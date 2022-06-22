Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of May and June 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Pekarski Sausage

293 Conway Road

Michael & May Pekarski

HADLEY

Agni Institute

97 Mt. Warner St.

Kerry Kelley

Allard’s Farm

41 S Maple St.

Wayne Goulet

Amped-up! Electric Rides

299 Russell St.

Diane Kirby

Ananda Yoga

41 Russell St.

Justine Budhram

Awakened Hearts Healing Arts

245 Russell St., 22

Asherah Allen

Bloom Media

233 Bay Road

Lucy Abbott

Boisvert Farm, LLC

70 Lawrence Road

John Boisvert Jr.

Born Digital

84 Russell St.

Noah Smith

Carr’s Ciderhouse

295 River Dr.

Nicole Blum

Competitive Real Estate

25 Sylvia Heights

Irene Bercume

Davis Wellness

245 Russell St., 15

Julia Davis

E.A.T Honey

9 Cemetery Road

Emily Focosi

Embodied Chiropractic

226 Russell St.

Brenna Werme

Empowered Healing

8 Goffe St.

Laura Abend

Fort River Farm

102 Mill Valley Road

Gordan Smith

Gonzalez 413 Landscaping

57 S Maple St.

Julio Romero

Green Insurance

195 Russell St. B8

Rick Green

Hadleaf Cannabis

251 Russell St.

Hadleaf Holistic Greens, LLC

Hadley Nail Spa

207 Russell St.

Orchid Nguyen

Hutch Productions

10 Edgewood Ter.

Thomas Hutchings

JCPenny

367 Russell St.

Penny OPCO LLC 2022

Jekanowski Farm

38 Roosevelt St.

Kevin Jekanowski

Joe Czajkowski Farm LLC

86 Comins Road

Joe Czajkowski

Many Graces, LLC

15 Lawrence Place

Rebecca Maillet

Norwottuck Crossfit

200 Russell St.

Gymrob. LLC

Pipczynski Farm

22 East St.

Dennis Pipczynski

Purele Waxing Salon Corp.

207 Russell St.

Purnima Relekar

Quantal Research

97 Mt. Warner

Agni Institute

Rex Performance Training

38 Breckenridge Road

Alexandra Rechen

River Valley Bodyworks Inc

8 Goffe St., B

Bryan Clarke

River Valley Irrigation

57 Bay Road

Eric LaBrecquec

Rustic Flats by Wedge

7 Laural Dr.

David Bertera

Spectra Venue

200 Commonwealth

Erin Sweeney

TLValle Woodworking

15 Bristol Lane

Thomas Valle

Trivial Matters

16 Hadley Place

Eileen Keegan

NORTHAMPTON

Alejandra Hajduk

45 Main St., Florence

Maria Alejandra Hajduk

Ana Bandeira Chocolates

48 Main St.

David Haughey

Bad Cakes Comedy & Entertainment

670 B Haydenville Road, Leeds

Michelle Frances Talarico

Bitcoin Depot

100 Damon Road

Brandon Mintz

Bumble & Spark, LLC

110 Morningside Dr.

Amy Sugihara

Clear Path Counseling, LLC

11 Market St.

Laura J. Hoffman

Cutchins Programs for Children & Families Inc.

78 Pomeroy Ter.

Tina Champagne

D.L. West Roofing Contractor

11 Plymouth Ave, Florence

Daniel West

Elisabeth’s Hair Design

30 North Maple St., Florence

Elisabeth Gaddy

Fingerboard Lounge Music Publishers

40 Bradford St.

Thomas Taaffe

Jo Kalucki, LMT

60 Maple St., Florence

Joanna Kalucki

Kelley Green Lawncare

30 Hatfield St.

Peter W. Kelley

Keyes St. Garden Design

33 Keyes St., Florence

Elissa Forman

Little Wall Restaurant

89-91 Main St., Florence

Nim Wa Li

Matusko Fire Protection

972 Park Hill Road, Florence

David S. Matusko

MBS Advisors, Inc.

100 Main St., Suite 3, Florence

Andrew Munson

Mike Florio Welding & Repair

15 School St.

Michael J. Florio Jr.

New Directions School

78 Pomeroy Ter.

Tina Champagne

Noble Grits Arts

17 Brookwood Dr., Florence

Carey Noble

Route 9 Design & Build Inc.

104 North Elm St.

John Landry

Ryan Wayne Huey dba Broadview Services

16 Willow St., Florence

Ryan Wayne Huey

Stan Schapiro Consulting

139 Vernon St.

Stanley Schapiro

Tellus & The Satellite Bar

150 Main St., L2

Amanda Riesling

The Tigerlily Salon

122 Main St., 2nd Fl.

Christina Marie Luttinger

Trans Zakat project

1280 Burts Pit Road, Florence

Tynan Power

SOUTHWICK

Infusion Therapy LLC

320 College Highway

Malena Tracy

Rehab Resolutions Inc.

627 College Highway, Suite 6

Sofia Zanzarella

Totally Your Hair

208 College Highway

Milana Cannon

VLDS

136 Mort Vining Road

Valeriy Solokhin

SPRINGFIELD

AKS Plumbing & Heating

1000 Sumner Ave.

Andrew Kevin

Artist Cafe, LLC

1365 Main St.

David Maynard

Aztec Automotive

600 St. James Ave.

Floyd V. Collins

B.L Barbershop Cuts

1106 State St.

Brian Lyles

B.L Cleaning Service

93 Duggan Circle

William E. Lowe

Beautiful Inside & Out

1192 Bay St.

Barbra Jean Williams

Bitcoin Depot

665 Liberty St.

Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot

152 Main St.

Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot

266 Belmont Ave.

Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot

477 Boston Road

Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot

527 Allen St.

Lux Vending, LLC

Boston Road Auto Mall

712 Boston Road

Eliesel Santini

CE Applied Northeast

467 Cottage St.

Ana M. Melendez

Chef It Up Catering

57 Macomber Ave.

Carla Edmonds

Chic Elite Credit

46 Harkness Ave.

Luzury Lifestyle

City Tire Company Inc

25 Avocado St.

Peter Greenbert

Clean 2 The Max Cleaning

14 Berbay Circle, Suite B

Juliet M. Maxwell

Coffee & Therapy LLC

32 Hampden St.

Barbara K. Velazquez

Coin Cloud

1812 Wilbraham Road

Christopher McAlary

DGC

110 White St.

Michael A. Gomez

Ennae Beauty

58 Bay Meadow Road

Tawaina White

Euro Design Pro

10 Marchioness Road

Mindaugas Stanys

Everlasting Beauty

28 Daniel St.

Wendy Pena

Foodie Goodie

24 Ranney St.

Iris Delgado

Glow Beauty Unisex Salon

560 ½ Page Blvd.

Jose Luis Baez

GQ Trucking

55 Ambrose St.

Nicolas Gonzalez

Hannah’s Housekeeping

114 Garnet St.

Hannah Accorsi

Honest Grounds

239 Beacon Circle

Curintina Genesis

The Hookah Factory

396 Cooley St.

Paul V. Ramesh

Humble Park Entertainment

89 Teakwood Road

Jesse James

International Auto Sales

715 Liberty St.

Tina DePergola

J. Cruz Custom Shirt

26 Lombard St.

Waleska Pabon

J.J & E Trucking

32 Ralph St.

Emma Burke

J.C. Quick Supply

26 Kenwood Ter.

Julio Casado

Jackline Alston

44 1/2 Chapel St.

Jackline Alston

Jenn’s Corner

249 Belmont Ave.

Jennifer Figueroa

JNC Transportation LLC

32 Hampden St.

Jonathan Cruz

La Minta De Kelsey Inc.

154 Catharine St.

Denzel Williams

Love Your Laundry

470 Main St.

Balise L. LLC

Luxury Tax Solutions

46 Harkness Ave.

Luxury Lifestyle

M&F Transportation

86 Canton St.

Maria E. Frederique

Metrocare of Springfield

125 Liberty St., #404

Alex Eydinov

Mexico Money Express

2766 Main St.

Ramon E. Espinal

MRM Home Improvement

21 Wilkes St.

Martin Raul Marrero

MVM Car Services

19 Noel St.

Marcus McLeod

N-Tiicing Beauty Studio

1341 Main St.

Yesenia Montanez

Ora Care

878 Sumner Ave.

Violet Hall

Outfit Crislianes

5554 Carew St.

Johanna Alicea

Pasqual’s Cleaning

409 Armory St.

Flordilama Pasqual

Phoenix Skin Care

127 Sumner Ave.

Carolina Reyes

Robbin D. Jones

21 Deveau St.

Robbin Daniel Jones

S1 Auto & Transport

91 Pinevale St.

Seth K. Asamoah

Sentinel Services

24 Ronney St.

Brian Figueroa

Shop & Save Grocery Store

739 Liberty St.

Amanda Centeno

Shop Customs

41 Greene St.

Jaime Melendez

Snatched

27 Cherry St.

Tiffany Harris

Soap Diaries

364 Island Pond Road

Santa Maria Vargas

Superior Shine

49 Brewster St.

Basil F. Israel

T’Z Jewelry Services

24 Newhouse St.

Idoel Ortiz

That First Bite Tho

83 Sumner Ave., #7

Crystal Maldonado

The Roving Barkeep

206 Prentice St.

James Justice Ryan

TNS Landscaping LLP

258 Union St., APT 1A

Hector D. Reyes

WESTFIELD

A&D Homes LLC

126 Old Stage Road

A&D Homes LLC

Alvord Property Service & Repair

277 Hillside Road

Bradley Alvord

Bee-Shine Spa

243 East Main St.

Magali Verdugo

Building 52 Sales

30 Lozier Ave.

Robert J. Marco

Conner’s — The Black Squirrel

148 Susan Dr.

Susan Buffum

Dad Transportation LLC

11 Neck Road

David Gavel

DK Equipment & Powersports

11 Jeanne Marie Dr.

John J. Beltrandi III

Full Plate Strength & Conditioning

66 South Broad St.

Steven Czerniejewski

Glossionista

36 Main St.

Jennifer Suarez

Iron Vault Crossfit

988 Southampton Road

Iron Vault CF LLC

Property Management Service

14 Spring St.

Merritt Andrews

Route 202 Antiques

869 North Road

Route 202 Antiques

Source Hair Salon

2 Russell Road

Renee Collier

Starbucks Coffee #64902

98 Southampton Road

Starbucks Corp.

Wolfie’s Pet Care

1430 Russell Road, 13

Amanda Bidwell