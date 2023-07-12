bankESB Promotes Peter Gilbert to Assistant Branch Manager in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Peter Gilbert to assistant branch manager of its 241 Northampton St. branch in Easthampton.

Gilbert started as a teller at bankESB’s Hadley branch in 2018, was promoted to teller supervisor in 2019, and moved to float retail supervisor in 2021. He holds an associate degree in liberal arts and science from Springfield Technical Community College, as well as a bachelor’s degree in computer information technology from Elms College.