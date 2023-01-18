Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Andert, John T.
96 Everett St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/06/2022
Balg, Christopher J.
15 Athol Road
Philipston, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/02/2022
Battles, Jeffrey Keith
P.O. Box 2426
Westfield, MA 01086
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/07/2022
Bezio, Janice M.
111 Wildwood Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/06/2022
Bushey, Anthony Troy
92 Grove St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/14/2022
Cerrone, Joan J.
630 Chicopee St., Apt. 307
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/01/2022
Colon Rodriguez, Noelia
4 Sawmill Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/09/2022
Foucher, Christopher J.
17 Tracy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/05/2022
Madden, Michael Ewen
12B North Farms Road
Haydenville, MA 01039
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2022
Moran, Stephen E.
9 Cricket Dr.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/08/2022
Nilsen, Leigh C.
88 Narragansett Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/09/2022
Peixoto, Marlene J.
39 Eunice Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/02/2022
Richards, Victoria O.
86 Redden St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/12/2022
Sherwin, James A.
226 Sewall St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/07/2022
Simonz, Eilbra
32 Winthrop St., 2nd Fl.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2022