Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allen, Sandra Lea

c/o Julie A. Mercure POA

37 Roosevelt Ave. Apt. 3

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/19/2020

Caloon, Thomas J.

Caloon, Kathleen M.

125 Bemis Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/22/2020

Chickering, Sue E.

P.O. Box 302

Bondsville, MA 01009

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/26/2020

Draper, Mark O.

Draper, Jacqueline W.

34 McCauley Lane

Williamstown, MA 01267

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/31/2020

Duquette, Benjamin J.

Duquette, Jeannine M.

20 Graham St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/22/2020

Essential Wellness Center

Longevity Massage and Skincare

Lebedinskaya, Olesya Yuryevna

59 Pochassic St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/22/2020

Gemme, Dennis Raymond

79 Federal St.

Millers Falls, MA 01349

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/27/2020

Giminiani, John Patrick

18 Raymond Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/28/2020

Goad, Stephen Clayton

Goad, Arleen Janet

181 Merrimac Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/28/2020

Gonzalez, Esther M.

15 Girard Ave. Apt. 212

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/29/2020

Hamelin, Ruth

52 Mohawk Forest Blvd.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/29/2020

Harper, Virginia Davis

170 East Hadley Road #33

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/28/2020

Krause, Heidi Lillian

133 Jabish St. Apt. G4

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/27/2020

LaChance, William Michael

28 Revere Circle, Apt. B

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/18/2020

Loncrini, Eugene G.

832 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/18/2020

Mavis, Susan M.

17 Stratfield Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/28/2020

Macedo, Karen Ann

118 Laurel St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/19/2020

Messier, Traci J.

47 Terry Lane

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/18/2020

O’Donnell, Sean C.

73 Hall Road #18

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/28/2020

Paynter, Patricia

297 Daniel Shays Highway

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/20/2020

Pollack, Dereck

60 Old Poor Farm Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/29/2020

Rijos, Xiomary Garcia

153 First St. Apt. B

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/22/2020

Severns, Thomas J. W.

PO Box 238

West Warren, MA 01092

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/27/2020

Slade, Mackenzie

20 Easthampton Road, Apt. J1

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/29/2020

Stone, Peter

295 Bromley Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/28/2020

Stucklen, Kenneth Howard

628 Mill St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/20/2020

Ward, Samantha Marie

79 Montague City Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/22/2020

Wassmann, Nathanael Kirk

42B Princeton Ter.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/27/2020

Wemett, Thomas W.

83 Royalston Road

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/28/2020

Wheatley, Rodney Y.

P.O. Box 262

Leeds, MA 01053

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/31/2020

Williams, Tammy

216 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/29/2020

Zajchowski, David Paul

71 Edwards Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/31/2020