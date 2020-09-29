Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Belanger, Tracy L.
24 North St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/21/2020

Borlen, Marlene A.
14 Linwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/21/2020

Chaverri, Pablo
251 Ventura St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/21/2020

Cramm, Karen Jean
155 Riverview Ave.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/17/2020

Eagan, Richard H.
37 Senator Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/17/2020

Fitzgerald, Siobhan L.
48 Factory Hollow Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/21/2020

Greeno, Raymond Scott
4008 South Athol Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/97/2020

Kline, Martin H.
72 Ferry St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/27/2020

Laamanen, Charles M.
598 Hampden St. 2L
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/17/2020

Martin, Tracy L.
14 Park Place
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/28/2020

Olmo, Conchita
23 Lawndale, 2nd Fl.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2020

Pelletier, Raymond Rene
17 Sterling Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/28/2020

