Introducing the 40 Under Forty Class of 2018

Announcing the 12th Annual Cohort of 40 Under Forty Honorees
When BusinessWest launched a program in 2007 to honor young professionals in Western Mass. — not only for their career achievements, but for their service to the community — there was little concern that the initial flow of nominations might slow to a trickle years later.
We were right. In fact, 40 Under Forty has become such a coveted honor in the region’s business community that the flow has turned into a flood, with more than 180 unique nominations arriving this year, making the job of five independent judges tougher than ever.
They did their job well, however, as you’ll find while reading through the profiles on the coming pages. The format is a bit different this year — instead of being interviewed, the winners were free to craft and write out their own thoughts — but, collectively, they speak of a wave of young talent that is only getting larger during what can only be described as an economic renaissance in Western Mass.
As usual, they hail from a host of different industries, from law to banking; from education to healthcare; from media to retail, just to name a few. Many are advancing the work of long-established businesses, while others, with an entrepreneurial bent, created their own opportunities instead of waiting for them to emerge.
40 Under Forty Class of 2018
Amanda Abramson
Yahaira Antonmarchi
Lindsay Barron
Nathan Bazinet
Andrew Bresciano
Saul Caban
Jamie Campbell
Crystal Childs
Nathan Costa
Jamie Daniels
Hayley Dunn
Erica Flores
Marc Gammell
Bhuwan Gautam
Cindy Gaynor
Daniel Dali Haber
Scott Haselkorn
Chrissy Howard
Rehan Hussain
David Johndrow
Bryan Kaye
Caitlin Kelley
Ashley Kohl
Pia Sareen Kumar
Tiffany Labrie
Ben Leonard
Jeremy Lipka
Marianna Litovich
Jason Niles
Chris Olson
Alison Silber
Mike Stone
John Veit
Danielle Veronesi-Polastry
Michelle Wirth
Jacob Wycoff
Bethany Young
But there are, as always, some common denominators, including excellence within one’s profession, a commitment to giving back to the community, dedication to family and work/life balance, and a focus on what else they do in each of those realms.
The class of 2018 will be celebrated at the annual 40 Under Forty Gala on Thursday, June 21 at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. A limited number of tables are available, and a number of individual seats and standing-room-only tickets are available as well — but they will sell out quickly.
The gala will also feature the announcement of the winner of the fourth annual Continued Excellence Award, a recognition program that salutes the 40 Under Forty honoree who has most impressively added to their résumé of accomplishments in the workplace and within the community, as chosen by a panel of judges. Nominations are still being accepted through Monday, May 14 at businesswest.com/40-under-forty-continued-excellence-award.
Speaking of judges, we thank those who scored the more than 180 nominations for this year’s 40 Under Forty competition (their story HERE). They are:
• Ken Carter, member of the UMass Amherst Polymer Science and Engineering Department;
• Mark Fulco, president of Mercy Medical Center;
• Jim Hickson, senior vice president and commercial regional president for the Pioneer Valley and Connecticut for Berkshire Bank;
• Angela Lussier, CEO and founder of the Speaker Sisterhood; and
• Kristi Reale, partner at Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C..
Photography for this special section by Leah Martin Photography