Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of May and June 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Pekarski Sausage
293 Conway Road
Michael & May Pekarski

HADLEY

Agni Institute
97 Mt. Warner St.
Kerry Kelley

Allard’s Farm
41 S Maple St.
Wayne Goulet

Amped-up! Electric Rides
299 Russell St.
Diane Kirby

Ananda Yoga
41 Russell St.
Justine Budhram

Awakened Hearts Healing Arts
245 Russell St., 22
Asherah Allen

Bloom Media
233 Bay Road
Lucy Abbott

Boisvert Farm, LLC
70 Lawrence Road
John Boisvert Jr.

Born Digital
84 Russell St.
Noah Smith

Carr’s Ciderhouse
295 River Dr.
Nicole Blum

Competitive Real Estate
25 Sylvia Heights
Irene Bercume

Davis Wellness
245 Russell St., 15
Julia Davis

E.A.T Honey
9 Cemetery Road
Emily Focosi

Embodied Chiropractic
226 Russell St.
Brenna Werme

Empowered Healing
8 Goffe St.
Laura Abend

Fort River Farm
102 Mill Valley Road
Gordan Smith

Gonzalez 413 Landscaping
57 S Maple St.
Julio Romero

Green Insurance
195 Russell St. B8
Rick Green

Hadleaf Cannabis
251 Russell St.
Hadleaf Holistic Greens, LLC

Hadley Nail Spa
207 Russell St.
Orchid Nguyen

Hutch Productions
10 Edgewood Ter.
Thomas Hutchings

JCPenny
367 Russell St.
Penny OPCO LLC 2022

Jekanowski Farm
38 Roosevelt St.
Kevin Jekanowski

Joe Czajkowski Farm LLC
86 Comins Road
Joe Czajkowski

Many Graces, LLC
15 Lawrence Place
Rebecca Maillet

Norwottuck Crossfit
200 Russell St.
Gymrob. LLC

Pipczynski Farm
22 East St.
Dennis Pipczynski

Purele Waxing Salon Corp.
207 Russell St.
Purnima Relekar

Quantal Research
97 Mt. Warner
Agni Institute

Rex Performance Training
38 Breckenridge Road
Alexandra Rechen

River Valley Bodyworks Inc
8 Goffe St., B
Bryan Clarke

River Valley Irrigation
57 Bay Road
Eric LaBrecquec

Rustic Flats by Wedge
7 Laural Dr.
David Bertera

Spectra Venue
200 Commonwealth
Erin Sweeney

TLValle Woodworking
15 Bristol Lane
Thomas Valle

Trivial Matters
16 Hadley Place
Eileen Keegan

NORTHAMPTON

Alejandra Hajduk
45 Main St., Florence
Maria Alejandra Hajduk

Ana Bandeira Chocolates
48 Main St.
David Haughey

Bad Cakes Comedy & Entertainment
670 B Haydenville Road, Leeds
Michelle Frances Talarico

Bitcoin Depot
100 Damon Road
Brandon Mintz

Bumble & Spark, LLC
110 Morningside Dr.
Amy Sugihara

Clear Path Counseling, LLC
11 Market St.
Laura J. Hoffman

Cutchins Programs for Children & Families Inc.
78 Pomeroy Ter.
Tina Champagne

D.L. West Roofing Contractor
11 Plymouth Ave, Florence
Daniel West

Elisabeth’s Hair Design
30 North Maple St., Florence
Elisabeth Gaddy

Fingerboard Lounge Music Publishers
40 Bradford St.
Thomas Taaffe

Jo Kalucki, LMT
60 Maple St., Florence
Joanna Kalucki

Kelley Green Lawncare
30 Hatfield St.
Peter W. Kelley

Keyes St. Garden Design
33 Keyes St., Florence
Elissa Forman

Little Wall Restaurant
89-91 Main St., Florence
Nim Wa Li

Matusko Fire Protection
972 Park Hill Road, Florence
David S. Matusko

MBS Advisors, Inc.
100 Main St., Suite 3, Florence
Andrew Munson

Mike Florio Welding & Repair
15 School St.
Michael J. Florio Jr.

New Directions School
78 Pomeroy Ter.
Tina Champagne

Noble Grits Arts
17 Brookwood Dr., Florence
Carey Noble

Route 9 Design & Build Inc.
104 North Elm St.
John Landry

Ryan Wayne Huey dba Broadview Services
16 Willow St., Florence
Ryan Wayne Huey

Stan Schapiro Consulting
139 Vernon St.
Stanley Schapiro

Tellus & The Satellite Bar
150 Main St., L2
Amanda Riesling

The Tigerlily Salon
122 Main St., 2nd Fl.
Christina Marie Luttinger

Trans Zakat project
1280 Burts Pit Road, Florence
Tynan Power

SOUTHWICK

Infusion Therapy LLC
320 College Highway
Malena Tracy

Rehab Resolutions Inc.
627 College Highway, Suite 6
Sofia Zanzarella

Totally Your Hair
208 College Highway
Milana Cannon

VLDS
136 Mort Vining Road
Valeriy Solokhin

SPRINGFIELD

AKS Plumbing & Heating
1000 Sumner Ave.
Andrew Kevin

Artist Cafe, LLC
1365 Main St.
David Maynard

Aztec Automotive
600 St. James Ave.
Floyd V. Collins

B.L Barbershop Cuts
1106 State St.
Brian Lyles

B.L Cleaning Service
93 Duggan Circle
William E. Lowe

Beautiful Inside & Out
1192 Bay St.
Barbra Jean Williams

Bitcoin Depot
665 Liberty St.
Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot
152 Main St.
Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot
266 Belmont Ave.
Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot
477 Boston Road
Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot
527 Allen St.
Lux Vending, LLC

Boston Road Auto Mall
712 Boston Road
Eliesel Santini

CE Applied Northeast
467 Cottage St.
Ana M. Melendez

Chef It Up Catering
57 Macomber Ave.
Carla Edmonds

Chic Elite Credit
46 Harkness Ave.
Luzury Lifestyle

City Tire Company Inc
25 Avocado St.
Peter Greenbert

Clean 2 The Max Cleaning
14 Berbay Circle, Suite B
Juliet M. Maxwell

Coffee & Therapy LLC
32 Hampden St.
Barbara K. Velazquez

Coin Cloud
1812 Wilbraham Road
Christopher McAlary

DGC
110 White St.
Michael A. Gomez

Ennae Beauty
58 Bay Meadow Road
Tawaina White

Euro Design Pro
10 Marchioness Road
Mindaugas Stanys

Everlasting Beauty
28 Daniel St.
Wendy Pena

Foodie Goodie
24 Ranney St.
Iris Delgado

Glow Beauty Unisex Salon
560 ½ Page Blvd.
Jose Luis Baez

GQ Trucking
55 Ambrose St.
Nicolas Gonzalez

Hannah’s Housekeeping
114 Garnet St.
Hannah Accorsi

Honest Grounds
239 Beacon Circle
Curintina Genesis

The Hookah Factory
396 Cooley St.
Paul V. Ramesh

Humble Park Entertainment
89 Teakwood Road
Jesse James

International Auto Sales
715 Liberty St.
Tina DePergola

J. Cruz Custom Shirt
26 Lombard St.
Waleska Pabon

J.J & E Trucking
32 Ralph St.
Emma Burke

J.C. Quick Supply
26 Kenwood Ter.
Julio Casado

Jackline Alston
44 1/2 Chapel St.
Jackline Alston

Jenn’s Corner
249 Belmont Ave.
Jennifer Figueroa

JNC Transportation LLC
32 Hampden St.
Jonathan Cruz

La Minta De Kelsey Inc.
154 Catharine St.
Denzel Williams

Love Your Laundry
470 Main St.
Balise L. LLC

Luxury Tax Solutions
46 Harkness Ave.
Luxury Lifestyle

M&F Transportation
86 Canton St.
Maria E. Frederique

Metrocare of Springfield
125 Liberty St., #404
Alex Eydinov

Mexico Money Express
2766 Main St.
Ramon E. Espinal

MRM Home Improvement
21 Wilkes St.
Martin Raul Marrero

MVM Car Services
19 Noel St.
Marcus McLeod

N-Tiicing Beauty Studio
1341 Main St.
Yesenia Montanez

Ora Care
878 Sumner Ave.
Violet Hall

Outfit Crislianes
5554 Carew St.
Johanna Alicea

Pasqual’s Cleaning
409 Armory St.
Flordilama Pasqual

Phoenix Skin Care
127 Sumner Ave.
Carolina Reyes

Robbin D. Jones
21 Deveau St.
Robbin Daniel Jones

S1 Auto & Transport
91 Pinevale St.
Seth K. Asamoah

Sentinel Services
24 Ronney St.
Brian Figueroa

Shop & Save Grocery Store
739 Liberty St.
Amanda Centeno

Shop Customs
41 Greene St.
Jaime Melendez

Snatched
27 Cherry St.
Tiffany Harris

Soap Diaries
364 Island Pond Road
Santa Maria Vargas

Superior Shine
49 Brewster St.
Basil F. Israel

T’Z Jewelry Services
24 Newhouse St.
Idoel Ortiz

That First Bite Tho
83 Sumner Ave., #7
Crystal Maldonado

The Roving Barkeep
206 Prentice St.
James Justice Ryan

TNS Landscaping LLP
258 Union St., APT 1A
Hector D. Reyes

WESTFIELD

A&D Homes LLC
126 Old Stage Road
A&D Homes LLC

Alvord Property Service & Repair
277 Hillside Road
Bradley Alvord

Bee-Shine Spa
243 East Main St.
Magali Verdugo

Building 52 Sales
30 Lozier Ave.
Robert J. Marco

Conner’s — The Black Squirrel
148 Susan Dr.
Susan Buffum

Dad Transportation LLC
11 Neck Road
David Gavel

DK Equipment & Powersports
11 Jeanne Marie Dr.
John J. Beltrandi III

Full Plate Strength & Conditioning
66 South Broad St.
Steven Czerniejewski

Glossionista
36 Main St.
Jennifer Suarez

Iron Vault Crossfit
988 Southampton Road
Iron Vault CF LLC

Property Management Service
14 Spring St.
Merritt Andrews

Route 202 Antiques
869 North Road
Route 202 Antiques

Source Hair Salon
2 Russell Road
Renee Collier

Starbucks Coffee #64902
98 Southampton Road
Starbucks Corp.

Wolfie’s Pet Care
1430 Russell Road, 13
Amanda Bidwell

