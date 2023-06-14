New Farmers’ Market to Open at Holyoke Medical Center on Wednesdays

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) announced the opening of a new farmers’ market at the hospital. The HMC Farmer’s Market will be open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 14 through Oct. 25.

Located in the hospital’s Parking Lot D, the HMC Farmer’s Market is located conveniently close to the front entrance of the hospital, with valet parking available. Holyoke residents are encouraged to utilize the hospital’s free transportation shuttles. The transportation schedule is available at www.holyokehealth.com/ride.

“The hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment has identified access to healthy food as an area of concern for many people in our community,” HMC Director of Community Benefits Lisa Wray-Schechterle said. “Holyoke Medical Center is proud to provide a convenient location and transportation, while also collaboratively partnering with others to make this new market a success.”

The HMC Farmer’s Market is a collaboration with the Holyoke Farmers’ Market, the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, Let’s Move Hampden County 5210, and many local businesses. Some of the vendors participating this season will include Agudelo Farms, Atlas Farm, Brown Cow Farm, From the Roots to the Table, Gifted Peace, Living Sowful, Woodnote Coffee, and more. EBT/SNAP and HIP benefits are accepted. A list of participating vendors will regularly be updated at www.holyokehealth.com/market.