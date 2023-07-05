The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2023.

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Falls Polish Home

27 Grove St.

$6,000 — Roofing

Chicopee Provision Co. Inc.

19 Sitarz Ave.

$162,656.04 — Repair exterior wall, repair roof to new exterior wall

SRF LLC

1345 Burnett Road

$9,000 — Reside exterior of building

HADLEY

Walter Czajkowski

135 Mt. Warner Road

N/A — Install rooftop solar array

Research Park LP

100 Venture Way

N/A — Demolish five walls, install new office doors and entrance doors

LENOX

Randall Grimmett

169 Undermountain Road

$35,880 — Reside back portion of barn

NORTHAMPTON

6 Crafts Avenue LLC

202 Main St.

$1,500 — Reface sign for Animal Instincts

ALD Noho LLC

271 Main St.

$2,000 — Non-illuminated sign for Mexicalito Taco Bar

Christ United Methodist Church

271 Rocky Hill Road

$10,000 — Illuminated ground sign

City of Northampton

20 Florence St.

$20,341 — Insulation and weatherization

City of Northampton

42 Gothic St.

$7,288 — Insulation and weatherization

City of Northampton

274 Main St.

$5,711 — Insulation and weatherization

City of Northampton

265 Prospect St.

$9,000 — Powerwash, repair, and apply GacoFlex

City of Northampton

20 West St.

$44,746 — Insulation and weatherization

Herrick Mill LLC

1 Short St.

$48,900 — Convert office space to apartment

NIS Building LLC

109 Main St.

$6,500 — Repair front steps

Smith College

20 Elm St.

$3,943,039 — Roofing on Smith College Museum of Art and Hillyer Hall

Smith College

186 Elm Street

$337,415 — Rebuild existing masonry, exterior staircase

PITTSFIELD

The Clock Tower Associates Inc.

75 South Church St.

$35,500 — New walls, doors, finishes, and kitchen sink

The Clock Tower Associates Inc.

75 South Church St.

$21,000 — Install partition walls and new doors for tenant renovation

Tian Fang

119 Elm St.

$13,986 — Roofing

Four Forty Nord Strasse LLC

436 North St.

$2,000 — Passageway between two units

Pittsfield Community Music School Inc.

30 Wendell Ave.

$20,000 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

City of Springfield

1395 Allen St.

$1,734,000 — Install replacement windows and doors with adjacent finishes at Arthur T. Talmadge Elementary School

City of Springfield

120 Ashland Ave.

$2,053,000 — Install replacement windows and doors, adjacent stone panels, and alter two bathrooms into one at Alfred M. Glickman Elementary School

City of Springfield

52 Rosewell Blvd.

$1,567,000 — Install replacement exterior windows and doors at Thomas M. Balliet Elementary School

City of Springfield

91 School St.

$1,423,000 — Install replacement windows and doors at Parent and Community Engagement Center

J&N Salema Family LP

350 Cottage St.

$280,000 — Alter interior space and exterior façade at Dunkin’ Donuts

Miles Morgan LLC

106 Lincoln St.

$7,000 — Repair two support columns and header on rear fire escape

Penelope LLC

785 Page Blvd.

$48,350 — Alter interior space for use change from business to mercantile

Springfield Investors LLC

1105 Boston Road

$6,500 — Erect new storage area partition to sale area and DBI doors

Springfield Museums Corp.

95 Chestnut St.

$16,319 — Install fire alarm