open and closes on May 31.

For further details regarding the scholarship program, visit www.tomcosenzischolarship.com.