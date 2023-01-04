The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

227 Beldingville Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $544,000

Buyer: Christopher T. Bousquet

Seller: Aurelie J. Sheehan

Date: 11/30/22

BUCKLAND

119 Charlemont Road

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $467,500

Buyer: Michael Carotenuto

Seller: Todd Seavy

Date: 11/29/22

49 Conway St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $2,000,000

Buyer: Below The Dam LLC

Seller: John E. Madocks

Date: 11/29/22

53 Conway St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $2,000,000

Buyer: Below The Dam LLC

Seller: John E. Madocks

Date: 11/29/22

51 Elm St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Colleen Lindroos

Seller: Heinig, Thomas H., (Estate)

Date: 12/02/22

DEERFIELD

4 Pleasant Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $737,500

Buyer: DA Pleasant St. LLC

Seller: 4 Pleasant Street LLC

Date: 12/01/22

ERVING

13 Gunn St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $162,000

Buyer: Kayani Rodriguez

Seller: Nicole M. Gadreault

Date: 11/30/22

GILL

22 Center Road

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $710,000

Buyer: Benjamin Foberg

Seller: David A. Virgilio

Date: 12/02/22

291 Mountain Road

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Ethan A. Buhl

Seller: Michael J. Lafleur

Date: 12/01/22

GREENFIELD

111 Beacon St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $481,000

Buyer: John Anhalt

Seller: Brian Abramson

Date: 11/29/22

87 Beech St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Damon K. Bragdon

Seller: Tedder, Frances E., (Estate)

Date: 12/02/22

25 Duren Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Erika A. Nygard

Seller: Keller, Dorothy E., (Estate)

Date: 12/09/22

83 James St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Emma Donnelly

Seller: Archelon Properties LLC

Date: 11/29/22

71 Leyden Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Russell L. Fisk

Seller: Richard Geidel

Date: 11/30/22

3 Prospect Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $127,661

Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing

Seller: Robert Marco

Date: 12/06/22

36 Sunset Square

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Paul C. Garny

Seller: John P. Doleva

Date: 12/05/22

5 Woodsia Ridge

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Melissa C. Sweet

Seller: Collins, Norma J., (Estate)

Date: 11/30/22

LEYDEN

162 Alexander Road

Leyden, MA 01337

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Corey J. Cusson

Seller: Kenneth C. Griswold

Date: 11/30/22

24 Zimmerman Hill Road

Leyden, MA 01337

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Mark S. Waller

Seller: Roxanne Zimmerman

Date: 12/07/22

MONTAGUE

127 Chestnut Hill Loop

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: John Miles-Snyder

Seller: Nathaniel D. Groppe

Date: 12/01/22

43 X St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Gertrude Walker-Saville

Seller: Kimberly J. White

Date: 11/30/22

NORTHFIELD

Dickinson St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Town Of Northfield

Seller: NGC Realty LLC

Date: 11/30/22

Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Town Of Northfield

Seller: NGC Realty LLC

Date: 11/30/22

ORANGE

20 Fieldstone Dr.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Christine Goodwin

Seller: Christopher Leslie

Date: 12/08/22

Mountain Road (off)

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Joseph C. Sumner

Seller: Channel Z. Siesmometry Inc.

Date: 12/01/22

Mountain Road (off)

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Joseph C. Sumner

Seller: Channel Z. Seismometry Inc.

Date: 12/01/22

35 Oaklawn Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $284,906

Buyer: New Day Financial LLC

Seller: John A. Burbine

Date: 12/08/22

314 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Andres D. Ramirez

Seller: AGT Homes LLC

Date: 11/29/22

6 Shingle Brook Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Candace Robinson

Seller: Christine L. Baranoski

Date: 11/30/22

SHUTESBURY

13 Great Pines Dr. Ext.

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $267,500

Buyer: Gary Jekanowski

Seller: Amanda L. Nash

Date: 11/28/22

408 Montague Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $775,408

Buyer: Frances E. Towle

Seller: James M. McNaughton

Date: 12/06/22

212-B Wendell Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Colin P. Davis

Seller: Hilda Grnbaum RET

Date: 12/06/22

WARWICK

Athol Road

Warwick, MA 01364

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Channel Z. Seismometry Inc.

Seller: Heyes Family Forests LLC

Date: 12/02/22

WENDELL

493 New Salem Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $354,500

Buyer: Alison Raposo

Seller: Douglas Simon

Date: 12/01/22

WHATELY

157 Westbrook Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Farm At Westbrook LLC

Seller: Jon A. Higgins

Date: 12/09/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

116 Adams St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Yelena A. Artemova

Seller: Anatoliy Paliy

Date: 12/06/22

49 Doane Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Shannon O’Connor

Seller: Madeline R. Catania

Date: 12/05/22

52 Forest Hill Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: James A. Boucher

Seller: Barako FT

Date: 12/09/22

11 Liberty Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Scott D. Ramsdell

Seller: Jason L. Elder

Date: 12/02/22

117 Maple St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $272,500

Buyer: Brianna L. Flahive

Seller: Karla M. Dejesus

Date: 12/09/22

28 Merrill Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Daniel L. Stevens

Seller: Mark J. Chevalier

Date: 12/02/22

34 Mooreland St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $167,500

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Sousa, Louis A. Jr., (Estate)

Date: 12/02/22

55 Northwood St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Dona Skala

Seller: Joshua W. Gerrish

Date: 12/06/22

15 Red Fox Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Scott A. Zielinski

Seller: Amy M. Heiden-Martin

Date: 11/30/22

92 Sylvan Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: William Lynch

Seller: Grangercharles, Edward, (Estate)

Date: 11/30/22

BLANDFORD

6 Russell Stage Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Joshua F. Webster

Seller: Joseph A. Sanctuary

Date: 11/29/22

6 Sunset Rock Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Scott D. Texeira

Seller: Donald G. Cornelius

Date: 12/05/22

CHICOPEE

35 Asinof Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Susan M. Blumenthal

Seller: John L. Coach

Date: 11/30/22

393 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Carlos Reyes

Seller: John Urbanowicz

Date: 12/09/22

29 Cochran St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $212,000

Buyer: Linda Woods

Seller: Christopher Hernandez

Date: 12/02/22

58 Cochran St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Casa Bonita Apts. LLC

Seller: Luke Realty Mgmt. LLC

Date: 11/30/22

Crestwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Lak FT

Date: 12/05/22

55 Dakota Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Ebony A. Wheeler

Seller: Jodee Pineau-Chaisson

Date: 11/29/22

31 Eldridge St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $201,000

Buyer: Maribel Velazquez-Rios

Seller: Steven P. Davis

Date: 11/28/22

512 Irene St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Doreen Rushins

Seller: Aguasvivas Realty LLC

Date: 12/01/22

93 Lafayette St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Kristy L. Munro

Seller: Claire V. Ringuette

Date: 11/28/22

48 Liberty St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jennifer L. Drew

Seller: Lynne A. Martino

Date: 12/08/22

16 Lincoln St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Jacob E. Tompkins

Seller: Kristen Kowal

Date: 12/02/22

59 Mayflower Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Damaris Delvalle

Seller: Tang Properties LLC

Date: 12/09/22

156 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Niki M. Jones

Seller: Jeffrey S. Parker

Date: 12/07/22

157 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Jeremy Koerner

Seller: Louis A. Alicea

Date: 12/01/22

4 Moreau Court

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Haley M. Asselin

Seller: Erik J. Cables

Date: 11/30/22

170 Narragansett Blvd.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Casa Bonita Apts. LLC

Seller: Hebert, Raymond J. Jr., (Estate)

Date: 11/30/22

72 Paradise St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $198,688

Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing

Seller: Taylor A. Ross

Date: 12/06/22

77 Putting Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $463,000

Buyer: Sarah L. Rondeau

Seller: Robert J. King

Date: 12/01/22

21 Reed Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $206,500

Buyer: Roger L. Lafortune

Seller: Krystle A. Renkie

Date: 12/05/22

Roger St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Maria E. Kazimierczak

Date: 12/06/22

56 Sanford St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: David E. Vickers

Seller: Cheryl A. Kopec

Date: 11/28/22

54 Thornwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Lino Fritz

Seller: Louise A. Delude

Date: 11/28/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

247 Allen St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Bond

Seller: Antonio Berardi

Date: 12/06/22

33 Athens St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $216,000

Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank

Seller: Adam W. Cochran

Date: 12/01/22

6 Concord Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Gerard McEnany

Seller: Sheila M. Hess

Date: 12/09/22

65 Harwich Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Erin L. Beck

Seller: Shirley S. Palmer

Date: 11/30/22

76 Helen Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Griffin Casey

Seller: Maryann Tremblay-Montrym

Date: 11/30/22

2 Oxford Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Robert O. Azeez

Seller: Frederick H. Zimmerman

Date: 11/28/22

322 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Peter Dimichele

Seller: Nancy M. Power

Date: 12/01/22

144 Shaker Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $1,985,000

Buyer: AW Brown Real Estate LLC

Seller: A&B Realty LLC

Date: 12/05/22

208 Westwood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Maryann A. Spillane

Seller: Dion, Agnes M., (Estate)

Date: 12/01/22

71 Wood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Katherine A. Dugan

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 12/01/22

HAMPDEN

50 Meadow Brook Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Cameron T. Servantez

Seller: Derek R. White

Date: 11/29/22

11 Potash Hill Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Derek R. White

Seller: Steve A. Burzdak

Date: 11/29/22

45 Saint Germain Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Douglas W. Hanks

Seller: Lafreniere, Ann Marie, (Estate)

Date: 12/02/22

125 Stony Hill Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Nathan York

Seller: Joel A. Fuller

Date: 12/07/22

HOLYOKE

16 Charles Hill Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Brian Barnes

Seller: Samuel Rosa-Melendez

Date: 11/30/22

16-18 Davis St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Cedric A. Saez-Aguirre

Seller: Heather M. Fleury

Date: 12/09/22

141 Dupuis Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $296,800

Buyer: Adam R. Beaulieu

Seller: Brian E. Besko

Date: 11/30/22

101 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $950,000

Buyer: Picket Investment LLC

Seller: Blue Chip Buildings LLC

Date: 11/30/22

105 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Picket Investment LLC

Seller: Blue Chip Buildings LLC

Date: 11/30/22

193 Fairmont St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $174,900

Buyer: Alixa B. Mojica-Fontanez

Seller: Daniel A. Long

Date: 12/06/22

12 Florida Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Kara Moriarty

Seller: Joan M. Greaney

Date: 11/28/22

7 Line Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Amber L. Hoey

Seller: Lasca L. Hoey

Date: 11/30/22

244 Ontario Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Shawn M. O’Donnell

Seller: Luis A. Rodriguez

Date: 12/01/22

90 Oxford Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Kaitlin Hanning

Seller: Thomas, Edward S., (Estate)

Date: 12/06/22

207-1/2 Sargeant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jahjan LLC

Seller: Rosalie A. Pratt

Date: 12/09/22

209-211 Sargeant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jahjan LLC

Seller: Rosalie A. Pratt

Date: 12/09/22

193 Sycamore St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $212,000

Buyer: Sarai Brunelle

Seller: Valerie M. Garcia

Date: 11/30/22

27 Temple St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Thomas T. Feeley

Seller: Jessica Ryder-Toomey

Date: 11/28/22

73 Wellesley Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $440,500

Buyer: Erika Bonnevie

Seller: Lori A. Hafner

Date: 12/01/22

HOLLAND

37 Long Hill Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Emily Elliott

Seller: Truax Holdings LLC

Date: 12/09/22

LONGMEADOW

40 Bel Air Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $384,000

Buyer: Tera Ohora TR

Seller: Lois E. Meyers RET

Date: 12/06/22

70 Canterbury Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $568,000

Buyer: Pamela O. Zizzamia

Seller: Paul G. Lenke

Date: 12/01/22

995 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $509,000

Buyer: Brian Besko

Seller: Jeffrey P. Dunn

Date: 11/30/22

197 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: James E. Purcell

Seller: Renee G. Tetrault

Date: 12/08/22

11 Nevins Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Kendall

Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC

Date: 12/09/22

LUDLOW

148 Carmelinas Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $1,975,000

Buyer: Pauldin LLC

Seller: Ludlow Self Storage LLC

Date: 12/01/22

144-146 Church St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $356,750

Buyer: Matthew E. Laamanen

Seller: LCSM Realty LLC

Date: 11/30/22

498 Fuller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Ryan Ainslie

Seller: Harry Russell

Date: 12/01/22

498-504 Fuller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Harry Russell

Seller: Dogwood Creek Land Holdings LLC

Date: 11/30/22

16 Pine St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Shawn Morris

Seller: Liliana Azevedo

Date: 12/08/22

283 Poole St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Brooke Heisler-Leary

Seller: Joseph Deponte

Date: 12/06/22

391 West Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Evelyn M. Narreau

Date: 11/28/22

554 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Miguel Cabido-Torrao

Seller: Robert S. Duffy

Date: 12/02/22

MONSON

122 Cote Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Sabino Piccirilli

Seller: J. G. Carter Jr. TR 2021

Date: 12/09/22

61 Green St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Todd M. Young

Seller: Raymond A. Goulet

Date: 12/02/22

78 Silver St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Sara E. Malo

Seller: Thomas W. Haley

Date: 12/02/22

PALMER

2 Arch St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Theresa Martinson

Seller: Heather A. Korzec

Date: 11/29/22

86 Boston Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Tyler Martin

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 12/09/22

260 Breckenridge St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Steven Herbert

Seller: Carlton B. Martin

Date: 12/05/22

166 Chudy St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Jill Dannay

Seller: William Walker

Date: 11/29/22

174 Chudy St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: William Walker

Seller: Thomas A. Palazzi

Date: 11/29/22

92 Griffin St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Thomas S. Ngan

Seller: Eric A. Raymond

Date: 12/07/22

2170-2176 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Western Mass RE LLC

Seller: Lee R. O’Connor

Date: 11/30/22

67 Mount Dumplin Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $436,000

Buyer: Steve Burzdak

Seller: Donald R. Duffy

Date: 11/30/22

46-48 Stewart St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Brandon Romaniak

Seller: Casa Bonita Apts. LLC

Date: 12/08/22

RUSSELL

216 Woodland Way

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $655,000

Buyer: Slava Novik

Seller: Lisa Liptak

Date: 11/30/22

SOUTHWICK

124 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Anthony Degrandi

Seller: Deyo FT

Date: 12/09/22

33 Birchwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: William A. Cunningham

Seller: James R. Fahey

Date: 12/01/22

111 Coes Hill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $1,175,000

Buyer: Tasos FT

Seller: Aziz S. Elias

Date: 12/06/22

8 Lauren Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Lisa N. Liptak

Seller: Andrew K. Blumenthal

Date: 11/30/22

48 Mort Vining Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: Oscar L. Carrillo

Seller: Oak Rdg Custom Home Builders

Date: 11/30/22

294 South Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Matthew J. Lockhart

Seller: Jean M. Maloney

Date: 11/30/22

34 South Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Andrew Chase

Seller: Paul A. Hood

Date: 11/30/22

104 Sheep Pasture Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kassandra E. O’Connor

Seller: Denise E. Forgue

Date: 12/02/22

SPRINGFIELD

70 Alexander St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Angel Villar

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 12/01/22

78 Alexander St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Angel Villar

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 12/01/22

182 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Ivette Hernandez

Seller: Virgilio Santos

Date: 12/09/22

123 Appleton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Tuan Truong

Seller: Dave Robbins

Date: 11/28/22

114 Arcadia Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $367,000

Buyer: Rolf D. Flor

Seller: William Raleigh

Date: 12/01/22

3 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Douglas A. Robar

Date: 12/07/22

151 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Andy Downtown Realty LLC

Seller: Kristopher Quinn

Date: 12/01/22

139 Bowles St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $159,900

Buyer: Rosemary M. Hernandez

Seller: Full Service RE LLC

Date: 12/05/22

52 Boyer St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Jennifer Cutler

Seller: Carmen Camacho-Rivera

Date: 12/05/22

22 Braywood Circle

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $227,500

Buyer: Juan C. Alvarez

Seller: Peter J. Hopkins

Date: 12/09/22

92 Briggs St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Ramon Torres-Vega

Seller: Joseph A. Cretella

Date: 12/08/22

34 Brooks St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Marta James

Seller: Jennie L. Oyola

Date: 12/01/22

23 Calhoun St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Angel Villar

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 12/01/22

41 California Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Emily Benoit

Seller: Kristen Dowd

Date: 12/06/22

44 Cheyenne Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Evergrain Orchard LLC

Seller: Thornton FT

Date: 12/02/22

514 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Wendy Reyes-Demata

Seller: Jose Gonzalez

Date: 12/09/22

91-93 Clantoy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Geyssa L. Gonzalez

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 11/30/22

63 Clifton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Angel Villar

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 12/01/22

186 Corcoran Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Hill

Seller: Laura D. Champagne

Date: 12/02/22

87 Corey Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Michelle M. Jackson

Seller: Rainville, Marie P., (Estate)

Date: 11/29/22

42 Cornell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Shavon Diaz

Seller: Eugeniu Banaru

Date: 12/09/22

251 Cortland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: William P. Bohmbach

Seller: Donna M. Stewart

Date: 12/02/22

72-74 Crystal Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Ngan T. Tan

Seller: Dorothy R. Romeo

Date: 12/05/22

146 Davis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Mickelia A. Pearson

Seller: Efrain Rivera

Date: 12/07/22

17 Dearborn St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $158,000

Buyer: KMAK LLC

Seller: Johnny C. Rosemond

Date: 12/02/22

30 Derryfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Weslaine N. Viaud

Seller: Christine M. Goodwin

Date: 11/30/22

104-106 Dunmoreland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jiijo Ali

Seller: Robert J. Lefebvre

Date: 12/07/22

140 Eddy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $132,400

Buyer: ARPC LLC

Seller: Megliola Realty LLC

Date: 12/02/22

29 Eton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: 29 Eton RT

Seller: Jannie G. Birks

Date: 12/09/22

111 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Diego A. Dejesus

Seller: Annmarie Harding

Date: 12/01/22

20 Greaney St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Pierre Tendeng

Seller: Joseph O. Campbell

Date: 12/02/22

61 Harvey St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Justin J. Johnson

Seller: Dorothy M. Cody

Date: 11/30/22

103 Hastings St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Geoffrey R. Cone

Seller: Lesly A. Reiter

Date: 12/09/22

140 Hermitage Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: William Lovett

Seller: Thao T. Pham

Date: 12/09/22

301 Holcomb Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Jose L. Ponce-Santamaria

Seller: Kokoleka RT

Date: 12/02/22

24-26 Howard St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Cullin Moore

Seller: Walter G. Willard

Date: 11/30/22

47 Jefferson Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Angel Villar

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 12/01/22

79 Judson St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Adan Rivera

Seller: Stephen D. Clay

Date: 12/02/22

80-84 Keith St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Elving L. Rosado

Seller: Hanh N. Pham

Date: 12/07/22

26-28 Lebanon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Alberto R. Diaz

Seller: Theodore P. Sares

Date: 11/29/22

79-81 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Xiuyu Ma

Seller: Alonzo Williams

Date: 12/08/22

15 Lucerne Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jadel Infante-Guzman

Seller: Barrepski, Mark S., (Estate)

Date: 12/02/22

70 Magnolia Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Mary P. Thonneson

Seller: Brian Sheedy

Date: 11/30/22

708 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Guyseymore Wilson

Seller: Patrick Unachukwu

Date: 12/09/22

2960-2964 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: KHP Realty LLC

Seller: Dennis L. Durant

Date: 12/02/22

2972 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: KHP Realty LLC

Seller: Dennis L. Durant

Date: 12/02/22

2988 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: KHP Realty LLC

Seller: Dennis L. Durant

Date: 12/02/22

110-112 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Veronika Baldenebro

Seller: Benny Troncoso

Date: 12/01/22

67-69 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Rhinah Ondiso

Seller: Danalax LLC

Date: 12/01/22

169 Mayflower Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Leon Girard

Seller: David A. Nadle

Date: 11/28/22

23-25 Moulton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $156,000

Buyer: Joshua W. Bechard

Seller: John P. Bechard

Date: 12/06/22

15 Norfolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Denny Nunez

Seller: Nha Tran

Date: 12/02/22

47 Old Farm Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Scott A. Introvigne

Seller: Basile Realty LLC

Date: 11/29/22

255-257 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Karla M. Rivera

Seller: Daniel C. Miller

Date: 12/07/22

Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Sareen Holdings LLC

Seller: Barbara Bates

Date: 12/01/22

12-16 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Sareen Holdings LLC

Seller: Barbara Bates

Date: 12/01/22

85 Paulk Ter.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Justine M. Trowbridge

Seller: Frederic C. Baxter

Date: 11/28/22

32 Pear St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Jillian Lopez

Seller: Henry Downey

Date: 11/30/22

77 Phillips Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Ricky Soto-Alvarado

Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Date: 11/29/22

53 Piedmont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Justin P. Morin

Seller: Ahern, Robert Lawrence, (Estate)

Date: 11/28/22

134 Pinevale St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Luis M. Ovalle

Seller: Sebastiano S. Siniscalchi

Date: 11/28/22

436-438 Plainfield St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Blanca J. Loja

Seller: Maria C. Martinez

Date: 11/29/22

6-8 Pomona St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kevin J. Merlos

Seller: Chief Dawg LLC

Date: 12/09/22

6 Portland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: KHP Realty LLC

Seller: Dennis L. Durant

Date: 12/02/22

26 Portulaca Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Unlimited Property Services LLC

Seller: Darcam LLC

Date: 12/05/22

249 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Luis Baez-Pimentel

Seller: Sir Construction Inc.

Date: 12/07/22

57 Regal St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Patricia Ennis

Seller: Donald G. Hughes

Date: 12/07/22

27-29 Ringgold St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Angel Villar

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 12/01/22

24 Rockland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $247,900

Buyer: Darrell Waller

Seller: Gina M. Horniak

Date: 11/30/22

379 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Thaddeus Tokarz

Seller: Dunphy, Carol A., (Estate)

Date: 12/09/22

154 Roy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jose Diaz

Seller: Roberto D. Otero

Date: 11/30/22

31 Rush St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $284,273

Buyer: Isanthes LLC

Seller: Rodney E. Gould

Date: 12/05/22

87 Saint Lawrence Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Lawrence J. Poole

Date: 12/05/22

18 Schley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Michael X. Richardson-Polk

Seller: East Coast Contracting

Date: 12/09/22

91 Somerset St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Carr, Ronald A., (Estate)

Date: 11/29/22

300 State St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $1,600,000

Buyer: Residences At The Vault

Seller: 300 State St. Realty Co. LLC

Date: 12/09/22

310 State St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $1,600,000

Buyer: Residences At The Vault

Seller: 300 State St. Realty Co. LLC

Date: 12/09/22

93 Sunapee St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Trevor Neverson

Seller: Brittnie Lincoln

Date: 12/06/22

49-51 Talcott St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Aletheia Benjamin

Seller: Talcott Realty LLC

Date: 12/02/22

46 Timber Lane

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Neftali Rivera

Seller: Robert O. Azeez

Date: 12/02/22

58 Vail St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,600

Buyer: Andrew Barrett

Seller: Brital 1987 LLC

Date: 11/28/22

28 Virginia St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $254,000

Buyer: Ramona A. Rodriguez-Valle

Seller: Scott Introvigne

Date: 11/28/22

94 Webber St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,150

Buyer: Mariah Perez-Martinez

Seller: Jessee M. Dabrea

Date: 12/08/22

57 Wendover Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Terry L. Owens

Seller: Pedersen FT

Date: 12/05/22

49 West Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Julie E. Guarente

Seller: Guarente, Robert H. Sr., (Estate)

Date: 11/30/22

140 West Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Aleksander Kobilarov

Seller: Jose J. Diaz

Date: 11/30/22

119-121 Wellington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Maria Garcia

Seller: 196-198 Bowdoin Realty LLC

Date: 11/28/22

101 Yale St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $308,061

Buyer: Eric L. Brown

Seller: Tasha Moultrie

Date: 11/28/22

WALES

28 Monson Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Adam C. Smedberg

Seller: Robert F. Lopes

Date: 12/07/22

21 Woodland Dr.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Steven Chidester

Seller: Robert H. Paige

Date: 11/30/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

561 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Joshua W. Gerrish

Seller: Maa Property LLC

Date: 12/06/22

52-54 Ashley St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Azusa RT

Seller: Ciollaro, Michael D., (Estate)

Date: 12/06/22

47 Burford Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Karen Dimauro

Seller: Oscar L. Carrillo

Date: 11/30/22

258 Circle Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Justin G. Wellington

Seller: Olcay Kocaman

Date: 11/30/22

140 Craiwell Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: George Yacoub

Seller: Alyce K. Beaudry

Date: 12/06/22

70 Grove St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Heather Allen

Seller: Dwight Northrup

Date: 11/28/22

23 Healy St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Julia Berberena

Seller: Scott D. Ramsdell

Date: 12/02/22

36 Laurel Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $295,500

Buyer: Patrick J. Lewis

Seller: Joseph F. Douglas

Date: 12/05/22

62 Lower Massachusetts Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Marie Wakelee

Seller: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Date: 12/08/22

36 Maple Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Charles Ciarametaro

Seller: MRMM TR

Date: 12/02/22

64 Poplar Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Logan W. Boyles

Seller: Duane H. Mason

Date: 12/06/22

161 Robinson Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $331,000

Buyer: Michael A. Kocot

Seller: Jillian N. Janicki

Date: 12/08/22

444 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Eddie Rodriguez

Seller: Robyn Smith-Champion

Date: 11/28/22

72 Upper Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $309,500

Buyer: Kyle Stille

Seller: Donald J. Finamore

Date: 12/02/22

WESTFIELD

6 Apple Orchard Heights

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $311,950

Buyer: Joseph S. Thresher

Seller: Matthew T. Howard

Date: 11/30/22

209 Belanger Road

Westfield, MA 01073

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Richton & Wynne LLC

Seller: Katie M. McLean

Date: 11/30/22

28 Brookline Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Vyacheslav Chekhovskiy

Seller: Nancy L. Heathcote

Date: 12/06/22

53 Christopher Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Bobby R. Williams

Seller: Xiuyu Ma

Date: 12/06/22

76 Court St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Baccara LLC

Seller: 76 Court St. Realty LLC

Date: 11/30/22

32 Cross St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Heather Maloney

Seller: Simmons, Elizabeth B., (Estate)

Date: 12/08/22

1161 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Mark Dupuis

Seller: Clauson, Bryan K., (Estate)

Date: 12/08/22

121 Highland Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Nicole E. St.Jean

Seller: Aaron Platt

Date: 12/08/22

419 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jake A. Cupak

Seller: Seth Cupak

Date: 11/29/22

52 Knollwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Anthony Janicki

Seller: Mikhail V. Sharakina

Date: 11/29/22

171 Main St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Selpan Holdings LLC

Seller: MTB Real Estate LLC

Date: 11/30/22

140 Meadow St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Jeffrey M. Besnia

Date: 12/09/22

456 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $281,281

Buyer: Magerick LLC

Seller: John D. Runyon

Date: 12/08/22

121 Otis St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Daniel Mosijchuk

Seller: Vasily Zhuk

Date: 12/06/22

13 Paper St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Ursula Elmes

Seller: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC

Date: 11/30/22

107 Pinehurst St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: John Pini

Seller: Trista M. Perrea

Date: 11/29/22

61 Sherwood Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Adam J. Dempsey

Seller: Pack FT

Date: 12/09/22

15 State St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Kelsey Wyman

Seller: Ann M. Crum

Date: 12/06/22

14 Valley View Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Trista M. Perrea

Seller: Kathryn V. Roberts

Date: 11/29/22

76 Wood Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $391,000

Buyer: Kathryn V. Roberts

Seller: Robert W. Healy

Date: 11/29/22

WILBRAHAM

20 Bartlett Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Mark D. Haggan

Seller: Connor J. Mooney

Date: 11/30/22

23 Briar Cliff Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Joanne Hetherington

Seller: Brianrcliff NT

Date: 11/28/22

19 Bridge St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jeffrey D. Tweedell

Seller: Ronald N. Rauscher

Date: 12/02/22

11 Deerfield Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Heather M. Leone

Seller: A. R. & P. A. Roos TR

Date: 12/08/22

17 Glenn Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Hector Rivera

Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Date: 12/02/22

43 Glenn Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Tyler Hadley

Seller: Vincent Pelletier

Date: 12/08/22

8 Maynard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $204,000

Buyer: Diamond Home Improvement

Seller: Elizabeth E. Berard

Date: 12/01/22

11 Nokomis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: John C. Farr

Seller: McCarthy, Veronica C., (Estate)

Date: 11/30/22

42 Oakland St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Cathleen M. Bradlee

Seller: Ashley D. Kunz

Date: 11/28/22

1084 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Laurie A. Boganski

Seller: Zachary K. Pueschel

Date: 12/09/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

20 Cortland Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Evelyn A. Villa RET

Seller: Edward W. Westhead RET

Date: 12/07/22

444 Flat Hills Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $492,000

Buyer: Jeffrey W. Conant

Seller: Constance W. Gildea

Date: 12/09/22

25 Greenwich Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $343,000

Buyer: Joseph A. Oliverio

Seller: John Vassallo

Date: 12/06/22

25 Hunters Hill Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $382,000

Buyer: Uttam Acharya

Seller: Kinney, Arthur F., (Estate)

Date: 11/30/22

144 Maplewood Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Ian S. Novey

Seller: Joann Carino

Date: 11/30/22

220 North East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $659,000

Buyer: 220 North East Street LLC

Seller: RPF LLC

Date: 12/02/22

786 North Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $558,600

Buyer: Shiyue Deng

Seller: Susan E. Jahoda

Date: 11/28/22

71 North Prospect St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $876,000

Buyer: North Prospect LLC

Seller: Joseph S. R. Volpe RET

Date: 12/09/22

77-79 North Prospect St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $996,000

Buyer: North Prospect LLC

Seller: Joseph S. R. Volpe RET

Date: 12/09/22

15 Teaberry Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $749,000

Buyer: Joseph L. MacDonald

Seller: Terry S. Johnson

Date: 12/01/22

BELCHERTOWN

355 Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Brian E. Alexander

Seller: Jerry N. Lachance

Date: 12/07/22

2 Barrett St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Kerri Bolow

Seller: Stephanie Bonafini

Date: 11/28/22

431 Chauncey Walker St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: James R. Carvalho

Seller: Randy L. Barnes

Date: 11/30/22

16 Forest Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Deborah A. Fuller

Seller: Angela Wilcox-Braese

Date: 12/05/22

205 North St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $788,000

Buyer: Richard G. Prager

Seller: Daniel W. Shelton

Date: 11/30/22

73 Old Enfield Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Matthew Kwiatkowski

Seller: Brighenti RT

Date: 12/02/22

331 Stebbins St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Kenneth R. Sloat

Seller: Scott C. Thurston

Date: 11/30/22

CHESTERFIELD

388 Ireland St.

Chesterfield, MA 01084

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Samantha Rice

Seller: Brandon Burgess

Date: 12/05/22

Munson Road Lot 2A2

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Laura Dimmler

Seller: Andrea L. Looney

Date: 11/28/22

63 North Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Jeffery Manley

Seller: Anika Kimble-Huntley

Date: 12/02/22

201 Sugar Hill Road

Chesterfield, MA 01096

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Audrey M. Healy

Seller: Jenny Navasky

Date: 11/29/22

EASTHAMPTON

157 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Tyler Gagne

Seller: Ellen J. Laroche

Date: 12/01/22

144 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Carl D. Bannon

Seller: Jennifer A. Hamilton

Date: 11/28/22

49 Overlook Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Amy Bradford-Landau

Seller: Cynthia D. Rzonca

Date: 12/02/22

18 Sandra Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Carl R. Henderson

Seller: Simone Palladino

Date: 11/30/22

25 Sterling Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $422,000

Buyer: Luzed L. Guzman-Romano

Seller: Ronald J. Gregoire

Date: 11/29/22

HATFIELD

23 Elm St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Ryan W. Rourke

Seller: Charles A. Labbee

Date: 12/05/22

Straits Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Thomas Hicks

Seller: Paul J. Cernak

Date: 12/01/22

HUNTINGTON

117 County Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $539,000

Buyer: Thomas A. Garran

Seller: Adrene S. Adams

Date: 12/09/22

76 Laurel Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Frederick M. Scibelli

Seller: Henry E. Thomas

Date: 11/29/22

22 Upper Russell Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Congamond Management LLC

Seller: Jeffrey T. Reynolds

Date: 12/06/22

NORTHAMPTON

38 Allison St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Eileen M. Travis

Seller: Paul Redstone

Date: 12/05/22

10 Evergreen Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $416,000

Buyer: Andrew Griffith

Seller: Daniel G. Kirouac

Date: 12/09/22

723 Florence Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Manmeet Singh-Saini

Seller: Amrik Singh

Date: 11/30/22

54 Grant Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Anne Bayerle

Seller: Daniele Girardi

Date: 12/05/22

19 Hayes Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: Mary Read

Seller: Redmond, Diane, (Estate)

Date: 12/02/22

8 Liberty St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $724,900

Buyer: Adele Kogan

Seller: Nu Way Homes Inc.

Date: 12/02/22

78 Overlook Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Hannah L. Hebert

Seller: Veteran Stan LLC

Date: 11/29/22

615 Riverside Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: Florence LLC

Seller: Debra Thomson-Bercuvitz

Date: 12/02/22

25 Williams St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: 25 Williams LLC

Seller: Elizabeth D. Katz

Date: 11/30/22

PELHAM

57 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $374,000

Buyer: Ella J. Johnson-Yarosevich

Seller: Gregory H. Wardlaw

Date: 11/29/22

59 Arnold Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Chelsea E. Grybko

Seller: Teraspulsky, Peter A., (Estate)

Date: 11/30/22

SOUTH HADLEY

32 Brigham Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Eva M. Boyer

Seller: Wayne J. Harris

Date: 11/29/22

64 Columbia St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kristen Briody

Seller: Debra A. Gendreau

Date: 12/08/22

157 Ferry St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $461,500

Buyer: Leah C. Manchester

Seller: Robert J. Roose

Date: 11/29/22

79 Lyman St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: CVVF South Hadley MA LLC

Seller: South Hadley RE LLC

Date: 11/30/22

29 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Charles O’Donnell

Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction

Date: 11/29/22

12 Pearl St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Julie A. Sayre

Seller: Mary A. Coughlin

Date: 12/01/22

85 Pearl St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $286,500

Buyer: Dora M. Shick

Seller: Kristin S. Loiko

Date: 11/30/22

18 Pheasant Run

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Umair Saeed

Seller: John F. Delaney

Date: 12/09/22

40 Prospect St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jerome Bailey

Seller: P&R Prospects LLC

Date: 12/07/22

10 Spring St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Ryan A. Cyr

Seller: Nicholas A. Friscia

Date: 12/01/22

SOUTHAMPTON

9 Cold Spring Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Vincent R. Snyder

Seller: Matthew Stine

Date: 12/05/22

2 East St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Brandon T. Blais

Seller: Kristine P. Canton

Date: 11/30/22

9 Maple St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Bradley Towle

Seller: Gabriel A. Kushin

Date: 11/30/22

WARE

31 Monson Turnpike Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $192,000

Buyer: Nicholas G. Straight

Seller: Carol A. Hutchinson

Date: 12/07/22

211 Monson Turnpike Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: James E. Odell

Seller: Dailla Rios

Date: 12/09/22

282 Old Gilbertville Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Erik J. Heintz

Seller: Michael Wisnoski

Date: 12/01/22

9-R West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $166,200

Buyer: Daniel A. Bruso

Seller: Alfred Loader

Date: 12/08/22

23-25 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: For My Littles LLC

Seller: Manomednet LLC

Date: 11/30/22

61 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: 61 West Street LLC

Seller: Rejicus LLC

Date: 12/02/22

WESTHAMPTON

1 Main Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Fortier Properties LLC

Seller: Northcountry Properties LLC

Date: 12/06/22

WORTHINGTON

304 Kinnebrook Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Evelyn Voorhees

Seller: Eugene Labrie

Date: 12/09/22

68 Thrasher Hill Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $167,500

Buyer: Allen Rosario

Seller: Evelyn Voorhees

Date: 12/09/22