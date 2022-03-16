Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Grover, Jeanne Elizabeth

PO Box 141

South Deerfield, MA 01373

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/15/2022

Burhoe, Curtis A.

Burhoe, Claudia D.

10 Tob Hill Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/04/2022

Clapper, LouAnn M.

193 Elberon Ave., Apt 6D

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/31/2022

Correa, Freddy

Correa, Susan Ann

1271 St. James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Date: 02/09/2022

Corsino, Glorimar

874 Beacon Circle

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/31/22

Hamel, Amanda

24 Barber St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/31/2022

Lafosse, Jason S.

245 Park St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/01/2022

Martinez, Joseph A.

Sanchez, Jennifer

169 Prospect St., Apt. 2

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/31/2022

Mruk, Rosemary S.

1351 Old Keene Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/15/2022

Nye, Eric

78 Main St.

Blandford, MA 01008

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/04/2022

Quintero, JeanPierre

52 Herman St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/10/2022

Renaud, Steven F.

5 Brainard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/11/2022

Rosa, Christina Ann

141 Robbins Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/07/2022

Washington, Robert C.

111 Manchester Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/15/2022

Whitley, Tyena Athena

49 Sylvester St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/02/2022