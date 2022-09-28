Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Bishop, Sara E.
163 Pleasant St. #2
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/27/2022
Boosted Lounge, LLC
Senecal, Ryan R.
82 Beaver St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/24/2022
Breton, Gregory P.
80 Better Way
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/24/2022
Currier, Kristin Jane
155 Federal St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/23/2022
Daigle, Troy L.
Lynch-Daigle, Angela
a/k/a Lynch, Angela L.
999 Hampden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/29/2022
Gibeault, Keith A.
Gibeault, Michelle D.
14 Old Village Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/26/2022
Gouin, Sharon A.
PO Box 505
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/26/2022
Greenfield Garden Cinemas
Garden Building LLC
Gohl, George D.
Gobeille, William
157 Montague City Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/19/2022
Jones, Claire E.
90 Chagnon Road
Gilbertville, MA 01031
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/17/2022
Korniotes, Nicholas Jason
139 Maybrook
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/24/2022
Landry, Linda M.
35 Arliss St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/23/2022
Mailloux, Cheryl Ann
116 Bostwick Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/24/2022
Marvin, Michael J.
P.O. Box 588
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/23/2022
Menger, Petra
69 Sanderson St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/19/2022
Nieves, Shelly
56 Miller St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/24/2022
Piesyk, John E.
2065 Pleasant St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/17/2022
Russell, Peter M.
27 Lyman St., D302
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/19/2022
Troiano, Thomas J.
10 Albermarle Road
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/27/2022
Qigong Infused Yoga
Luv-A-Pup Pet Sitting
Smith, Lynne Nicole
64 Comins Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/19/2022