Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Callahan, Susan C.
a/k/a Ouellette, Susan C.
526 Franklin St. Ext.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/23/2021
Casassa, Andrew J.
Casassa, Rita L.
62 Broadway
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/29/2021
Davignon, Robert
Davignon, Lynn A.
a/k/a Browsky, Lynn A.
96 Admiral St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/29/2021
Fernandes, Celia Ferreira
160 Massachusetts Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/21/2021
Hall, Kenneth
47 Anthony St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/25/2021
Hurd, Richelle Ann
223 Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/21/2021
Jarvis, Allison
62 Thorton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/29/2021
Kluepfel, Keith E.
86 Chestnut St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/28/2021
Laboy, Angel L.
Laboy, Krystal M.
a/k/a Rodriguez, Krystal M.
19 Hope St., Apt. B
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/28/2021
Labrie, Paul A.
114 West St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/21/2021
McCarthy, Thomas W.
P.O. Box 42
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/28/2021
Meade, Paula D.
14 West Stockbridge Road
Stockbridge, MA 01262
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/26/2021
Pupello, Leonard A.
250 Poplar St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/20/2021
Soth, Run
36 Greenleaves Dr., Apt. 45
Hadley, MA 01035
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/27/2021
Sweeney, Sean
Sweeney, Vivian
320 Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/20/2021
Ward, Michelle M.
a/k/a Lamb, Michelle
108 Peterson Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/25/2021