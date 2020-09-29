Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Belanger, Tracy L.

24 North St.

Three Rivers, MA 01080

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/21/2020

Borlen, Marlene A.

14 Linwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/21/2020

Chaverri, Pablo

251 Ventura St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/21/2020

Cramm, Karen Jean

155 Riverview Ave.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/17/2020

Eagan, Richard H.

37 Senator Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/17/2020

Fitzgerald, Siobhan L.

48 Factory Hollow Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/21/2020

Greeno, Raymond Scott

4008 South Athol Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/97/2020

Kline, Martin H.

72 Ferry St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/27/2020

Laamanen, Charles M.

598 Hampden St. 2L

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/17/2020

Martin, Tracy L.

14 Park Place

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/28/2020

Olmo, Conchita

23 Lawndale, 2nd Fl.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2020

Pelletier, Raymond Rene

17 Sterling Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/28/2020