Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
228 Plainfield Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Fidelis Bridge Loan Ventures V
Seller: Crowd Lending Fund One
Date: 01/05/23
BERNARDSTON
277 South St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $910,000
Buyer: Donna Giard
Seller: Pamela T. Buzzell Int.
Date: 12/29/22
COLRAIN
299 Adamsville Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $224,500
Buyer: Everest J. Peacock
Seller: Mandigo, Lester G., (Estate)
Date: 01/06/23
10 Purington Lane
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $117,500
Buyer: Virginia Brown
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Association
Date: 12/30/22
DEERFIELD
89 Upper Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $482,500
Buyer: Erin E. Madison
Seller: Richard E. Alber
Date: 12/28/22
GREENFIELD
130 Colrain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $9,290,000
Buyer: Greenfield Mgmt. Systems
Seller: Charlene Manor LLC
Date: 12/30/22
186 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $121,938
Buyer: TD Bank
Seller: Eric C. Guba
Date: 01/05/23
57 Forest Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $287,500
Buyer: Donna M. Riggs
Seller: Kara J. Jacobsen
Date: 01/05/23
130 Franklin St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: K. P. Property LLC
Seller: Crawford K. Sweeley
Date: 01/05/23
46 French King Hwy.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Leah Daniels
Seller: Oleksandr Lyvytsky
Date: 12/30/22
17 Garfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Mark R. Penfield
Seller: Holmes, Donald K., (Estate)
Date: 12/28/22
45 Harrison Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Matthew T. Phillips
Seller: Isotti FT
Date: 12/28/22
318 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Liam Lane Holdings LLC
Seller: Doleva Real Estate Inc.
Date: 12/30/22
344 Log Plain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Mark A. Wallace
Seller: Dauntless Path LLC
Date: 12/30/22
270 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: 270 Main Greenfield LLC
Seller: Greenfield Community College
Date: 12/29/22
48 Montague City Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Barlow Paving & Excavation
Seller: AR Sandri Inc.
Date: 12/29/22
361 Silver St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Liam Lane Holdings LLC
Seller: Doleva, John E., (Estate)
Date: 12/30/22
MONTAGUE
6 11th St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Brianna C. Doxzen
Seller: Jose A. Ortiz
Date: 12/30/22
NORTHFIELD
Highland Ave.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $502,000
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Mnorthfield1 LLC
Date: 12/29/22
491 Millers Falls Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Christopher C. Beckwith
Seller: James S. Rider
Date: 01/06/23
19 Moody St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $502,000
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Mnorthfield1 LLC
Date: 12/29/22
31 Moody St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $502,000
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Mnorthfield1 LLC
Date: 12/29/22
36 Winchester Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Thomas Aquinas College
Seller: Moody Center Inc.
Date: 12/29/22
ORANGE
19 Clifton St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Maris Clement
Seller: Ian Hurley
Date: 12/29/22
SHUTESBURY
163 Leverett Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Colin P. Davis
Seller: Stephen Mace
Date: 01/05/23
548 Wendell Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Laura J. Ketteringham
Seller: Tamie Kelsey-West
Date: 12/28/22
SUNDERLAND
129 Plumtree Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $274,900
Buyer: MF Properties LLC
Seller: Gerald Baranoski
Date: 12/29/22
WHATELY
269 River Road
Whately, MA 01375
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Jonathan C. Galenski
Seller: Pasiecnik, James M., (Estate)
Date: 12/28/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
136 Barry St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $457,000
Buyer: Melissa J. Losito
Seller: Mario Tedeschi
Date: 12/29/22
26 Brookside Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $396,000
Buyer: Sean Fitzgerald
Seller: Christopher Roos
Date: 01/05/23
24 Campbell Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Sergeo V. Arbuzov
Seller: Campbell Drive LLC
Date: 12/30/22
51 Fruwirth Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Frederick S. Fruwirth
Seller: Frederick S. Fruwirth
Date: 12/29/22
1370 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Geraldine O’Sullivan
Seller: Joshua W. Stanley
Date: 12/28/22
16 Norris St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Calabrese Construction LLC
Seller: Tifany Inacio
Date: 12/29/22
40 Plumtree Way
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Corey Jenks
Seller: Lisa M. Curry
Date: 12/30/22
248 South Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Scott Pattenaude
Seller: Dorothy J. Gallo
Date: 12/29/22
164 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Cil Realty of Mass. Inc.
Seller: Interbartolo & Ricupero L
Date: 01/06/23
1083 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Christine A. Elias
Seller: Sadiq A. Elias
Date: 12/29/22
216-218 Walnut St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Walnut Street RT
Seller: Deborah A. Andrews
Date: 12/28/22
BLANDFORD
11 Beulah Land Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: James Gaeta
Seller: Gladys T. Kazalski
Date: 01/04/23
145 Chester Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: MHI Properties LLC
Seller: Gary Fitzgerald
Date: 12/28/22
BRIMFIELD
18 Lyman Barnes Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $451,500
Buyer: Sean Moynagh
Seller: Alan M. Pelletier
Date: 12/30/22
CHESTER
258 Bromley Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Lisa P. Buckman
Seller: Daphne A. Janes
Date: 01/06/23
CHICOPEE
107 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $117,500
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Zhichun Tang
Date: 01/05/23
115 Cochran St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: David R. Pratt
Seller: John A. Ziemba
Date: 12/30/22
362 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: ASP Home Improvement & Construction Corp
Seller: RCMC Grape St. Realty LLC
Date: 01/03/23
57 Gill St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Faruk Ocak
Seller: Henry A. Lapa
Date: 01/04/23
161 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: 161 Grattan TR
Seller: Lawrence R. Loranger
Date: 12/29/22
133 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Partyka Partners Group TR
Date: 01/05/23
749 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $404,500
Buyer: Alden Credit Union
Seller: Bernashe RT
Date: 01/03/23
763 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $404,500
Buyer: Alden Credit Union
Seller: Bernashe RT
Date: 01/03/23
763 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $164,900
Buyer: Curtis Girard
Seller: Alden Credit Union
Date: 01/04/23
40 Marble Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $179,000
Buyer: Amanda Smith
Seller: Rose P. Benoit
Date: 12/30/22
529 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $3,236,837
Buyer: Avodah 613 LLC
Seller: Orion Pro Friend KP LLC
Date: 12/27/22
999 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $2,500,000
Buyer: MPK Properties LLC
Seller: Arbors Associates LLC
Date: 12/27/22
194 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Joseph Thibault
Seller: Cosmopoulos 2007 RET
Date: 01/06/23
35 Moore St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Partyka Partners Group TR
Date: 01/05/23
232 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Megan Lafrenaye
Seller: Mark E. Hayward
Date: 12/30/22
46 Saint James Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Emma L. Jopson
Seller: Marty K. Properties LLC
Date: 01/05/23
58 Silvin Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Natanoeal Crespo
Seller: Robert E. Dall
Date: 12/30/22
23 State St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Darlene Saczawa
Seller: Ibelis Mateo
Date: 12/30/22
230 Szetela Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Amy Meneguzzo
Seller: Ellen M. Johnson
Date: 12/28/22
20 Thomas St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Javier Garcia
Seller: Victor C. Colon-Vazquez
Date: 12/29/22
1721 Westover Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Orlando Quinones
Seller: Lisa K. Lewis
Date: 12/28/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
16 Black Dog Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Sarah M. Morrissey
Seller: Andrew R. Shpak
Date: 12/27/22
48 Edmund St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Benjamin D. Fordham
Seller: James M. Turnberg
Date: 01/05/23
Fernwood Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Date: 01/06/23
5 Harris Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Helen H. Huynh
Seller: Thomes, Barbara L., (Estate)
Date: 12/29/22
46 Lori Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Suman Sharma
Seller: Leah M. Kenney
Date: 01/05/23
362 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Date: 01/06/23
GRANVILLE
10 Julia Lane
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Frank A. Soleimani
Seller: Joseph M. Ascioti
Date: 12/30/22
HAMPDEN
73 Allen St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Giggle Gardens Inc.
Seller: Safford, Patricia N., (Estate)
Date: 12/29/22
261 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Fumi Realty Inc.
Seller: Alphonse Mercurio
Date: 01/04/23
HOLLAND
30 Butterworth Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Benjamin Grajales
Seller: Hunter Boody
Date: 01/06/23
143 Vinton Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Maple Ledge Assocs. Inc.
Seller: Beres, Kenneth P., (Estate)
Date: 12/30/22
HOLYOKE
337-351 Chestnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,900,000
Buyer: Voces De Esperanza LLC
Seller: Voces De Esperanza LP
Date: 12/30/22
348 Chestnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,900,000
Buyer: Voces De Esperanza LLC
Seller: Voces De Esperanza LP
Date: 12/30/22
383 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $12,000,000
Buyer: Open Square Realty LLC
Seller: Open Square Properties LLC
Date: 12/27/22
1159 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: Dwight Arms LLC
Seller: Cha-Kat Realty LLC
Date: 12/30/22
811 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Raksha Properties LLC
Seller: A To Z Property Mgmt. LLC
Date: 01/06/23
493 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Leclerc
Seller: B. J. Pietruszkiewicz
Date: 01/03/23
113 Jackson St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Ireydiza Perez
Seller: Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity
Date: 01/06/23
16 Laura Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC
Seller: Lillian C. Guthrie
Date: 01/06/23
110 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $12,000,000
Buyer: Open Square Realty LLC
Seller: Open Square Properties LLC
Date: 12/27/22
2-4 Portland St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Ashley L. Richard
Seller: Paola Ferrario
Date: 12/30/22
60 Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Mustafa Ibic
Seller: Elaina K. Paquette
Date: 12/30/22
107-109 Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: William Hannigan
Seller: Rosemarie McLaughlin
Date: 12/30/22
LONGMEADOW
123 Arlington Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Andrew Kessler
Seller: Lena P. Decarlo Realty NT
Date: 12/28/22
128 Benedict Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Jennifer Coffin
Seller: Karen M. Carroll 2018 RET
Date: 01/05/23
62 Birch Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Maryna Gorbunova
Seller: Janell Sargent
Date: 12/28/22
85 Emerson Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Salvatore Anzalotti
Seller: Ann M. Lynch
Date: 12/28/22
82 Knollwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Hannah A. Driscoll
Seller: Brandon Stepp
Date: 12/30/22
31 Whitmun Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Rimantas Sturonas
Seller: Falcone Retail Property LLP
Date: 12/28/22
LUDLOW
20 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $3,500,000
Buyer: V & V Properties LLC
Seller: Walter S. Wood LLC
Date: 12/27/22
257-265 Fuller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Shreekrupa LLC
Seller: Meadowbrook Plaza LLC
Date: 12/30/22
182 Karen Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Dustin Gray
Seller: Ana M. Dias
Date: 01/05/23
59 Ray St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Lauren Cole
Seller: Goncalves RT
Date: 12/30/22
Riverside Dr., Lot C
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Stockhouse 122 Realty LLC
Seller: Westmass Area Development Corp.
Date: 12/30/22
60 Vienna Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Tyler A. Kareta
Seller: Adam J. Dube
Date: 12/30/22
237 Westerly Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Bordenca
Seller: Daniel T. Laing
Date: 01/06/23
MONSON
Hovey Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Town Of Monson
Seller: Booker, Jean, (Estate)
Date: 12/28/22
244 Main St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Finnegan Properties LLC
Seller: Simon R. James
Date: 01/06/23
129 Upper Hampden Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Robert G. Pafumi
Seller: Carolyn A. Hyatt
Date: 12/28/22
218 Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Christopher Villa
Seller: Jennifer L. Tiraboschi
Date: 01/04/23
22 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Thomas A. Yvon
Seller: Lorraine E. Kelly
Date: 12/28/22
PALMER
1-3 Bourne St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Fabio M. Rodrigues
Seller: Exultant RT
Date: 12/30/22
197 Flynt St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Travis D. Bonsant
Seller: Outhuse, Ruth, (Estate)
Date: 12/29/22
4425 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $197,467
Buyer: USA VA
Seller: Matthew Toelken
Date: 12/30/22
5 Holbrook St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Charla Bush
Seller: Jemel L. Williams
Date: 12/29/22
18-24 Stewart St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Peter Topor
Seller: Norval N. Rose
Date: 01/05/23
1186 Thorndike St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $2,300,000
Buyer: Palmer Retail Mgmt. LLC
Seller: J. W. Lizak Indenture RET
Date: 12/28/22
1190 Thorndike St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $2,300,000
Buyer: Palmer Retail Mgmt. LLC
Seller: J. W. Lizak Indenture RET
Date: 12/28/22
RUSSELL
123 Main St.
Russell, MA 01008
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Javier Melendez
Seller: Russell Community Church
Date: 12/30/22
15 River St.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $914,000
Buyer: Hurricane Properties LLC
Seller: Thomas N. O’Brien
Date: 12/30/22
81 Valley View Ave.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jennifer Puthycheat-Ros
Seller: Cheryl A. Denardo
Date: 12/27/22
SOUTHWICK
12 2 States Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Bruce K. Staubley
Seller: Rotondo, Anthony A., (Estate)
Date: 01/06/23
427 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Ian Hurley
Seller: Kari L. Scott
Date: 12/30/22
140 Hillside Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $442,000
Buyer: Kyle P. Davidson
Seller: Bonnie L. Willey
Date: 12/28/22
42 Point Grove Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Sebastian P. Roy
Seller: Daniel J. Towle
Date: 12/30/22
9-B Sawgrass Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $715,000
Buyer: Vimal Patel
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 01/03/23
SPRINGFIELD
270 Arcadia Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Andrew M. Siano
Seller: Value Properties LLC
Date: 01/03/23
61 Arden St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Kernandhe D. Dardompre
Seller: Kevin M. Edwards
Date: 01/06/23
234 Arnold Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $163,000
Buyer: Douglas J. Dichard
Seller: Katie R. Lewis
Date: 01/05/23
134 Avocado St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: JVLV Realty LLC
Seller: BML Holdings LLC
Date: 12/30/22
18-20 Banbury St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: Sukna Mhanna
Seller: Carol Lee
Date: 12/28/22
5 Barber St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Pearwood LLC
Seller: PVIC Realty LLC
Date: 12/28/22
34 Brandon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $120,200
Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC
Seller: Russell J. Boothe
Date: 12/30/22
63 Bridle Path Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $319,900
Buyer: Brian Henderson
Seller: Gary Munn
Date: 01/06/23
89 Brightwood Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $217,500
Buyer: Angel L. Salcedo-Rodriguez
Seller: Jorge Baez
Date: 12/28/22
23 Campechi St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Damarr Duncanson
Seller: Jennifer A. Modest
Date: 01/04/23
43 Castle St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kevin Darjee
Seller: Ellen Spritzler
Date: 01/04/23
223-235 Centre St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Doms Home Improvement LLC
Seller: New Man Ventures LLC
Date: 12/30/22
162 Chalmers St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Namarig Attahauir-Mohamed
Seller: Narayan Adhikari
Date: 12/30/22
45 Cloran St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $409,900
Buyer: Carline D. Mondesir
Seller: Global Homes Property LLC
Date: 01/06/23
33 Colony Road
Springfield, MA 01106
Amount: $729,500
Buyer: Joshua W. Stanley
Seller: Hans J. Vonnahme
Date: 12/28/22
22-24 Cortland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $208,000
Buyer: Jerrell Glass
Seller: Kristol Griffith
Date: 12/29/22
39 Cortland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $208,000
Buyer: Jerrell Glass
Seller: Kristol Griffith
Date: 12/29/22
134-136 Darling St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Shanice L. Reid
Seller: DB Real Estate LLC
Date: 12/30/22
91 East Park St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,185,000
Buyer: Round Two LLC
Seller: 91 East Park Inc.
Date: 01/05/23
43 Eddywood St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $183,000
Buyer: 43 Eddywood LLC
Seller: Tascon Homes LLC
Date: 12/30/22
43 Eddywood St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC
Seller: Smith, Virginia K., (Estate)
Date: 12/30/22
108 Ellsworth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Pah Proerties LLC
Seller: Donald W. Hoynoski
Date: 01/05/23
55 Elmore Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $152,000
Buyer: Amber L. Dutton
Seller: David Kachinski
Date: 01/04/23
211 Emerson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Myra Oppel
Seller: Lynn Landry
Date: 12/28/22
14 Endicott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Ian T. Morrissey
Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC
Date: 12/28/22
74 Everett St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Simeon P. Eustaquio
Seller: BRVS LLC
Date: 12/30/22
53 Fox Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Spencer McKay
Seller: Raymond Jenkins
Date: 12/28/22
14-1/2 Girard Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $222,400
Buyer: Eric A. Safner
Seller: Elsi L. Lemus-Ochoa
Date: 01/03/23
36-38 Greenacre Square
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $272,900
Buyer: Javier A. Gonzalez
Seller: Springfield Ventures RT
Date: 01/06/23
83-B Hampshire St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Christian M. Mackenzie
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 12/30/22
83-A Hampshire St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Christian M. Mackenzie
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 12/30/22
51-53 Horace St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Francisco Dejesus
Seller: Javier Garcia
Date: 12/29/22
58-60 Howes St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $346,000
Buyer: Katharine Hickson
Seller: Winners O. LLC
Date: 01/06/23
11 Intervale Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Equonda Bercy
Seller: Short4u RT
Date: 12/30/22
80 Jerilis Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $224,450
Buyer: Patricia Rios
Seller: Steven D. Mackay
Date: 12/30/22
68 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Deniker Jean-Charles
Seller: Round Two LLC
Date: 12/30/22
162 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Mohamud Hussein
Seller: Djuan J. Barklow
Date: 12/27/22
84-86 Lebanon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Hourglass Property Solutions LLC
Seller: Michael W. Sales
Date: 12/30/22
255 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $400,000
Seller: KMM Properties LLC
Date: 12/29/22
331 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $2,000,000
Seller: Liberty St. Acquisitions LLC
Date: 12/29/22
774-776 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: NRES LLC
Seller: JJJ17 LLC
Date: 01/04/23
54 Littleton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Asmenne Derolus-Aurelien
Seller: Ahmed Aljashaam
Date: 12/30/22
231 Louis Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $276,300
Buyer: Raymond B. Jenkins
Seller: Ruth M. Rivera
Date: 12/28/22
97-99 Madison St.
Springfield, MA 01020
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Santo Aybar-Percel
Seller: Danoma LLC
Date: 12/27/22
184 Monrovia St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Teresa A. Novotny
Seller: Rabecca A. Tysz
Date: 01/04/23
9 Morris St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Derrick Bonnah
Seller: Todd J. Illingsworth
Date: 01/04/23
37-39 Nathaniel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Fermin B. Navarro
Seller: Dani Tleis
Date: 01/04/23
127 Old Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Joseph H. Ely
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 01/06/23
908 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Carla Maisonet-Machado
Seller: Michael Kamrowski
Date: 12/27/22
276 Parkerview St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Nathanael Cruz-Vargas
Seller: Dreamwake Homes Inc.
Date: 12/30/22
7 Patrick St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jilena M. Cichon
Seller: David M. Dollar
Date: 12/27/22
20-22 Pequot St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $310,500
Buyer: Melissa Bautista
Seller: Edwin E. Pagan-Suro
Date: 12/29/22
33 Pembroke St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $158,000
Buyer: Brenda L. Berrios
Seller: Juana Ramirez
Date: 01/06/23
34 Preston St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Felix Antigua
Seller: Nancy I. Valle
Date: 01/06/23
54 Queen St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Carmen I. Navedo-Aviles
Seller: Rafael Capellan-Polanco
Date: 12/29/22
277 Redlands St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Jose A. Berrios
Seller: Phoenix Development Inc.
Date: 12/29/22
43 Reed St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Doms Home Improvement LLC
Seller: Copenger LLC
Date: 12/30/22
14 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Michael Visneau
Seller: Roger F. Dialessi Ft
Date: 01/03/23
80 Roy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Hasiah Williams
Seller: William F. Norman
Date: 01/05/23
181 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Lumturi RT
Seller: Daniel P. Miller
Date: 12/29/22
17 Sorrento St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Shamella F. Kearse
Seller: Michael Gonzalez
Date: 12/28/22
35-37 Suffolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Ericka Gonzalez-Carrillo
Seller: Alberta Williams
Date: 12/30/22
266 Sunrise Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Cheryl D. Lynch
Seller: Jerzy J. Letkowski
Date: 01/06/23
120 Talmadge Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Christina Valle
Seller: Florissa L. Fuentes
Date: 01/04/23
82 Temple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Temple G3 Realty NT
Seller: Living Stone LLC
Date: 12/30/22
82 Timber Lane
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Joseph Prete
Seller: V. I. O. LLC
Date: 01/06/23
25 West Canton Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Barbara Torres-Colon
Seller: Angelina V. Estrada
Date: 01/04/23
17 Wellesley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Roberto Lopez
Seller: Tolliver Carrie
Date: 01/06/23
1413 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Eric Agyare-Yankyera
Seller: Property Advantage Inc.
Date: 01/06/23
50 Wrona St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jerry Torres
Seller: Emmett Potter
Date: 12/29/22
WALES
4 Lake George Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Benjamin Payne
Seller: 123 Kids LLC
Date: 12/30/22
WESTFIELD
40 Adams St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: John Quigley
Seller: FHB Realty LLP
Date: 01/03/23
41 Claremont St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,500
Buyer: WS & Sons Realty LLC
Seller: Dlemelin Property Mgmt. LLC
Date: 01/05/23
69 East Silver St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Francis J. Simmitt
Seller: Mary J. Lamb
Date: 01/06/23
35 Gary Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $537,500
Buyer: Richard A. Esposito
Seller: Peter J. Fiore
Date: 12/30/22
3 Gillette Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Daniel S. Dembek
Seller: Holly A. Prater
Date: 12/28/22
30 Jefferson St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Joshua J. St. Onge
Seller: John J. Sampson
Date: 01/06/23
87 Northridge Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Jorge Rodriguez
Seller: William J. Rhodes
Date: 01/06/23
372 Russellville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Silver Snake Properties LLC
Seller: Stephanie Horkun
Date: 12/28/22
4 Saint Paul St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Obelisk Holdings LLC
Seller: James R. Christofori
Date: 12/30/22
242 West Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Kari L. Scott
Seller: Maria Diaz
Date: 12/30/22
49 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $401,700
Buyer: Jonathan R. Surratt
Seller: Mark R. Bollenbach
Date: 12/30/22
WILBRAHAM
224 3 Rivers Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Amjad Real Estate LLC
Seller: Conley, Eugene M., (Estate)
Date: 12/30/22
4 Christopher Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Collin Carlone
Seller: Cynthia Schultz
Date: 01/06/23
687 Glendale Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $306,500
Buyer: Matthew Nataloni
Seller: Steven R. Denby
Date: 12/28/22
10 McIntosh Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Jemel L. Williams
Seller: Kevin W. Rossmeisl
Date: 12/30/22
980 Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Joann L. Demore
Seller: NKZ Realty Inc.
Date: 12/29/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
96 Garden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Ruth Rivera
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 12/29/22
51 Glenview Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Tianyi Zhou
Seller: Shashi M. Bharvirkar
Date: 12/27/22
28 Lombra Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Lombra Realty NT
Seller: Living Stone LLC
Date: 12/30/22
15 Oleander St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: S & A Property Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Diplomat Property Manager LLC
Date: 12/29/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
24 Tanglewood Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Xuhui Li
Seller: Eric H. Kleinberg
Date: 12/28/22
20 Western Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Ngoc D. Pham
Seller: Phoebe J. Merriam-Welcome
Date: 12/28/22
BELCHERTOWN
55 Chadbourne Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Thomas A. Whelan
Seller: Declan McCarthy
Date: 12/29/22
9 Chauncey Walker St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Caitlin McCabe
Seller: Gary R. Wilkinson
Date: 12/28/22
154 Chauncey Walker St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Nicholas Dente
Seller: Kyle M. Belanger
Date: 12/28/22
5 Diane Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Robert H. Adair
Seller: Diane M. Lemire
Date: 12/29/22
119 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Brendan M. Coughlin
Seller: Robert Morra
Date: 12/30/22
12 Jabish St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $4,250,000
Buyer: Land Of Oz LLC
Seller: Jackson Brothers Property Mgmt. LLC
Date: 12/30/22
203 Orchard St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $216,600
Buyer: Daniel A. Hebert
Seller: Jeffrey N. Cosgrove
Date: 12/29/22
121 South Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Nicole Wilcox
Seller: SNAB LLC
Date: 01/04/23
1 Stadler St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $4,250,000
Buyer: Land Of Oz LLC
Seller: Jackson Brothers Property Mgmt. LLC
Date: 12/30/22
EASTHAMPTON
35 Clapp St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $531,000
Buyer: Pamela B. Kennedy
Seller: Richard P. Bangham
Date: 01/03/23
16 Lyman St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $352,800
Buyer: Cheryl A. Thomas-Camp
Seller: John G. Tenczar RET
Date: 12/28/22
30 Overlook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Charles O’Dowd
Seller: Carole N. Gross
Date: 12/30/22
101 West St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $187,500
Buyer: Angela C. Olson
Seller: Mark D. Wheaton
Date: 01/06/23
GRANBY
197 Batchelor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Andrew W. Serra
Seller: Karin M. Eichelman
Date: 12/30/22
187 West St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Matthew D. Cayer
Seller: Nicholas Dente
Date: 12/28/22
HADLEY
13 Middle St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Kipa Realty Inc.
Seller: Barbara L. Palangi
Date: 12/29/22
329 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $4,100,000
Buyer: 329 Hadley LLC
Seller: Amherst Development Assocs. LLC
Date: 01/04/23
HATFIELD
102 Main St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Martha E. Kinney
Seller: Nicholas M. Hebert
Date: 12/30/22
343 West St.
Hatfield, MA 01066
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Craig Bell
Seller: Keith F. Papageorge
Date: 12/30/22
HUNTINGTON
94 Goss Hill Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Samantha J. Wetherell
Seller: Michael A. Tremble
Date: 01/04/23
NORTHAMPTON
30 Baker Hill Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Kozuch
Seller: Ankudowich Mass. Properties LLC
Date: 12/29/22
7 Bardwell St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Rhyan F. Sullivan
Seller: Shebek RET
Date: 01/06/23
345 Haydenville Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $21,620,000
Buyer: Northampton Mgmt. Systems
Seller: Zoe Senior Retirement
Date: 12/30/22
349 Haydenville Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $14,490,000
Buyer: Northampton Mgmt. Systems
Seller: Linda Manor LLC
Date: 12/30/22
51 Linseed Road
Northampton, MA 01088
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Elizabeth D. Morgan
Seller: John P. O’Grady
Date: 12/30/22
68 Masonic St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Lilia R. Olpindo
Seller: Barbara A. Fingold TR
Date: 01/03/23
21 Park St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Kris Baker
Seller: Platt, Constance A., (Estate)
Date: 12/29/22
95 Sylvester Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Karen E. Natsios
Seller: Christopher C. Beckwith
Date: 01/06/23
PLAINFIELD
130 West Hill Road
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Risa F. Harris-Gerstein
Seller: Daniel K. Lederer
Date: 12/29/22
SOUTH HADLEY
11 Central Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Elias Daniel
Seller: Cecilia A. Hripak
Date: 01/03/23
56 Lyman St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Gallagher Properties LLC
Seller: George L. Leduc
Date: 12/30/22
40 Pittroff Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Kristin M. Phelan
Seller: Amanda J. Beaudry
Date: 12/30/22
50 Spring St. Ext.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $151,000
Buyer: Etabav Rt
Seller: Leo J. Tetrault
Date: 12/30/22
21 Yale St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Sarah G. Ritchie
Seller: David P. Brochu
Date: 01/04/23
SOUTHAMPTON
Florence Secondary Tract
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Southampton Town
Seller: Pioneer Valley Railroad Co.
Date: 12/27/22
18 Noreen Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Philip Corbeil
Seller: Mark W. Hagelstein
Date: 12/28/22
WARE
26 Grove St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Upland Mortgage Loan TA
Seller: Rudolph J. Sojka
Date: 12/30/22
7 Longview Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $241,224
Buyer: Newrez LLC
Seller: Brian Rein
Date: 12/28/22
34 Pine St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Rated Speed LLC
Seller: Forty Pine LLC
Date: 12/29/22
WILLIAMSBURG
Old Goshen Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Hilltown Land Trust Inc.
Seller: Hull Forestlands LP
Date: 01/05/23
WORTHINGTON
24 Indian Oven Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $139,772
Buyer: HUD
Seller: Towd Point Master Funding TR
Date: 12/28/22
132 Scott Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $297,500
Buyer: Alfred A. Clay
Seller: Paul A. Labonte
Date: 12/28/22