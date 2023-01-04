Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
227 Beldingville Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $544,000
Buyer: Christopher T. Bousquet
Seller: Aurelie J. Sheehan
Date: 11/30/22
BUCKLAND
119 Charlemont Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $467,500
Buyer: Michael Carotenuto
Seller: Todd Seavy
Date: 11/29/22
49 Conway St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $2,000,000
Buyer: Below The Dam LLC
Seller: John E. Madocks
Date: 11/29/22
53 Conway St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $2,000,000
Buyer: Below The Dam LLC
Seller: John E. Madocks
Date: 11/29/22
51 Elm St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Colleen Lindroos
Seller: Heinig, Thomas H., (Estate)
Date: 12/02/22
DEERFIELD
4 Pleasant Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $737,500
Buyer: DA Pleasant St. LLC
Seller: 4 Pleasant Street LLC
Date: 12/01/22
ERVING
13 Gunn St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Kayani Rodriguez
Seller: Nicole M. Gadreault
Date: 11/30/22
GILL
22 Center Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $710,000
Buyer: Benjamin Foberg
Seller: David A. Virgilio
Date: 12/02/22
291 Mountain Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Ethan A. Buhl
Seller: Michael J. Lafleur
Date: 12/01/22
GREENFIELD
111 Beacon St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $481,000
Buyer: John Anhalt
Seller: Brian Abramson
Date: 11/29/22
87 Beech St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Damon K. Bragdon
Seller: Tedder, Frances E., (Estate)
Date: 12/02/22
25 Duren Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Erika A. Nygard
Seller: Keller, Dorothy E., (Estate)
Date: 12/09/22
83 James St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Emma Donnelly
Seller: Archelon Properties LLC
Date: 11/29/22
71 Leyden Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Russell L. Fisk
Seller: Richard Geidel
Date: 11/30/22
3 Prospect Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $127,661
Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing
Seller: Robert Marco
Date: 12/06/22
36 Sunset Square
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Paul C. Garny
Seller: John P. Doleva
Date: 12/05/22
5 Woodsia Ridge
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Melissa C. Sweet
Seller: Collins, Norma J., (Estate)
Date: 11/30/22
LEYDEN
162 Alexander Road
Leyden, MA 01337
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Corey J. Cusson
Seller: Kenneth C. Griswold
Date: 11/30/22
24 Zimmerman Hill Road
Leyden, MA 01337
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Mark S. Waller
Seller: Roxanne Zimmerman
Date: 12/07/22
MONTAGUE
127 Chestnut Hill Loop
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: John Miles-Snyder
Seller: Nathaniel D. Groppe
Date: 12/01/22
43 X St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Gertrude Walker-Saville
Seller: Kimberly J. White
Date: 11/30/22
NORTHFIELD
Dickinson St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Town Of Northfield
Seller: NGC Realty LLC
Date: 11/30/22
Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Town Of Northfield
Seller: NGC Realty LLC
Date: 11/30/22
ORANGE
20 Fieldstone Dr.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Christine Goodwin
Seller: Christopher Leslie
Date: 12/08/22
Mountain Road (off)
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Joseph C. Sumner
Seller: Channel Z. Siesmometry Inc.
Date: 12/01/22
Mountain Road (off)
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Joseph C. Sumner
Seller: Channel Z. Seismometry Inc.
Date: 12/01/22
35 Oaklawn Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $284,906
Buyer: New Day Financial LLC
Seller: John A. Burbine
Date: 12/08/22
314 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Andres D. Ramirez
Seller: AGT Homes LLC
Date: 11/29/22
6 Shingle Brook Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Candace Robinson
Seller: Christine L. Baranoski
Date: 11/30/22
SHUTESBURY
13 Great Pines Dr. Ext.
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $267,500
Buyer: Gary Jekanowski
Seller: Amanda L. Nash
Date: 11/28/22
408 Montague Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $775,408
Buyer: Frances E. Towle
Seller: James M. McNaughton
Date: 12/06/22
212-B Wendell Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Colin P. Davis
Seller: Hilda Grnbaum RET
Date: 12/06/22
WARWICK
Athol Road
Warwick, MA 01364
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Channel Z. Seismometry Inc.
Seller: Heyes Family Forests LLC
Date: 12/02/22
WENDELL
493 New Salem Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $354,500
Buyer: Alison Raposo
Seller: Douglas Simon
Date: 12/01/22
WHATELY
157 Westbrook Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Farm At Westbrook LLC
Seller: Jon A. Higgins
Date: 12/09/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
116 Adams St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Yelena A. Artemova
Seller: Anatoliy Paliy
Date: 12/06/22
49 Doane Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Shannon O’Connor
Seller: Madeline R. Catania
Date: 12/05/22
52 Forest Hill Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: James A. Boucher
Seller: Barako FT
Date: 12/09/22
11 Liberty Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Scott D. Ramsdell
Seller: Jason L. Elder
Date: 12/02/22
117 Maple St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $272,500
Buyer: Brianna L. Flahive
Seller: Karla M. Dejesus
Date: 12/09/22
28 Merrill Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Daniel L. Stevens
Seller: Mark J. Chevalier
Date: 12/02/22
34 Mooreland St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $167,500
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Sousa, Louis A. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 12/02/22
55 Northwood St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Dona Skala
Seller: Joshua W. Gerrish
Date: 12/06/22
15 Red Fox Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Scott A. Zielinski
Seller: Amy M. Heiden-Martin
Date: 11/30/22
92 Sylvan Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: William Lynch
Seller: Grangercharles, Edward, (Estate)
Date: 11/30/22
BLANDFORD
6 Russell Stage Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Joshua F. Webster
Seller: Joseph A. Sanctuary
Date: 11/29/22
6 Sunset Rock Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Scott D. Texeira
Seller: Donald G. Cornelius
Date: 12/05/22
CHICOPEE
35 Asinof Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Susan M. Blumenthal
Seller: John L. Coach
Date: 11/30/22
393 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Carlos Reyes
Seller: John Urbanowicz
Date: 12/09/22
29 Cochran St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Linda Woods
Seller: Christopher Hernandez
Date: 12/02/22
58 Cochran St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Casa Bonita Apts. LLC
Seller: Luke Realty Mgmt. LLC
Date: 11/30/22
Crestwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Lak FT
Date: 12/05/22
55 Dakota Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Ebony A. Wheeler
Seller: Jodee Pineau-Chaisson
Date: 11/29/22
31 Eldridge St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $201,000
Buyer: Maribel Velazquez-Rios
Seller: Steven P. Davis
Date: 11/28/22
512 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Doreen Rushins
Seller: Aguasvivas Realty LLC
Date: 12/01/22
93 Lafayette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Kristy L. Munro
Seller: Claire V. Ringuette
Date: 11/28/22
48 Liberty St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jennifer L. Drew
Seller: Lynne A. Martino
Date: 12/08/22
16 Lincoln St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Jacob E. Tompkins
Seller: Kristen Kowal
Date: 12/02/22
59 Mayflower Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Damaris Delvalle
Seller: Tang Properties LLC
Date: 12/09/22
156 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Niki M. Jones
Seller: Jeffrey S. Parker
Date: 12/07/22
157 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Jeremy Koerner
Seller: Louis A. Alicea
Date: 12/01/22
4 Moreau Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Haley M. Asselin
Seller: Erik J. Cables
Date: 11/30/22
170 Narragansett Blvd.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Casa Bonita Apts. LLC
Seller: Hebert, Raymond J. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 11/30/22
72 Paradise St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $198,688
Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing
Seller: Taylor A. Ross
Date: 12/06/22
77 Putting Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $463,000
Buyer: Sarah L. Rondeau
Seller: Robert J. King
Date: 12/01/22
21 Reed Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $206,500
Buyer: Roger L. Lafortune
Seller: Krystle A. Renkie
Date: 12/05/22
Roger St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Maria E. Kazimierczak
Date: 12/06/22
56 Sanford St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: David E. Vickers
Seller: Cheryl A. Kopec
Date: 11/28/22
54 Thornwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Lino Fritz
Seller: Louise A. Delude
Date: 11/28/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
247 Allen St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Bond
Seller: Antonio Berardi
Date: 12/06/22
33 Athens St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $216,000
Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank
Seller: Adam W. Cochran
Date: 12/01/22
6 Concord Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Gerard McEnany
Seller: Sheila M. Hess
Date: 12/09/22
65 Harwich Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Erin L. Beck
Seller: Shirley S. Palmer
Date: 11/30/22
76 Helen Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Griffin Casey
Seller: Maryann Tremblay-Montrym
Date: 11/30/22
2 Oxford Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Robert O. Azeez
Seller: Frederick H. Zimmerman
Date: 11/28/22
322 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Peter Dimichele
Seller: Nancy M. Power
Date: 12/01/22
144 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $1,985,000
Buyer: AW Brown Real Estate LLC
Seller: A&B Realty LLC
Date: 12/05/22
208 Westwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Maryann A. Spillane
Seller: Dion, Agnes M., (Estate)
Date: 12/01/22
71 Wood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Katherine A. Dugan
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 12/01/22
HAMPDEN
50 Meadow Brook Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Cameron T. Servantez
Seller: Derek R. White
Date: 11/29/22
11 Potash Hill Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Derek R. White
Seller: Steve A. Burzdak
Date: 11/29/22
45 Saint Germain Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Douglas W. Hanks
Seller: Lafreniere, Ann Marie, (Estate)
Date: 12/02/22
125 Stony Hill Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Nathan York
Seller: Joel A. Fuller
Date: 12/07/22
HOLYOKE
16 Charles Hill Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Brian Barnes
Seller: Samuel Rosa-Melendez
Date: 11/30/22
16-18 Davis St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Cedric A. Saez-Aguirre
Seller: Heather M. Fleury
Date: 12/09/22
141 Dupuis Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $296,800
Buyer: Adam R. Beaulieu
Seller: Brian E. Besko
Date: 11/30/22
101 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $950,000
Buyer: Picket Investment LLC
Seller: Blue Chip Buildings LLC
Date: 11/30/22
105 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Picket Investment LLC
Seller: Blue Chip Buildings LLC
Date: 11/30/22
193 Fairmont St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $174,900
Buyer: Alixa B. Mojica-Fontanez
Seller: Daniel A. Long
Date: 12/06/22
12 Florida Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Kara Moriarty
Seller: Joan M. Greaney
Date: 11/28/22
7 Line Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Amber L. Hoey
Seller: Lasca L. Hoey
Date: 11/30/22
244 Ontario Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Shawn M. O’Donnell
Seller: Luis A. Rodriguez
Date: 12/01/22
90 Oxford Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Kaitlin Hanning
Seller: Thomas, Edward S., (Estate)
Date: 12/06/22
207-1/2 Sargeant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jahjan LLC
Seller: Rosalie A. Pratt
Date: 12/09/22
209-211 Sargeant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jahjan LLC
Seller: Rosalie A. Pratt
Date: 12/09/22
193 Sycamore St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Sarai Brunelle
Seller: Valerie M. Garcia
Date: 11/30/22
27 Temple St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Thomas T. Feeley
Seller: Jessica Ryder-Toomey
Date: 11/28/22
73 Wellesley Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $440,500
Buyer: Erika Bonnevie
Seller: Lori A. Hafner
Date: 12/01/22
HOLLAND
37 Long Hill Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Emily Elliott
Seller: Truax Holdings LLC
Date: 12/09/22
LONGMEADOW
40 Bel Air Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $384,000
Buyer: Tera Ohora TR
Seller: Lois E. Meyers RET
Date: 12/06/22
70 Canterbury Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $568,000
Buyer: Pamela O. Zizzamia
Seller: Paul G. Lenke
Date: 12/01/22
995 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $509,000
Buyer: Brian Besko
Seller: Jeffrey P. Dunn
Date: 11/30/22
197 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: James E. Purcell
Seller: Renee G. Tetrault
Date: 12/08/22
11 Nevins Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Kendall
Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC
Date: 12/09/22
LUDLOW
148 Carmelinas Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $1,975,000
Buyer: Pauldin LLC
Seller: Ludlow Self Storage LLC
Date: 12/01/22
144-146 Church St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $356,750
Buyer: Matthew E. Laamanen
Seller: LCSM Realty LLC
Date: 11/30/22
498 Fuller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Ryan Ainslie
Seller: Harry Russell
Date: 12/01/22
498-504 Fuller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Harry Russell
Seller: Dogwood Creek Land Holdings LLC
Date: 11/30/22
16 Pine St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Shawn Morris
Seller: Liliana Azevedo
Date: 12/08/22
283 Poole St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Brooke Heisler-Leary
Seller: Joseph Deponte
Date: 12/06/22
391 West Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Evelyn M. Narreau
Date: 11/28/22
554 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Miguel Cabido-Torrao
Seller: Robert S. Duffy
Date: 12/02/22
MONSON
122 Cote Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Sabino Piccirilli
Seller: J. G. Carter Jr. TR 2021
Date: 12/09/22
61 Green St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Todd M. Young
Seller: Raymond A. Goulet
Date: 12/02/22
78 Silver St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Sara E. Malo
Seller: Thomas W. Haley
Date: 12/02/22
PALMER
2 Arch St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Theresa Martinson
Seller: Heather A. Korzec
Date: 11/29/22
86 Boston Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Tyler Martin
Seller: Revampit LLC
Date: 12/09/22
260 Breckenridge St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Steven Herbert
Seller: Carlton B. Martin
Date: 12/05/22
166 Chudy St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Jill Dannay
Seller: William Walker
Date: 11/29/22
174 Chudy St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: William Walker
Seller: Thomas A. Palazzi
Date: 11/29/22
92 Griffin St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Thomas S. Ngan
Seller: Eric A. Raymond
Date: 12/07/22
2170-2176 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Western Mass RE LLC
Seller: Lee R. O’Connor
Date: 11/30/22
67 Mount Dumplin Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $436,000
Buyer: Steve Burzdak
Seller: Donald R. Duffy
Date: 11/30/22
46-48 Stewart St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Brandon Romaniak
Seller: Casa Bonita Apts. LLC
Date: 12/08/22
RUSSELL
216 Woodland Way
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $655,000
Buyer: Slava Novik
Seller: Lisa Liptak
Date: 11/30/22
SOUTHWICK
124 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Anthony Degrandi
Seller: Deyo FT
Date: 12/09/22
33 Birchwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: William A. Cunningham
Seller: James R. Fahey
Date: 12/01/22
111 Coes Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $1,175,000
Buyer: Tasos FT
Seller: Aziz S. Elias
Date: 12/06/22
8 Lauren Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Lisa N. Liptak
Seller: Andrew K. Blumenthal
Date: 11/30/22
48 Mort Vining Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Oscar L. Carrillo
Seller: Oak Rdg Custom Home Builders
Date: 11/30/22
294 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Matthew J. Lockhart
Seller: Jean M. Maloney
Date: 11/30/22
34 South Loomis St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Andrew Chase
Seller: Paul A. Hood
Date: 11/30/22
104 Sheep Pasture Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kassandra E. O’Connor
Seller: Denise E. Forgue
Date: 12/02/22
SPRINGFIELD
70 Alexander St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Angel Villar
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 12/01/22
78 Alexander St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Angel Villar
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 12/01/22
182 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Ivette Hernandez
Seller: Virgilio Santos
Date: 12/09/22
123 Appleton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Tuan Truong
Seller: Dave Robbins
Date: 11/28/22
114 Arcadia Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $367,000
Buyer: Rolf D. Flor
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 12/01/22
3 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Douglas A. Robar
Date: 12/07/22
151 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Andy Downtown Realty LLC
Seller: Kristopher Quinn
Date: 12/01/22
139 Bowles St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $159,900
Buyer: Rosemary M. Hernandez
Seller: Full Service RE LLC
Date: 12/05/22
52 Boyer St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Jennifer Cutler
Seller: Carmen Camacho-Rivera
Date: 12/05/22
22 Braywood Circle
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $227,500
Buyer: Juan C. Alvarez
Seller: Peter J. Hopkins
Date: 12/09/22
92 Briggs St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Ramon Torres-Vega
Seller: Joseph A. Cretella
Date: 12/08/22
34 Brooks St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Marta James
Seller: Jennie L. Oyola
Date: 12/01/22
23 Calhoun St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Angel Villar
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 12/01/22
41 California Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Emily Benoit
Seller: Kristen Dowd
Date: 12/06/22
44 Cheyenne Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Evergrain Orchard LLC
Seller: Thornton FT
Date: 12/02/22
514 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Wendy Reyes-Demata
Seller: Jose Gonzalez
Date: 12/09/22
91-93 Clantoy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Geyssa L. Gonzalez
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 11/30/22
63 Clifton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Angel Villar
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 12/01/22
186 Corcoran Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Hill
Seller: Laura D. Champagne
Date: 12/02/22
87 Corey Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Michelle M. Jackson
Seller: Rainville, Marie P., (Estate)
Date: 11/29/22
42 Cornell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Shavon Diaz
Seller: Eugeniu Banaru
Date: 12/09/22
251 Cortland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: William P. Bohmbach
Seller: Donna M. Stewart
Date: 12/02/22
72-74 Crystal Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Ngan T. Tan
Seller: Dorothy R. Romeo
Date: 12/05/22
146 Davis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Mickelia A. Pearson
Seller: Efrain Rivera
Date: 12/07/22
17 Dearborn St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $158,000
Buyer: KMAK LLC
Seller: Johnny C. Rosemond
Date: 12/02/22
30 Derryfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Weslaine N. Viaud
Seller: Christine M. Goodwin
Date: 11/30/22
104-106 Dunmoreland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jiijo Ali
Seller: Robert J. Lefebvre
Date: 12/07/22
140 Eddy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $132,400
Buyer: ARPC LLC
Seller: Megliola Realty LLC
Date: 12/02/22
29 Eton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: 29 Eton RT
Seller: Jannie G. Birks
Date: 12/09/22
111 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Diego A. Dejesus
Seller: Annmarie Harding
Date: 12/01/22
20 Greaney St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Pierre Tendeng
Seller: Joseph O. Campbell
Date: 12/02/22
61 Harvey St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Justin J. Johnson
Seller: Dorothy M. Cody
Date: 11/30/22
103 Hastings St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Geoffrey R. Cone
Seller: Lesly A. Reiter
Date: 12/09/22
140 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: William Lovett
Seller: Thao T. Pham
Date: 12/09/22
301 Holcomb Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Jose L. Ponce-Santamaria
Seller: Kokoleka RT
Date: 12/02/22
24-26 Howard St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Cullin Moore
Seller: Walter G. Willard
Date: 11/30/22
47 Jefferson Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Angel Villar
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 12/01/22
79 Judson St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Adan Rivera
Seller: Stephen D. Clay
Date: 12/02/22
80-84 Keith St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Elving L. Rosado
Seller: Hanh N. Pham
Date: 12/07/22
26-28 Lebanon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Alberto R. Diaz
Seller: Theodore P. Sares
Date: 11/29/22
79-81 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Xiuyu Ma
Seller: Alonzo Williams
Date: 12/08/22
15 Lucerne Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jadel Infante-Guzman
Seller: Barrepski, Mark S., (Estate)
Date: 12/02/22
70 Magnolia Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Mary P. Thonneson
Seller: Brian Sheedy
Date: 11/30/22
708 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Guyseymore Wilson
Seller: Patrick Unachukwu
Date: 12/09/22
2960-2964 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: KHP Realty LLC
Seller: Dennis L. Durant
Date: 12/02/22
2972 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: KHP Realty LLC
Seller: Dennis L. Durant
Date: 12/02/22
2988 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: KHP Realty LLC
Seller: Dennis L. Durant
Date: 12/02/22
110-112 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Veronika Baldenebro
Seller: Benny Troncoso
Date: 12/01/22
67-69 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Rhinah Ondiso
Seller: Danalax LLC
Date: 12/01/22
169 Mayflower Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Leon Girard
Seller: David A. Nadle
Date: 11/28/22
23-25 Moulton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $156,000
Buyer: Joshua W. Bechard
Seller: John P. Bechard
Date: 12/06/22
15 Norfolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Denny Nunez
Seller: Nha Tran
Date: 12/02/22
47 Old Farm Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Scott A. Introvigne
Seller: Basile Realty LLC
Date: 11/29/22
255-257 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Karla M. Rivera
Seller: Daniel C. Miller
Date: 12/07/22
Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Sareen Holdings LLC
Seller: Barbara Bates
Date: 12/01/22
12-16 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Sareen Holdings LLC
Seller: Barbara Bates
Date: 12/01/22
85 Paulk Ter.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Justine M. Trowbridge
Seller: Frederic C. Baxter
Date: 11/28/22
32 Pear St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Jillian Lopez
Seller: Henry Downey
Date: 11/30/22
77 Phillips Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Ricky Soto-Alvarado
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 11/29/22
53 Piedmont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Justin P. Morin
Seller: Ahern, Robert Lawrence, (Estate)
Date: 11/28/22
134 Pinevale St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Luis M. Ovalle
Seller: Sebastiano S. Siniscalchi
Date: 11/28/22
436-438 Plainfield St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Blanca J. Loja
Seller: Maria C. Martinez
Date: 11/29/22
6-8 Pomona St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kevin J. Merlos
Seller: Chief Dawg LLC
Date: 12/09/22
6 Portland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: KHP Realty LLC
Seller: Dennis L. Durant
Date: 12/02/22
26 Portulaca Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Unlimited Property Services LLC
Seller: Darcam LLC
Date: 12/05/22
249 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Luis Baez-Pimentel
Seller: Sir Construction Inc.
Date: 12/07/22
57 Regal St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Patricia Ennis
Seller: Donald G. Hughes
Date: 12/07/22
27-29 Ringgold St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Angel Villar
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 12/01/22
24 Rockland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $247,900
Buyer: Darrell Waller
Seller: Gina M. Horniak
Date: 11/30/22
379 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Thaddeus Tokarz
Seller: Dunphy, Carol A., (Estate)
Date: 12/09/22
154 Roy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jose Diaz
Seller: Roberto D. Otero
Date: 11/30/22
31 Rush St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $284,273
Buyer: Isanthes LLC
Seller: Rodney E. Gould
Date: 12/05/22
87 Saint Lawrence Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Lawrence J. Poole
Date: 12/05/22
18 Schley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Michael X. Richardson-Polk
Seller: East Coast Contracting
Date: 12/09/22
91 Somerset St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Carr, Ronald A., (Estate)
Date: 11/29/22
300 State St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: Residences At The Vault
Seller: 300 State St. Realty Co. LLC
Date: 12/09/22
310 State St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: Residences At The Vault
Seller: 300 State St. Realty Co. LLC
Date: 12/09/22
93 Sunapee St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Trevor Neverson
Seller: Brittnie Lincoln
Date: 12/06/22
49-51 Talcott St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Aletheia Benjamin
Seller: Talcott Realty LLC
Date: 12/02/22
46 Timber Lane
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Neftali Rivera
Seller: Robert O. Azeez
Date: 12/02/22
58 Vail St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,600
Buyer: Andrew Barrett
Seller: Brital 1987 LLC
Date: 11/28/22
28 Virginia St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Ramona A. Rodriguez-Valle
Seller: Scott Introvigne
Date: 11/28/22
94 Webber St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,150
Buyer: Mariah Perez-Martinez
Seller: Jessee M. Dabrea
Date: 12/08/22
57 Wendover Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Terry L. Owens
Seller: Pedersen FT
Date: 12/05/22
49 West Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Julie E. Guarente
Seller: Guarente, Robert H. Sr., (Estate)
Date: 11/30/22
140 West Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Aleksander Kobilarov
Seller: Jose J. Diaz
Date: 11/30/22
119-121 Wellington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Maria Garcia
Seller: 196-198 Bowdoin Realty LLC
Date: 11/28/22
101 Yale St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $308,061
Buyer: Eric L. Brown
Seller: Tasha Moultrie
Date: 11/28/22
WALES
28 Monson Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Adam C. Smedberg
Seller: Robert F. Lopes
Date: 12/07/22
21 Woodland Dr.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Steven Chidester
Seller: Robert H. Paige
Date: 11/30/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
561 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Joshua W. Gerrish
Seller: Maa Property LLC
Date: 12/06/22
52-54 Ashley St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Azusa RT
Seller: Ciollaro, Michael D., (Estate)
Date: 12/06/22
47 Burford Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Karen Dimauro
Seller: Oscar L. Carrillo
Date: 11/30/22
258 Circle Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Justin G. Wellington
Seller: Olcay Kocaman
Date: 11/30/22
140 Craiwell Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: George Yacoub
Seller: Alyce K. Beaudry
Date: 12/06/22
70 Grove St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Heather Allen
Seller: Dwight Northrup
Date: 11/28/22
23 Healy St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Julia Berberena
Seller: Scott D. Ramsdell
Date: 12/02/22
36 Laurel Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $295,500
Buyer: Patrick J. Lewis
Seller: Joseph F. Douglas
Date: 12/05/22
62 Lower Massachusetts Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Marie Wakelee
Seller: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Date: 12/08/22
36 Maple Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Charles Ciarametaro
Seller: MRMM TR
Date: 12/02/22
64 Poplar Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Logan W. Boyles
Seller: Duane H. Mason
Date: 12/06/22
161 Robinson Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $331,000
Buyer: Michael A. Kocot
Seller: Jillian N. Janicki
Date: 12/08/22
444 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Eddie Rodriguez
Seller: Robyn Smith-Champion
Date: 11/28/22
72 Upper Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $309,500
Buyer: Kyle Stille
Seller: Donald J. Finamore
Date: 12/02/22
WESTFIELD
6 Apple Orchard Heights
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $311,950
Buyer: Joseph S. Thresher
Seller: Matthew T. Howard
Date: 11/30/22
209 Belanger Road
Westfield, MA 01073
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Richton & Wynne LLC
Seller: Katie M. McLean
Date: 11/30/22
28 Brookline Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Vyacheslav Chekhovskiy
Seller: Nancy L. Heathcote
Date: 12/06/22
53 Christopher Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Bobby R. Williams
Seller: Xiuyu Ma
Date: 12/06/22
76 Court St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Baccara LLC
Seller: 76 Court St. Realty LLC
Date: 11/30/22
32 Cross St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Heather Maloney
Seller: Simmons, Elizabeth B., (Estate)
Date: 12/08/22
1161 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Mark Dupuis
Seller: Clauson, Bryan K., (Estate)
Date: 12/08/22
121 Highland Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: Nicole E. St.Jean
Seller: Aaron Platt
Date: 12/08/22
419 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jake A. Cupak
Seller: Seth Cupak
Date: 11/29/22
52 Knollwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Anthony Janicki
Seller: Mikhail V. Sharakina
Date: 11/29/22
171 Main St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Selpan Holdings LLC
Seller: MTB Real Estate LLC
Date: 11/30/22
140 Meadow St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Jeffrey M. Besnia
Date: 12/09/22
456 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $281,281
Buyer: Magerick LLC
Seller: John D. Runyon
Date: 12/08/22
121 Otis St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Daniel Mosijchuk
Seller: Vasily Zhuk
Date: 12/06/22
13 Paper St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Ursula Elmes
Seller: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC
Date: 11/30/22
107 Pinehurst St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: John Pini
Seller: Trista M. Perrea
Date: 11/29/22
61 Sherwood Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Adam J. Dempsey
Seller: Pack FT
Date: 12/09/22
15 State St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Kelsey Wyman
Seller: Ann M. Crum
Date: 12/06/22
14 Valley View Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Trista M. Perrea
Seller: Kathryn V. Roberts
Date: 11/29/22
76 Wood Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $391,000
Buyer: Kathryn V. Roberts
Seller: Robert W. Healy
Date: 11/29/22
WILBRAHAM
20 Bartlett Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Mark D. Haggan
Seller: Connor J. Mooney
Date: 11/30/22
23 Briar Cliff Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Joanne Hetherington
Seller: Brianrcliff NT
Date: 11/28/22
19 Bridge St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jeffrey D. Tweedell
Seller: Ronald N. Rauscher
Date: 12/02/22
11 Deerfield Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Heather M. Leone
Seller: A. R. & P. A. Roos TR
Date: 12/08/22
17 Glenn Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Hector Rivera
Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Date: 12/02/22
43 Glenn Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Tyler Hadley
Seller: Vincent Pelletier
Date: 12/08/22
8 Maynard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $204,000
Buyer: Diamond Home Improvement
Seller: Elizabeth E. Berard
Date: 12/01/22
11 Nokomis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: John C. Farr
Seller: McCarthy, Veronica C., (Estate)
Date: 11/30/22
42 Oakland St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Cathleen M. Bradlee
Seller: Ashley D. Kunz
Date: 11/28/22
1084 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Laurie A. Boganski
Seller: Zachary K. Pueschel
Date: 12/09/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
20 Cortland Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Evelyn A. Villa RET
Seller: Edward W. Westhead RET
Date: 12/07/22
444 Flat Hills Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $492,000
Buyer: Jeffrey W. Conant
Seller: Constance W. Gildea
Date: 12/09/22
25 Greenwich Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $343,000
Buyer: Joseph A. Oliverio
Seller: John Vassallo
Date: 12/06/22
25 Hunters Hill Circle
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $382,000
Buyer: Uttam Acharya
Seller: Kinney, Arthur F., (Estate)
Date: 11/30/22
144 Maplewood Circle
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Ian S. Novey
Seller: Joann Carino
Date: 11/30/22
220 North East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $659,000
Buyer: 220 North East Street LLC
Seller: RPF LLC
Date: 12/02/22
786 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $558,600
Buyer: Shiyue Deng
Seller: Susan E. Jahoda
Date: 11/28/22
71 North Prospect St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $876,000
Buyer: North Prospect LLC
Seller: Joseph S. R. Volpe RET
Date: 12/09/22
77-79 North Prospect St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $996,000
Buyer: North Prospect LLC
Seller: Joseph S. R. Volpe RET
Date: 12/09/22
15 Teaberry Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $749,000
Buyer: Joseph L. MacDonald
Seller: Terry S. Johnson
Date: 12/01/22
BELCHERTOWN
355 Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Brian E. Alexander
Seller: Jerry N. Lachance
Date: 12/07/22
2 Barrett St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Kerri Bolow
Seller: Stephanie Bonafini
Date: 11/28/22
431 Chauncey Walker St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: James R. Carvalho
Seller: Randy L. Barnes
Date: 11/30/22
16 Forest Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Deborah A. Fuller
Seller: Angela Wilcox-Braese
Date: 12/05/22
205 North St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $788,000
Buyer: Richard G. Prager
Seller: Daniel W. Shelton
Date: 11/30/22
73 Old Enfield Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Matthew Kwiatkowski
Seller: Brighenti RT
Date: 12/02/22
331 Stebbins St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Kenneth R. Sloat
Seller: Scott C. Thurston
Date: 11/30/22
CHESTERFIELD
388 Ireland St.
Chesterfield, MA 01084
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Samantha Rice
Seller: Brandon Burgess
Date: 12/05/22
Munson Road Lot 2A2
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Laura Dimmler
Seller: Andrea L. Looney
Date: 11/28/22
63 North Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Jeffery Manley
Seller: Anika Kimble-Huntley
Date: 12/02/22
201 Sugar Hill Road
Chesterfield, MA 01096
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Audrey M. Healy
Seller: Jenny Navasky
Date: 11/29/22
EASTHAMPTON
157 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Tyler Gagne
Seller: Ellen J. Laroche
Date: 12/01/22
144 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Carl D. Bannon
Seller: Jennifer A. Hamilton
Date: 11/28/22
49 Overlook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Amy Bradford-Landau
Seller: Cynthia D. Rzonca
Date: 12/02/22
18 Sandra Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Carl R. Henderson
Seller: Simone Palladino
Date: 11/30/22
25 Sterling Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $422,000
Buyer: Luzed L. Guzman-Romano
Seller: Ronald J. Gregoire
Date: 11/29/22
HATFIELD
23 Elm St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Ryan W. Rourke
Seller: Charles A. Labbee
Date: 12/05/22
Straits Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Thomas Hicks
Seller: Paul J. Cernak
Date: 12/01/22
HUNTINGTON
117 County Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $539,000
Buyer: Thomas A. Garran
Seller: Adrene S. Adams
Date: 12/09/22
76 Laurel Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Frederick M. Scibelli
Seller: Henry E. Thomas
Date: 11/29/22
22 Upper Russell Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Congamond Management LLC
Seller: Jeffrey T. Reynolds
Date: 12/06/22
NORTHAMPTON
38 Allison St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Eileen M. Travis
Seller: Paul Redstone
Date: 12/05/22
10 Evergreen Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $416,000
Buyer: Andrew Griffith
Seller: Daniel G. Kirouac
Date: 12/09/22
723 Florence Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Manmeet Singh-Saini
Seller: Amrik Singh
Date: 11/30/22
54 Grant Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Anne Bayerle
Seller: Daniele Girardi
Date: 12/05/22
19 Hayes Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Mary Read
Seller: Redmond, Diane, (Estate)
Date: 12/02/22
8 Liberty St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $724,900
Buyer: Adele Kogan
Seller: Nu Way Homes Inc.
Date: 12/02/22
78 Overlook Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Hannah L. Hebert
Seller: Veteran Stan LLC
Date: 11/29/22
615 Riverside Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $324,000
Buyer: Florence LLC
Seller: Debra Thomson-Bercuvitz
Date: 12/02/22
25 Williams St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: 25 Williams LLC
Seller: Elizabeth D. Katz
Date: 11/30/22
PELHAM
57 Amherst Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $374,000
Buyer: Ella J. Johnson-Yarosevich
Seller: Gregory H. Wardlaw
Date: 11/29/22
59 Arnold Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Chelsea E. Grybko
Seller: Teraspulsky, Peter A., (Estate)
Date: 11/30/22
SOUTH HADLEY
32 Brigham Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Eva M. Boyer
Seller: Wayne J. Harris
Date: 11/29/22
64 Columbia St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kristen Briody
Seller: Debra A. Gendreau
Date: 12/08/22
157 Ferry St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $461,500
Buyer: Leah C. Manchester
Seller: Robert J. Roose
Date: 11/29/22
79 Lyman St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: CVVF South Hadley MA LLC
Seller: South Hadley RE LLC
Date: 11/30/22
29 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Charles O’Donnell
Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 11/29/22
12 Pearl St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Julie A. Sayre
Seller: Mary A. Coughlin
Date: 12/01/22
85 Pearl St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $286,500
Buyer: Dora M. Shick
Seller: Kristin S. Loiko
Date: 11/30/22
18 Pheasant Run
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Umair Saeed
Seller: John F. Delaney
Date: 12/09/22
40 Prospect St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jerome Bailey
Seller: P&R Prospects LLC
Date: 12/07/22
10 Spring St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Ryan A. Cyr
Seller: Nicholas A. Friscia
Date: 12/01/22
SOUTHAMPTON
9 Cold Spring Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Vincent R. Snyder
Seller: Matthew Stine
Date: 12/05/22
2 East St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Brandon T. Blais
Seller: Kristine P. Canton
Date: 11/30/22
9 Maple St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Bradley Towle
Seller: Gabriel A. Kushin
Date: 11/30/22
WARE
31 Monson Turnpike Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $192,000
Buyer: Nicholas G. Straight
Seller: Carol A. Hutchinson
Date: 12/07/22
211 Monson Turnpike Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: James E. Odell
Seller: Dailla Rios
Date: 12/09/22
282 Old Gilbertville Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Erik J. Heintz
Seller: Michael Wisnoski
Date: 12/01/22
9-R West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $166,200
Buyer: Daniel A. Bruso
Seller: Alfred Loader
Date: 12/08/22
23-25 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: For My Littles LLC
Seller: Manomednet LLC
Date: 11/30/22
61 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: 61 West Street LLC
Seller: Rejicus LLC
Date: 12/02/22
WESTHAMPTON
1 Main Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Fortier Properties LLC
Seller: Northcountry Properties LLC
Date: 12/06/22
WORTHINGTON
304 Kinnebrook Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Evelyn Voorhees
Seller: Eugene Labrie
Date: 12/09/22
68 Thrasher Hill Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $167,500
Buyer: Allen Rosario
Seller: Evelyn Voorhees
Date: 12/09/22