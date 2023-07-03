UMass Amherst, Town of Hadley Sign New Cooperation Agreement

AMHERST — The town of Hadley and UMass Amherst have signed a new strategic partnership agreement emphasizing open communication and joint efforts to deal with mutual challenges and opportunities.

The agreement, effective July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2027, includes an annual $85,000 payment to Hadley to support community needs identified as community concerns through its planning processes, town meeting, or other areas.

The agreement calls for annual meetings between the UMass Amherst chancellor and town officials, and regular meetings between the University Relations staff and the town administrator and other town officials, to communicate information of mutual concern.

“The university deeply values its relationship with the town of Hadley, and I am pleased that, with this agreement, we will continue to work together on issues of mutual interest,” Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said.

Hadley Select Board member Molly Keegan added that “the university is an important partner to the town of Hadley, and we value that relationship. We will continue to look for opportunities to collaborate in everyone’s best interests.”

This agreement extends and affirms the commitment by the university and the town to pursue economic-development opportunities, particularly around student needs and university research. The university will continue to offer the town partnership opportunities with faculty and projects that help assess economic impact.

The parties also agreed to work together to mitigate the effects of Route 9 traffic, share information on long-range planning, and explore issues of available and affordable housing for students, staff, and families relocating to the area.