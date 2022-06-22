Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of May and June 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Pekarski Sausage
293 Conway Road
Michael & May Pekarski
HADLEY
Agni Institute
97 Mt. Warner St.
Kerry Kelley
Allard’s Farm
41 S Maple St.
Wayne Goulet
Amped-up! Electric Rides
299 Russell St.
Diane Kirby
Ananda Yoga
41 Russell St.
Justine Budhram
Awakened Hearts Healing Arts
245 Russell St., 22
Asherah Allen
Bloom Media
233 Bay Road
Lucy Abbott
Boisvert Farm, LLC
70 Lawrence Road
John Boisvert Jr.
Born Digital
84 Russell St.
Noah Smith
Carr’s Ciderhouse
295 River Dr.
Nicole Blum
Competitive Real Estate
25 Sylvia Heights
Irene Bercume
Davis Wellness
245 Russell St., 15
Julia Davis
E.A.T Honey
9 Cemetery Road
Emily Focosi
Embodied Chiropractic
226 Russell St.
Brenna Werme
Empowered Healing
8 Goffe St.
Laura Abend
Fort River Farm
102 Mill Valley Road
Gordan Smith
Gonzalez 413 Landscaping
57 S Maple St.
Julio Romero
Green Insurance
195 Russell St. B8
Rick Green
Hadleaf Cannabis
251 Russell St.
Hadleaf Holistic Greens, LLC
Hadley Nail Spa
207 Russell St.
Orchid Nguyen
Hutch Productions
10 Edgewood Ter.
Thomas Hutchings
JCPenny
367 Russell St.
Penny OPCO LLC 2022
Jekanowski Farm
38 Roosevelt St.
Kevin Jekanowski
Joe Czajkowski Farm LLC
86 Comins Road
Joe Czajkowski
Many Graces, LLC
15 Lawrence Place
Rebecca Maillet
Norwottuck Crossfit
200 Russell St.
Gymrob. LLC
Pipczynski Farm
22 East St.
Dennis Pipczynski
Purele Waxing Salon Corp.
207 Russell St.
Purnima Relekar
Quantal Research
97 Mt. Warner
Agni Institute
Rex Performance Training
38 Breckenridge Road
Alexandra Rechen
River Valley Bodyworks Inc
8 Goffe St., B
Bryan Clarke
River Valley Irrigation
57 Bay Road
Eric LaBrecquec
Rustic Flats by Wedge
7 Laural Dr.
David Bertera
Spectra Venue
200 Commonwealth
Erin Sweeney
TLValle Woodworking
15 Bristol Lane
Thomas Valle
Trivial Matters
16 Hadley Place
Eileen Keegan
NORTHAMPTON
Alejandra Hajduk
45 Main St., Florence
Maria Alejandra Hajduk
Ana Bandeira Chocolates
48 Main St.
David Haughey
Bad Cakes Comedy & Entertainment
670 B Haydenville Road, Leeds
Michelle Frances Talarico
Bitcoin Depot
100 Damon Road
Brandon Mintz
Bumble & Spark, LLC
110 Morningside Dr.
Amy Sugihara
Clear Path Counseling, LLC
11 Market St.
Laura J. Hoffman
Cutchins Programs for Children & Families Inc.
78 Pomeroy Ter.
Tina Champagne
D.L. West Roofing Contractor
11 Plymouth Ave, Florence
Daniel West
Elisabeth’s Hair Design
30 North Maple St., Florence
Elisabeth Gaddy
Fingerboard Lounge Music Publishers
40 Bradford St.
Thomas Taaffe
Jo Kalucki, LMT
60 Maple St., Florence
Joanna Kalucki
Kelley Green Lawncare
30 Hatfield St.
Peter W. Kelley
Keyes St. Garden Design
33 Keyes St., Florence
Elissa Forman
Little Wall Restaurant
89-91 Main St., Florence
Nim Wa Li
Matusko Fire Protection
972 Park Hill Road, Florence
David S. Matusko
MBS Advisors, Inc.
100 Main St., Suite 3, Florence
Andrew Munson
Mike Florio Welding & Repair
15 School St.
Michael J. Florio Jr.
New Directions School
78 Pomeroy Ter.
Tina Champagne
Noble Grits Arts
17 Brookwood Dr., Florence
Carey Noble
Route 9 Design & Build Inc.
104 North Elm St.
John Landry
Ryan Wayne Huey dba Broadview Services
16 Willow St., Florence
Ryan Wayne Huey
Stan Schapiro Consulting
139 Vernon St.
Stanley Schapiro
Tellus & The Satellite Bar
150 Main St., L2
Amanda Riesling
The Tigerlily Salon
122 Main St., 2nd Fl.
Christina Marie Luttinger
Trans Zakat project
1280 Burts Pit Road, Florence
Tynan Power
SOUTHWICK
Infusion Therapy LLC
320 College Highway
Malena Tracy
Rehab Resolutions Inc.
627 College Highway, Suite 6
Sofia Zanzarella
Totally Your Hair
208 College Highway
Milana Cannon
VLDS
136 Mort Vining Road
Valeriy Solokhin
SPRINGFIELD
AKS Plumbing & Heating
1000 Sumner Ave.
Andrew Kevin
Artist Cafe, LLC
1365 Main St.
David Maynard
Aztec Automotive
600 St. James Ave.
Floyd V. Collins
B.L Barbershop Cuts
1106 State St.
Brian Lyles
B.L Cleaning Service
93 Duggan Circle
William E. Lowe
Beautiful Inside & Out
1192 Bay St.
Barbra Jean Williams
Bitcoin Depot
665 Liberty St.
Lux Vending, LLC
Bitcoin Depot
152 Main St.
Lux Vending, LLC
Bitcoin Depot
266 Belmont Ave.
Lux Vending, LLC
Bitcoin Depot
477 Boston Road
Lux Vending, LLC
Bitcoin Depot
527 Allen St.
Lux Vending, LLC
Boston Road Auto Mall
712 Boston Road
Eliesel Santini
CE Applied Northeast
467 Cottage St.
Ana M. Melendez
Chef It Up Catering
57 Macomber Ave.
Carla Edmonds
Chic Elite Credit
46 Harkness Ave.
Luzury Lifestyle
City Tire Company Inc
25 Avocado St.
Peter Greenbert
Clean 2 The Max Cleaning
14 Berbay Circle, Suite B
Juliet M. Maxwell
Coffee & Therapy LLC
32 Hampden St.
Barbara K. Velazquez
Coin Cloud
1812 Wilbraham Road
Christopher McAlary
DGC
110 White St.
Michael A. Gomez
Ennae Beauty
58 Bay Meadow Road
Tawaina White
Euro Design Pro
10 Marchioness Road
Mindaugas Stanys
Everlasting Beauty
28 Daniel St.
Wendy Pena
Foodie Goodie
24 Ranney St.
Iris Delgado
Glow Beauty Unisex Salon
560 ½ Page Blvd.
Jose Luis Baez
GQ Trucking
55 Ambrose St.
Nicolas Gonzalez
Hannah’s Housekeeping
114 Garnet St.
Hannah Accorsi
Honest Grounds
239 Beacon Circle
Curintina Genesis
The Hookah Factory
396 Cooley St.
Paul V. Ramesh
Humble Park Entertainment
89 Teakwood Road
Jesse James
International Auto Sales
715 Liberty St.
Tina DePergola
J. Cruz Custom Shirt
26 Lombard St.
Waleska Pabon
J.J & E Trucking
32 Ralph St.
Emma Burke
J.C. Quick Supply
26 Kenwood Ter.
Julio Casado
Jackline Alston
44 1/2 Chapel St.
Jackline Alston
Jenn’s Corner
249 Belmont Ave.
Jennifer Figueroa
JNC Transportation LLC
32 Hampden St.
Jonathan Cruz
La Minta De Kelsey Inc.
154 Catharine St.
Denzel Williams
Love Your Laundry
470 Main St.
Balise L. LLC
Luxury Tax Solutions
46 Harkness Ave.
Luxury Lifestyle
M&F Transportation
86 Canton St.
Maria E. Frederique
Metrocare of Springfield
125 Liberty St., #404
Alex Eydinov
Mexico Money Express
2766 Main St.
Ramon E. Espinal
MRM Home Improvement
21 Wilkes St.
Martin Raul Marrero
MVM Car Services
19 Noel St.
Marcus McLeod
N-Tiicing Beauty Studio
1341 Main St.
Yesenia Montanez
Ora Care
878 Sumner Ave.
Violet Hall
Outfit Crislianes
5554 Carew St.
Johanna Alicea
Pasqual’s Cleaning
409 Armory St.
Flordilama Pasqual
Phoenix Skin Care
127 Sumner Ave.
Carolina Reyes
Robbin D. Jones
21 Deveau St.
Robbin Daniel Jones
S1 Auto & Transport
91 Pinevale St.
Seth K. Asamoah
Sentinel Services
24 Ronney St.
Brian Figueroa
Shop & Save Grocery Store
739 Liberty St.
Amanda Centeno
Shop Customs
41 Greene St.
Jaime Melendez
Snatched
27 Cherry St.
Tiffany Harris
Soap Diaries
364 Island Pond Road
Santa Maria Vargas
Superior Shine
49 Brewster St.
Basil F. Israel
T’Z Jewelry Services
24 Newhouse St.
Idoel Ortiz
That First Bite Tho
83 Sumner Ave., #7
Crystal Maldonado
The Roving Barkeep
206 Prentice St.
James Justice Ryan
TNS Landscaping LLP
258 Union St., APT 1A
Hector D. Reyes
WESTFIELD
A&D Homes LLC
126 Old Stage Road
A&D Homes LLC
Alvord Property Service & Repair
277 Hillside Road
Bradley Alvord
Bee-Shine Spa
243 East Main St.
Magali Verdugo
Building 52 Sales
30 Lozier Ave.
Robert J. Marco
Conner’s — The Black Squirrel
148 Susan Dr.
Susan Buffum
Dad Transportation LLC
11 Neck Road
David Gavel
DK Equipment & Powersports
11 Jeanne Marie Dr.
John J. Beltrandi III
Full Plate Strength & Conditioning
66 South Broad St.
Steven Czerniejewski
Glossionista
36 Main St.
Jennifer Suarez
Iron Vault Crossfit
988 Southampton Road
Iron Vault CF LLC
Property Management Service
14 Spring St.
Merritt Andrews
Route 202 Antiques
869 North Road
Route 202 Antiques
Source Hair Salon
2 Russell Road
Renee Collier
Starbucks Coffee #64902
98 Southampton Road
Starbucks Corp.
Wolfie’s Pet Care
1430 Russell Road, 13
Amanda Bidwell