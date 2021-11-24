Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Callahan, Susan C.

a/k/a Ouellette, Susan C.

526 Franklin St. Ext.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/23/2021

Casassa, Andrew J.

Casassa, Rita L.

62 Broadway

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/29/2021

Davignon, Robert

Davignon, Lynn A.

a/k/a Browsky, Lynn A.

96 Admiral St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/29/2021

Fernandes, Celia Ferreira

160 Massachusetts Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/21/2021

Hall, Kenneth

47 Anthony St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/25/2021

Hurd, Richelle Ann

223 Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/21/2021

Jarvis, Allison

62 Thorton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/29/2021

Kluepfel, Keith E.

86 Chestnut St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/28/2021

Laboy, Angel L.

Laboy, Krystal M.

a/k/a Rodriguez, Krystal M.

19 Hope St., Apt. B

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/28/2021

Labrie, Paul A.

114 West St.

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/21/2021

McCarthy, Thomas W.

P.O. Box 42

Russell, MA 01071

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/28/2021

Meade, Paula D.

14 West Stockbridge Road

Stockbridge, MA 01262

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/26/2021

Pupello, Leonard A.

250 Poplar St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/20/2021

Soth, Run

36 Greenleaves Dr., Apt. 45

Hadley, MA 01035

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/27/2021

Sweeney, Sean

Sweeney, Vivian

320 Palmer Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/20/2021

Ward, Michelle M.

a/k/a Lamb, Michelle

108 Peterson Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/25/2021