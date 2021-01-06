UMass Amherst Establishes COVID-19 Vaccination Site for First Responders

AMHERST — As part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan to begin statewide vaccinations to deter the spread of COVID-19, UMass Amherst will establish a vaccine clinic for Massachusetts first responders starting the week of Jan. 11.

Individuals eligible to get vaccinated under state guidelines include police, fire, and emergency medical services professionals, who will need to show a professional ID or license confirming their status. All first responders in Massachusetts are eligible to schedule an online appointment in advance and come to UMass Amherst to receive the vaccine. For details, visit www.umass.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.

Plans developed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health call for distribution of the Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses administered 28 days apart.

The clinic will be conducted at the UMass Amherst Campus Center, 1 Campus Center Way. Free parking will be available at the nearby Campus Center Parking Garage. All eligible individuals must register in advance for the two-dose vaccine at www.umass.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.