Difference Makers Nominations

Through Dec. 10: BusinessWest is now accepting nominations for its Difference Makers class of 2023. This program, initiated in 2009, is a celebration of individuals, groups, organizations, and families that are positively impacting the Pioneer Valley and are, as the name suggests, making a difference in this region. As previous classes have shown, there are many ways to do this: through work within the community on one or many initiatives to improve quality of life; through success in business, public service, or education; through contributions that inspire others to get involved; through imaginative efforts to help solve one or more societal issues; or through a combination of the above. Nominations for the class of 2023 are due by Saturday, Dec. 10, and can be submitted at businesswest.com/difference-makers-nomination-form. For more information, call Melissa Hallock, Marketing and Events director, at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or email [email protected]

LumiNAMA Holiday Lights

Nov. 23 to Jan. 1: The North Adams Chamber of Commerce announced the first citywide LumiNAMA holiday lights initiative. LumiNAMA is intended to brighten up the city, give residents and visitors a memorable experience, and encourage foot traffic during the holiday season. All businesses, not just downtown businesses, in North Adams are encouraged to create a window display and illuminate their windows with holiday lights from 4 to 8 p.m. daily, coinciding with the city’s tree-lighting ceremony on the evening of Nov. 23. The LumiNAMA downtown holiday lights route will run along Marshall, Holden, Main, and Eagle streets, and Route 2 between Big Y and behind 85 Main St. Many downtown businesses have already committed to participating in the initiative, including MASS MoCA, MCLA, and Gallery 51. The city of North Adams will also assist in installing lights along Route 2. Additionally, the chamber is connecting commercial real-estate owners with local artists and community groups to activate unoccupied storefronts. Businesses interested in participating in LumiNAMA are encouraged to register their display by Nov. 18 at nachamber.org/luminama. Those who register will be considered for the following awards: Brightest Lights, Best Window Display, and Best Art Installation. Voting begins on Nov. 23 and ends on Dec. 14. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16.

Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair

Dec. 8: Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will host a Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair with area employers seeking to attract and retain employees. The event, which is free and open to students, alumni, and friends of STCC looking for their next career move, will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ira H. Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons (Building 19). The fair is an opportunity for businesses in the region to connect with STCC students, alumni, and friends who are searching for their next career move. Attendees also will have a chance to meet with representatives from four-year colleges and universities who can discuss transfer options. During an employer breakfast, the college will host a moderated panel of industry experts discussing the future of work. Conversations will include focus on how managers are responding to such topics as quiet quitting, hybrid/remote work requests, losing women in the workforce, and more. Participants can visit stcc.edu/backtobusiness to find more information, including a link to download the CareerFair Plus app and links to register.

Women of Impact Gala

Dec. 8: BusinessWest has long recognized the contributions of women within the business community and created the Women of Impact awards in 2018 to further honor women who have the authority and power to move the needle in their business, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought out as respected advisors and mentors within their field of influence. The class of 2022 features Latoya Bosworth, program officer at Mass Humanities; Sr. Mary Caritas of the Sisters of Providence; Jodi Falk, executive director of Rachel’s Table; Anika Lopes, Amherst town councilor and president of Ancestral Bridges; Laurie Raymaakers, president of J.L. Raymaakers & Sons Inc.; Hilda Roqué, executive director of Nuestras Raíces Inc.; Ashley Sullivan, president of O’Reilly, Talbot & Okun; and Aelan Tierney, president of Kuhn Riddle Architects. Their stories are told in the Oct. 31 issue of BusinessWest and at BusinessWest.com. The fifth annual Women of Impact Gala will take place at the Sheraton Springfield, One Monarch Place. The livestream begins at 6:30 p.m. and is available at businesswest.com/womenofimpact. The event’s presenting sponsors are Country Bank and TommyCar Auto Group, and the supporting sponsors are Comcast Business, Granite State Development Corp., and Smith Executive Education.

Light UP the Fairgrounds

Dec. 9-11: Light UP the Fairgrounds, Franklin County’s drive-through holiday light spectacular, will run through one more weekend. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is the site of this holiday tradition. For a minimum donation of $5 per car (cash only), visitors are invited to drive through the main gates of the fairground and witness the light extravaganza starting at 5 p.m., with the last car allowed into the fairgrounds at 8 p.m. Queueing for the event will be via Laurel Street to Fairview Street and will wrap around the fairgrounds to the main entrance.

‘A Holiday Musicale’

Dec. 11: MOSSO, the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, will present “MOSSO and Friends: A Holiday Musicale” at 4 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 763 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow. The family-friendly concert showcases the talents of violinist Marsha Harbison, cellist Boris Kogan, pianist Sofya Shainskaya, and baritone John Thomas. The program features selections from Bach, Beethoven, Beach, Broadway, and holiday favorites.The full program will be announced from the stage. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased in advance by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/mosso-and-friends-a-holiday-musicale-tickets-456534696567. Tickets may also be available at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Service Above Self Luncheon

Dec. 15: The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Rotary Club of Springfield announced the honorees for the Westfield Bank 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame/Springfield Rotary Service Above Self Luncheon, which will take place at noon on Center Court of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The public is invited to attend. This year’s honorees are Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by the late NCAA championship Coach Jim Valvano and ESPN. In addition to these two honorees, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Jack Toner, a third-generation Springfield business owner and Rotarian. Tickets to the luncheon cost $75. To purchase tickets, contact Jeremy Therrien at the Basketball Hall of Fame at (413) 231-5521 or [email protected]m.