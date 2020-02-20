American International College to Host Black Wellness Dinner and Dialogue Tonight

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) Office of Diversity Education, student organization People Ready in Defense of Ebony (PRIDE), and the Assoc. of Black Business and Professionals will host a dinner and dialogue event tonight, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Schwartz Campus Center Auditorium located at 1000 State St. in Springfield.

In the U.S., black women are three to four times more likely to die from complications of childbirth than white women are. Black individuals are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than white individuals are. The public is invited to attend a roundtable discussion concerning these and other health issues affecting black individuals, along with ways to improve health and wellness for the black community.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call AIC’s Office of Diversity Education at (413) 205-3352.