The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

228 Plainfield Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Fidelis Bridge Loan Ventures V

Seller: Crowd Lending Fund One

Date: 01/05/23

BERNARDSTON

277 South St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $910,000

Buyer: Donna Giard

Seller: Pamela T. Buzzell Int.

Date: 12/29/22

COLRAIN

299 Adamsville Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $224,500

Buyer: Everest J. Peacock

Seller: Mandigo, Lester G., (Estate)

Date: 01/06/23

10 Purington Lane

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $117,500

Buyer: Virginia Brown

Seller: Federal National Mortgage Association

Date: 12/30/22

DEERFIELD

89 Upper Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $482,500

Buyer: Erin E. Madison

Seller: Richard E. Alber

Date: 12/28/22

GREENFIELD

130 Colrain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $9,290,000

Buyer: Greenfield Mgmt. Systems

Seller: Charlene Manor LLC

Date: 12/30/22

186 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $121,938

Buyer: TD Bank

Seller: Eric C. Guba

Date: 01/05/23

57 Forest Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $287,500

Buyer: Donna M. Riggs

Seller: Kara J. Jacobsen

Date: 01/05/23

130 Franklin St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: K. P. Property LLC

Seller: Crawford K. Sweeley

Date: 01/05/23

46 French King Hwy.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Leah Daniels

Seller: Oleksandr Lyvytsky

Date: 12/30/22

17 Garfield St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Mark R. Penfield

Seller: Holmes, Donald K., (Estate)

Date: 12/28/22

45 Harrison Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Matthew T. Phillips

Seller: Isotti FT

Date: 12/28/22

318 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Liam Lane Holdings LLC

Seller: Doleva Real Estate Inc.

Date: 12/30/22

344 Log Plain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Mark A. Wallace

Seller: Dauntless Path LLC

Date: 12/30/22

270 Main St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: 270 Main Greenfield LLC

Seller: Greenfield Community College

Date: 12/29/22

48 Montague City Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Barlow Paving & Excavation

Seller: AR Sandri Inc.

Date: 12/29/22

361 Silver St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Liam Lane Holdings LLC

Seller: Doleva, John E., (Estate)

Date: 12/30/22

MONTAGUE

6 11th St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Brianna C. Doxzen

Seller: Jose A. Ortiz

Date: 12/30/22

NORTHFIELD

Highland Ave.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $502,000

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Mnorthfield1 LLC

Date: 12/29/22

491 Millers Falls Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Christopher C. Beckwith

Seller: James S. Rider

Date: 01/06/23

19 Moody St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $502,000

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Mnorthfield1 LLC

Date: 12/29/22

31 Moody St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $502,000

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Mnorthfield1 LLC

Date: 12/29/22

36 Winchester Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College

Seller: Moody Center Inc.

Date: 12/29/22

ORANGE

19 Clifton St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Maris Clement

Seller: Ian Hurley

Date: 12/29/22

SHUTESBURY

163 Leverett Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Colin P. Davis

Seller: Stephen Mace

Date: 01/05/23

548 Wendell Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Laura J. Ketteringham

Seller: Tamie Kelsey-West

Date: 12/28/22

SUNDERLAND

129 Plumtree Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $274,900

Buyer: MF Properties LLC

Seller: Gerald Baranoski

Date: 12/29/22

WHATELY

269 River Road

Whately, MA 01375

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Jonathan C. Galenski

Seller: Pasiecnik, James M., (Estate)

Date: 12/28/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

136 Barry St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $457,000

Buyer: Melissa J. Losito

Seller: Mario Tedeschi

Date: 12/29/22

26 Brookside Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $396,000

Buyer: Sean Fitzgerald

Seller: Christopher Roos

Date: 01/05/23

24 Campbell Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Sergeo V. Arbuzov

Seller: Campbell Drive LLC

Date: 12/30/22

51 Fruwirth Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Frederick S. Fruwirth

Seller: Frederick S. Fruwirth

Date: 12/29/22

1370 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $401,000

Buyer: Geraldine O’Sullivan

Seller: Joshua W. Stanley

Date: 12/28/22

16 Norris St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Calabrese Construction LLC

Seller: Tifany Inacio

Date: 12/29/22

40 Plumtree Way

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Corey Jenks

Seller: Lisa M. Curry

Date: 12/30/22

248 South Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Scott Pattenaude

Seller: Dorothy J. Gallo

Date: 12/29/22

164 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Cil Realty of Mass. Inc.

Seller: Interbartolo & Ricupero L

Date: 01/06/23

1083 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Christine A. Elias

Seller: Sadiq A. Elias

Date: 12/29/22

216-218 Walnut St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Walnut Street RT

Seller: Deborah A. Andrews

Date: 12/28/22

BLANDFORD

11 Beulah Land Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: James Gaeta

Seller: Gladys T. Kazalski

Date: 01/04/23

145 Chester Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: MHI Properties LLC

Seller: Gary Fitzgerald

Date: 12/28/22

BRIMFIELD

18 Lyman Barnes Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $451,500

Buyer: Sean Moynagh

Seller: Alan M. Pelletier

Date: 12/30/22

CHESTER

258 Bromley Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Lisa P. Buckman

Seller: Daphne A. Janes

Date: 01/06/23

CHICOPEE

107 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $117,500

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Zhichun Tang

Date: 01/05/23

115 Cochran St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: David R. Pratt

Seller: John A. Ziemba

Date: 12/30/22

362 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: ASP Home Improvement & Construction Corp

Seller: RCMC Grape St. Realty LLC

Date: 01/03/23

57 Gill St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Faruk Ocak

Seller: Henry A. Lapa

Date: 01/04/23

161 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: 161 Grattan TR

Seller: Lawrence R. Loranger

Date: 12/29/22

133 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Partyka Partners Group TR

Date: 01/05/23

749 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $404,500

Buyer: Alden Credit Union

Seller: Bernashe RT

Date: 01/03/23

763 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $404,500

Buyer: Alden Credit Union

Seller: Bernashe RT

Date: 01/03/23

763 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $164,900

Buyer: Curtis Girard

Seller: Alden Credit Union

Date: 01/04/23

40 Marble Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $179,000

Buyer: Amanda Smith

Seller: Rose P. Benoit

Date: 12/30/22

529 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $3,236,837

Buyer: Avodah 613 LLC

Seller: Orion Pro Friend KP LLC

Date: 12/27/22

999 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $2,500,000

Buyer: MPK Properties LLC

Seller: Arbors Associates LLC

Date: 12/27/22

194 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Joseph Thibault

Seller: Cosmopoulos 2007 RET

Date: 01/06/23

35 Moore St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Partyka Partners Group TR

Date: 01/05/23

232 Pendleton Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Megan Lafrenaye

Seller: Mark E. Hayward

Date: 12/30/22

46 Saint James Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Emma L. Jopson

Seller: Marty K. Properties LLC

Date: 01/05/23

58 Silvin Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Natanoeal Crespo

Seller: Robert E. Dall

Date: 12/30/22

23 State St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Darlene Saczawa

Seller: Ibelis Mateo

Date: 12/30/22

230 Szetela Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Amy Meneguzzo

Seller: Ellen M. Johnson

Date: 12/28/22

20 Thomas St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Javier Garcia

Seller: Victor C. Colon-Vazquez

Date: 12/29/22

1721 Westover Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Orlando Quinones

Seller: Lisa K. Lewis

Date: 12/28/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

16 Black Dog Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Sarah M. Morrissey

Seller: Andrew R. Shpak

Date: 12/27/22

48 Edmund St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Benjamin D. Fordham

Seller: James M. Turnberg

Date: 01/05/23

Fernwood Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Date: 01/06/23

5 Harris Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Helen H. Huynh

Seller: Thomes, Barbara L., (Estate)

Date: 12/29/22

46 Lori Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Suman Sharma

Seller: Leah M. Kenney

Date: 01/05/23

362 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Date: 01/06/23

GRANVILLE

10 Julia Lane

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Frank A. Soleimani

Seller: Joseph M. Ascioti

Date: 12/30/22

HAMPDEN

73 Allen St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Giggle Gardens Inc.

Seller: Safford, Patricia N., (Estate)

Date: 12/29/22

261 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Fumi Realty Inc.

Seller: Alphonse Mercurio

Date: 01/04/23

HOLLAND

30 Butterworth Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Benjamin Grajales

Seller: Hunter Boody

Date: 01/06/23

143 Vinton Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Maple Ledge Assocs. Inc.

Seller: Beres, Kenneth P., (Estate)

Date: 12/30/22

HOLYOKE

337-351 Chestnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,900,000

Buyer: Voces De Esperanza LLC

Seller: Voces De Esperanza LP

Date: 12/30/22

348 Chestnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,900,000

Buyer: Voces De Esperanza LLC

Seller: Voces De Esperanza LP

Date: 12/30/22

383 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $12,000,000

Buyer: Open Square Realty LLC

Seller: Open Square Properties LLC

Date: 12/27/22

1159 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: Dwight Arms LLC

Seller: Cha-Kat Realty LLC

Date: 12/30/22

811 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Raksha Properties LLC

Seller: A To Z Property Mgmt. LLC

Date: 01/06/23

493 Hillside Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Leclerc

Seller: B. J. Pietruszkiewicz

Date: 01/03/23

113 Jackson St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Ireydiza Perez

Seller: Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity

Date: 01/06/23

16 Laura Lane

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC

Seller: Lillian C. Guthrie

Date: 01/06/23

110 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $12,000,000

Buyer: Open Square Realty LLC

Seller: Open Square Properties LLC

Date: 12/27/22

2-4 Portland St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Ashley L. Richard

Seller: Paola Ferrario

Date: 12/30/22

60 Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Mustafa Ibic

Seller: Elaina K. Paquette

Date: 12/30/22

107-109 Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: William Hannigan

Seller: Rosemarie McLaughlin

Date: 12/30/22

LONGMEADOW

123 Arlington Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Andrew Kessler

Seller: Lena P. Decarlo Realty NT

Date: 12/28/22

128 Benedict Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Jennifer Coffin

Seller: Karen M. Carroll 2018 RET

Date: 01/05/23

62 Birch Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Maryna Gorbunova

Seller: Janell Sargent

Date: 12/28/22

85 Emerson Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Salvatore Anzalotti

Seller: Ann M. Lynch

Date: 12/28/22

82 Knollwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Hannah A. Driscoll

Seller: Brandon Stepp

Date: 12/30/22

31 Whitmun Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Rimantas Sturonas

Seller: Falcone Retail Property LLP

Date: 12/28/22

LUDLOW

20 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $3,500,000

Buyer: V & V Properties LLC

Seller: Walter S. Wood LLC

Date: 12/27/22

257-265 Fuller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Shreekrupa LLC

Seller: Meadowbrook Plaza LLC

Date: 12/30/22

182 Karen Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Dustin Gray

Seller: Ana M. Dias

Date: 01/05/23

59 Ray St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Lauren Cole

Seller: Goncalves RT

Date: 12/30/22

Riverside Dr., Lot C

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Stockhouse 122 Realty LLC

Seller: Westmass Area Development Corp.

Date: 12/30/22

60 Vienna Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Tyler A. Kareta

Seller: Adam J. Dube

Date: 12/30/22

237 Westerly Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Bordenca

Seller: Daniel T. Laing

Date: 01/06/23

MONSON

Hovey Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Town Of Monson

Seller: Booker, Jean, (Estate)

Date: 12/28/22

244 Main St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Finnegan Properties LLC

Seller: Simon R. James

Date: 01/06/23

129 Upper Hampden Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Robert G. Pafumi

Seller: Carolyn A. Hyatt

Date: 12/28/22

218 Stafford Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $304,000

Buyer: Christopher Villa

Seller: Jennifer L. Tiraboschi

Date: 01/04/23

22 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Thomas A. Yvon

Seller: Lorraine E. Kelly

Date: 12/28/22

PALMER

1-3 Bourne St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Fabio M. Rodrigues

Seller: Exultant RT

Date: 12/30/22

197 Flynt St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Travis D. Bonsant

Seller: Outhuse, Ruth, (Estate)

Date: 12/29/22

4425 High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $197,467

Buyer: USA VA

Seller: Matthew Toelken

Date: 12/30/22

5 Holbrook St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Charla Bush

Seller: Jemel L. Williams

Date: 12/29/22

18-24 Stewart St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Peter Topor

Seller: Norval N. Rose

Date: 01/05/23

1186 Thorndike St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $2,300,000

Buyer: Palmer Retail Mgmt. LLC

Seller: J. W. Lizak Indenture RET

Date: 12/28/22

1190 Thorndike St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $2,300,000

Buyer: Palmer Retail Mgmt. LLC

Seller: J. W. Lizak Indenture RET

Date: 12/28/22

RUSSELL

123 Main St.

Russell, MA 01008

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Javier Melendez

Seller: Russell Community Church

Date: 12/30/22

15 River St.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $914,000

Buyer: Hurricane Properties LLC

Seller: Thomas N. O’Brien

Date: 12/30/22

81 Valley View Ave.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jennifer Puthycheat-Ros

Seller: Cheryl A. Denardo

Date: 12/27/22

SOUTHWICK

12 2 States Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Bruce K. Staubley

Seller: Rotondo, Anthony A., (Estate)

Date: 01/06/23

427 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Ian Hurley

Seller: Kari L. Scott

Date: 12/30/22

140 Hillside Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $442,000

Buyer: Kyle P. Davidson

Seller: Bonnie L. Willey

Date: 12/28/22

42 Point Grove Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Sebastian P. Roy

Seller: Daniel J. Towle

Date: 12/30/22

9-B Sawgrass Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $715,000

Buyer: Vimal Patel

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 01/03/23

SPRINGFIELD

270 Arcadia Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Andrew M. Siano

Seller: Value Properties LLC

Date: 01/03/23

61 Arden St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Kernandhe D. Dardompre

Seller: Kevin M. Edwards

Date: 01/06/23

234 Arnold Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $163,000

Buyer: Douglas J. Dichard

Seller: Katie R. Lewis

Date: 01/05/23

134 Avocado St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: JVLV Realty LLC

Seller: BML Holdings LLC

Date: 12/30/22

18-20 Banbury St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $177,000

Buyer: Sukna Mhanna

Seller: Carol Lee

Date: 12/28/22

5 Barber St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Pearwood LLC

Seller: PVIC Realty LLC

Date: 12/28/22

34 Brandon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $120,200

Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC

Seller: Russell J. Boothe

Date: 12/30/22

63 Bridle Path Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $319,900

Buyer: Brian Henderson

Seller: Gary Munn

Date: 01/06/23

89 Brightwood Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $217,500

Buyer: Angel L. Salcedo-Rodriguez

Seller: Jorge Baez

Date: 12/28/22

23 Campechi St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Damarr Duncanson

Seller: Jennifer A. Modest

Date: 01/04/23

43 Castle St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kevin Darjee

Seller: Ellen Spritzler

Date: 01/04/23

223-235 Centre St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Doms Home Improvement LLC

Seller: New Man Ventures LLC

Date: 12/30/22

162 Chalmers St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Namarig Attahauir-Mohamed

Seller: Narayan Adhikari

Date: 12/30/22

45 Cloran St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $409,900

Buyer: Carline D. Mondesir

Seller: Global Homes Property LLC

Date: 01/06/23

33 Colony Road

Springfield, MA 01106

Amount: $729,500

Buyer: Joshua W. Stanley

Seller: Hans J. Vonnahme

Date: 12/28/22

22-24 Cortland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $208,000

Buyer: Jerrell Glass

Seller: Kristol Griffith

Date: 12/29/22

39 Cortland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $208,000

Buyer: Jerrell Glass

Seller: Kristol Griffith

Date: 12/29/22

134-136 Darling St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Shanice L. Reid

Seller: DB Real Estate LLC

Date: 12/30/22

91 East Park St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $1,185,000

Buyer: Round Two LLC

Seller: 91 East Park Inc.

Date: 01/05/23

43 Eddywood St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $183,000

Buyer: 43 Eddywood LLC

Seller: Tascon Homes LLC

Date: 12/30/22

43 Eddywood St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC

Seller: Smith, Virginia K., (Estate)

Date: 12/30/22

108 Ellsworth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $162,000

Buyer: Pah Proerties LLC

Seller: Donald W. Hoynoski

Date: 01/05/23

55 Elmore Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $152,000

Buyer: Amber L. Dutton

Seller: David Kachinski

Date: 01/04/23

211 Emerson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Myra Oppel

Seller: Lynn Landry

Date: 12/28/22

14 Endicott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Ian T. Morrissey

Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC

Date: 12/28/22

74 Everett St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Simeon P. Eustaquio

Seller: BRVS LLC

Date: 12/30/22

53 Fox Hill Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Spencer McKay

Seller: Raymond Jenkins

Date: 12/28/22

14-1/2 Girard Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $222,400

Buyer: Eric A. Safner

Seller: Elsi L. Lemus-Ochoa

Date: 01/03/23

36-38 Greenacre Square

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $272,900

Buyer: Javier A. Gonzalez

Seller: Springfield Ventures RT

Date: 01/06/23

83-B Hampshire St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Christian M. Mackenzie

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 12/30/22

83-A Hampshire St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Christian M. Mackenzie

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 12/30/22

51-53 Horace St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Francisco Dejesus

Seller: Javier Garcia

Date: 12/29/22

58-60 Howes St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $346,000

Buyer: Katharine Hickson

Seller: Winners O. LLC

Date: 01/06/23

11 Intervale Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Equonda Bercy

Seller: Short4u RT

Date: 12/30/22

80 Jerilis Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $224,450

Buyer: Patricia Rios

Seller: Steven D. Mackay

Date: 12/30/22

68 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Deniker Jean-Charles

Seller: Round Two LLC

Date: 12/30/22

162 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Mohamud Hussein

Seller: Djuan J. Barklow

Date: 12/27/22

84-86 Lebanon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Hourglass Property Solutions LLC

Seller: Michael W. Sales

Date: 12/30/22

255 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $400,000

Seller: KMM Properties LLC

Date: 12/29/22

331 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $2,000,000

Seller: Liberty St. Acquisitions LLC

Date: 12/29/22

774-776 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: NRES LLC

Seller: JJJ17 LLC

Date: 01/04/23

54 Littleton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Asmenne Derolus-Aurelien

Seller: Ahmed Aljashaam

Date: 12/30/22

231 Louis Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $276,300

Buyer: Raymond B. Jenkins

Seller: Ruth M. Rivera

Date: 12/28/22

97-99 Madison St.

Springfield, MA 01020

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Santo Aybar-Percel

Seller: Danoma LLC

Date: 12/27/22

184 Monrovia St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Teresa A. Novotny

Seller: Rabecca A. Tysz

Date: 01/04/23

9 Morris St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Derrick Bonnah

Seller: Todd J. Illingsworth

Date: 01/04/23

37-39 Nathaniel St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Fermin B. Navarro

Seller: Dani Tleis

Date: 01/04/23

127 Old Brook Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Joseph H. Ely

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 01/06/23

908 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Carla Maisonet-Machado

Seller: Michael Kamrowski

Date: 12/27/22

276 Parkerview St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Nathanael Cruz-Vargas

Seller: Dreamwake Homes Inc.

Date: 12/30/22

7 Patrick St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jilena M. Cichon

Seller: David M. Dollar

Date: 12/27/22

20-22 Pequot St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $310,500

Buyer: Melissa Bautista

Seller: Edwin E. Pagan-Suro

Date: 12/29/22

33 Pembroke St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $158,000

Buyer: Brenda L. Berrios

Seller: Juana Ramirez

Date: 01/06/23

34 Preston St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Felix Antigua

Seller: Nancy I. Valle

Date: 01/06/23

54 Queen St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Carmen I. Navedo-Aviles

Seller: Rafael Capellan-Polanco

Date: 12/29/22

277 Redlands St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Jose A. Berrios

Seller: Phoenix Development Inc.

Date: 12/29/22

43 Reed St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Doms Home Improvement LLC

Seller: Copenger LLC

Date: 12/30/22

14 Rittenhouse Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Michael Visneau

Seller: Roger F. Dialessi Ft

Date: 01/03/23

80 Roy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Hasiah Williams

Seller: William F. Norman

Date: 01/05/23

181 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Lumturi RT

Seller: Daniel P. Miller

Date: 12/29/22

17 Sorrento St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Shamella F. Kearse

Seller: Michael Gonzalez

Date: 12/28/22

35-37 Suffolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Ericka Gonzalez-Carrillo

Seller: Alberta Williams

Date: 12/30/22

266 Sunrise Ter.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Cheryl D. Lynch

Seller: Jerzy J. Letkowski

Date: 01/06/23

120 Talmadge Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Christina Valle

Seller: Florissa L. Fuentes

Date: 01/04/23

82 Temple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Temple G3 Realty NT

Seller: Living Stone LLC

Date: 12/30/22

82 Timber Lane

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Joseph Prete

Seller: V. I. O. LLC

Date: 01/06/23

25 West Canton Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $254,000

Buyer: Barbara Torres-Colon

Seller: Angelina V. Estrada

Date: 01/04/23

17 Wellesley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Roberto Lopez

Seller: Tolliver Carrie

Date: 01/06/23

1413 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Eric Agyare-Yankyera

Seller: Property Advantage Inc.

Date: 01/06/23

50 Wrona St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jerry Torres

Seller: Emmett Potter

Date: 12/29/22

WALES

4 Lake George Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Benjamin Payne

Seller: 123 Kids LLC

Date: 12/30/22

WESTFIELD

40 Adams St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: John Quigley

Seller: FHB Realty LLP

Date: 01/03/23

41 Claremont St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $310,500

Buyer: WS & Sons Realty LLC

Seller: Dlemelin Property Mgmt. LLC

Date: 01/05/23

69 East Silver St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Francis J. Simmitt

Seller: Mary J. Lamb

Date: 01/06/23

35 Gary Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $537,500

Buyer: Richard A. Esposito

Seller: Peter J. Fiore

Date: 12/30/22

3 Gillette Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Daniel S. Dembek

Seller: Holly A. Prater

Date: 12/28/22

30 Jefferson St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Joshua J. St. Onge

Seller: John J. Sampson

Date: 01/06/23

87 Northridge Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Jorge Rodriguez

Seller: William J. Rhodes

Date: 01/06/23

372 Russellville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Silver Snake Properties LLC

Seller: Stephanie Horkun

Date: 12/28/22

4 Saint Paul St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Obelisk Holdings LLC

Seller: James R. Christofori

Date: 12/30/22

242 West Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Kari L. Scott

Seller: Maria Diaz

Date: 12/30/22

49 Western Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $401,700

Buyer: Jonathan R. Surratt

Seller: Mark R. Bollenbach

Date: 12/30/22

WILBRAHAM

224 3 Rivers Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Amjad Real Estate LLC

Seller: Conley, Eugene M., (Estate)

Date: 12/30/22

4 Christopher Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Collin Carlone

Seller: Cynthia Schultz

Date: 01/06/23

687 Glendale Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $306,500

Buyer: Matthew Nataloni

Seller: Steven R. Denby

Date: 12/28/22

10 McIntosh Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $449,000

Buyer: Jemel L. Williams

Seller: Kevin W. Rossmeisl

Date: 12/30/22

980 Tinkham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Joann L. Demore

Seller: NKZ Realty Inc.

Date: 12/29/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

96 Garden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Ruth Rivera

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 12/29/22

51 Glenview Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Tianyi Zhou

Seller: Shashi M. Bharvirkar

Date: 12/27/22

28 Lombra Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Lombra Realty NT

Seller: Living Stone LLC

Date: 12/30/22

15 Oleander St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: S & A Property Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Diplomat Property Manager LLC

Date: 12/29/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

24 Tanglewood Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Xuhui Li

Seller: Eric H. Kleinberg

Date: 12/28/22

20 Western Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Ngoc D. Pham

Seller: Phoebe J. Merriam-Welcome

Date: 12/28/22

BELCHERTOWN

55 Chadbourne Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Thomas A. Whelan

Seller: Declan McCarthy

Date: 12/29/22

9 Chauncey Walker St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Caitlin McCabe

Seller: Gary R. Wilkinson

Date: 12/28/22

154 Chauncey Walker St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Nicholas Dente

Seller: Kyle M. Belanger

Date: 12/28/22

5 Diane Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Robert H. Adair

Seller: Diane M. Lemire

Date: 12/29/22

119 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Brendan M. Coughlin

Seller: Robert Morra

Date: 12/30/22

12 Jabish St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $4,250,000

Buyer: Land Of Oz LLC

Seller: Jackson Brothers Property Mgmt. LLC

Date: 12/30/22

203 Orchard St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $216,600

Buyer: Daniel A. Hebert

Seller: Jeffrey N. Cosgrove

Date: 12/29/22

121 South Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Nicole Wilcox

Seller: SNAB LLC

Date: 01/04/23

1 Stadler St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $4,250,000

Buyer: Land Of Oz LLC

Seller: Jackson Brothers Property Mgmt. LLC

Date: 12/30/22

EASTHAMPTON

35 Clapp St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $531,000

Buyer: Pamela B. Kennedy

Seller: Richard P. Bangham

Date: 01/03/23

16 Lyman St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $352,800

Buyer: Cheryl A. Thomas-Camp

Seller: John G. Tenczar RET

Date: 12/28/22

30 Overlook Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Charles O’Dowd

Seller: Carole N. Gross

Date: 12/30/22

101 West St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: Angela C. Olson

Seller: Mark D. Wheaton

Date: 01/06/23

GRANBY

197 Batchelor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Andrew W. Serra

Seller: Karin M. Eichelman

Date: 12/30/22

187 West St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Matthew D. Cayer

Seller: Nicholas Dente

Date: 12/28/22

HADLEY

13 Middle St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Kipa Realty Inc.

Seller: Barbara L. Palangi

Date: 12/29/22

329 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $4,100,000

Buyer: 329 Hadley LLC

Seller: Amherst Development Assocs. LLC

Date: 01/04/23

HATFIELD

102 Main St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Martha E. Kinney

Seller: Nicholas M. Hebert

Date: 12/30/22

343 West St.

Hatfield, MA 01066

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Craig Bell

Seller: Keith F. Papageorge

Date: 12/30/22

HUNTINGTON

94 Goss Hill Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Samantha J. Wetherell

Seller: Michael A. Tremble

Date: 01/04/23

NORTHAMPTON

30 Baker Hill Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Kozuch

Seller: Ankudowich Mass. Properties LLC

Date: 12/29/22

7 Bardwell St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Rhyan F. Sullivan

Seller: Shebek RET

Date: 01/06/23

345 Haydenville Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $21,620,000

Buyer: Northampton Mgmt. Systems

Seller: Zoe Senior Retirement

Date: 12/30/22

349 Haydenville Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $14,490,000

Buyer: Northampton Mgmt. Systems

Seller: Linda Manor LLC

Date: 12/30/22

51 Linseed Road

Northampton, MA 01088

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: Elizabeth D. Morgan

Seller: John P. O’Grady

Date: 12/30/22

68 Masonic St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Lilia R. Olpindo

Seller: Barbara A. Fingold TR

Date: 01/03/23

21 Park St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Kris Baker

Seller: Platt, Constance A., (Estate)

Date: 12/29/22

95 Sylvester Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Karen E. Natsios

Seller: Christopher C. Beckwith

Date: 01/06/23

PLAINFIELD

130 West Hill Road

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Risa F. Harris-Gerstein

Seller: Daniel K. Lederer

Date: 12/29/22

SOUTH HADLEY

11 Central Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Elias Daniel

Seller: Cecilia A. Hripak

Date: 01/03/23

56 Lyman St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Gallagher Properties LLC

Seller: George L. Leduc

Date: 12/30/22

40 Pittroff Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Kristin M. Phelan

Seller: Amanda J. Beaudry

Date: 12/30/22

50 Spring St. Ext.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $151,000

Buyer: Etabav Rt

Seller: Leo J. Tetrault

Date: 12/30/22

21 Yale St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Sarah G. Ritchie

Seller: David P. Brochu

Date: 01/04/23

SOUTHAMPTON

Florence Secondary Tract

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Southampton Town

Seller: Pioneer Valley Railroad Co.

Date: 12/27/22

18 Noreen Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Philip Corbeil

Seller: Mark W. Hagelstein

Date: 12/28/22

WARE

26 Grove St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Upland Mortgage Loan TA

Seller: Rudolph J. Sojka

Date: 12/30/22

7 Longview Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $241,224

Buyer: Newrez LLC

Seller: Brian Rein

Date: 12/28/22

34 Pine St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Rated Speed LLC

Seller: Forty Pine LLC

Date: 12/29/22

WILLIAMSBURG

Old Goshen Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Hilltown Land Trust Inc.

Seller: Hull Forestlands LP

Date: 01/05/23

WORTHINGTON

24 Indian Oven Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $139,772

Buyer: HUD

Seller: Towd Point Master Funding TR

Date: 12/28/22

132 Scott Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $297,500

Buyer: Alfred A. Clay

Seller: Paul A. Labonte

Date: 12/28/22