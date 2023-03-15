Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Arsenault, Lauren Alyssa
84 Eastwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/06/2023
Boileau, Donna
38 Inward Commons
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/14/2023
Bray, Jonathan Hitchcock
26 South Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/12/2023
Chase, Robert E.
Chase, Kathleen N.
45 Cleveland St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/10/2023
Chernick, Robert A.
53 White Birch Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2023
Dillon, John M.
309 Deerfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/09/2023
Hartnett, Debra A.
199 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2023
Hashtag Positivity, LLC
Cain, Jonas
Toutant, Jonas
245 Sargeant St., Apt. 1L
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/07/2023
HENRYS REAL ESTATE LLC
Henry, Keino O.
32 Beaumont Ter., Apt.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/14/2023
Kiernan, John C.
Kiernan, Michelle Lee
a/k/a Williams, Michelle
54 Bel Air Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2023
Mackay, Deborah F.
51 Danek Dr., Apt. B
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2023
Malfino, Joseph David
350 West St., Lot 40
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2023
Murphy, William F.
60 Saint Lawrence Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/14/2023
Ouellette, Yvette
a/k/a Nichols, Yvette
a/k/a Hitchcock, Yvette Duval
a/k/a Duval, Yvette
1449 County Road
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/14/2023
Pare, Lucie
24 Bither St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/07/2023
Ping, Sokhom
93 Davenport St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/31/2023
Robbins, Michelle J.
42 Quarry Hill
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2023
Roman, Juan A.
Rooke, Rebecca L.
108 Court St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/31/2023
Scibelli, Andrea M.
62 Spence St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2023
Spear, Raymond Anthony
138 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2023
Tsavidis, Konstantinos
366 Granville Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7