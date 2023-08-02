Company Notebook

Dress for Success Western Mass. Moving to Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is relocating from the Eastfield Mall to its new location at 45 Lyman St. in downtown Springfield. The new location is ideally situated close to major transportation, including Union Station and the main bus terminal. This will be more accessible for users of public transit and provides Dress for Success Western Massachusetts additional space to provide services and programs to reach more women, transgender, and non-binary people. This transition to the new space will be performed with minimal interruption of services. The organization’s programs — Foot in the Door, Digital Literacy Coaching, the Margaret Fitzgerald Mentorship Program, and the Professional Women’s Group — are not being affected by the move.

Hackworth School of Performing Arts Wins Prestigious Award

EASTHAMPTON — Hackworth School of Performing Arts (HSPA) owners Alison Forance and Lisa Anthony announced that they were named Ultimate Studio of the Year by the American Dance Awards on July 9. This honor is given to a dance studio that shows success in training dancers in all age groups in various different styles, including but not limited to ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, acro, and musical theater. The American Dance Awards values the wide range of quality dance education offered to students and feels it should be rewarded. The nominees for this prestigious award included studios from all over the U.S., Canada, and South Africa. Hackworth School of Performing Arts strives to create a well-rounded program and is honored to receive this award, Forance said. The studio is entering its their 90th season. Families looking to join the HSPA dance family should email [email protected].

PeoplesBank Named Among Top Corporate Charitable Contributors

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank has been recognized as a Top Corporate Charitable Contributor for the 16th year in a row by the Boston Business Journal. Only 100 companies throughout the state are recognized, and PeoplesBank shares the spotlight with such national brands as Procter & Gamble, AT&T, and Dell Technologies, as well as local names like the Red Sox Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and MassMutual. PeoplesBank supported more than 450 nonprofits in the communities it serves in 2022, with both financial support and volunteerism from the associates.

Bradley International Airport, Paradies Lagardère Partner to Add, Upgrade Concessions

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that its partner and award-winning airport concessionaire Paradies Lagardère will be upgrading its existing establishments at Bradley International Airport and adding two new dining concepts. Paradies Lagardère currently operates six retail locations at the airport, including two CNBC Stores, two New England Travelmarts, one iStore, and one Avanti Marketplace. As part of the upcoming upgrades, Paradies Lagardère will be updating all six concepts. Four will be refreshed within their existing brand. Two concepts will reopen under a new name, including CT River Landing and Charter Oak Emporium. In addition, a Starbucks will be introduced. This will be the airport’s first Starbucks post-TSA screening, located in the food-court area. A sit-down restaurant, called Beercode Kitchen & Bar, is also planned for the Gates 20-30 concourse, which currently does not offer a sit-down option. The restaurant is a gastropub-style concept offering a wide array of cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as an eclectic lineup of local craft beer and other beverages. Over the next year, passengers will see the locations come to life gradually, with Starbucks opening first at the end of this summer.

Freedom Credit Union Supports ‘A Bed for Every Child’

SPRINGFIELD — Knowing that a good night’s sleep is essential for children’s health, growth, and development, Freedom Credit Union again partnered with the Pioneer Valley Chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. to help provide ‘A Bed for Every Child’ across the Pioneer Valley. Throughout the month of May, Freedom accepted cash donations, raising a total of $2,385. This effort began in 2011, when the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless learned that many public-school students were not getting enough sleep because they did not have their own beds. In response, they launched A Bed for Every Child with a mission to help children get the restful sleep they need to learn and succeed. To date, more than 14,250 children have been helped. Throughout the month of June, Freedom also accepted donations at all its branches to benefit Griffin’s Friends, a volunteer-led group dedicated to providing relief and support to children with cancer and their families.