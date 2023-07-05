Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2023.
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Falls Polish Home
27 Grove St.
$6,000 — Roofing
Chicopee Provision Co. Inc.
19 Sitarz Ave.
$162,656.04 — Repair exterior wall, repair roof to new exterior wall
SRF LLC
1345 Burnett Road
$9,000 — Reside exterior of building
HADLEY
Walter Czajkowski
135 Mt. Warner Road
N/A — Install rooftop solar array
Research Park LP
100 Venture Way
N/A — Demolish five walls, install new office doors and entrance doors
LENOX
Randall Grimmett
169 Undermountain Road
$35,880 — Reside back portion of barn
NORTHAMPTON
6 Crafts Avenue LLC
202 Main St.
$1,500 — Reface sign for Animal Instincts
ALD Noho LLC
271 Main St.
$2,000 — Non-illuminated sign for Mexicalito Taco Bar
Christ United Methodist Church
271 Rocky Hill Road
$10,000 — Illuminated ground sign
City of Northampton
20 Florence St.
$20,341 — Insulation and weatherization
City of Northampton
42 Gothic St.
$7,288 — Insulation and weatherization
City of Northampton
274 Main St.
$5,711 — Insulation and weatherization
City of Northampton
265 Prospect St.
$9,000 — Powerwash, repair, and apply GacoFlex
City of Northampton
20 West St.
$44,746 — Insulation and weatherization
Herrick Mill LLC
1 Short St.
$48,900 — Convert office space to apartment
NIS Building LLC
109 Main St.
$6,500 — Repair front steps
Smith College
20 Elm St.
$3,943,039 — Roofing on Smith College Museum of Art and Hillyer Hall
Smith College
186 Elm Street
$337,415 — Rebuild existing masonry, exterior staircase
PITTSFIELD
The Clock Tower Associates Inc.
75 South Church St.
$35,500 — New walls, doors, finishes, and kitchen sink
The Clock Tower Associates Inc.
75 South Church St.
$21,000 — Install partition walls and new doors for tenant renovation
Tian Fang
119 Elm St.
$13,986 — Roofing
Four Forty Nord Strasse LLC
436 North St.
$2,000 — Passageway between two units
Pittsfield Community Music School Inc.
30 Wendell Ave.
$20,000 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
City of Springfield
1395 Allen St.
$1,734,000 — Install replacement windows and doors with adjacent finishes at Arthur T. Talmadge Elementary School
City of Springfield
120 Ashland Ave.
$2,053,000 — Install replacement windows and doors, adjacent stone panels, and alter two bathrooms into one at Alfred M. Glickman Elementary School
City of Springfield
52 Rosewell Blvd.
$1,567,000 — Install replacement exterior windows and doors at Thomas M. Balliet Elementary School
City of Springfield
91 School St.
$1,423,000 — Install replacement windows and doors at Parent and Community Engagement Center
J&N Salema Family LP
350 Cottage St.
$280,000 — Alter interior space and exterior façade at Dunkin’ Donuts
Miles Morgan LLC
106 Lincoln St.
$7,000 — Repair two support columns and header on rear fire escape
Penelope LLC
785 Page Blvd.
$48,350 — Alter interior space for use change from business to mercantile
Springfield Investors LLC
1105 Boston Road
$6,500 — Erect new storage area partition to sale area and DBI doors
Springfield Museums Corp.
95 Chestnut St.
$16,319 — Install fire alarm