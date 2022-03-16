Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
A Tiny Studio
Grover, Jeanne Elizabeth
PO Box 141
South Deerfield, MA 01373
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2022
Burhoe, Curtis A.
Burhoe, Claudia D.
10 Tob Hill Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/04/2022
Clapper, LouAnn M.
193 Elberon Ave., Apt 6D
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2022
Correa, Freddy
Correa, Susan Ann
1271 St. James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Date: 02/09/2022
Corsino, Glorimar
874 Beacon Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/22
Hamel, Amanda
24 Barber St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/31/2022
Lafosse, Jason S.
245 Park St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/01/2022
Martinez, Joseph A.
Sanchez, Jennifer
169 Prospect St., Apt. 2
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2022
Mruk, Rosemary S.
1351 Old Keene Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2022
Nye, Eric
78 Main St.
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/04/2022
Quintero, JeanPierre
52 Herman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/10/2022
Renaud, Steven F.
5 Brainard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/11/2022
Rosa, Christina Ann
141 Robbins Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/07/2022
Washington, Robert C.
111 Manchester Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/15/2022
Whitley, Tyena Athena
49 Sylvester St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/02/2022