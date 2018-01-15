Local Arts and Culture Partners to Sign Springfield Compact

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Central Cultural District, the Springfield Cultural Council, the city of Springfield, and the Mass Cultural Council will announce a new and formal cultural relationship with a compact signing on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, Room 220.

The cultural compact is designed to increase collaboration and partnership. It includes basics, such as regular meetings and communication, but also Springfield-specific goals like integrating public art into the metro center. Springfield is one of six pilot cities for this initiative across the state of Massachusetts, and the first in the state to hold a signing ceremony.

Participants at the ceremony will include Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Anita Walker, executive director, Mass Cultural Council; Arreen Andrew, local cultural council program officer, Mass Cultural Council; Scott Hanson, principal planner, city of Springfield; Andrew Cade, chair, Springfield Cultural Council; Morgan Drewniany, executive director, Springfield Central Cultural District; and Eileen McCaffery, chair, Springfield Central Cultural District.