Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
168 Main St.
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Martina Kacurova
Seller: Sandra L. Maynard
Date: 10/22/21
371 March Road
Ashfield, MA 01370
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Seth E. Donovan
Seller: Jessica S. Thompson
Date: 10/18/21
BERNARDSTON
895 Brattleboro Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Ramelle C. Schepp
Seller: Burt, Maureen M., (Estate)
Date: 10/22/21
107 Northfield Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: All Purpose Storage
Seller: Damon, Edwin H. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 10/21/21
111 Northfield Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: All Purpose Storage
Seller: Damon Edwin H. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 10/21/21
BUCKLAND
1 Fred Laird Road
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $965,000
Buyer: Matthew P. Hart
Seller: B. G. Ludovico TR 2006
Date: 10/25/21
CONWAY
367 Hoosac Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Christina G. Salgo
Seller: Christopher Weinberg
Date: 10/21/21
112 Pleasant St.
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Timothy Z. Horton
Seller: Leland A. Gray
Date: 10/18/21
DEERFIELD
234 Lower Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Samantha C. Clay
Seller: Markw T
Date: 10/22/21
8 Pine St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $433,000
Buyer: Alexander Rubic
Seller: Sara I. Coblyn
Date: 10/22/21
123 Plain Road West
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $411,900
Buyer: Marco A. Seguil
Seller: Austin P. Graf
Date: 10/19/21
GILL
8 Myrtle St.
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Jonathan Hawkins
Seller: Mauria Sirum
Date: 10/20/21
GREENFIELD
202 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Marlene R. Willard
Seller: Jessica L. Mullins
Date: 10/20/21
10 Coombs Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: City Of Greenfield
Seller: Andrew Musacchio
Date: 10/21/21
12 Coombs Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: City Of Greenfield
Seller: Andrew Musacchio
Date: 10/21/21
141 Elm St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Freedom Credit Union
Seller: Nathan R. Jackson
Date: 10/20/21
31 Gold St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Ashley N. Bulseco
Seller: Jeffrey J. Zahradnik
Date: 10/21/21
14 Harrison Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Bonny L. Grant
Seller: Michael H. Bozek
Date: 10/27/21
33 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: City Of Greenfield
Seller: Andrew Musacchio
Date: 10/21/21
35-39 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: City Of Greenfield
Seller: Andrew Musacchio
Date: 10/21/21
200 Mohawk Trail
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Orion Pro Friend KP LLC
Seller: SIC Property LLC
Date: 10/21/21
9 River St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $193,000
Buyer: Robert F. Malek
Seller: Donald W. Miller
Date: 10/19/21
89 West St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Danielle J. Smith
Seller: Johnathan R. Griffin
Date: 10/25/21
LEVERETT
33 Long Plain Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $378,300
Buyer: Michael Leflar
Seller: Anna J. Sloan
Date: 10/22/21
LEYDEN
39 North Bernardston Road
Leyden, MA 01337
Amount: $995,000
Buyer: Brian Prunier
Seller: Giard NT
Date: 10/22/21
MONTAGUE
83 2nd St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $267,070
Buyer: Linda C. Tardif
Seller: Jonathan J. Hall
Date: 10/18/21
4 George Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Joseph P. Chabot
Seller: Jacqueline M. Kingsbury
Date: 10/18/21
NEW SALEM
39 Blackinton Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Robert W. Grenier
Seller: Colin Lancaster
Date: 10/22/21
NORTHFIELD
3 Pine St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $747,500
Buyer: LCS Realty LLC
Seller: Kuznik TR
Date: 10/27/21
5 Pine St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $747,500
Buyer: LCS Realty LLC
Seller: Kuznik TR
Date: 10/27/21
ORANGE
East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Royal Development Projects LLC
Seller: Orange Properties LLC
Date: 10/26/21
54 King St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Clarence E. Beezley
Seller: Richard J. Noel
Date: 10/22/21
290 North Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Catherine D. Truesdell
Seller: Caroline Carrithers
Date: 10/18/21
276 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Peter P. Gartland
Seller: Mark A. Smith
Date: 10/22/21
265 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Jesse G. Poirier
Seller: Lila Suchocki
Date: 10/27/21
369 Walnut Hill Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Douglas K. Heffner
Seller: Ann Marie Holmgren
Date: 10/20/21
189 West Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Property Foresight Inc.
Seller: Peter Cellana
Date: 10/25/21
50 Ward Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Brett Walker
Seller: Shane Quinn
Date: 10/27/21
SHELBURNE
98 Mechanic St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $359,000
Buyer: Judy E. Wilmeth
Seller: William G. Amstein
Date: 10/27/21
WARWICK
164 Wendell Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Kelsey Walker
Seller: Ronald B. Stanford
Date: 10/22/21
WHATELY
8 Pine St.
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $433,000
Buyer: Alexander Rubic
Seller: Sara I. Coblyn
Date: 10/22/21
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
127-129 Cooley St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Omarthan M. Clarke
Seller: Joanne M. Meagher
Date: 10/22/21
53 Deering St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $284,900
Buyer: Christopher T. Salvin
Seller: Steven J. Halloran
Date: 10/25/21
61 Faymore Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Taylor J. Regensburger
Seller: Wayne F. Lungarini
Date: 10/22/21
83 Lealand Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Roberto Berrios
Seller: STE Properties LLC
Date: 10/25/21
66 Liberty St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Jasmin Robinson
Seller: Double D. Investments LLC
Date: 10/20/21
1010 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $329,000
Buyer: William A. Lundy
Seller: Eric S. Hoague
Date: 10/22/21
24 Provin Mountain Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Daniel B. Leiper
Seller: Sheila J. Longley
Date: 10/18/21
15 Ralph St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $259,900
Buyer: Jason Kopyscinski
Seller: Joann Joubert
Date: 10/20/21
134 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Metehan Karaduman
Seller: Jacques E. Kmon
Date: 10/26/21
61 Senator Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Christopher Chamberland
Seller: Peter J. Gorski
Date: 10/19/21
130 Senator Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Muhammad Khan
Seller: Petro Boyko
Date: 10/26/21
28 Virginia St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Nicholas Sliech
Seller: Sergey Tokarev
Date: 10/19/21
322-340 Walnut St., Ext.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: B&I Properties Inc.
Seller: Willowbrook Assocs.
Date: 10/20/21
BRIMFIELD
64 Apple Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Vanessa M. Flynn
Seller: John D. Carpenter
Date: 10/20/21
5 Kings Bridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Francis W. Soucie
Seller: Michael Delnegro
Date: 10/19/21
CHICOPEE
128 Blanan Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Ronald J. Charbonneau
Seller: Maria Tluczek
Date: 10/19/21
85 Bonneville Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Mary C. Christensen
Seller: Kenneth G. Diegel
Date: 10/21/21
450 Broadway St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Mark Maldonado
Seller: Maria Halama
Date: 10/26/21
508 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $227,504
Buyer: James Fleming
Seller: James Cherewatti
Date: 10/20/21
874 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Alyssa Remington
Seller: Yamil Montanez
Date: 10/18/21
55 Cortland St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Rachael E. Durand
Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Date: 10/21/21
11 Eldridge St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jose Rivas
Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Date: 10/20/21
12 Ellen St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Amr M. Mahmoud-Hassan
Seller: Sheila Bailey
Date: 10/19/21
24 Hastings St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Junior P. Swaby
Seller: Allan J. Sbrega
Date: 10/25/21
164 Ingham St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Edwin Collazo
Seller: Rachel C. Dupuis
Date: 10/21/21
30 Jones Ferry Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Dmitriy Salagornik
Seller: Margaret Mort
Date: 10/22/21
39 Joy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Michael T. Baker
Seller: Kenneth Guyott
Date: 10/25/21
92 Marten St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Timothy Ramos
Seller: Joseph E. Kozlowski
Date: 10/27/21
425-521 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $25,840,000
Buyer: NPSSA Chicopee LLC
Seller: CPI 425 Meadow Street LLC
Date: 10/22/21
904 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Tabby Town Properties LLC
Seller: 904 Meadow Street LLC
Date: 10/20/21
59 Melvin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $121,700
Buyer: FNMA
Seller: PNC Bank
Date: 10/21/21
529 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: Orion Pro Friend KP LLC
Seller: SIC Property LLC
Date: 10/21/21
174 Newbury St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Brian K. Rodrigues
Seller: Junior P. Swaby
Date: 10/25/21
435 Oldfield Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Hubbard
Seller: Robert W. Blinn
Date: 10/25/21
16 Olivine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $226,500
Buyer: Hurricane Properties LLC
Seller: Dave Place LLC
Date: 10/18/21
519 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $230,500
Buyer: Jose A. Robles-Lopez
Seller: Glenn R. Pittsinger
Date: 10/22/21
635 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nageh Shenouda
Seller: Prospect Meadow Assocs. LLC
Date: 10/25/21
65 Rivers Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Alexandro A. Mejia-Romero
Seller: Erin N. Vermette
Date: 10/19/21
25 Robert St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Emily Johnson
Seller: Andrew R. Chapdelaine
Date: 10/26/21
31 Roy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Eric Velasquez
Seller: John M. Clark
Date: 10/20/21
488 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Urszula NT
Seller: Vieira Family Properties LLC
Date: 10/22/21
43 White Birch Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Frances M. Cosme-Ramos
Seller: Guardino, Vincent, (Estate)
Date: 10/27/21
57 Willwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $135,300
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Joann McCallum
Date: 10/22/21
4 Yvette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Cecile J. Vazquez
Seller: Steven D. Hanna
Date: 10/20/21
EAST LONGMEADOW
8 Ainslie Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Willard Brown
Seller: Constance M. Barnes
Date: 10/19/21
26 Anthony Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Kathleen A. Reid
Seller: Irene E. Collins
Date: 10/19/21
40 Baldwin St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: 40 Baldwin St. LLC
Seller: Charles Richard
Date: 10/27/21
7 Cedar Hill Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Patrick J. Biancur
Seller: Eugene P. Sullivan
Date: 10/27/21
12 Fairway Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Peter W. Otiende
Seller: Michael Carabetta
Date: 10/19/21
5 Marshall St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Joshua F. Sand
Seller: Christopher J. Sand
Date: 10/20/21
562 North Main St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Orion Pro Friend SL LLC
Seller: SIC Property LLC
Date: 10/19/21
600 North Main St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: WN Management LLC
Seller: Pasquale Liquori
Date: 10/18/21
327 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: John P. Bechard
Seller: Raymond P. Filiault
Date: 10/27/21
54 Pine Grove Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $679,875
Buyer: Jennifer L. Erickson
Seller: Arminder Singh
Date: 10/27/21
10 Powder Hill Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Theodore Anoje
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 10/25/21
40 Wood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Khialeny Pena
Seller: FNMA
Date: 10/22/21
HAMPDEN
20 Sessions Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $257,900
Buyer: Barbara McEwen
Seller: Sybil H. Laflamme
Date: 10/20/21
14 Wehr Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $299,500
Buyer: Kerry Gallagher
Seller: Laura K. Pashko
Date: 10/25/21
HOLLAND
5 Birch Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Ann L. Rasmussen
Seller: Joseph T. Collins
Date: 10/22/21
HOLYOKE
194 Apremont Hwy.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Rock Valley Keystone Construction
Seller: Steven E. Cormier
Date: 10/26/21
165 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $199,900
Buyer: Albert E. Paone
Seller: Karl A. Krassler
Date: 10/20/21
12 Cranberry Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $320,500
Buyer: Nathaniel Parrish
Seller: William A. Andrades
Date: 10/22/21
1512-1514 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Katherine Sanchez
Seller: Juan Torres
Date: 10/25/21
44-46 Gilman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $126,500
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Date: 10/22/21
4 Glen St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Jorge L. Colon
Seller: Santiago Hernandez
Date: 10/25/21
101 North Bridge St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: SBP RT
Seller: Robert S. Vogel
Date: 10/22/21
1745 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: Orion Pro Friend SL LLC
Seller: SIC Property LLC
Date: 10/19/21
1895 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Black
Seller: John E. Martin
Date: 10/27/21
2093-2095 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $284,100
Buyer: Hector R. Cortes
Seller: David A. Iarossi
Date: 10/27/21
8 Park Slope
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Hannah Smith
Seller: Yeisie Mateo
Date: 10/18/21
248-250 South St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Juana M. Cruz-Antigua
Seller: Jose A. Robles-Lopez
Date: 10/22/21
36 Woods Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Amanda K. Surgen
Seller: John F. Raftery
Date: 10/25/21
LONGMEADOW
95 Albemarle Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Elena Burke
Seller: O’Connor, Constance B., (Estate)
Date: 10/22/21
15 Falmouth Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Kevin C. Peabody
Seller: Michael R. Moseman
Date: 10/22/21
233 Franklin Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Ke Ma
Seller: Joseph C. Salvon
Date: 10/21/21
10 Prynne Ridge Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Christopher N. Russell
Seller: David P. Fontaine
Date: 10/20/21
103 Warren Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: JJB Builders Corp.
Seller: Edward M. Sluis
Date: 10/18/21
12 White Oaks Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Quercus Properties LLC
Seller: Yvonne Balaban
Date: 10/18/21
LUDLOW
188 Cady St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Shawn Smith
Seller: Platinum Homes LLC
Date: 10/26/21
1608 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Vitaliy Volkov Family RT
Seller: Lori Hughes
Date: 10/20/21
17 Gilbert St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $211,500
Buyer: Patrick J. Carey
Seller: Patricia M. Corjay
Date: 10/21/21
134 Heritage Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Patrick Karalekas
Seller: Steven M. Lozyniak
Date: 10/18/21
244 Hubbard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jorge S. Laires LT
Seller: Maxine M. Costa
Date: 10/25/21
85 Hunter Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Erik Garcia
Seller: Mary R. Tobin
Date: 10/25/21
37 Lehigh St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Louis M. Goncalves
Seller: Socha, Frank C. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 10/19/21
118 Oak Knoll Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $367,000
Buyer: Jaclyn Alves-Quiterio
Seller: Manuel B. Salvador
Date: 10/20/21
43 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: 3 Little Pigs LLC
Seller: S&J Properties LLC
Date: 10/25/21
MONSON
42 Bridge St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: Jacob Mead
Seller: Richard Josefek
Date: 10/25/21
188 Bumstead Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Stephen Murdoch
Seller: Mary E. Freddo
Date: 10/27/21
145 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: JNS Amherst LLC
Seller: Rykam Inc.
Date: 10/26/21
38 Zuell Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Kate Vartanian
Seller: James H. McInerny
Date: 10/25/21
MONTGOMERY
58 North Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Joseph G. Lafreniere
Seller: Murphy, Judith L., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/21
PALMER
331 Burlingame Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Eric Kerr
Seller: Joseph S. Lyons
Date: 10/22/21
19 Emelda St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Keyla M. Gonzalez
Seller: Caitlin A. Lamoureux
Date: 10/22/21
331 Flynt St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Dylan Morris
Seller: Adam J. Skowyra
Date: 10/25/21
Foster St. (off)
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $611,000
Buyer: Gerald Hinkle
Seller: Henry L. Rigali
Date: 10/19/21
3121-3123 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Heriberto M. Olavarria
Seller: Michael C. Walker
Date: 10/25/21
1519 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Orion Pro Friend ML LLC
Seller: SIC Property LLC
Date: 10/19/21
124 River St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $302,500
Buyer: Dias Properties LLC
Seller: Edmund J. Stokowski
Date: 10/22/21
3 Silvia St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Jon J. Higgins
Seller: Gareth E. Desautels
Date: 10/27/21
RUSSELL
1024 Blandford Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: William F. Barry
Seller: Howe, Lillian M., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/21
163 Main St.
Russell, MA 01008
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: Robert Pronovost
Seller: Barlow, Marita M., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/21
SOUTHWICK
130 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Jesse S. Salzarulo
Seller: William Rivera
Date: 10/26/21
72 Granville Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $282,781
Buyer: Deutsche Bank
Seller: Ellen Hansen
Date: 10/22/21
6 Hunters Ridge Circle
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Mohammad K. Asif
Seller: Mohamed A. Assim
Date: 10/19/21
33 Point Grove Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Bradley Wright
Seller: Stephen C. Putnam
Date: 10/22/21
105 Vining Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Diane Lyons-Frasco
Seller: Mark A. Plasse
Date: 10/22/21
SPRINGFIELD
31 Arthur St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Sarah V. Gonzalez
Seller: Adrianna M. Isham
Date: 10/20/21
45 Balfour Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Lincoln Edwards
Seller: Howard Jean-Denis
Date: 10/18/21
180 Benz St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Adaliz Diaz
Seller: Highridge Real Estate LLC
Date: 10/27/21
1811 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Orion Pro Friend ML LLC
Seller: SIC Property LLC
Date: 10/21/21
4 Bosworth St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Carterud
Seller: Amy Z. Gustman
Date: 10/20/21
219 Bowles Park
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Justin M. Chellman
Seller: Christopher J. Lambert
Date: 10/21/21
80 Brentwood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $419,000
Buyer: Kamal Biswa
Seller: Anatoliy Ovdiychuk
Date: 10/26/21
70 Brunswick St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Daniel Johnson
Seller: Joshua T. McLain
Date: 10/22/21
1753 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Gerald Mason-Sheffield
Seller: Gino A. Burno
Date: 10/26/21
48 Charter Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Colvest & State Street LLC
Seller: DevelopSpringfield Corp.
Date: 10/19/21
143-145 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Josue J. Pujols-Vasquez
Seller: Ronaldo G. Alcantara
Date: 10/18/21
262 Connecticut Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jose M. Irizarry-Torres
Seller: Richard P. Plasse
Date: 10/20/21
170-172 Cornell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Yeremy Kovylyak
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 10/22/21
58-60 Davenport St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Marilou B. Krause
Date: 10/26/21
62-64 Davenport St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Winners O. LLC
Seller: Marilou B. Krause
Date: 10/26/21
127 Dayton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Bikash Tamang
Seller: Jessica A. Athas
Date: 10/22/21
42 Dewey St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Angelica Burgos-Torres
Seller: Adaliz Diaz
Date: 10/27/21
145 Devens St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Ruth D. Salcedo
Seller: Lori A. Chilcote
Date: 10/19/21
194 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Alejandro E. Cuellar
Seller: Cecily D. Wiswall
Date: 10/20/21
101 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Emmanuel Dias
Seller: Johnson, Ruport L., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/21
133-135 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Edwardo Hernandez
Seller: Pauline D. Isabelle
Date: 10/22/21
180 Feltham Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Brian Y. Kolontay
Seller: Elizabeth Surprise
Date: 10/18/21
250 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Kaitlyn Burns
Seller: Timothy VanZalen
Date: 10/27/21
80 Harrow Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Nelson Zayas
Seller: David R. Klock
Date: 10/27/21
28 Highland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $118,000
Buyer: NRES LLC
Seller: Salim Abdoo
Date: 10/18/21
50 Holy Cross St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Joaquin G. Machado
Seller: James T. Farley
Date: 10/20/21
19 Humbert St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: Nikia White
Seller: Keenan Comer
Date: 10/26/21
56 James St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Amanda A. Rodriguez
Seller: Nextlife Realty LLC
Date: 10/18/21
77 Kerry Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Suk B. Mudel
Seller: Mary B. Freeman
Date: 10/18/21
12 King St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Blythewood Property Management LLC
Seller: Genesis Arias-Santos
Date: 10/21/21
43 Lafayette St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Darlene Hodges
Seller: Anthony Wirth
Date: 10/21/21
87 Lakevilla Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Shanita L. Cruz
Seller: Anthony N. Rojas
Date: 10/18/21
48-50 Lester St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Lynval Baker
Seller: Hai H. Tran
Date: 10/25/21
357-365 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $8,500,000
Buyer: Behavioral Health Network
Seller: 401 Liberty Street LLC
Date: 10/27/21
385-401 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $8,500,000
Buyer: Behavioral Health Network
Seller: 401 Liberty Street LLC
Date: 10/27/21
138-140 Magnolia Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: William Raleigh
Seller: Fitzpatrick, M. A., (Estate)
Date: 10/22/21
278-280 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Orlando O. Roberts
Seller: L&J Properties LLC
Date: 10/20/21
528-534 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Main Parker Shops LLC
Seller: Czepiel, Theodora J., (Estate)
Date: 10/22/21
34 Oak St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Colvest & State Street LLC
Seller: Developspringfield Corp.
Date: 10/19/21
36 Oak St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Colvest & State Street LLC
Seller: Developspringfield Corp.
Date: 10/19/21
1-3 Palmyra St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Lisuannette Santiago
Seller: Jared D. Smith
Date: 10/22/21
138 Park Dr.
Springfield, MA 01106
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Maggi Della-Predmore
Seller: Mark M. Suazo
Date: 10/26/21
82 Pelham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $257,500
Buyer: Eric X. Sanchez
Seller: Pelham Springfield LLC
Date: 10/22/21
10 Pemaquid St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Lissette Perez
Seller: Angel J. Huertas
Date: 10/22/21
44 Piedmont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Kimberly M. Payne
Seller: Kelly, Judith M., (Estate)
Date: 10/21/21
64 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $237,900
Buyer: Sharon D. White
Seller: Raffaele Cuomo
Date: 10/27/21
79 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $141,500
Buyer: Eastcoastbuyers LLC
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 10/25/21
55 Ringgold St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Yojeiri Diaz-Antigua
Seller: Willie Hanson
Date: 10/26/21
198 Russell St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Robert L. Martinez
Seller: Joel Quinones
Date: 10/22/21
32 Scarsdale Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Derrick St.Amand
Seller: Andria Boland
Date: 10/22/21
14 Schley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: East Coast Contracting
Seller: Brooks, Theodore S., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/21
42 Sherwood Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Christopher W. Paoli
Seller: Jacob Lemieux
Date: 10/21/21
70 Sonia St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $218,500
Buyer: Aieshya Jackson
Seller: CP IRA LLC
Date: 10/21/21
393 Stapleton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Sergio Renta
Seller: Vianni K. Gomez
Date: 10/27/21
78-80 Sterling St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Seller: Godin, Judy Anne, (Estate)
Date: 10/19/21
64 Temple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Remianna Hearns
Seller: J. Norbert Properties LLC
Date: 10/26/21
93 Thompson St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jose A. DeJesus
Seller: Jacqueline Rivera
Date: 10/21/21
470 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Colvest & State Street LLC
Seller: DevelopSpringfield Corp.
Date: 10/19/21
125 Victoria St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Hector S. Torres-Umana
Seller: Kyle Gauthier
Date: 10/26/21
25-29 Walnut St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Colvest & State Street LLC
Seller: DevelopSpringfield Corp.
Date: 10/19/21
321-323 Water St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $183,000
Buyer: Jared Saporito
Seller: Meeghan A. Ziolkowski
Date: 10/22/21
343-345 Water St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $179,400
Buyer: Karla D. Travieso
Seller: Meeghan A. Ziolkowski
Date: 10/21/21
14-16 Webster St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Luis A. Reyes
Seller: H&P Investments LLC
Date: 10/19/21
93 West Canton Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Jose E. Barbot
Seller: Holly A. Paquette
Date: 10/22/21
137 Whittum Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: William J. Torres
Seller: Derek Chapdelaine
Date: 10/19/21
100 Wilmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Brianne G. Summers
Seller: Trudel C. Allen
Date: 10/27/21
137 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Walter Ramos
Seller: Jeffrey E. Fritz
Date: 10/21/21
WESTFIELD
83 Christopher Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $457,500
Buyer: Kyle J. Fisher
Seller: David D. MacPhail
Date: 10/18/21
114 City View Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Trevor J. Perrault
Seller: Helen C. Ware
Date: 10/18/21
4 Dwight St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Benjamin P. Digiammo
Seller: Christopher Peterson
Date: 10/26/21
67 Jefferson St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Cameren Sporbert
Seller: R. Benjamin Walker
Date: 10/19/21
37 Old Farm Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Heather Dekarski
Seller: Ashley M. Traynor
Date: 10/21/21
405 Root Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Leroy Clink
Seller: Barry M. Standish
Date: 10/22/21
26 Smith Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Aaron J. Brown
Seller: Sheila M. Wilson
Date: 10/19/21
566 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Blais
Seller: Laura E. Sico
Date: 10/22/21
19 Sunbriar Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $418,000
Buyer: Melissa M. Taylor
Seller: Jose J. Bermejo
Date: 10/18/21
29 Sunrise Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $379,500
Buyer: Mary E. Page
Seller: Sergey Novenko
Date: 10/20/21
10 Union St.
Westfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: North Elm Realty Inc.
Seller: WF1 Realty LLC
Date: 10/18/21
139 Union St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Susan Morrie
Seller: Denise M. Gastringer
Date: 10/21/21
WILBRAHAM
22 Briar Cliff Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Carolina Cardillo
Seller: Hazel Zebian
Date: 10/25/21
3 Edson Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Pamela Elmer
Seller: Nancy Godbout
Date: 10/21/21
17 Peak Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $1,675,000
Buyer: Lynne A. Kleeberg
Seller: Kent W. Pecoy
Date: 10/19/21
22 Pine Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Andres Dejesus
Seller: Courtney Skutnik
Date: 10/21/21
63 Soule Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $372,000
Buyer: Thaivan VanBui
Seller: Janet G. Farrell
Date: 10/27/21
472 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $281,500
Buyer: Alyssa Hodgdon
Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Date: 10/22/21
192 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $441,500
Buyer: Jeffrey L. Hammond
Seller: William Wardlaw
Date: 10/19/21
12 Tracy Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Lisa M. Summers
Seller: George A. Wells
Date: 10/19/21
WEST SPRINGFIELD
85 Birnie Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jeremy J. Bergeron
Seller: Lee J. Kozikowski
Date: 10/27/21
129 Chestnut St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $301,300
Buyer: G&C Real Estate Investments LLC
Seller: Angelo Valentini
Date: 10/19/21
9 Hampden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Siobhan Lloyd
Seller: Vasily Vilkhovoy
Date: 10/20/21
198 Heywood Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Adiyanna Zeidel
Seller: Maria V. Duducal
Date: 10/26/21
750 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Javat Azizov
Seller: RJH Properties LLC
Date: 10/22/21
1094 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: Orion Pro Friend KP LLC
Seller: SIC Property LLC
Date: 10/19/21
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
65 High St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $710,000
Buyer: Muhamma Sheneryar-Sheikh
Seller: Faye J. Crosby RET
Date: 10/25/21
Market Hill Road #3
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Kelvy Bird
Seller: Michael J. Stosz
Date: 10/21/21
Market Hill Road #4
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Damon R. Bosetti
Seller: Michael J. Stosz
Date: 10/21/21
263 Northampton Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Aung Win
Seller: Melanie Krumrey
Date: 10/21/21
485 Pine St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: CNS Home Solutions LLC
Seller: Margaret V. Reed
Date: 10/19/21
12 Sand Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Elizabeth S. Butler-Gluck
Seller: Kathleen A. Bailer
Date: 10/20/21
418 Shays St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $419,000
Buyer: Jan DeLeeuw
Seller: Meredith E. Marvin
Date: 10/19/21
227 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Solha Clinton Jigmey LLC
Seller: Patricia P. Wheelock
Date: 10/21/21
BELCHERTOWN
28 Alden Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Lihui Tan
Seller: Kimberly A. Frisino-Hurst
Date: 10/18/21
810 Bay Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: David Lopes
Seller: Margarita Canuel
Date: 10/18/21
411 East St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $632,000
Buyer: Derek Healy
Seller: Joseph D. Bernard
Date: 10/22/21
620 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Timothy E. Spears
Seller: John R. Diggles
Date: 10/22/21
7 Fletcher Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Kailey Pacheco
Seller: NJRE Property Group LLC
Date: 10/20/21
201 Michael Sears Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: David J. Murphy
Seller: Willard Brown
Date: 10/18/21
123 South St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Miriam M. Newhouse
Seller: Dale R. Jolly
Date: 10/19/21
CHESTERFIELD
172 South St.
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Lauren F. Contalonis
Seller: Thomas A. Dolan
Date: 10/21/21
EASTHAMPTON
2 Adams St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Dutt LLC
Seller: William Hatzipetro
Date: 10/18/21
218 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: Candice R. Price
Seller: Jordan P. Healy
Date: 10/26/21
72 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $219,900
Buyer: Benjamin Winsor
Seller: John F. Cataloni
Date: 10/18/21
14 Peloquin Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Angela S. Fitzgibbon
Seller: Jeannine M. Smith
Date: 10/21/21
46 Pleasant St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Partnership Liquidity Investments
Seller: Harrilee 2 LLC
Date: 10/27/21
21 South St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Estuardo Diaz
Seller: Daniel R. Berger
Date: 10/21/21
6 Sterling Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $381,000
Buyer: Emily Negard
Seller: Felty, James D., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/21
64 Strong St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Nader Saborouh
Seller: Donna M. Cwikla
Date: 10/22/21
38 Williston Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Philip Close-Barber
Seller: Marie A. Scavotto
Date: 10/21/21
GOSHEN
19 Spruce Corner Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Joseph T. Magnuson
Seller: Jeffrey J. Kwolek
Date: 10/20/21
GRANBY
192 Taylor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Brad A. Seymour
Seller: Zobka, William C. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 10/22/21
219 West St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Ryan F. Garvey
Seller: Jesse E. Brownback
Date: 10/25/21
HADLEY
2 Crystal Lane
Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $815,000
Buyer: Steven D. Goodwin
Seller: Bercume Construction LLC
Date: 10/18/21
12 Farm Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Joanne M. Despres
Seller: Katie A. Szelewicki
Date: 10/25/21
5 South Maple St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: 5 S. Maple St. Hadley LLC
Seller: PeoplesBank
Date: 10/26/21
HATFIELD
121 Depot Road
Hatfield, MA 01066
Amount: $321,000
Buyer: Matthew R. Szczepanek
Seller: June D. May IRT
Date: 10/22/21
HUNTINGTON
24 Allen Coit Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Daniel A. Noel
Seller: Andrea A. Jordan-Amberg
Date: 10/21/21
MIDDLEFIELD
11 Clark Wright Road
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Carissa L. Desiderato
Seller: Scott T. McCoy
Date: 10/18/21
NORTHAMPTON
6 Calvin Ter.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Jessica Ray-Mendoza
Seller: Greaves NT
Date: 10/27/21
15 Elizabeth St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $167,000
Buyer: Birdie Properties LLC
Seller: Billieux, Robert J. Sr., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/21
20 Hayward Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: William G. Park
Seller: Alexander, Mary A., (Estate)
Date: 10/21/21
195 Industrial Dr.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $2,400,000
Buyer: Altera Northampton Investments LP
Seller: Yankee Wood Industries
Date: 10/22/21
38 Myrtle St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Dobrska
Seller: Sydney N. Thorn
Date: 10/20/21
236 North Maple St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $532,000
Buyer: Kelly Mackay
Seller: John P. Zadworny
Date: 10/21/21
18 Orchard St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: MZZ Lucky LLC
Seller: Guzik Realty Inc.
Date: 10/22/21
17 Westwood Ter.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Sage Campbell
Seller: Drew, Howard A., (Estate)
Date: 10/25/21
11 White Pine Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $301,900
Buyer: John S. Derr
Seller: Tobin, Rita B., (Estate)
Date: 10/22/21
SOUTH HADLEY
3 East Parkview Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Timothy R. Sweeney
Seller: Josephine A. Florence
Date: 10/20/21
5 Forest Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $277,325
Buyer: Raymond O. Colon
Seller: Jeremy J. Tremblay
Date: 10/21/21
22 Kimberly Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $432,500
Buyer: Kristen M. Gauthier
Seller: Evelyn P. Hollering
Date: 10/22/21
110 Mosier St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: David Isakson
Seller: Robert L. Scribner
Date: 10/21/21
347 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Zu L. Li
Seller: Sharon R. Miner
Date: 10/22/21
43 West Summit St. #H1
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Andrew Moreno
Seller: Kathleen M. Keane
Date: 10/26/21
SOUTHAMPTON
19 Camp Jahn Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Bryan Velez-Morales
Seller: Sarah A. Mackay
Date: 10/25/21
21 Camp Jahn Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Bryan Velez-Morales
Seller: Sarah A. Mackay
Date: 10/25/21
3 Courtney Lane
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Michael C. Carriveau
Seller: Andew P. Bzdel
Date: 10/22/21
60 High St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $472,500
Buyer: Joshua E. Perlstein
Seller: Susan M. Buczala
Date: 10/27/21
43 Pequot Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Pavel Gorobinskiy
Seller: Carol A. Giera
Date: 10/22/21
WARE
122 Bacon Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $319,900
Buyer: Sara Wall
Seller: Gary P. Mikus
Date: 10/19/21
Foster St. #1
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $611,000
Buyer: Gerald Hinkle
Seller: Henry L. Rigali
Date: 10/19/21
7 Hillside Ter.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Jennifer Maher
Seller: Kristen Boudreau
Date: 10/19/21
16 Kelly Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $611,000
Buyer: Gerald Hinkle
Seller: Henry L. Rigali
Date: 10/19/21
45 Marjorie St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Melissa Baez-Guiliani
Seller: Paul R. Hawley
Date: 10/18/21
80 Shoreline Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Catherine Salegna
Seller: Francis W. Soucie
Date: 10/19/21
WILLIAMSBURG
15 Main St.
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Ivana M. Liebert
Seller: Chapter 2 LLC
Date: 10/22/21
WORTHINGTON
Williamsburg Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $176,675
Buyer: Paul A. Sena
Seller: Richard P. Oleksak
Date: 10/26/21