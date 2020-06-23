Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Allen, Sandra Lea
c/o Julie A. Mercure POA
37 Roosevelt Ave. Apt. 3
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/19/2020
Caloon, Thomas J.
Caloon, Kathleen M.
125 Bemis Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/22/2020
Chickering, Sue E.
P.O. Box 302
Bondsville, MA 01009
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/26/2020
Draper, Mark O.
Draper, Jacqueline W.
34 McCauley Lane
Williamstown, MA 01267
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2020
Duquette, Benjamin J.
Duquette, Jeannine M.
20 Graham St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/22/2020
Essential Wellness Center
Longevity Massage and Skincare
Lebedinskaya, Olesya Yuryevna
59 Pochassic St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/22/2020
Gemme, Dennis Raymond
79 Federal St.
Millers Falls, MA 01349
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2020
Giminiani, John Patrick
18 Raymond Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/28/2020
Goad, Stephen Clayton
Goad, Arleen Janet
181 Merrimac Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/28/2020
Gonzalez, Esther M.
15 Girard Ave. Apt. 212
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/29/2020
Hamelin, Ruth
52 Mohawk Forest Blvd.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/29/2020
Harper, Virginia Davis
170 East Hadley Road #33
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/28/2020
Krause, Heidi Lillian
133 Jabish St. Apt. G4
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2020
LaChance, William Michael
28 Revere Circle, Apt. B
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/18/2020
Loncrini, Eugene G.
832 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/18/2020
Mavis, Susan M.
17 Stratfield Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/28/2020
Macedo, Karen Ann
118 Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/19/2020
Messier, Traci J.
47 Terry Lane
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/18/2020
O’Donnell, Sean C.
73 Hall Road #18
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/28/2020
Paynter, Patricia
297 Daniel Shays Highway
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/20/2020
Pollack, Dereck
60 Old Poor Farm Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/29/2020
Rijos, Xiomary Garcia
153 First St. Apt. B
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/22/2020
Severns, Thomas J. W.
PO Box 238
West Warren, MA 01092
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2020
Slade, Mackenzie
20 Easthampton Road, Apt. J1
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/29/2020
Stone, Peter
295 Bromley Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/28/2020
Stucklen, Kenneth Howard
628 Mill St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/20/2020
Ward, Samantha Marie
79 Montague City Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/22/2020
Wassmann, Nathanael Kirk
42B Princeton Ter.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2020
Wemett, Thomas W.
83 Royalston Road
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/28/2020
Wheatley, Rodney Y.
P.O. Box 262
Leeds, MA 01053
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2020
Williams, Tammy
216 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/29/2020
Zajchowski, David Paul
71 Edwards Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2020