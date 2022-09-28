Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Bishop, Sara E.

163 Pleasant St. #2

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/27/2022

Boosted Lounge, LLC

Senecal, Ryan R.

82 Beaver St.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/24/2022

Breton, Gregory P.

80 Better Way

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/24/2022

Currier, Kristin Jane

155 Federal St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/23/2022

Daigle, Troy L.

Lynch-Daigle, Angela

a/k/a Lynch, Angela L.

999 Hampden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/29/2022

Gibeault, Keith A.

Gibeault, Michelle D.

14 Old Village Road

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/26/2022

Gouin, Sharon A.

PO Box 505

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/26/2022

Greenfield Garden Cinemas

Garden Building LLC

Gohl, George D.

Gobeille, William

157 Montague City Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/19/2022

Jones, Claire E.

90 Chagnon Road

Gilbertville, MA 01031

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/17/2022

Korniotes, Nicholas Jason

139 Maybrook

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/24/2022

Landry, Linda M.

35 Arliss St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/23/2022

Mailloux, Cheryl Ann

116 Bostwick Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/24/2022

Marvin, Michael J.

P.O. Box 588

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/23/2022

Menger, Petra

69 Sanderson St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/19/2022

Nieves, Shelly

56 Miller St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/24/2022

Piesyk, John E.

2065 Pleasant St.

Three Rivers, MA 01080

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/17/2022

Russell, Peter M.

27 Lyman St., D302

Springfield, MA 01103

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/19/2022

Troiano, Thomas J.

10 Albermarle Road

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/27/2022

Qigong Infused Yoga

Luv-A-Pup Pet Sitting

Smith, Lynne Nicole

64 Comins Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/19/2022