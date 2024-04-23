Visiting Angels West Springfield Receives Provider of Choice Award

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Visiting Angels West Springfield announced it has received the 2024 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse (HCP).

The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home-care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by HCP, an independent satisfaction research firm for post-acute care. Visiting Angels West Springfield is recognized among a select few home-care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care.

“We’re excited to congratulate Visiting Angels West Springfield for their well-deserved achievement on earning the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award,” said Todd Austin, president of HCP. “It’s wonderful to see the hard work that Visiting Angels West Springfield is putting in to provide high-quality care and employment; their effort isn’t going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”

Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice award-winning providers have contracted with HCP to gather feedback from their clients by conducting live phone interviews with their clients each month. As HCP is a third-party company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.

“Visiting Angels in West Springfield is honored to provide award-winning senior care, thanks to our dedicated professional staff,” said Michele Anstett, owner of Visiting Angels West Springfield.