Announcing the 2020 40 Under Forty

Amy Rediker Anderlonis
Amanda Babinski
Ryan Barry
Marco Basile
Conor Bevan
Julio Carrasquillo III
Danny Deane
Brian Fournier
Sarah Goff
Brendan Greeley

Jacquelyn Guzie
Paul Hake
Kristina Healey
Shannon Hicks
Dan Holmes
Melissa Knowles
Benjamin Lamb
Jacob Lauzier
Karen Ruiz León
Peter Leonczyk

Dave Lipke
Andrea Luttrell
William Lynch
Andrew Mankus
Andrew McConaha
Katie Manzi McDonough
Ronald Molina-Brantley
Modesto Montero
Tom Naro
Kelly Partridge

Aisha Pizarro
Lee Pouliot
Kyle Rodrigues
Evan Ross
Amanda Sbriscia
Saba Shahid
Melissa Sippel
Lenny Underwood
Kimberly Williams
Marcus Williams

‘The class of 2020.’

That phrase will forever have special meaning at colleges, high schools, and even grammar schools across this country. Indeed, 2020 has been a different year in every way imaginable.

And the same is true of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty class of rising stars. When the JUDGES received their six-inch-thick packets of nominations — which detailed the credentials of more than 200 candidates — in February, COVID-19 hadn’t yet arrived in Western Mass. By the time the scores were tabulated and the winners were sent their letters of congratulations, the world had changed in a profound way.

These changes are reflected in this special edition of BusinessWest, and also in the scheduling of the gala to celebrate this year’s class. Traditionally slated for late June, it is now to be held Aug. 27 at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke.

As for this section, the biggest difference is the photographs. In past years, they were taken in the studio of photographer Leah Martin. With social-distancing guidelines in place and non-essential businesses (like photo studios) closed, that wasn’t possible.

So we improvised. Many members of the class of 2020 took their own photos, while Martin took to the road and photographed several honorees on their front porches and in their backyards — from a safe distance. Collectively, these photos speak not only to how different these times are, but to how people have used their imaginations and creativity to cope.

Overall, while the class of 2020 has had, and will continue to have, a different experience than those who preceded it, it is like those other classes in how it reflects the high levels of young talent now emerging in this region. And it paints an impressive picture of leadership for decades to come.

Let’s salute the class of 2020!

