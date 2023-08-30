Women of Impact Nominations

Through Sept. 5: BusinessWest, the business journal of Western Massachusetts, is now accepting nominations for the sixth annual Women of Impact awards. In 2018, BusinessWest created the Women of Impact program as a way to honor women in the region who are making an impact and creating positive change. Women of Impact was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can hail from the world of business, they can also emerge from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, a combination of these — in short, we’re recognizing inspirational women on any level. Nominations for the class of 2023 are due by Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m., and the honorees will be announced in the Oct. 16 issue of BusinessWest. Nominations should be written with one basic underlying mission: to explain why the individual in question is, indeed, a woman of impact. Visit businesswest.com/women-of-impact-nominations for additional information and a nomination form. For more information, call Melissa Hallock, Marketing and Events director, at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or email [email protected].

Shred Day

Sept. 16: The Wealth Transition Collective of Holyoke is partnering with Cooley Dickinson Hospital for its annual shred day. Anyone with financial or sensitive documents that need shredding can bring them to Cooley Dickinson on from 9 to 11 a.m. (or until the truck is full). A donation of $5 per paper box will directly benefit the hospital. Only paper items will be accepted. For more information, visit www.twealthtc.com.

Estate-planning Courses

Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 30: Attorney Karen Jackson of Jackson Law in Holyoke will lead three estate-planning workshops at Holyoke Community College. An elder-law and estate-planning attorney, Jackson will present these sessions:

• “Core Estate Planning,” Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m. Jackson recommends that everyone should have what she calls a ‘core estate plan,’ with a will, power of attorney, and healthcare proxy. She will explain the value of each document.

• “De-mystifying Trusts,” Thursday, Oct. 19, 6-7 p.m. Jackson will explain what a trust is, review the different types of trusts, and outline who needs a trust and in what situations.

• “Saving Your Home from the Nursing Home Bill,” Thursday, Nov. 30, 6-7 p.m. Jackson will explain the use of an irrevocable income-only trust to save one’s home when nursing care becomes problematic. She will explain MassHealth rules and provide tips and traps to avoid. Each class costs $39. To register, call (413) 552-2320.

Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament

Sept. 26: The fifteenth annual Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament will be held at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. Tom Cosenzi, successful businessman and father of four, succumbed to brain cancer in 2009 at the early age of 52. His vision was that no other family would experience the pain that he and his family endured. It was his wish that his family and friends continue to raise money for neuro-oncology research so the burden of cancer can be eliminated for patients and their families. In his memory, the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament was formed. All money raised will go directly to benefit the work of Dr. Patrick Wen and his team of researchers in the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in search for a cure. The tournament has raised more than $1,458,135 in its 14-year history. Volkswagen of America has has signed on as the event’s 2023 presenting sponsor. Visit www.tomcosenzidrivingforthecure.com for registration, sponsorship opportunities, and more information. Questions may be directed to (413) 341-1917 or [email protected].

Jack Rome Memorial 5K

Oct. 7: Local canine celebrity Jack Rome, official greeter of Gary Rome Auto Group, who peacefully passed away last year, will now be memorialized with an annual 5K run/walk to benefit the Foundation for Thomas J. O’Connor (TJO) Animals. Sponsored by Gary Rome Hyundai and Western Mass News, the first annual Jack Rome Memorial 5K will take place at 10 a.m. at Forest Park in Springfield, and will be a family- and dog-friendly event. Visit runsignup.com/race/ma/springfield/jackromememorial5k to register. All funds raised will be donated directly to the Foundation for TJO Animals and will be used specifically for medical and veterinary care, emergency surgery, and rehabilitation services to help the animals find new, loving homes. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities or for more information, contact Dara Davignon, executive assistant to Gary Rome, at [email protected] or (413) 420-8049.

Dragon Boat Festival

Oct. 14: A new date for the ninth annual Dragon Boat Festival has been set. The event will feature dragon-boat races, food trucks, and Asian-themed entertainment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Riverfront Park, 121 West St., Springfield. The festival was originally scheduled for July 29 but postponed due to unsafe water conditions resulting from recent flooding. Admission to the festival is free for spectators. Twenty-four teams from throughout New England are registered to participate in this year’s dragon-boat races. Community teams include Behavioral Health Network, CRRC-MA, as well as the defending champions, Springfield Pharmacy First Responders. With the new date set, registration will be reopened at www.pvriverfront.org for additional teams to sign up to race on Oct. 14. The Springfield Dragon Boat Festival, which has been hosted by the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club (PVRC) since 2013, attracts hundreds of participants and spectators to the banks of the Connecticut River for a day of competition, festivity, and community support. The festival is an important fundraiser in support of breast-cancer survivors and community programming at the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club. Hundreds of paddlers from New England participate in the festival races. A team is comprised of up to 20 paddlers who race against other teams in 200-meter races on the Connecticut River. Each race lasts about one minute, and each team races at least three times on the day of the festival. Dragon boating originated in China 2,000 years ago and today is one of the world’s fastest-growing team water sports. The festival makes it easy for anyone to participate and spectate. Free parking is available nearby at 77 West St. or along Avocado Street and on property abutting and behind the new Starbucks store adjacent to the Riverfront Club. The festival can also be reached by the Connecticut Riverwalk Bikeway. More information can be found at www.pvriverfront.org or by calling (413) 736-1322.

Healthcare Heroes

Oct. 26: BusinessWest and the Healthcare News will honor nine individuals as 2023 Healthcare Heroes at a celebration dinner at Marriott Springfield Downtown. The Healthcare Heroes class of 2023 will be announced and profiled in the Sept. 18 issue of BusinessWest. Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 15. Tickets cost $90 per person, and reserved tables of 10 are available. Current event sponsors include presenting sponsors Elms College and Baystate Health/Health New England and partner sponsors Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health. Congratulatory advertisements and additional event sponsorships are available. For more information, call (413) 781-8600 or visit businesswest.com/healthcareheroes.