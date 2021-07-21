40 Under Forty 2021 Alumni Achievement Award Finalists
In 2015, BusinessWest introduced a new award, an extension of its 40 Under Forty program. It’s called the Alumni Achievement Award, and as that name suggests, it recognizes previous honorees who continue to build on their résumés of outstanding achievement in their chosen field and in service to the community. Recently, a panel of three judges identified the five finalists for the 2021 award — Tara Brewster, Gregg Desmarais, Anthony Gulluni, Eric Lesser, and Meghan Rothschild. The winner for this year will be unveiled with Alumni Achievement Award presenting sponsor Health New England at the 40 Under Forty Gala on Sept. 23 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. As the profiles that begin on page 7 reveal, all five finalists embody the spirit of this award. Their stories convey true leadership and are truly inspiring.
Tara Brewster
Vice President of Business Development, Greenfield Savings Bank
Gregg Desmarais
Vice President and Senior Private Client Relationship Manager
Anthony Gulluni
Hampden County District Attorney
Eric Lesser
State Senator, First Hampden and Hampshire District
Meghan Rothschild
President and Owner, Chikmedia
Past Alumni Achievement Award Winners:
2020
Carla Cosenzi
President, TommyCar Auto Group, Class of 2012
Peter DePergola
Director of Clinical Ethics, Baystate Health, Class of 2015
2019
Cinda Jones
President, W. D. Cowls, Inc., Class of 2007
2018
Samalid Hogan
Regional Director, Massachusetts Small Business Development Center, Class of 2013
2017
Scott Foster
Attorney, Bulkley Richardson, Class of 2011
Nicole Griffin
Owner, ManeHire, Class of 2014
2016
Dr. Jonathan Bayuk
President of Allergy and Immunology Associates of Western Mass. & Chief of Allergy and Immunology at Baystate Medical Center, Class of 2008
2015
Delcie Bean
President, Paragus Strategic IT, Class of 2008