Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Alfarone, Alessandra M.
19 Oakwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/15/2022
Boyle, Shawn
Boyle, Lisa Marie
44 North St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2022
Brown, Donna M.
16 Lawndale St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2022
Cassavant, Eric Hodgdon
Cassavant, Charlene L.
a/k/a Cachat, Charlene
381 Springside Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/12/2022
Clark, Denise L.
a/k/a Desrochers, Denise
42 Robinridge Road
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2022
Dahrouj, Nicole L.
22 Farquhar Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/15/2022
Desreuisseau, Rick Allen
Desreuisseau, Shenikah Tenay
369 Unity Ave.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/15/2022
Frodema, Kristen A.
593 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/13/2022
Gagne, Sarah A.
2140 Palmer Road
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/04/2022
Grifoni, William J.
255 South Main St., Apt. # 2
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/12/2022
Hartwright, Philip
12 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/15/2022
Homann, William Fred
42 Beverly St., Apt. 2
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2022
JK Ryan Trucking, LLC
Lane, Jarrad D.
6 Homer Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/14/2022
Melendez, Brenda Marie
73 Phillipston Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/08/2022
Notre, Rebecca A.
168 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/15/2022
Parent, Alisha C.
22 Adams St., Apt. 2
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/13/2022
Puza, Carol Anne
1694 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/08/2022
Tatro, Malissa L.
177 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2022
Tavares, Maria G.
340 Holyoke St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/12/2022
Tovet, Ralph J.
Tovet, Cynthia L.
a/k/a Montville, Cynthia Louise
623 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/01/2022
Watson, Debra L
17 Dartmouth St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/31/2022
Zayas, Nathan M.
49 Riverboat Village Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/14/2022