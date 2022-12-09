UMassFive Hosting Winter Coat and Cold-Weather Clothing Drive

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union is running a winter coat and cold-weather clothing drive in its Hadley, Northampton, and Springfield branches throughout the month of December.

This drive, held annually, is part of an effort to ensure that all community members have access to cold-weather clothing this winter. Donations will be distributed in partnership with the Amherst Survival Center.

“We know that our neighbors in need have come to count on the coats and warm clothing our members donate during this drive,” said Cait Murray, UMassFive Community Outreach manager. “We are so grateful to partner with the Amherst Survival Center to ensure that donations are directed where they can have a significant impact.”

UMassFive thankfully accepts clean, new or gently-used coats, gloves, scarves, hats, sweaters, and blankets. Donations should be placed in a bag and may be dropped off during business hours to the Hadley branch at 200 Westgate Center Dr., the Northampton branch at 225 King St., or the Springfield branch at 233 Carew St. (Mercy Hospital Rehabilitation Building, Room 110).