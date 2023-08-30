People on the Move

The African Hall Committee of the Springfield Museums announced the recipients of the 2023 Ubora Award and Ahadi Youth Award. Lisa Green, a distinguished professor at UMass Amherst, is this year’s Ubora Award recipient, and Catherine Thompson, a 2023 graduate of Springfield Central High School who is headed to Johns Hopkins University, was chosen for the Ahadi Youth Award. Named for the Swahili word meaning ‘excellence,’ the Ubora Award has been awarded annually since 1992 to an African-American adult who has demonstrated a commitment to Greater Springfield and has exhibited excellence in the fields of community service, education, science, humanities, or the arts. Green is an expert in syntax and African-American English (AAE). She founded the Center for the Study of African American Language at UMass in 2006 and has directed it ever since. She is also the author of two books and is working on a third. She is an active volunteer and mentor with the Greater Springfield Chapter of Links Inc., the Western Massachusetts Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, and the Xi Xi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. And since 1996, she has been running a children’s summer reading program that she started at a church in her hometown of Lake Arthur, La. The Ahadi Youth Award has been given since 2009 to an African-American student (age 19 or younger) who embodies the Swahili word for ‘promise’ and excels both in academics and service to the Greater Springfield community. An outstanding student who graduated sixth in her class, Thompson is passionate about community service, especially with regard to social justice. For instance, at the Pioneer Valley Project, she worked on getting teens to pre-register to vote; as a teen-advocacy board member for Girls Inc. of the Valley, she attempted to increase awareness of racial justice, mental health, equal rights, and sexual- and domestic-violence issues. She was also actively involved in myriad clubs and organizations throughout high school, including the Key Club, the National Honor Society, student government, and the varsity tennis and soccer teams.

Elms College has named Lukman Arsalan its new vice president of Enrollment Management and Marketing, effective Aug. 14. In this role, Arsalan will become a member of the president’s cabinet. Arsalan joined Elms College following his most recent appointment as the dean of Admissions and Financial Aid at King’s Academy in Madaba, Jordan. Prior to that, he served as dean of Admission at Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania and director of Global Enrollment and Student Success at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. He brings a wealth of experience in higher education to this leadership role at Elms and will lead the college’s strategic efforts to attract outstanding students from Massachusetts, New England, and beyond. At King’s Academy, Arsalan achieved record-breaking application numbers and successfully launched a national campaign to attract talented students. During his tenure at Trinity College, he built a reputation for his dedication to providing a student-success ecosystem, while significantly increasing the college’s international applications, net revenue, and global brand recognition.

Legacy Counsellors, P.C. recently welcomed its newest associate attorney, Heather Iampietro. She focuses her practice on real-estate transactions and estate planning. Iampietro received her juris doctorate from Western New England University School of Law in 2021 as a part-time student, while working full time in commercial and residential real estate as a paralegal at local firms. As a paralegal, she gained experience in all aspects of the real-estate process from inception through closing. She received her bachelor’s degree in legal studies and a certificate of advanced paralegal studies from Bay Path University in 2016.

Greenfield Community College’s Information Technology team has new leadership with the addition of Antoine Harrison as vice president of Information Technology. Harrison brings more than 25 years of experience in information technology to the campus, including more than 14 years leading IT efforts within education. Harrison joins GCC at a time when numerous large projects are either underway or will soon be at the college to improve student and employee experience, including implementation of GCC’s first-ever CRM, upgrading the college’s enterprise systems, strengthening GCC’s cyber network security, and instituting an identity-management system. Harrison came most recently from Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he served as the institution’s deputy chief information officer. While there, he led critical technology areas and provided key guidance to senior leadership on enterprise applications, data-analytics infrastructure, integrations, business intelligence, web development, and project management. Previously, he has also contributed to infrastructure and technology projects in a variety of disciplines, including higher education, K-12 education, government, and private industry. He has also been recognized nationally for his innovative work, including being featured in industry magazine Toggle as one of the country’s top innovative CIOs.

Elms College named Julie Beck its new dean of the School of Nursing (SON). Beck joins Elms from Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa., where she recently served as director of Nursing and Health Sciences. The author of the book The Meaning of Voice to Experienced Nurses in Magnet Hospitals, Beck has more than 20 years of higher-education experience in nursing and holds a doctoral degree in adult education from Penn State University. She also holds an MSN in nursing education from Villanova University and a BSN from Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. Beck will be a key member of Elms’ leadership, bringing a new strategy and vision that will reinforce the strengths of the School of Nursing.

Springfield Thunderbirds General Manager Kevin Maxwell announced that Jeff Jordan has been promoted to manager of Hockey Operations. Previously the Thunderbirds’ video coach and Team Services coordinator, Jordan will continue his work with the coaching staff in the video department during the 2023-24 season. Jordan joined the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate in 2019 when he was hired by the San Antonio Rampage as the team’s video coach. Before starting his professional career, he served as an assistant coach with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Bulkley Richardson recently welcomed Jennifer Santucci to the firm as an associate in the Real Estate department. She will work with clients on drafting and negotiating purchase and sale agreements; reviewing and analyzing sales contracts, LLC/corporate documents, trust documentation, and title commitments; and preparing for and conducting closings. Her experience also includes real-estate financing, including representing various lenders in commercial real-estate transactions, and preparation of loan agreements and other loan documents on behalf of lenders. Santucci earned a juris doctorate from Suffolk University Law School in 2014 and a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in criminal studies from Johnson & Wales University in 2009.

Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced that Jane Wolfe, executive vice president of Residential Lending, successfully completed the inaugural American Bankers Assoc. (ABA) Wharton Leadership Lab at the University of Pennsylvania. She earned an ABA Wharton Executive Leadership Certificate, a prestigious credential that demonstrates her excellence in leadership and strategic planning. Wolfe is a valuable member of GCB’s senior leadership team and a leader in the residential-lending industry, with more than 20 years of experience providing service and solutions to the bank’s customers and partners.

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced that its 71st grand marshal is Mary Lynch, a Holyoke native and 34-year member of the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke. The grand marshal of the annual parade is the committee’s highest local honor given to a person who has distinguished themselves as a loyal person to their career, family, and Irish ancestry. Lynch is a graduate of Holyoke Catholic High School, Holyoke Community College, and Westfield State College, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She retired in 2017 as a long-time professor of Early Childhood Education at Holyoke Community College. She also served on several boards, including the Greater Holyoke YMCA and the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England. She was honored in 2010 with the Oldershaw Award from the Greater Holyoke YMCA, which is its highest honor given to an individual who has made significant volunteer contributions to the Greater Holyoke community. “Auntie Mary,” as she’s known to many on the committee, has held many important roles, including chair of the JFK and Memorial Mass, Grand Marshal’s Reception, Coronation Ball, and Awards Dinner. She has also served on the program book and tartan committees, parade coordination, and the board of directors. She was honored with the Rohan Award in 1996 and was a member of the Grand Colleen Court in 1970.

Florence Bank recently presented its 2023 Community Support Award to Tim Deshaies, director of Retail Operations at the bank. The award was established by the bank in 1997 as a means of formally recognizing employees who are active in the community and give their personal and professional time to local nonprofit organizations. Each year, the award recipient can select an organization to which the bank will donate $500. Deshaies has chosen the Therapeutic Equestrian Center, citing the work the organization does with horse-assisted therapy for people in the community. Deshaies came to Florence Bank in 2007. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Western New England University. He is active in the community, serving as treasurer of the Therapeutic Equestrian Center and the Wistariahurst Foundation, vice president of Black Horse Trust, and director of Mansir Trust.

Berkshire Money Management (BMM), a full-service financial-advising firm with offices in Dalton and Great Barrington, announced the expansion of its Great Barrington team with the addition of Airen Wadsworth as front office coordinator. In that role, he is the first person to welcome guests to the new Great Barrington office at 72 Stockbridge Road. His goal is to help every client and visitor feel comfortable, at home, and part of the BMM culture. He will also support the firm with scheduling, data entry, and other vital tasks. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from MCLA in 2018.

Monson Savings Bank (MSB) recently announced the promotion of Dorian Guidi to portfolio manager. He will continue to be based out of the Monson Savings Bank Loan & Operations Center, located at 75 Post Office Park in Wilbraham. Guidi is a graduate of Western New England University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting. Additionally, he completed the School of Commercial Lending facilitated by the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. in October 2020, and the Leadership Institute facilitated by the Springfield Regional Chamber in June 2022. He is currently attending the New England School for Financial Studies and is on track to graduate in 2024. With more than eight years of banking experience, five of which have been at Monson Savings, Guidi has the background and banking knowledge to serve the bank’s commercial borrowers. Prior to working with MSB, Guidi spent 3 years at TD Bank as a teller and customer service representative. In his new role as portfolio manager, he will be responsible for assisting the bank’s commercial-loan officers with managing established commercial banking relationships and facilitating the underwriting, closing, and booking of new commercial-loan requests. Additionally, he will work to support the commercial loan department with audits and regulatory exams.

KeyBank announced that Dennis Breitrick has joined the bank as senior Business Banking relationship manager for its Connecticut and Western Mass. market. In his new role, he will provide customized financial solutions to improve cash flow, such as commercial lines of credit, SBA financing, equipment financing, cash management, merchant services, commercial real-estate financing, and more to businesses with sales revenues between $3 million and $50 million annually. A graduate of Fordham University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree, Breitrick joins KeyBank from M&T Bank (formerly People’s United Bank), where he served as a business relationship manager since 2019. Previously, he spent 10 years with JPMorgan Chase Bank in similar roles serving business clients.

Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C. (DWPM) announced that Kathryn Crouss, who became a shareholder at the firm in January, was named the 78th president of the Hampden County Bar Assoc. (HCBA). Crouss joined the firm in May 2022 and became a shareholder at the start of this year. With extensive experience in both family law and employment matters, she is a certified mediator and represents family-law clients both in court and through alternative dispute resolution. In addition to her service as president of the Hampden County Bar Assoc., Crouss also serves on the board of Community Legal Aid and has chaired the its Access to Justice fundraising campaign for the past two years. She has served on the board of the Hampden County Bar Assoc. since 2018.

Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin announced that eight of its lawyers have been awarded in the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. Steven Schwartz was named a Lawyer of the Year in the field of business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships). He was also chosen for The Best Lawyers in America in the fields of business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), closely held companies and corporate law. Gary Fentin was named a Lawyer of the Year in the fields of banking and finance law and commercial transactions/uniform commercial code (UCC) law. Carol Cioe Klyman was named a Lawyer of the Year in the fields of elder law and trusts and estates. Timothy Mulhern was named a Lawyer of the Year in the fields of corporate law and tax law. Steven Weiss was named a Lawyer of the Year in the fields of bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law. Mark Esposito was named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America in the fields of commercial litigation and litigation – labor and employment. Also selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America are Michele Feinstein, recognized in the fields of trusts and estates litigation, elder law, and trusts and estates; and James Sheils, recognized in the field of commercial transactions/ uniform commercial code (UCC) law.

Bulkley Richardson announced that 15 lawyers from the firm were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. These lawyers were recognized in 24 unique areas of practice. They include Peter Barry: construction law, healthcare law, and education law; Kathy Bernardo: real-estate law; Michael Burke: medical malpractice law (defendants) and personal-injury litigation (defendants); Mark Cress: banking and finance law, bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, and corporate law; Francis Dibble Jr.: bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, labor and employment litigation, and securities litigation; Daniel Finnegan: administrative/regulatory law, construction litigation, and construction law; Scott Foster: business organizations, including LLCs and partnerships; Mary Jo Kennedy: employment law (individuals) and employment law (management); Kevin Maynard: commercial litigation, banking and finance litigation, and construction litigation; David Parke: corporate law and mergers and acquisitions; Jeffrey Poindexter: commercial litigation and construction litigation; John Pucci: bet-the-company litigation, general-practice criminal defense, and white-collar criminal defense; Jeffrey Roberts: corporate law and trusts & estates; Michael Roundy: commercial litigation; and Ronald Weiss: corporate law, mergers and acquisitions law, and tax law.