Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Andert, John T.

96 Everett St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/06/2022

Balg, Christopher J.

15 Athol Road

Philipston, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/02/2022

Battles, Jeffrey Keith

P.O. Box 2426

Westfield, MA 01086

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/07/2022

Bezio, Janice M.

111 Wildwood Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/06/2022

Bushey, Anthony Troy

92 Grove St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/14/2022

Cerrone, Joan J.

630 Chicopee St., Apt. 307

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/01/2022

Colon Rodriguez, Noelia

4 Sawmill Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/09/2022

Foucher, Christopher J.

17 Tracy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/05/2022

Madden, Michael Ewen

12B North Farms Road

Haydenville, MA 01039

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/12/2022

Moran, Stephen E.

9 Cricket Dr.

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/08/2022

Nilsen, Leigh C.

88 Narragansett Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/09/2022

Peixoto, Marlene J.

39 Eunice Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/02/2022

Richards, Victoria O.

86 Redden St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/12/2022

Sherwin, James A.

226 Sewall St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/07/2022

Simonz, Eilbra

32 Winthrop St., 2nd Fl.

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/12/2022